Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jun 18th 2018 11:57am


article 13, automated filters, contentid, copyright, copyright directive, copyright filter, enf, eu, eu parliament, fair use, front national, marine le pen, national rally point, rassemblemant national, takedowns

youtube



French Political Party Voting For Mandatory Copyright Filters Is Furious That Its YouTube Channel Deleted By Filter

from the but-we-didn't-mean-for-US dept

It's been a long tradition here on Techdirt to show examples of politicians and political parties pushing for stricter, more draconian, copyright laws are often found violating those same laws. But the French Rassemblemant National (National Rally Point) party is taking this to new levels -- whining about the enforcement of internet filters, just as it's about to vote in favor of making such filters mandatory. Leaving aside that Rassemblemant National, which is the party headed by Marine Le Pen, is highly controversial, and was formerly known as Front National, it is still an extremely popular political party in France. And, boy, is it ever pissed off that YouTube took down its YouTube channel over automatically generated copyright strikes. Le Pen is particularly angry that YouTube's automatic filters were unable to recognize that they were just quoting other works:

Marine Le Pen was quoted as saying, “This measure is completely false; we can easily assert a right of quotation [to illustrate why the material was well within the law to broadcast]”.

Yes, but that's the nature of automated filters. They cannot tell what is "fair use" or what kinds of use are acceptable for commentary or criticism. They can just tell "was this work used?" and if so "take it down."

Given all that, and the fact that Le Pen complained that this was "arbitrary, political and unilateral," you have to think that her party is against the EU Copyright Directive proposal, which includes Article 13, which would make such algorithmic filters mandatory. Except... no. Within the EU Parliament, Rassemblemant National is in a coalition with a bunch of other anti-EU parties known as Europe of Nations and Freedoms or ENF. And how does ENF feel about Article 13? MEP Julia Reda has a handy dandy chart showing that ENF is very much in favor of Article 13 (and the Article 11 link tax).

So... we have a major political party in the EU, whose own YouTube channel has been shut down thanks to automated copyright filters in the form of YouTube's ContentID. And that party is complaining that ContentID, which is the most expensive and the most sophisticated of all the copyright filters out there, was unable to recognize that they were legally "quoting" another work... and their response is to order every other internet platform to install their own filters. Really?

Reader Comments

    Gary (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 11:45am

    Nerd Harder

    Obviously they didn't mean they wanted THEIR stuff filtered.

      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:27pm

      Re: Nerd Harder

      Filters are for the bad things. The fact that bad is subjective never enters their pointy little minds.

      David, 18 Jun 2018 @ 1:24pm

      Re: Nerd Harder

      Yup. Nerd harder. The Internet industry needs to own up to their responsibility of keeping free speech going without casualties like the defense industry owns up to their responsibility of keeping world peace without casualties.

    Anonymous Hero, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:02pm

    Why not just do what the EU did with GDPR law and say it doesn't apply to them?

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:11pm

    Well they are French...

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:16pm

    People who do not understand how technology works and expect those geeky tech wizards to just magic them up a solution.

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:18pm

    well if monkey selfy lawsuits have taught us anything, it's definitely that ALL content has a copyright holder.
    And OBVIOUSLY they had not obtained the rights to use the French Language© in their works

    Anonmylous, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:21pm

    Ostriches are lousy politicians

    Maybe.... maybe an allegory will work? Let me try.

    *ahem* Dear politicians. Creating laws requiring internet companies to create algorithms that account for fair use is like passing laws requiring the Sun to burn less brightly in order to reduce global warming. It looks great on paper, but to anyone even slightly educated, you appear foolish.

    We live in the Digital Age now. Stop clinging to your ignorance as if it were some badge of pride or honor. Learn about these things so you can make laws that actually help your constituents, and the world. Copyright does need reform, but not in the ways that the industry players want. they have a duty to make money for their shareholders, and nothing more. YOU have a duty to your citizens, and no one else. Its about time you remembered that.

    Rico R, 18 Jun 2018 @ 12:30pm

    Fighting Piracy Rule #451

    The trouble is that no automatic robot is going to reasonably determine what is fair use and what is not... And this case definitely shows it! How can a computer ever determine if the material is used in a transformative manner? Or if the small portion that's shown is at the heart of the work? Can it determine if the market is harmed or usurped? These are things that HUMANS alone can determine on a case by case basis. But in the name of piracy, it's better to prevent everyone from using anyone else's copyrighted content (and by anyone else, I mean those who can hire a team of lawyers using their pocket change) than to let the human rights holders think for themselves! That won't ever lead to censorship!!

