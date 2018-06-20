EU Parliamentary Committee Votes To Put... >>
<< Net Neutrality And The Broken Windows Fallacy
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jun 20th 2018 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle contains 14 courses covering all aspects of backend code. Learn how to build SQL databases, how to code in JavaScript, how to program in Python, and much more. This bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
EU Parliamentary Committee Votes To Put... >>
<< Net Neutrality And The Broken Windows Fallacy
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:36 Warner Bros. Turns Harry Potter Fan Events Into Events For The Franchise That Must Not Be Named (8)
12:02 Sprint, T-Mobile to FCC: Our Job Killing, Competition Eroding Megamerger Will Create Jobs & Competition (12)
10:43 EU Parliamentary Committee Votes To Put American Internet Giants In Charge Of What Speech Is Allowed Online (23)
10:38 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle (0)
09:20 Net Neutrality And The Broken Windows Fallacy (42)
06:18 Wireless Carriers Hope You Won't Notice Their Location Data Scandal Makes The Facebook, Cambridge Fracas Look Like Amateur Hour (39)
03:20 ISPs Lobbying California Lawmakers In Bid To Weaken State's Looming Net Neutrality Law (13)

Tuesday

19:33 More Taco Tuesday Trademark Stupidity, This Time Down Under (13)
15:37 President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create A 'Space Force' In What Is Surely Not Any Kind Of Distraction From Crying Children (128)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 171: Debating Steam's New Hands-Off Policy (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.