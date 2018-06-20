Daily Deal: The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle

The Ultimate Backend Developer Bundle contains 14 courses covering all aspects of backend code. Learn how to build SQL databases, how to code in JavaScript, how to program in Python, and much more. This bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.