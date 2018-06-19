President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create A... >>
Predictions

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 19th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
content moderation, gaming, steam, video games

Companies:
valve



Techdirt Podcast Episode 171: Debating Steam's New Hands-Off Policy

from the content-moderation dept

Recently, Valve sent waves through the PC gaming world by announcing an upcoming policy change for its Steam platform: it will no longer enforce specific content rules and will allow all games as long as they aren't illegal or "straight-up trolling". Though it's not exactly clear what this means, the reaction from the gaming press has been largely negative, and it's hard to say how the new policy will be implemented — so this week myself, Tim Geigner and Cathy Gellis join the podcast to discuss just what's going to happen on the biggest platform for PC games.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

