High School Student's Speech About Campus Sexual Assault Gets Widespread Attention After School Cuts Her Mic
It's that time of year when kids are graduating from high school, and the age old tradition of the valedictorian speech is happening all around the country. While exciting for the kids, families and other students, these kinds of speeches are generally pretty quickly forgotten and certainly tend not to make the national news. However, in nearby Petaluma, California, something different is happening, all because a bunch of spineless school administration officials freaked out that the valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, wanted to discuss sexual assault. During her speech, the school cut her mic when she started talking about that issue (right after talking about how the whole community had worked together and fought through lots of adversity, including the local fires that ravaged the area a few months back). Seitz has since posted the video of both her mic being cut off and then with her being filmed giving the entire speech directly to a camera.
And, of course, now that speech -- and the spineless jackasses who cut the mic -- are getting national news coverage. The story of her speech and the mic being cut has been on NPR, CBS, ABC, CNN, Time, the NY Post, the Washington Post and many, many more.
In the ABC story, she explains that they told her she wasn't allowed to "go off script" (even pulling out of a final exam to tell her they heard rumors she was going to go off speech and that she wasn't allowed to say anything negative about the school) and that's why the mic was cut, even as the school didn't know what she was going to say. She also notes -- correctly -- that it was a pretty scary thing for her to continue to go through with the speech she wanted to give, despite being warned (for what it's worth, decades ago, when I was in high school, I ended up in two slightly similar situations, with the administration demanding I edit things I was presenting -- in one case I caved and in one I didn't -- and to this day I regret caving). Indeed, she deserves incredible kudos for still agreeing to give her speech, and it's great to see the Streisand Effect make so many more people aware of (1) her speech and (2) what a bunch of awful people the administrators at her school are for shutting her speech down.
As for the various administrators, their defense of this action is ridiculous. They're quoted in a few places, but let's take the one from the Washington Post:
“In Lulabel’s case, her approved speech didn’t include any reference to an assault,” [Principal David Stirrat] said. “We certainly would have considered such an addition, provided no individuals were named or defamed.”
As Seitz notes, she never intended to name names, and the school had told her so many times not to talk about these things it was obvious to her that she wouldn't have been able to give that speech if she had submitted the full version. In the ABC interview she explained that rather than just letting the valedictorian speak as normal, the school had actually told her she had to "apply" to speak.
Dave Rose, an assistant superintendent, told the Press Democrat that he could remember only one other time that administrators had disconnected a microphone during a student’s graduation speech in the past seven years, but said he believed it was legal.
“If the school is providing the forum, then the school has the ability to have some control over the message,” Rose said.
Actually, that's not how the First Amendment works. Schools can limit some things, but not if it's based on the content of the message, which appears to be the case here. Of course, I doubt that Seitz is going to go to court over this as it's not worth it, but thanks to the Streisand Effect, she doesn't need to. The world has learned about her speech... and about how ridiculous the administrators are in her school district.
Power goes to the head, and destroys it
Re: Power goes to the head, and destroys it
First, huh? "out of the tube"? Is that yet another dig at OOTB? Or just lousy phrase picked out of the blue?
Anyhoo, your apparent notion is that ONE person has the right to HIJACK the attention of several hundred persons at an arranged venue for specific purpose. THEREFORE I expect your future support for my little bits of text HERE. Thanks!
Re: Re: Power goes to the head, and destroys it
Also, a person chosen to give a speech giving a speech is not "hijacking" anything.
Re: Re: Power goes to the head, and destroys it
Who hated the process of due
Each film that he'd paid
Was DMCAed
And shoved up his ass with a screw
Consider yourself hijacked.
Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
To which Manick snipes:
REALLY? After going on in other pieces that corporations have a "First Amendment Right" to control the speech and outlets of "natural" persons, regardless of The Public's First Amendments rights -- and that "platforms" are now Public Forums in the Sandvig decision -- REALLY, you can just blithely REVERSE and say person has absolute right to just HIJACK a large venue for pet topic?
