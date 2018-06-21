Activism & Doxing: Stephen Miller, ICE And How... >>
<< Alleged Vault 7 Leaker Charged With Stealing...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 21st 2018 10:35am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Still holding on to that old cassette collection? Yeah, they're cool. Sure. But at some point you're going to need to digitize them or risk losing them entirely to time. This $21 Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter hooks up to your laptop and allows you to convert tapes to MP3 files for easy digital access. Once converted, you can then transfer to your phone or tablet for sharing any time. Don't let that collection go to waste!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Activism & Doxing: Stephen Miller, ICE And How... >>
<< Alleged Vault 7 Leaker Charged With Stealing...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:40 Activism & Doxing: Stephen Miller, ICE And How Internet Platforms Have No Good Options (8)
10:35 Daily Deal: Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter (0)
09:33 Alleged Vault 7 Leaker Charged With Stealing Gov't Secrets, Child Porn Possession, And Copyright Infringement? (8)
06:30 AT&T Successfully Derails California's Tough New Net Neutrality Law (55)
03:23 Court Says Probation Violations By Teen Don't Justify On-Demand Warrantless Searches Of His Electronics (13)

Wednesday

19:38 China's Latest Censorship Crackdown Target: Videos Of Women Rubbing, Kissing And Licking Binaural Microphones (14)
15:34 Minnesota's Vague Ban On 'Political' Wear At Polling Places Shut Down By The Supreme Court (11)
13:36 Warner Bros. Turns Harry Potter Fan Events Into Events For The Franchise That Must Not Be Named (41)
12:02 Sprint, T-Mobile to FCC: Our Job Killing, Competition Eroding Megamerger Will Create Jobs & Competition (15)
10:43 EU Parliamentary Committee Votes To Put American Internet Giants In Charge Of What Speech Is Allowed Online (37)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.