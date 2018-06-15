Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft 365... >>
<< Inspector General Not Too Happy With James...
 tdicon 
 
<< Net Neutrality Rules Die Today, But The...
 

Say That Again

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jun 15th 2018 9:43am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, competition, fcc, investment, net neutrality

Companies:
charter spectrum



Charter Spectrum Claims The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Magically Provide Better, Faster Broadband

from the nobody-believes-you dept

Large ISPs like Comcast, Charter, Verizon and AT&T this week uniformly proclaimed that the death of net neutrality is going to be a really wonderful thing for American consumers. Charter Spectrum, for example, took to the company's policy blog to insist that the neutering of historically popular consumer protections on this front will somehow result in everybody getting better broadband. The ISP's argument, as it has throughout this entire little dog and pony show, focused on the repeatedly debunked claim that the FCC's pretty modest net neutrality rules demolished telecom industry investment:

"Without the regulatory overhang of these rules however, businesses like ours will have the certainty they need to make infrastructure investments over the long-term, helping more people get online and enabling even faster broadband. This includes bringing high speed broadband to more hard to serve areas, including rural communities."

Which is something you might be inclined to actually believe if Charter's own executives weren't on record publicly stating that the rules had absolutely no meaningful impact on Charter's bottom line:

"Title II, it didn't really hurt us; it hasn't hurt us," Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said at an investor event in December 2016, according to a report by advocacy group Free Press. Publicly traded companies like Charter are required to give investors accurate financial information, including a description of risk factors involved in investing in the company."

In fact, dozens of industry CEOs have publicly admitted to investors and media outlets that the whole "net neutrality hurt broadband investment" is completely baseless, something proven by anybody willing to spend five minutes with industry SEC filings and earnings reports. And while industry-hired economists tried to cherry pick very specific windows of investment to try and claim the exact opposite, the data here is pretty clear. In fact, an analysis by consumer groups (pdf) found that Charter's overall CAPEX actually went up in the wake of the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rule creation:

"Charter’s capital investments went up 15 percent after the FCC’s Open Internet vote (when we include the pre-merger investments made by Charter, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks). And not only are Charter’s investments up, they’re 12 percent higher than the estimates Charter gave to investors prior to closing that merger.

This being post-truth America however, facts don't appear to carry quite the same weight as they used to, and it's abundantly clear that some of the least-liked companies in America are confident in their belief that repetition forges reality. Apparently, said companies hope that if they repeat this nonsense often enough, people won't notice the government sold them, and the health of the internet, down river without a second thought (and in some instances, that's pretty clearly working).

Granted Charter then gets to the real point of the company's blog post; to push for a new net neutrality law the company knows that in this political climate, they'll be the ones writing:

""Charter’s commitment to our customers is our top priority. We urge Congress to pass new legislation that preserves an open internet and ensures a regulatory framework made for the 21st century, so we can continue to improve and invest in our networks and provide more people access to a fast, reliable, and open internet."

We've noted how ISPs are worried about losing the looming court case over net neutrality, as well as the dozens of states that are now imposing state-level net neutrality protections. As such, the hope is that they can push forth a loophole-filled net neutrality law in name only; one with so many loopholes as to effectively be useless, but which will pre-empt any tougher state or federal rules (including the restoration of the FCC's 2015 rules). It's a gambit that's not really working, in large part because these companies have obliterated any last vestiges of public trust they may have had with this latest lobbying assault.

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2018 @ 9:47am

    Well yea...

    "Charter Spectrum Claims The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Magically Provide Better, Faster Broadband"

    ... as long as you pay "extra" for it!

    But are we not already paying extra? NN did not stop that, it only made it more digestible. As long as you only fight for the crumbs, then crumbs are all you are going to get when you win!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2018 @ 9:49am

    Charter Spectrum: "The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Magically Provide Better, Faster Broadband"*

    *Just not from us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2018 @ 9:57am

    A rule existing for some time and then being repealed sometime later grants magical "certainty," which clearly would not happen if a rule existed and simply continued to exist.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2018 @ 10:04am

      Re:

      It's a bit of a stretch to call that certainty "magical".

      I think NN is a total losers waste to time, but they are not wrong to think that costs are going to go up. The entire direction and positioning of the industry is clearly indicating that they are going to do just exactly as TD is predicting. There is a lot of evidence that no NN means that ISP's can take a lot more advantage of consumers and businesses crossing their pipes to deliver service!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 15 Jun 2018 @ 10:14am

    But the real question....

    ...is there ANYONE who actually WANTS more than a dumb pipe from their ISP?

    I don't. Back in the dialup days, dumb pipe was the cheapest. Of course, they didn't make any money by selling subscriber info to advertisers either....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Iggy, 15 Jun 2018 @ 12:06pm

      Re: But the real question....

      "...is there ANYONE who actually WANTS more than a dumb pipe from their ISP?"

      I do, actually. Ammon, Idaho has an excellent government network capable of creating virtual networks and carrying signals for a dozen competing ISPs. Its innovation in the true sense of the world, and the corporations have nothing to do with it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2018 @ 10:20am

    A publicly visible blog managed by a corporation amounts to advertising as would any public statement made by a company. If this is advertising and the statements in it are patently false how is this not considered false advertising? And why is the FTC sitting back and letting this happen?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jun 2018 @ 10:37am

    IIRC aren't these the motherfuckers who are being sued for advertising speeds they coudn't offer & violating promises for deals??

    It is a pity that the government agency supposed to over see them listens to the lies the lobbyists tells them and ignores the truth in the damn investor reports.

    We've given the industry billions to build out to reach everyone, still not even close. Lets demand repayment of what they've stolen so far and use the fund to start running common lines to everyone & create actual competition in a sector that has captured every level of government to block any challenge to their protected business model.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 15 Jun 2018 @ 1:07pm

    Well, yeah.

    At least those sites reporting that the Internet got worse will not load fast enough for you to read them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft 365... >>
<< Inspector General Not Too Happy With James...
 tdicon 
 
<< Net Neutrality Rules Die Today, But The...
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

09:43 Charter Spectrum Claims The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Magically Provide Better, Faster Broadband (10)

Monday

13:37 Net Neutrality Rules Die Today, But The Backlash Is Just Getting Started (26)
10:44 What Ajit Pai Should Have Said About Killing Net Neutrality... And Why It Still Would Have Been Wrong (30)

Thursday

06:20 Charter Uses Net Neutrality Repeal To Claim States Can't Hold It Accountable For Shoddy Service, Failed Promises (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.