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
First, NO, this isn't "government": it's A PUBLIC GATHERING FOR SPECIFIC PURPOSE. Lots of people showed up, and it's THEIR time.
The person was warned ahead of time and had stated agreed to terms, then tried to hijack the whole event. -- BY the way, this kind of hijacking started at Academy Awards, WAY back.
OKAY. So next time I'M accused of hijacking topic here, Manick now supports me... Oh, right. Back to an alleged public / private distinction (despite the Sandvig decision that I mention above).
I'm somehow always on the wrong end! -- Either that or it's Manick who reverses whenever suits him!
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
And you're only wrong because you can't seem to spot a difference between platforms and representation, not because of some conspiracy to say 'NO U' no matter what. And considering in another comment thread you demonstrated that you don't even understand what a common turn of phrase 'squeezing something out of the tube' means, I personally doubt your ability to think and understand what is being presented to you.
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
The fact that it is not a governing BODY does not separate it from being a government ENTITY. Any activity run by it constitutes a public forum in the legal sense and therefore the first amendment absolutely applies.
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
REALLY? After going on in other pieces that corporations have a "First Amendment Right" to control the speech and outlets of "natural" persons, regardless of The Public's First Amendments rights -- and that "platforms" are now Public Forums in the Sandvig decision -- REALLY, you can just blithely REVERSE and say person has absolute right to just HIJACK a large venue for pet topic?
This is a government institution (public school) which means that different rules apply.
She was giving a speech, not hijacking a venue.
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
She UNDERSTOOD that giving the Valedictory Speech was a PRIVILEGE, and that she was REQUIRED to have her speech vetted AND that she was ONLY to recite that speech.
OBVIOUSLY. Simple rules. Which she proved incapable of following.
THAT says a lot more about the "quality of education" that school provided than their cutting off the mic AS SHE KNEW THEY WOULD DO when she decided that she'd rather pontificate than follow the rules.
How long would one of the writers HERE stay employed if all they wrote about, regardless of what you directed them to, was the cheese shortage in Antarctica?
Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
The college I attended rejects all federal funding because if they accept the public money, they aren't allowed to discriminate against certain speech (in this case certain religious speech). Grove City College vs. Bell
The only reason this would be considered a 'hijacking' is because the content of the speech didn't match what they desired. The school was doing blatant censorship. If they want the public funds, then they definitely can't pre-approve what speech is allowed, valedictorian speech or not.
Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Mike, she hijacked the venue.
No, she didn't.
She UNDERSTOOD that giving the Valedictory Speech was a PRIVILEGE, and that she was REQUIRED to have her speech vetted AND that she was ONLY to recite that speech.
No. First, from her interview, it's clear that the valedictorian every years gets to give a speech of her own choosing. Second, as a public institution, the school is literally NOT ALLOWED to regulate it based on its content.
OBVIOUSLY. Simple rules. Which she proved incapable of following.
Simple rules that discriminate based on the content of a speech. Which is unconstitutional.
How long would one of the writers HERE stay employed if all they wrote about, regardless of what you directed them to, was the cheese shortage in Antarctica?
This site, of course, is not a government institution.
Which part of that is confusing to you?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
There is a cheese shortage in Antarctica? Why isn't this front page news? I'll have to ask my son (TV news producer) if he has been burying important stories...again.
Re: Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
After all, any rights violation you can sue for and win under 42 USC 1983 is also a criminal matter under 18 USC 241 & 242 -- and if the portion of the school administration denying her her rights consisted of 2 or more people, they committed a felony in doing so!
Seriously?
She KNEW she was REQUIRED to give the speech she submitted for vetting, was warned multiple times to NOT do what she did anyway, and you want us to feel sorry for her? Or vindictive against the school administration for doing EXACTLY WHAT THEY SAID THEY WOULD DO?
This is NO different than a Judge citing someone for Contempt.
It's EXACTLY the same. Although a Judge usually only gives ONE warning, unlike this case where she was warned multiple times.
