Music Industry

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jun 14th 2018 9:29am


Filed Under:
canada, copyright, music, pirate tax, recording industry, smartphones, subsidies



Canadian Music Industry Pitches 'You Must Be A Pirate' Tax On Smartphones

from the physical-tax-for-a-non-physical-age dept

Every electronic device capable of storing data is just another tool in the pirate's chest. If you think your phone or mp3 player or hard drive is just something for storing data and perhaps even purchased software, movies, and music, think again. The simple fact you've decided to purchase any of these devices pretty much ensures content creators everywhere will go bankrupt.

The "you must be a pirate" tax is being pitched again. The senseless fee tacked on to blank plastic discs for so many years continues to migrate to electronic devices, including the tiny chips stashed away inside smartphones. Apparently, the Canadian music industry needs something to replace the revenue stream that dried up when people stopped buying blank CDs. Michael Geist, working with documents secured through a public records request, reports the Canadian music industry is looking for a hefty payout from the government.

According to documents released under the Access to Information Act, the collective arrived with a startling demand, asking the federal government to pay $160 million over the next four years to compensate for music copying.

The demand, which now forms part of the platform of demands from the Canadian music industry, is based on a $40 million annual handout. While the industry has not provided details on how it arrived at its figure, notes (likely from Graham Flack) reveal the basis of the demand.

This apparently breaks down to $3.50 a device, according to the cocktail napkin math handed in by the industry.

But the industry isn't willing to wait around for devices to be sold. The CPCC (Canadian Private Copying Collective) wants the government to just hand it $40 million a year and assume it all adds up in the end. So, it's a much broader "you must be a pirate tax" that calls all Canadians pirates, whether or not they've actually purchased a new piratephone during the fiscal year.

What's more, the document [PDF] makes it clear the CPCC wants a new revenue stream just because an old one has vanished. It points out revenues from "pirate" taxes have dropped from a high of $38 million back in the heyday of blank media to an expected $2 million in 2017. It also notes that streaming services are replacing music sales, accelerating this decline in "pirate" taxes.

However, the report carefully does not point out revenues from streaming services have increased from $3.4 million in 2013 to $49.3 million in 2017. It also ignores the fact that much less copying -- authorized or unauthorized -- is taking place.

The business model this "pirate" tax depended on -- copying of music to media or devices -- is slowly being eliminated. That doesn't mean taxpayers owe CPCC a living. It just means sales are being replaced with "rentals." If the CPCC failed to capitalize on the shift to streaming, it shouldn't be allowed to make up its "lost" revenue by taxing smartphones just because that's where most music streaming takes place. It makes as much sense as envelope manufacturers demanding a per-device tax because email and instant messaging has replaced snail mail as a means of communication.

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 14 Jun 2018 @ 9:44am

    a new piratephone

    I am sad and disappointed that this is not an actual product I could buy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 9:46am

    Apparently, the Canadian music industry needs something to replace the revenue stream that dried up when people stopped buying blank CDs.

    What are they going to do if Drake decides to stop making music?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 9:51am

    Suggestion

    In my youth I used to be able to sell my used CDs. Now that I can stream whatever I need, surely I'm entitled to a payout from the government to make up for loss of revenue from re-selling the CDs I no longer purchase.

    Makes about as much sense as what these clowns are suggesting.

    Honestly, I'm glad this is being suggested in Canada. Otherwise, I'd have to cancel my Spotify account, hoist the black flag, and begin pirating my weaselly, black guts out. After all, if I pay a tax to make up for piracy they assume I'm going to use my phone to engage in, you better bet your ass that I'm going to engage in said piracy since I've already paid for it upfront.

    If they can have their cake (profits from streaming) and eat it too (declining taxes on assumed piracy tools, which would only decline if the tools are no longer used) then so can I.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 9:58am

    I know someone who pirates everything out of principle because of that type of tax. I can't really argue against it. If I had to pay that tax, I think I would feel the same way. So maybe the tax is successful? Canadian recording industry has created the new socialistic pirates.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Killercool (profile), 14 Jun 2018 @ 10:10am

      Eh, not so much socialistic, just pragmatic.

      The way I see it, if I have to pay the fee, I might as well use the service.

      By making people pay the "pirate tax", they are actually turning the act into a transaction. Because if you've paid your fee, how can they claim you've stolen anything?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 10:20am

        Re: Eh, not so much socialistic, just pragmatic.

        Because if you've paid your fee, how can they claim you've stolen anything?

        Well, they were already claiming copying was stealing. If the absence of loss didn't stop them claiming it, why should the presence of gain?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Chris Brand, 14 Jun 2018 @ 10:21am

        Re: Eh, not so much socialistic, just pragmatic.

        "how can they claim you've stolen anything?"
        Well they don't. "Private Copying", defined broadly as "making a copy of an audio recording onto media on which the levy has been paid" is expressly legal (section 80 of the Copyright Act).

        The tricky part is that copying to other media (e.g. a hard drive) isn't subject to the levy and therefore isn't "private copying" but I suspect that your average Canadian doesn't know the difference (then again, is your average Canadian making piracy decisions based on the levy anyway?)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 14 Jun 2018 @ 10:28am

    Wait a second...

    If you have paid preemptive compensation for illicit copying you have not yet done, have you bought a license to copy?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


