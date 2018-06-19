 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 171: Debating...
 tdicon 

Politics

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jun 19th 2018 3:37pm


Filed Under:
defense department, donald trump, immigration, refugees, spaaaaaaaaaaaace, space, space force



President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create A 'Space Force' In What Is Surely Not Any Kind Of Distraction From Crying Children

from the three-card-donnie dept

You may recall that about this time last year, the House of Representatives put together a budget that included funding for a brand new military branch dubbed the Space Force. At the time, our take is that this was always inevitable, as humanity tends to carry its war-making luggage everywhere we go and, since we go to space, we're going to have a Space Force. More surprising was the pushback from those who have a thing or two to say about military matters, such as Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who noted that setting up a new military branch was hellishly complicated, and required congressional approval.

Mattis, in a letter to Rep. Mike Turner -- an Ohio Republican leading the congressional effort against the Space Corps -- said he was opposed to adding "additional organizational and administrative tail" to the Pentagon.

"At a time when we are trying to integrate the Department's joint warfighting functions, I do not wish to add a separate service that would likely present a narrower and even parochial approach to space operations," Mattis wrote.

One can read that as government-speak for: "No, this is stupid, why are you proposing this, everything is going fine, hey, is this thing even on?" Currently, space-based operations for the military are headed up by the Air Force Space Command. There is no denying that orbital operations are critical to the success of the United States military, given all of the satellite assets currently floating around the near-inky void. There has also been no indication that the Air Force is not up to the job, given the current lack of space-based infantry skirmishes or ground (ahem) operations.

This week, however, President Trump directed the Pentagon to create his new Space Force. It would be absolutely absurd not to notice the timing of the announcement that grabbed at least some of the headline space from news organizations that would otherwise have been directed at video and audio of toddlers in cages as they wept openly for their parents. It seems the Dear Leader couldn't help but notice this timing either, even as he made his announcement.

In remarks that ranged over a variety of unrelated topics, Mr. Trump began by saying current U.S. employment levels were the best "in recorded history" and blaming current immigration problems on the Democrats, saying "we have the worst immigration laws in the entire world" and that ongoing issues could be resolved "very quickly if the Democrats come to the table."

Turning his attention to space, the president praised the National Space Council and its chairman, Vice President Mike Pence, for its work re-focusing national space policy, saying "for too many years, our dreams of exploration and discovery were really squandered by politics and bureaucracy. And we knocked that out."

"My administration is reclaiming America's heritage as the world's greatest space-faring nation," he went on. "The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers. But our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security."

Look, space exploration is sorely in need of funding. That said, nothing about creating a new fighting force for space is going to be quick, easy, or bring about the kinds of results we could see either by funding current space exploration organizations (hey, remember NASA?) or private companies now taking up the challenge. As the Pentagon noted in its response, this foray into the final frontier is going to take a long, long time to set up.

The Pentagon's chief spokesperson Dana W. White issued a statement suggesting the process will take some time.

"We understand the President's guidance. Our Policy Board will begin working on this issue, which has implications for intelligence operations for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders."

One can read that as Pentagon-speak for: "Uh, okay, but this is going to take, like, forever." Which, honestly, is probably besides the point. Whatever you might think of the current politics and immigration policy on display, there is little denying that this grand announcement came on the heels of a deluge of negative press and headlines for the President. Whatever side of the political spectrum you're on, hopefully we're all in agreement that space operations are important. If we do, then we should likewise agree that callous calls for massive new programs and full military branches being used as a distraction are an affront to that importance.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2018 @ 3:46pm

    Are you really distracted that easily?

    Wow, I am usually on Techdirts side, but lets be realistic. Are we really to believe that you think no other government business can take place because it must be for distraction purposes?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2018 @ 3:57pm

      Re: Are you really distracted that easily?

      Do you think that topics for official government speeches/remarks are randomly pulled out of a hat or specifically chosen to accomplish certain goals?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 19 Jun 2018 @ 3:58pm

    In remarks that ranged over a variety of unrelated topics, Mr. Trump began by ... saying "we have the worst immigration laws in the entire world"

    For all his many, many very real faults, he's dead right about this one. Virtually everywhere else in the world--including all the countries we get the most immigrants from and that criticize us on our treatment of immigrants--illegal immigration is treated as a very serious crime. Here, we've got a non-trivial fraction of the populace, large enough to influence policy in some places, that treat it as a virtuous act deserving of official protection! And that's simply insane.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Will B., 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:17pm

      Re:

      “Give me your tired, your poor,
      Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
      The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
      Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
      I lift my lamp beside the golden door."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Killercool (profile), 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:31pm

        Re: Re:

        ...You realize that it's still legal for people to immigrate to the US, right? They're just supposed to follow the rules and laws we have in place for it.

        It's never been a great image for someone to say "I love your country, and I would be proud to be a law-abiding citizen- unless it's inconvenient."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:10pm

    A Space Force sounds rad! Where do I sign up?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:35pm

      Re:

      Don't worry. At the current rate of world politics, you should expect to be drafted into it within the next 5 years.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:20pm

    Pres Chump

    I think he see a Space Force kinda like this

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljmEkWkT5Qc

    :)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2018 @ 4:44pm

    Divisive crap article is crappy and divisive.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 171: Debating...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:37 President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create A 'Space Force' In What Is Surely Not Any Kind Of Distraction From Crying Children (9)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 171: Debating Steam's New Hands-Off Policy (0)
11:57 Think The GDPR Only Regulates Big Internet Companies? The EU Says It Regulates You Too. (5)
10:44 Boston Globe Posts Hilarious Fact-Challenged Interview About Regulating Google, Without Any Acknowledgement Of Errors (20)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi 3B Starter Kit (0)
09:35 Judge Cock(y)blocks Author Faleena Hopkins' Demand Other Authors Stop Using The Word 'Cocky' In Their Titles (13)
06:25 Ajit Pai Now Trying To Pretend That Everybody Supported Net Neutrality Repeal (44)
03:19 Dear EU Parliament: Why Are You About To Allow US Internet Companies To Decide What EU Citizens Can Say Online? (24)

Monday

19:48 Open Source Industry Australia Says Zombie TPP Could Destroy Free Software Licensing (19)
15:30 UK Lawmaker Who Quizzed Facebook On Its Privacy Practices Doesn't Seem To Care Much About His Own Website's Privacy Practices (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.