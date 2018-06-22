Daily Deal: The Essential Salesforce... >>
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jun 22nd 2018 9:38am


Filed Under:
anish kapoor, chicago, cloud gate, copyright, free speech, public sculptures, the bean

Companies:
nra



Artist Files Completely Frivolous Copyright Lawsuit Against The NRA For Briefly Showing Public Sculpture In Stupid Video

from the clenched-bean-of-truth dept

I apologize in advance, but this story is full of frivolous annoying things. Unfortunately, they are frivolous annoying things that hit at the very core intersection of stuff we talk about here on Techdirt: copyright and free expression. Last year, the NRA pushed out a truly ridiculous advertising video, referred to as "The Clenched Fist of Truth" or "The Violence of Lies." It was a stupid video from a stupid organization which served no purpose other than to upset people who hate the NRA. Trolling as advertising. It generated some level of pointless outrage and people went on with their lives. I'm not linking to the video because I don't need to give it any more attention and if you really want to see it, you know how to use the internet.

Now, let's move on to Anish Kapoor, a British sculptor who is also annoying. In the early 2000s, he made a silly sculpture for Chicago's Millenium Park that people from Chicago (and elsewhere) tend to love to mock. It's called The Bean. I mean, officially, it's called "Cloud Gate," but no one calls it that. Even Kapoor now now calls it the Bean.

However, copyright disputes over the Bean go way back. Back in 2005 there was an article about security guards evicting photographers for taking pictures of the popular tourist selfie photo opp, because the city said it had to enforce the copyright of the artist. No, really. They said that. There's been a long, and somewhat ridiculous, debate about the copyright on public sculptures. Many of us believe -- with pretty damn good justification, I'd say -- that if you agree to a commission from a public entity, in which you are creating a sculpture for the government, you should also give up your copyright with it. Barring that, any and all photography of that sculpture in a public place should simply be declared fair use. Unfortunately, courts have disagreed with this -- which is unfortunate.

Over the last year, Kapoor has been particularly up in arms over the fact that the NRA's silly video includes a ridiculous brief clip of the Bean. It appears for less than a second in a montage of clips. But it's there:

Kapoor has been unhappy about this for a while, and earlier this year penned an open letter to the NRA decrying its policies. This is good. This is what free speech allows.

However, this week, he took it a step further and filed a really, really dumb copyright lawsuit against the NRA (first noted by ARTnews).

The filing itself screams out how frivolous it is in repeatedly complaining about the political message of the NRA's video, rather than anything related to the actual copyright related rights at issue.

On June 29, 2017, NRA broadcast on television and the internet a video recruiting advertisement entitled variously “The Clenched Fist of Truth” or “The Violence of Lies”, denouncing the media and the “liberal agenda.” It warns of civil unrest and violence, and states that the only way to save “our” country from the “lies” of the liberal media and the “liberal agenda” is with the “clenched fist of truth,” i.e., with guns (obviously referencing NRA’s previous slogan by Charlton Heston that “I'll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.”) It is a clear call to armed violence against liberals and the media.

I mean, yeah. But what does that have to do with copyright? Absolutely nothing.

The actual copyright claim is incredibly, laughably weak:

As a result of Defendant’s copyright infringement, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer actual damages in an amount according to proof at trial.

Oh come on. There is no one who is watching that video and thinking that Kapoor somehow supports the message and therefore won't work with him. Also this:

As a further result of Defendant’s copyright infringement, Defendant has obtained direct and indirect profits it would not have otherwise realized but for its infringement of Plaintiff’s copyrighted Work, including but not limited to increased membership dues following the publication of the Infringing Video. Plaintiff is entitled to disgorgement of such profits,

Nah. That's not how it works. First of all, if the NRA is profiting from the video, it's not because the Bean is in it. Take out the Bean, replace it with some other stupid statue and nothing changes at all. There is nothing about the Bean that makes the video. There is no profit because of the use of the Bean imagery.

