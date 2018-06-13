State Appeals Court Finds Government's... >>
by Glyn Moody

Wed, Jun 13th 2018 11:58am


article 11, copyright, copyright directive, eu, link tax, mathias dopfner, snippet tax

axel springer, google



Top German Publisher Says: 'You Wouldn't Steal A Pound Of Butter... So We Need A Snippet Tax'

from the articles-11-and-13-must-go dept

Last week, Mike provided a virtuoso excoriation of the European publishers' shameless demand to be given even more copyright control over tiny snippets of news stories as part of the awful EU copyright directive. As that post pointed out, the publishers' "mythbuster" did nothing of the sort, but it did indicate a growing panic among the industry as more critical attention is brought to bear on the ridiculous "snippet tax" -- Article 11 of the proposed new EU copyright law -- which has already failed twice elsewhere. The German site Über Medien -- "About Media" -- offers another glimpse of publishers trying desperately to justify the unjustifiable (original in German). Actually, it's one publisher in particular: Mathias Döpfner. He's the CEO of the German company Axel Springer, one of the world's largest publishers, although even his company is unlikely to benefit much from the snippet tax. Speaking on Austrian television, Döpfner made a rather remarkable claim:

It's about the question of whether the intellectual good that is produced is a protected good or not. At the moment it is a good that is not protected in the digital world. Anyone can take an article, a video, a journalistic element that a publisher has prepared, copy it, put it in another context and even market it successfully.

Yes, the boss of one of the biggest and most successful publishers in the world is claiming that digital material is not protected by copyright, and that anyone can take and use it, which is why new laws are needed. Since he was talking about the EU's Article 11, he also seems to be conflating using snippets with taking an entire article. To underline his point, Döpfner offered a homely comparison:

If I can go to the grocery store and just grab a pound of butter or a carton of milk without paying for it, why should anyone come and pay for it, and why would anyone else offer butter or milk?

But that's not what Google is doing when it uses snippets. It's more like it is taking a picture of the pound of butter, and then showing people the photo along with the address of the grocery store when they search for "butter" using Google's search engine. Google is not stealing anything, just sending business to the store. It's the same with displaying snippets that link to the original article. The Über Medien post rightly goes on to note that publishers don't really have a problem with Google showing snippets and sending them traffic. But their sense of entitlement is so great they want to force the US company to pay for the privilege of sending them traffic. Or, to put it in terms of Döpfner's forced analogy:

Publishers do not want Google to stop stealing butter and milk in their supermarkets. The publishers want to oblige Google to steal bread and milk from them and pay for it.

The fact that the head of German's biggest publisher resorts to the old "you wouldn't steal a car/pound of butter/carton of milk" rhetoric shows just how vanishingly thin the argument in favor of a snippet tax really is. It's time for the EU politicians to recognize this, and remove it from the proposed copyright directive, along with Article 13's even-more pernicious upload filter. EU citizens can use the new SaveYourInternet site to contact their representatives. Ahead of the important EU vote on the proposed law early next week, now would be a really good time to do that.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 11:42am

    I liked "You wouldn't download a car" but "You wouldn't download a pound of butter" sounds even better.

    And my answer is: if the owner isn't deprived from the original pound of butter? Hell yes. Would I throw him money to make better butter so I can take more copies? Hell yes. Would I go to the store physically to appreciate the original butter and give the owner money in the process? Hell yes. And producing copies of food sounds a lot better than cars because we'd solve the hunger problem :D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:00pm

    what a cunt! as with the rest of them, want paying for doing nothing, AGAIN!! typical of the entertainment industries!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:59pm

      Re:

      It's not even just for doing nothing. It's paying them for the "privilege" of sending customers their way!
      I would just stop indexing them. If people want to go to them directly, feel free. We've seen it before, and the results were hilarious.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Damien, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:12pm

    You know, I have yet to see a single source explain how a snippet tax is anything more than trying to charge people for talking about a news story and directing others who are interested to the original source. Apparently "on the internet" really does change everything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aethercowboy (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:18pm

    If you could magically materialize butter by copying a snippet of text on the internet, my cat would totally know how to use a computer by now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:19pm

    "You Wouldn't Steal A Pound Of Butter"

    No... but I have been known to pocket a few butter roll packets from the Diner. They use Land O Lakes. I liked Land O Lakes butter. I now buy a pound of Land O Lakes Butter every week.