      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 1:34pm

      Re: Fighting Piracy Rule #451

      How can a computer ever determine if the material is used in a transformative manner? Or if the small portion that's shown is at the heart of the work? Can it determine if the market is harmed or usurped?

      Well, this is France. Their rules are not necessarily the same as America's. And since they're willing to change their copyright laws, they could redefine their "fair use" equivalent to be friendlier to algorithms, e.g. to require a cryptographically signed letter of permission from the copyright holder. Not impossible, just a terrible idea.

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 1:34pm

    Oh yes of course, it was the filter that did it! Uh huh.

    I suspect any chance of Google winning this battle has been permanently flushed.

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 1:43pm

    Techdirt just drew a NAZI SWASTIKA as my "AC" symbol

    YouTube's ContentID will automatically flag anything it interprets as a Nazi swastika and take down the video, as many WWII history buffs have painfully discovered. Techdirt just identified me as a Nazi by drawing a swastika in my auto-generated Anonymous Coward avatar. While I'm no expert in French law, I'm quite sure that displaying Nazi swastika symbols would be illegal under French law ... and German law, and Austrian law, ...

    Here's a small cutout from a screenshot:

    https://imgur.com/IVRIBtV

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2018 @ 2:18pm

    Mansick against Le Pen, for Youtube = custom-fit for attack.

    If simply don't accept Mansick as an "authority" because he once quipped "Streisand Effect", he's no more than another yahoo ranting on teh internets.

    On the surface, it's difficult to believe that all these incidents only occur against "the right".

    Mansick has ZERO proof that Youtube takedown was the dreaded "filters": he's at best just stenographing its press release. He not only hasn't investigated, but won't, already has the STORY the way he wants it.

    But he does have direct tie that as a "journalist" he should state in every piece involving a "sponsor":

    https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png

      Seegras (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 2:30pm

      Re: Mansick against Le Pen, for Youtube = custom-fit for attack.

      Please try to maintain, sorry: achieve, a certain level of orthography in your ad hominem attacks.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 2:43pm

      Re:

      Please provide more proof of your claim that Mike Masnick is a Google shill and the necessary citations required for verifying your evidence.

      Lawrence D'Oliveiro, 18 Jun 2018 @ 4:06pm

      Re: Mansick has ZERO proof that Youtube takedown was the dreaded

      Apart from the fact that that’s what YouTube said it was. And what Le Pen herself accepts it was.

      Would she lie?

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 2:22pm

    "Marine Le Pen was quoted as saying, “This measure is completely false; we can easily assert a right of quotation [to illustrate why the material was well within the law to broadcast]”. "

    So what you are saying is you expect to be treated differently because you're right. It is a pity they can't see that this is what they are pushing for happening to everyone. Their own outrage blinds them to their desire to do this to others.

    Lots of people have been screwed by various iterations of what you want to happen, because it is flawed can while you can imagine it the technology doesn't exist.

    There is no clear central index of who owns what, so it will always be hit or miss.
    There is no clear understanding of fair use that can be applied by a machine.
    There is no clear worldwide list of rights, they lobby for & get insane rules all over the globe.

    Expecting the public & tech companies to bear all of the burdens to protect rightsholders from nightmares of imagined money slipping away while they are ignoring market demand & encouraging the problem chasing boogeymen they could make vanish if they just tried to meet consumer demand & not try to reserve 10,000 new rights about how, where, when. how many can use the content they were paid for.

      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 4:07pm

      Re:

      TFW the brain glitch hits, & the first check missed it...


      because it is flawed can while you can imagine it the technology doesn't exist.

      because it is flawed and while you can imagine it the technology doesn't exist.

    That One Guy (profile), 18 Jun 2018 @ 3:06pm

    'Curse you equal treatment under the system we want!'

    It would be nice if they came out of this realizing that the same system that just killed their channel is the very same one they're wanting to roll out to millions, and make mandatory, but since that would require them to admit to being wrong I suspect it's not going to happen.

    As-is I can't help but enjoy some good old schadenfreude as they get slammed by the very system they support and are trying to inflict on others, and are left in a position where almost anything they say defending their own stuff can be used against them, and/or expose some glaring hypocrisy/expectation of special treatment.