But the larger point: this is so obviously fair use that it's not even worth going through the full four factor analysis. This is less than a second in a political video showing a public sculpture in a public location. It's not key to the video. It's used as part of commentary.

The nature of Kapoor's lawsuit, however, is quite obviously to stifle free speech he disagrees with. We can all agree that the NRA is an odious organization with an odious message, but let's not dismantle the First Amendment just because of that group's ridiculous and dishonest methods for defending the Second Amendment. The NRA has every right to use that snippet and all Kapoor's lawsuit is doing is getting the NRA's video that much more attention. The case seems likely to get tossed out quickly. The case was filed in Illinois, which has an okay anti-SLAPP law, which means the end result may actually be that Kapoor ends up paying the NRA's legal fees.

We've talked at length over the years about how copyright often conflicts with free speech. People often respond with some version of "but piracy isn't free speech." That's a silly claim, but there are still cases like this one where the intent obviously has absolutely nothing to do with the purposes of copyright law, but solely as a method to silence speech. The courts shouldn't allow it and seem unlikely to do so. Kapoor had every opportunity to exercise his First Amendment rights to speak out against the NRA. Filing a frivolous copyright lawsuit attempting to stifle speech, however, goes way too far.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 7:55am

    Conflicting copyrights?

    That thing looks more like an egg, to me. I wonder if the avian world has a copyright infringement case against Anish Kapoor (does prior art have any argument in copyright, even if it is nature who created the prior art)? On the other hand, the avian world might be depositing their point of view in copious amounts, on top of the sculpture.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    hij (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:02am

    Establishing case law

    Best case scenario: both sides will spend copious amounts of money to help establish a good court result. The down side of reading from this site is that I have too many counter examples as to why this is misguided, wishful thinking. Oh well, I can dream.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Gary (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:03am

    Intangible

    Just shows how silly the ownership of intangible property can get. His copyright of the sculpture should mean than no one else can make a giant silver egg, right? A photograph is a new work, with it's own copyright.
    I'd like to see him enforce his copyright against a slightly different silver egg - can you imagine the headache it would give a judge?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:26am

      Re: Intangible

      The problem is that there is this idea that copyright also covers derivative works, and that can be stretched to considering the photo of the sculpture as a derivative.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 9:49am

    If you don't want people photographing your art, then maybe don't put it out in the open?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 9:51am

    OMG! Mentioned NRA! Next you'll claim support it AND copyright!

    WHY do you delight in these nothing, going nowhere, fringe, silly, ANOMALY cases?

    This one is neither supporting (as fanboys claim that you do), nor weakening copyright (as is visible every day from supporting pirates).

    You ARE a bit entertaining, but your "editorial" acumen is only reducing after twenty years of practice! You provide hoots exactly for spending time on anomalies like this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 9:51am

      Re: OMG! Mentioned NRA! Next you'll claim support it AND copyright!

      Read Pirate Mike again at:

      https://pirates-forum.org/Forum-Economics-Law-Politics

      Yes, he's still posting a few there for a few hundred views. Often the responses are funny, and oddly, right in line with MY views.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Killercool (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:12am

        Re: Re: OMG! Mentioned NRA! Next you'll claim support it AND copyright!

        As we all know, there is only one Mike on the internet.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Mike Masnick (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:59am

        Re: Re: OMG! Mentioned NRA! Next you'll claim support it AND copyright!

        Read Pirate Mike again at:

        I've told you this before, so not sure why you keep doing this, but I don't know that site and have never heard of it other than you linking to it. It appears to scrape and repost some Techdirt stories, but it's not me.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:02am

      Re: OMG! Mentioned NRA! Next you'll claim support it AND copyright!

