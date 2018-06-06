Court Not At All Impressed By Chuck... >>
Wed, Jun 6th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Pay What You Want AWS Cloud Development Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Pay what you want for the AWS Cloud Development Bundle. If you pay less than the average price, you get access to an introductory course on AWS. If you beat the average price, you unlock 11 additional courses designed to help you learn all of the ins and outs of working with AWS. This deal is ending in 6 days, so act fast!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

