by Karl Bode

Fri, Jun 22nd 2018 6:35am


ajit pai, fcc, investigations, media ownership

sinclair



Ajit Pai Rushes To Weaken Media Ownership Cap To Aid Sinclair... While Under Investigation For Being Too Cozy With Sinclair

We've discussed for a while now how FCC boss Ajit Pai is busy gutting decades old media consolidation rules simply to help Sinclair Broadcast Group complete its $4 billion acquisition of Tribune. Many of these rules traditionally enjoy bipartisan support, since they protect local news organizations and free speech from being crushed by any one, major broadcaster. And Sinclair's merger, which would allow it to reach nearly 72% of the country with its facts-optional and monolithic programming (as that recent viral Deadspin video attests), has been routinely under fire by groups on both sides of the partisan aisle.

As Sinclair moved to acquire Tribune, it kept running into FCC rules. Rules Ajit Pai was more than happy to systematically remove at every step in perfect synchronicity with Sinclair's ambition. And while Pai's allies on the commission claim this timing is all just quirky happenstance, the allegations have resulted in the FCC's nonpartisan inspector general launching an investigation into possible corruption and coordination between the FCC and the broadcaster. Pai's fellow Commissioners like Jessica Rosenworcel have publicly stated the Trump FCC is little more than a rubber stamp for Sinclair:

To specifically help Sinclair's merger squeeze in under the media ownership cap, Pai's FCC restored an irrelevant bit of 1980's regulatory guidance known as the UHF Discount. Built in the 1980's as a mechanism to adjust for the lesser quality and reach of UHF stations, the rule was eliminated a few years ago for being the sort of outdated regulatory red tape Pai's FCC routinely pretends to be waging war against. But Pai's FCC suddenly and quickly restored the rule just a few weeks before Sinclair announced its merger, conveniently allowing Sinclair to under-state the company's real ownership reach.

That, in turn, has resulted in a looming legal challenge driven largely by consumer groups (but again enjoying bipartisan support from Conservatives like Newsmax CEO and Trump ally Chris Ruddy):

"A panel of appellate judges questioned why the FCC reinstated a rule that allows media companies to amass a greater number of stations and still fall within ownership limits...The three judges on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel raised some concerns about the rationale behind the FCC’s decision in April, 2017, to reinstate the UHF discount after abolishing it a year earlier...

Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, who has been highly critical of the FCC’s action, as well as of the Sinclair-Tribune merger, said in a statement that “the judges on the DC Circuit reviewing the FCC’s UHF discount were left scratching their heads wondering why the rule was re-instated when everyone — Republicans and Democrats alike — agree that the discount is an analog relic and makes no sense in a digital world.

Undaunted by an ongoing corruption investigation, Pai is rushing forward with a July 12 vote to further erode a rule prohibiting any one broadcaster from reaching more than 39% of the national audience. The hope, clearly, is to formalize a higher overall ownership cap before the courts can challenge the FCC's previous rule changes. However, there's ample question as to whether the FCC has the authority to modify this cap (even some of Pai's allied Commissioners have acknowledged they may not), and such a ruling will absolutely be quickly appealed.

Sinclair, meanwhile, is busy trying to burrow over and under what media ownership rules remain, in part by promising to offload some stations to shell companies or companies that still have a relationship with Sinclair.

All told, it's just another example of how Trump's "populist" rhetoric is about as deep as a mud-puddle and authentic as a wild west movie set. Between efforts to hamstring competition, neuter regulatory oversight, and gut net neutrality and rubber stamp major media mergers (from Sinclair to the looming tie up between Sprint and T-Mobile), Ajit Pai's FCC is pursuing a very specific idea of what they want the future of the internet and media to look like, with healthy competition, consumers and small business welfare being a very, very distant afterthought.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Undaunted by an ongoing corruption investigation, Pai is rushing forward with a July 12 vote to further erode a rule prohibiting any one broadcaster from reaching more than 39% of the national audience.

Does this whole thing seem a bit strange to anyone else, just on general principle? I mean, if one broadcaster can't reach more than 39% of the national audience, this means that if John Q. Public were to get a new job in another state and have to move across the country, there's a greater than 60% odds that he won't have his favorite broadcaster available to watch on local TV.