Re: Seriously?
Which has more impact? A comment that the school needs to do more about sexual assault, or censoring an attempt to say that during the current #metoo social atmosphere and hiding behind "BUT THE RULES SAID..." when it blows up in your face?
Re: Seriously?
HOW DARE B BE UPSET.
lawsuits can be educational
It happened at my high school when clubs were given the opportunity to paint a mural in a hall. The Junior Statesman/Model-UN club decided to paint an image of the constitution visible through the holes in a burning flag. They had to go to court (with pro-bono attorneys) to get the school to allow it. Shortly thereafter, all murals were painted over and no one was allowed to do that again. In Lulabel's case, I can imagine the school no longer allowing valedictorian speeches.
While the legal victory seemed short lived for us. It made a lasting impression on me and was one of the most educational experiences I got out of high school. I know it may sound weird, but to this day, no other image stirs patriotic feelings in me more than a burning flag and the freedom of speech it represents.
Re: lawsuits can be educational
Re:
And that goes the same for sexual assault? The only people taking it seriously are those that it has happened too. Not only they they only take is seriously in one direction too. Assault on females gets marginal attention, assault no males gets no attention, and females falsely accusing males of sexual assault receive special protections and rarely do they get into any trouble for it.
There are many feet to be shot... and more than enough ammo to get the job done several times over! There are for more senseless adults voting than sensible ones.
Some might have heard, now LOTS have
Given how badly the administrators shot their foot here you almost want to think they did it on purpose in order to draw attention to the speech.
I don't think that's what happened mind, I think someone panicked and are now finding out how badly they screwed up, but having the speech go from limited to a single class of graduating students to being covered on national tv has you almost wanting to congratulate them on screwing up in such epic fashion.
Re: Some might have heard, now LOTS have
Re: Re: Some might have heard, now LOTS have
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Ahem.
Re:
Re:
Anyone miss angst? :)
Valedictorian. And too stupid to realize she's made herself a leper to the job market - Ability to follow simple instructions: ZERO"
Re:
Re: Re:
Do you have any citations for that? What makes you think that adolescents who are in their prime of hormonal development, regardless of experience (or maybe because of their lack of experience) don't commit sexual assault? Or, have sexual assault committed upon them by similar aged or by older people?
Your lack of observation, along with your lack of sensitivity, combined with your lack of appropriateness makes one think that you might have actual knowledge of high school sexual assault. IMHO. Why do you deny the possibility so strongly?
Re: Re: Re:
You might want to observe some sarcasm.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You might consider your tone in the future, or use '/s' to indicate sarcasm where it might be confused.
Re: Re: Re: assault
Not the Principal's 1st struggle with student speech
It seems Principal David Stirrat has long struggled with what is & isn't harmful speech.
ref: https://patch.com/california/petaluma/is-petaluma-an-accepting-and-open-minded-community
equal rights under the law
In fact, everyone getting their diploma that day has a right to stop on stage and give their own (unauthorized) speech, and if the school tries to infringe on that right in any way (including pulling the plug at 4 AM when there are still plenty more speeches to go) then it's a clear First Amendment violation.
I'm glad that Mike Masnick agrees wholeheartedly with this important free speech principle!
Re: equal rights under the law
Re: Re: equal rights under the law
Re: Re: equal rights under the law
The 1st Amendment applies to everyone, not just some arbitrary privileged class. Everyone.
When the 1st Amendment gives one student the right to make an unauthorized speech, it gives every student the right to make an unauthorized speech.
If not, then what is she doing wasting everyone's time?
A graduation ceremony is not all about the valedictorian and whatever they want. Its about all the students graduating. Leave them alone and let them enjoy the moment.
Frankly, its kind of a dick move on the kid's part.
Re:
One of their shared experiences had been the perceived silencing of victims. She spends a whole sentence on this. Many in the audience appreciate it.
8.24 "even [something] campus on which some people defend perpetrators of sexual assault and silence their victims, we didn't let that drag us down"
Add Your Comment