      This case is an issue of free speech by way of copyright censorship. Kapoor’s lawsuit, in the highly unlikely chance that it succeeds, could silence the NRA’s protected expression of ideas. As much as I loathe the NRA, I would prefer to see them win this case and ensure that the censorious nature of copyright does not grow.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 9:52am

    Thank goodness for this opportunity to allow you to virtue signal about hating the only group fighting for our second amendment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 9:55am

      Re:

      Disliking the NRA is not the same thing as being against the 2nd Amendment. Try again.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:35am

        Re: Re:

        Yet strangley, you hate everything the NRA stands for. You fear the NRA succeeding, because you hate the 2nd amendment.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:40am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I do? So nice to hear that you know everything in my mind. Can you point to where I said anything like that?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:02am

          Re: Re: Re:

          If owning a gun is a right but healthcare is a privilege, I will shout “fuck the Second Amendment” from the top of my lungs.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:09am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            You have every right to own healthcare, just as I have every right to own a gun. I don't however, have the right to make you pay for my gun. See how this works? Don't make me do things, and I won't make you.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:38am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Better tone up your vocal chords because your apparent fear was incorporated into US law wth the enactment of the 2nd Amendment.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:03am

      Re:

      Thank you for your parody of an actual shithead.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Mike Masnick (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 12:01pm

      Re:

      Thank goodness for this opportunity to allow you to virtue signal about hating the only group fighting for our second amendment.

      It is possible to support the 2nd amendment and think the NRA is an odious organization that does more to harm the 2nd amendment than to help it with it's ridiculous and odious advocacy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 12:45pm

        Re: Re:

        So how is the NRA harming the second ammendment? By fighting against restrictions, bans, and confiscation? Sounds like you simply don't like the concept of firearms rights...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 10:24am

    Thought experiment: What if the NRA blacked out the sculpture in their video? Would simply blacking over the sculpture be sufficient or would they have to block non-sculpture parts of the frame, too, in order to hide the object's profile? What if the sculpture's survace was black in the first place instead of being mirrored?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    tp, 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:28am

    Sculptures...

    The sculpture case is kinda interesting. The main value in sculpture is the shape of the item. The author of the item spent significant amount of time creating the shape. A photo is clearly a work derived from it. Commercial explotation of the shape, for example in travel adverticements should pay part of the money to the author of the sculpture.

    Easiest way to think about this is that it isn't the product that gets copyright, but it's the effort that the author spent creating the product that is the original source of the copyright. Once you spend effort for it, you get copyright for the tanglible results of your work. These tanglible results of the work can be anything from books, music, software, sculptures, designs, paperwork, photos, art, paintings, etc. As long as the author spent his time and effort to create the item, then copyright would attach to it.

    Copyright's main value is protecting the interests of the authors when author is trying to make living from his own work. The author of the sculpture is clearly in this situation, given that he has managed to sell the work to government for excellent placement in the city.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:36am

      Re: Sculptures...

      The issue with your analysis is that the sculpture is a finite good. There is no reason for the sculptor to expect income after the sale of his one item, especially when it was purchased to be in a public place that does not have an entrance fee. It is not like a book or a record or a movie, which charge for each physical copy or performance. Now if he was selling miniature copies of his work, it might be different.

      If it were in a museum, then the sale would have to have had to negotiate a portion of entrance fees at the time of sale. I have never heard of a museum making such a deal, though I suppose it is possible.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        tp, 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:57am

        Re: Re: Sculptures...

        > There is no reason for the sculptor to expect income after the sale of his one item, especially when it was purchased to be in a public place that does not have an entrance fee.

        Of course authors of sculptors can invent indirect ways of getting income. If his sculpture is so popular that thousands of people travel to the place to watch the shape, of course the shops nearby might co-operate and work with the sculptor to get more tourists to visit the place. If their adverticements use picture of the sculpture to attract more visitors, then sculptor would need to be compensated for it.

        NRA's ad video is likely to have the opposite effect. If tourists feel that there's tons of guns nearby the sculpture, they're not going to visit the place. Thus it's goood position from the sculptor that gun videos shouldnt be allowed to connected to the shape.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 11:56am

    "We can all agree that the NRA is an odious organization with an odious message"

    Bull! I am a life member of the NRA and absolutly support their political agenda. They fight againse those who want to ban private firearms ownership. It was a good article until the political sniping got thrown in.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