Sinclair is awful, I won't deny that, but aren't we kind of going about it in exactly the wrong way? Under the principles of free speech, freedom of the press, and "the best counter to bad speech is not to suppress speech but to encourage even more speech," why not throw out that rule entirely, and make it so every broadcaster has the right to reach 100% of the audience? Then Sinclair could reach everyone, sure, but so could all the alternatives to Sinclair who are broadcasting more sane messages. Doesn't that sound like a better state of affairs overall?

—Mason Wheeler

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 6:44am

    I hope Sinclair is allowed to buy Tribune, only to have the next FCC change the rules again, forcing them to sell off stations for pennies on the dollar.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Madd the Sane (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 7:09am

      Re:

      Only problem I see is Sinclair declaring the new FCC as "capricious" because of the reinstating of the rules.

      They'd do this by paid-off senators, of course.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 7:13am

    Sinclair is the very definition of a propaganda network.

    The danger Sinclair could do to our nation long term with a bigger reach is scary. A number of countries that once had democracies that were hijacked by dictators first had what were essentially propaganda networks backing up said dictator's party before they took control.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 7:39am

    My main gripe about all this is that it's making people associate the name Sinclair with negative things, rather than Sir Clive, inventor of my generation's introduction to the computing world. Between that and the failed Indiegogo reboot of the ZX Spectrum, it's a sad time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:09am

    Pais end-game

    You have to be wondering what Pais end-game is. He is getting investigated left and right for acting contra-factual and shady in a lot of circumstanses. Like Trump, his actions seem to be rushed to an extend that seems to indicate an end-game before long and certainly beforee the term is up.

    Sinclair is now hiring expanding the "must run"-segment with former Trump adviser Epsteyn to attack the stupid liberals for not letting Trump use children as leverage to turn people away. "Don't the liberal propagandists understand that it is a war on immigration and everyone deported person counts?".

    Welcome to demagoguery and the slippery slope away from democracy Turkey is on...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:11am

    Trust

    Mergers and monopolies are the natural result of unfettered markets. De-regulation means more monopolies, not more competition. Trust-busting just isn't a thing as long as our elected reps on on corporate payroll.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:25am

    Undaunted by an ongoing corruption investigation, Pai is rushing forward with a July 12 vote to further erode a rule prohibiting any one broadcaster from reaching more than 39% of the national audience.

    Does this whole thing seem a bit strange to anyone else, just on general principle? I mean, if one broadcaster can't reach more than 39% of the national audience, this means that if John Q. Public were to get a new job in another state and have to move across the country, there's a greater than 60% odds that he won't have his favorite broadcaster available to watch on local TV.

    Sinclair is awful, I won't deny that, but aren't we kind of going about it in exactly the wrong way? Under the principles of free speech, freedom of the press, and "the best counter to bad speech is not to suppress speech but to encourage even more speech," why not throw out that rule entirely, and make it so every broadcaster has the right to reach 100% of the audience? Then Sinclair could reach everyone, sure, but so could all the alternatives to Sinclair who are broadcasting more sane messages. Doesn't that sound like a better state of affairs overall?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:39am

    Then Sinclair could reach everyone, sure, but so could all the alternatives to Sinclair who are broadcasting more sane messages.

    The easiest way for Sinclair to get to 100% would be to buy those "alternatives to Sinclair". Then what? There's not necessarily an unused TV channel sitting around in each market, even if someone else does obtain the money to get the FCC license and run the station. I agree with your premise but don't have a solution to this problem.

    Pai was born in 1973, so probably remembers having to assume Fox viewing positions. ("Alluding to the fact that Fox was on UHF and UHF channels were sometimes hard to tune in with antenna.")

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jun 2018 @ 8:55am

    Under investigation? Pah. I'm actually expecting this fucker to finish it up with a skit posted to YouTube about how he dodged the investigation and the Internet is still technically alive so he clearly must not be at fault.

    Bennett's putting some work in, it seems. Somebody must be supplying him with kneepads...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


