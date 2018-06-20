 
by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Jun 20th 2018 1:36pm


cease and desist, fans, harry potter

warner bros



Warner Bros. Turns Harry Potter Fan Events Into Events For The Franchise That Must Not Be Named

from the trademarka-kedavra dept

It's always a weird look for companies and IP owners to go after clear expressions of fandom from their customers. And, yet, this sort of thing is done often, with fan get-togethers or festivals regularly being threatened by the IP owners they're fans of. Often times we hear the usual nonsense trademark law excuse that fans must be served with cease and desist letters, or sued, or else the trademark owner will lose its rights. That, as we've discussed repeatedly, is not true, as there are other options available to the trademark holder besides threatening fans.

Warner Bros. has many of the rights to the Harry Potter franchise and the company has not been shy in the past about firing off threat letters to fan groups and festivals. Previously, Warner Bros. has claimed that it only abused fans in this way if there was a commercial aspect to the events. Even under that policy, the legal team for the studio was, shall we say, imperfect. But Warner Bros. has apparently had something of a policy shift that is causing it to go after far more of these fan events, causing Potter fans everywhere frustration and anger.

"It's almost as if Warner Bros. has been taken over by Voldemort, trying to use dark magic to destroy the light of a little town," said Sarah Jo Tucker, a 21-year-old junior at Chestnut Hill College, which hosts a Quidditch tournament that coincides with the annual suburban Philadelphia festival.

Philip Dawson, Chestnut Hill's business district director, said Warner Bros. reached out to his group in May, letting them know new guidelines prohibit festivals' use of any names, places or objects from the series. That ruled out everything from meet-and-greet with Dumbledore and Harry to Defense Against the Dark Arts classes.

"It was very quickly apparent (we) weren't going to be able to hold festivals like years past," he said. The late October festival drew about 45,000 fans last year to the historic neighborhood's cobblestone streets. This year, they will instead have a "wands and wizards" family night and pub crawl and other magic-themed events — and people can still dress as their favorite characters.

As the AP notes, this policy shift is causing these notices to go out to festivals all over the country, each time stating that new policies prohibit this sort of fan-fun at local festivals. As is often the case, Warner Bros. is claiming that trademark law requires it to take these exact actions. Again, this is not true. The studio has many other options, including offering a cheap license to the festivals to allow the fun to go on while having them be officially sanctioned. That it chose not to pursue that course means that Warner Bros. is squarely more interested in being a legal bully than it is in allowing fans of its franchise to celebrate their fandom.

It's an especially stupid track to take, given that these organic fan festivals are certainly in some part responsible for propelling the Potter franchise to the stardom it has now achieved.

Philadelphia Potter fan Sarah McIntyre thinks it's ridiculous for Warner Bros. to target the festivals.

"They are acting like the Dursleys," said the 34-year-old yoga teacher and bookkeeper. She said they should be encouraging communities to bring Harry Potter to life. "Creating interest in the franchise would increase revenue," she said.

How this is not obvious to the folks at Warner Bros. is beyond me. The studio ought to want people talking about the franchise as widely as possible and it's hard to see how fan events at local festivals would do anything other than cause new potential consumers of the franchise to generate some interest in it. As the AP takes pains to note, Warner Bros. is certainly within its rights here, or is at least likely so. But that doesn't make this is a smart business decision, never mind the most optimal outcome for its franchise. Instead, it comes off as purely unfriendly to fans, which is just not a good look for an entertainment product.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 12:57pm

    Free Wizards

    In a real free market, there would be no government regulations to enforce such trademarks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      hij (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 1:32pm

      Re: Free Wizards

      In a real free market there would be no government regulations to stop corporations from selling tainted pork after coordinating with media outlets to inhibit reporting on what was done.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 1:47pm

        Re: Re: Free Wizards

        Well you see, the Free Market will fix that:
        1) A few people die.
        2) People know know to eat somewhere else.
        3) That pork vendor will be forced out of the market by word of mouth.

        The Free Market will determine the exact amount of poison a company can leave in their food products.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 1:46pm

    This has been happening with Disney / Star Wars as well.

    Star Wars themed fan events and fan creations have been challenged by the Mouse's legal department where George Lucas would let them play (having been a playful film-student once, himself). Between that at cringeworthy movies, Disney seems determined to kill Star Wars.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DOlz, 20 Jun 2018 @ 1:58pm

    They can just call their gatherings Potterville then they won’t have to answer to Warner. Paramount on the other hand …

    https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20131122/00565725333/its-not-such-wonderful-public-domain-as-pa ramount-plans-to-block-its-wonderful-life-sequel.shtml

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 2:15pm

    End Results

    This year, they will instead have a "wands and wizards" family night and pub crawl and other magic-themed events — and people can still dress as their favorite characters.

    I want to see their recipe for butter beer, that is legally salable to children. I have been imagining this for as long as the books have been out. I have thought about Birch Beer and butter, Root Beer and butter, and watered down real beer and butter, and have been disgusted by them all. Even the thoughts. I hope someone has more 'beer' creativity than I. I sent my nieces copies of the books when I first heard about them, and there were only two available. My sister-in-law first congratulated me, then cursed me. I have not figured out why the curse, though it may have been related to the books.

    Then, of course, there is the marketing aspect. What in the hell is Warner Brother thinking about? Free marketing? Apparently not. Control? More likely. What will they achieve? Pissed off fans. Does that make them stronger, or richer? I think not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Madd the Sane (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 2:21pm

    Gravy train

    This makes me wonder if WB is trying to silently kill interest in Harry Potter because they feel that the gravey train for HP is over, and they want them to divert interest into a new, more lucrative IP.

    Of course, the bad will that WB is generating might hurt any IP that they put under their umbrella, until they only have IPs that no one wants to touch.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Jun 2018 @ 2:26pm

      Re: Gravy train

      Depends upon what rights they have contracted for. Remember, copyright is life of the author plus 70 years, and she ain't dead yet. I don't see this franchise going away anytime soon. The question is, how will it be enhanced?

      Of course, there is the limited thinking possibility that you present. Only one franchise can make money at any one time. Which of course is madly insane (punily intended). -:)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


