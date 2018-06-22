Microsoft And Nintendo Team Up To Troll Playstation In Ads For Not Giving Gamers What They Want
from the trolling-as-advertising dept
Buckle up, because this seemingly mildly interesting story has a ton of intersections on topics we typically talk about here at Techdirt. As a preface, you should recall that we firmly believe that content is advertising and advertising is content. By this we mean that every bit of content a producer makes serves to advertise that producer's wider content library and that advertisements, in order to be engaging, must be useful and/or entertaining every bit as much as more traditional content typically is. We've also talked a great deal about how content producers in the digital spaces must connect with their fanbases, treat them well, and provide them what they want, or risk backlash. Add to that, finally, that we think restrictive protectionism in the name of wider profits often achieves the opposite of that goal.
Which brings us to Microsoft and Nintendo somewhat suprisingly teaming up to push out a bunch of ads centered on the ability for users of either to crossplay games across both systems.
For those of you who cannot see the video embed, it's an ad put out by both Nintendo and Microsoft pointing out that gamers on both systems can crossplay with one another on some games, including the example shown in Minecraft. Frankly, it's quite jarring to see these combo-ads (there are more) put out by two rivals in the console space. If you weren't well-tuned to the video game industry, you'd probably be left wondering what the hell was going on here.
The answer is that these ads are rather entertaining trolling attacks targeting Sony's Playstation 4, which has been the subject of some recent backlash coming out of E3 over the platform's lockdown on its system's games. While there is pretty much no such thing as a Playstation user that does not want crossplay enabled, and there are many who want it very much, Sony has gone the protectionist route. This is an attempt to convince friends of friends to buy Playstations so that they can play together, I suppose, but it's stupid and awful.
Some of the world's biggest games, from Fortnite to Minecraft to Rocket League, all support some variety of crossplay, allowing people with PCs, Xbox Ones, mobiles and Nintendo consoles to play on the same servers. Yet Sony continues to refuse to allow PlayStation consoles to get in on the fun when it comes to playing with Microsoft or Nintendo consoles.
In the wake of E3 and the disappointment of Fortnite's account locking, then, two of the companies that do allow crossplay have teamed up to take a swing at the PlayStation 4 with this commercial for Minecraft, a game that's also available on PS4.
A couple of reactions. First, Sony made this shit-sandwich for itself by not giving its customers what they want for no other reason than protectionism, so it's not without fun to see them have to eat it up. Second, the combo-ads put out by Microsoft and Nintendo are both useful and, if you enjoy watching huge companies troll one another, fairly entertaining. And the companies have kept this up as a coordinated effort, rather than just limiting it to a one-off video ad.
Hey @Xbox, since we can play together in @Minecraft now, did you want to build something? pic.twitter.com/LIylWy3yXZ
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2018
And the Xbox Twitter account responded, of course, happily saying they're ready to build something together. While this might have flown right past many gamers, enough will realize that both companies are going out of their way to rub Sony's nose in crap to make this all a bit fun. Whether Sony will respond to the ribbing by finally unlocking its garden remains to be seen.
In the meantime, though, this is a great example of advertising as content.
Reader Comments
Revenge is sweet
I remember a video a few years back where Sony was poking at Microsoft over how easy it was to share a game on their system by literally handing the disc to someone else, in comparison to MS's at the time plans to lock games to a given console. To have MS turn around and use Sony's greed against them for PR purposes now is just hilarious and well deserved.
Re: Revenge is sweet
... although to have Nintendo chide someone for "not giving its customers what they want" is a little ironic.
Re: Re: Revenge is sweet
Realistically it's like two playground bullies realizing they can get a real kick out of making fun of the third bully.
Re: Re: Revenge is sweet
Oh absolutely, Nintendo seems to have a history of screwing with their customers/fans, but this time at least they seem to be on the right side, and are using that for entertaining PR.
Re: Revenge is sweet
what MS wanted to do was, say you have a game i dont, but we wanna play together. If you have the game on your hard drive, as long as a 1 time for about half a second every 24 hours check was done to establish that you had not in fact traded in the game(if on disc), we could play together.
But people only heard "check in online" and went bizarro berserk over a bunch of crap they made up.
Don't believe me? by all means, go look at the official MS press release, or the E3 presentation video where they described exactly that.
Re: Re: Revenge is sweet
Re: Re: Revenge is sweet
This article would seem to argue otherwise.
'Here's how the system works: when you buy an Xbox One game, you'll get a unique code that you enter when you install that game. You'll have to connect to the Internet in order to authorize that code, and the code can only be used once. Once you use it, that game will then be linked to your Xbox Live account. "It sits on your harddrive and you have permission to play that game as long as you’d like," Harrison said.
...
But what if you want to bring a game disc to a friend's house and play there? You'll have to pay a fee—and not just some sort of activation fee, but the actual price of that game—in order to use a game's code on a friend's account. Think of it like a new game, Harrison said.
"The bits that are on that disc, you can give it to your friend and they can install it on an Xbox One," he said. "They would then have to purchase the right to play that game through Xbox Live."
"They would be paying the same price we paid, or less?" we asked.
"Let’s assume it’s a new game, so the answer is yes, it will be the same price," Harrison said.
...
'Another piece of clarification around playing games at a friend’s house – should you choose to play your game at your friend’s house, there is no fee to play that game while you are signed in to your profile.'
What this means is that if you take a game to a friend's house and try to play the game on their system using their account, you'll need to pay. If you take it to their house and try to play it on their system using your account, you won't need to pay.
Unless they were lying to Kotaku that seems pretty clear to me. Required 'authorization' to play a game the first time, and if your friend wants to play too unless they're using your account they'd need to shell out as well.
Actually, the response to that tweet...
Microsoft responded to Nintendo by saying "our bodies are ready".
This has its own meaning to Nintendo, relating to E3 announcements, that just adds to the palimpsest of masterful trollage here.
Here, have a context: http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/my-body-is-ready
To spell it out, Microsoft is basically referencing a Nintendo in-joke deliberately while talking about playing a Microsoft game together with people on a Nintendo console.
When manufacturers supply what we want
http://workessence.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/Wendell-I-am-not-content.jpg
Fortnite lockout
In summary: Fortnite players, who have played Fortnite on a PS4, can't use their Fortnite accounts to log onto a Switch or a XB1. You'd need to create a whole new account. Although the PS4-only accounts can be used for phones and PCs, but no other consoles.
Just going over the Fortnite lock-out on its own might be interesting.
Yeah, but "trolling" ?
Interesting article. But, is the ad really "trolling"? Seems like a stretch to me. I usually associate trolling with a fairly unsubtle attempt to get a rise out of the target. In contrast, the embedded just ad highlights a feature available with the advertisers' products. Isn't that largely what ads do? Admittedly, it's unusual to see joint ads by makers of competitive products. But, still, "trolling"?
The ad doesn't even mention Sony and, in fact, never even directly mentions that the cross play isn't available on Sony's product. If that's really fairly characterized as "trolling" these days, then what isn't trolling? The term is diminished into meh-dom.