    *No affiliation with Land O Lakes Butter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ArkieGuy (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:21pm

    Snippet Tax

    The snippet tax is like wanting to charge cookbook publishers for recipes that call for butter. If you start charging people to recommend butter in their recipes, you won't sell as much butter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:34pm

    Pound?

    Germany's been on the metric system since 1872. Why's he talking about a pound?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:48pm

    Dear government

    You STEAL my liberty so I steal what I need to survive and have fun!

    When you play fair, I will play fair too!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 12:56pm

    If butter being the news article is the analogy we're going with then the correct comparison is not stealing a pound of butter, it's like magically creating copies of single use packets of butter, and giving out one per person for free at the library along with the address of where the butter store is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:15pm

    I might steal a pound of butter...

    ...but I wouldn't tax the paperboy for shouting the headlines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Griffdog (profile), 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:21pm

    a butter analogy

    I think I'll create a listing of businesses that deal with butter; their phone numbers and addresses. Then I'll share it with everyone for free. If a butter producer or vendor wants to get noticed, he can pay me to make his listing bold, or he can pay more to insert an advertisement. To remind everyone that this listing is about butter, I'll print it on yellow paper and call it the Yellow Pages.
    Next year I'll make even more money by filing copyright violations on anyone who sends mail to these businesses.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ItsCultural, 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:25pm

    IGetWhyButHowCanBeDifferent

    "It's more like it is taking a picture of the pound of butter, and then showing people the photo along with the address of the grocery store when they search for "butter" using Google's search engine. "
    --
    It's more like taking a picture using that picture and linking to dozens of paid sites that want to sell their butter and burying the originating producer of the butter under grease.

    Think of it another way, applied to U.S. politics.

    You're a voter, you want information on a local political candidate, when you go to look for info on the web you find dozens of national political ads about your local candidates. Your local coverage has is buried under the hundreds of links to national coverage. Each link is a potential ad click and revenue for Google. Google makes money, the political candidate gets distorted coverage and the voter casts a vote without full details of that candidate from local sources.

    I see Google allowing others to benefit and sell on a topic or product that didn't create the product or story to begin with.

    It's cultural, they want their local businesses to benefit from their work.
    I get why they are doing this.
    Google redirects (obfuscates! through their shear number of links) away from the source material or product and makes money irregardless of the consumer looking for local information.


    Google could do better, could always highlight the originating story or product and keep it in view, but that would lesson the number of 'promoted' links and thus not generate ad revenue. I see Google as the problem and everyone else in the story trying to fight a behemoth that does NOT care about anything but their ad revenue. Yes they are approaching this the wrong way, but how do local entities fight Google?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:29pm

      Re: IGetWhyButHowCanBeDifferent

      I'm really not sure you have any idea how a search engine works.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:38pm

      Re: IGetWhyButHowCanBeDifferent

      Yes they are approaching this the wrong way, but how do local entities fight Google?

      If they truly view Google as an enemy, block them with a robots.txt file.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 13 Jun 2018 @ 1:42pm

    Good for them!

    Imagine, encouraging AI research. Just think, when we have good AI, a bot will be able to read a news story, take the context and use a thesaurus, and tell you what the news story is all about - all without using any pair of original words and thus avoiding becoming a "snippet"...

    After all, news is news. There was a time-honoured tradition where small-town newspapers would simply re-write wire stories. If the news sources then start complaining that rewrites should count, the next step in AI is to automatically rewrite the story using multiple sources.

    Then what? If you mention a topic that was on our website (and others) you owe us all a snippet tax? Wait until video rendering can re-create news stories without the need to pay the TV networks...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


