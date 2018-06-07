 
Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jun 7th 2018 2:09pm


Filed Under:
copyright, fans, pirates

Companies:
muso



MUSO, Of All Groups, Tells Copyright Holders To Get Their Shit Together And Treat Pirates Like The Customers They Are

from the about-time dept

While the copyright industries love to frame so-called "pirates" as nefarious freeloaders who simply want to consume content for free, it's been an open secret for some time now that these freeloaders are often outspending non-infringers on entertainment across the spectrum. Despite this clear indication that piracy is largely a problem of under-served customers, industry groups like the RIAA still prefer to play pretend with these obvious business metrics. The end result of this is that industry and anti-piracy groups essentially advocate for the attack of their constituents' best customers, which ought to be about as insane a thing as one can imagine.

But perhaps the tide is turning. An indication of that would be MUSO, the piracy-tracking group, essentially telling copyright industries to get their shit together and finally treat pirates like the great customers they tend to be. The report is based on a MUSO survey showing that 60% of UK citizens admit to engaging in copyright infringement, except the overwhelming majority of those "pirates" first tried, and failed, to get that content legally.

Of all the people surveyed the vast majority, 60 percent, admitted that they illegally streamed or downloaded music, film or TV-shows in the past. This could have been yesterday or even two years ago. Interestingly, the same pirates often try legal sources first. In fact, 83 percent say they usually try to find what they are looking for through official channels before trying anything else. This suggests that most pirates are also legal consumers.

“The entertainment industry tends to envisage piracy audiences as a criminal element, and writes them off as money lost – but they are wrong to do so,” says Paul Briley, CCO of MUSO, commenting on the findings. “The reality is that the majority of people who have gone through the effort of finding and accessing such unlicensed content are, first and foremost, fans – fans who are more often than not trying to get content legally if they can.”

First, a slow golf clap for MUSO finally getting what we've been saying for years. But a more sincere applause should be directed at MUSO, a piracy tracking outfit, turning the tables on the copyright holders that often use its reports to decry modernity, holding them accountable for what has always been a business model issue. Based on the same survey, the majority of pirates gave up on legit sourcing for content when they either could not find the content they wanted legally, or found that it was "siloed" in a service to which they do not subscribe. Barely a third indicated that cost or money had anything to do with it.

Sort of blows the whole "pirates just want stuff for free" thing out of the water, doesn't it? Not to mention that these "pirates", who supposedly want everything for free, spend a shit-ton of money on non-free entertainment.

MUSO’s survey reveals that 91% of all pirates already have a streaming subscription, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify or Apple Music. That’s more than their non-pirating counterparts, of which less than 80% subscribe to one of these services.

The problem is that people sometimes need over a dozen separate subscriptions to access all the content they want. There’s no single service that offers everything in one place. This is one of the main reasons why piracy is still very relevant.

If the copyright industries wanted to change the piracy landscape in an instant, they need only slay the monster that is delivery fragmentation. People are perfectly willing to pay for content, but the monetary and mental costs of incorporating five different streaming services, and then having to search across all of those services for a particular piece of content, falls prey to the ease of piracy. And that ease is exactly what the content industries should either be selling themselves, or partnering with others to sell, because that convenience is the product.

If nothing else, the mantra of piracy being about freeloaders should be dead.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 2:14pm

    Pirates may not be freeloaders, but are they natural persons?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 2:16pm

    If facts mattered, sure

    If nothing else, the mantra of piracy being about freeloaders should be dead.

    Should be, however it's been crystal clear for years/decades that the 'copyright infringement is going to destroy movies/music/creativity' lot are very much in the 'facts-optional' crowd.

    Acknowledging that copyright infringers tend to spend more than non-infringers would undercut the whole 'there's no reasoning with those people, they just want things for free!' line, and admitting that for a good many of them the reason they went with the illegal option is because the legal option either didn't exist or was unnecessarily cumbersome and difficult would make it pretty clear that the ones whining are doing so based upon a self-inflicted wound that they could fix whenever they cared to.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 5:37pm

      Re: If facts mattered, sure

      They want ALL the control, ALL the time when it comes to their products. No other industry, of any kind, has that control and they're used to having it.

      So their customers want to be able to watch what they want, when they want to? INCONCEIVABLE! That would mean giving up some control! Their customers are willing to pay lots of money for it? IRRELEVANT! It's control that matters to them, not making tons of money.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael Whitetail, 7 Jun 2018 @ 2:45pm

    I have both Netflix and Spotify subs, which I have been paying every month for longer than I care to remember. I love the services, but wish they had access to more content. I would happily pay more each month if, for example, Netflix incorporated Hulu's catalog into their own or Spotify had more selection.

    I really want to give my money to faceless corporations, but they tend to make it very difficult to do so. Whats a nerd to do?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 4:39pm

      Re:

      Join the space nation Asgardia and ignore the stupid protectionist restrictions. Humanity will come to its senses in a few more decades and outlaw the MPIAA and similar organizations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 2:53pm

    I still cant believe they haven't figured out how valuable it would be to people if they could spend some amount of money, I would pay at least $50 a month, if I could watch anything I wanted. If I could look up some random show I watched as a kid and get the nostalgia kick from watching it again, and well, ummm, then the low from see how bad it was, I would be happy to pay for that service. As it is now, even if I subscribe to all the services out the I don't think you could get everything. It is such shortsightedness and probably greed to not see how one streaming service can pay the creators/owners of media for each item watched just as well as individual services.

    I think the best thing to do would be for all creators to open up their catalogs to anyone who wants to stream it, for a reasonable price, and let the services fight out who will provide the best interface, search and recommendation algorithms for individual consumers. In that case the creators get paid no matter what happens and all they have to do is create.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 3:03pm

      Re:

      You keep on using creators, when you mean publishers like TV and film studios. All those publishers use Hollywood accounting to minimize what the pay creators in royalties.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 3:38pm

    I wonder if there are any meta-search engines for subscription streaming services? Meta-search emerged for Bittorrent sites over a dozen years ago, so the idea would not be new.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 7 Jun 2018 @ 4:26pm

    Just doing some napkin calculations here fir a viable sibscription model.
    How many minutes on average does someone watch per month.
    How much does the vontent cost per minute
    Multiply
    Add overhead and margin
    There you have it

    Alternatively just charge for the minutes at real cost and charge a tiny subscription fee
    Popular new stuff is at a premium and older material much less and ancient stuff the cost of the bandwidth used.

    Everybody but the hollywood corps would be happy.

    Me - I would love to access local community programming from Europe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SirWired, 7 Jun 2018 @ 4:51pm

    It's not a given that people would pay for the content

    If the unlimited streaming services had pretty much everything available, it's not a given that this could be offered at a price people would be willing to pay. It's certainly not free to acquire streaming rights. (They are expensive enough that Netflix is shifting over to more of an HBO model vs, the original model of licensing as much content as they could get their hands on.) And Spotify, despite paying a pittance per stream, still can't make money, even without the music from sources that want to be paid better.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 5:02pm

      Re: It's not a given that people would pay for the content

      And Spotify, despite paying a pittance per stream, still can't make money, even without the music from sources that want to be paid better.

      Market forces at work. This just illustrates what people are willing to pay for music. That's what it's worth no matter how much the publishers want for it. You can't charge $1M for a Kia, nobody would buy it. Something is only worth what people will pay for it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 5:38pm

      Re: It's not a given that people would pay for the content

      I'm not sure what point you're trying to make. If people aren't willing to pay a price because the streaming rights are too expensive...the streaming rights are too expensive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


