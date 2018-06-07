Unpublished Censorship Guidelines Lay Bare The Deepest Fears Of The Chinese Government
from the vulgar-use-of-a-microphone-controller dept
It's hardly a state secret that China is instituting the most complete surveillance and censorship system ever attempted by a society (so far), and on an unprecedented scale. Techdirt has been tracking that sad saga over the years, mostly reporting on how censorship is being implemented. Less information has been available about what exactly the Chinese government doesn't want people to know about/discuss. Aside from the obvious issues -- repression of Tibetans and Uyghurs, Tiananmen Square protests, environmental problems, government corruption etc. -- just what is Beijing afraid of? A document obtained by the The Globe and Mail may shed some light on this question, although it's still not entirely clear who wrote it:
It began circulating early this year, and is believed to have been issued by the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, China's central Internet authority, which did not respond to requests for comment.
It's also possible that the document, which outlines 10 basic categories of banned content, was written by a government-affiliated trade association, a censorship expert said.
In any case, experts seem to accept that it represents the Chinese government's position quite well, which makes the insights it gives into official thinking extremely valuable. Forbidden activities include many that come as no surprise, such as: insulting leaders, criticizing official policies, spreading information about "made-up" accidents, epidemics, police incidents, and issues related to the economy. Celebrities are protected to a certain extent, with a ban on over-the-top stories about their sex scandals or luxurious lifestyles. Talking about violence, superstitions or religions are also out, as are the following:
Not only is pornography banned, but so is all obscenity, a category that includes "using a bed or sofa as a prop or background," appearing shirtless, wearing tattoos or dancing in a way "that has flirtatious and vulgar elements." Also forbidden is the spreading of harmful information, a category that includes cursing, smoking and drinking, gambling or "vulgar use of a microphone controller (or any mimicking of it)."
But alongside much that is outright wacky -- what on earth does "vulgar use of a microphone controller" even mean? -- the article quotes Yaxue Cao, the founder and editor of ChinaChange.org, who points out a more serious underlying strategy discernible here:
"It targets political dissent of course, but any activities that might cause a large number of people to coalesce, whether through popular entertainment such as Duanzi (jokes) and cartoons, or through direct sales network," she said, in an e-mail. "It also aims at content that might give people ideas of resistance and how-to knowledge. I go through each category, this is the theme I see: a heightened sense of regime insecurity."
It's a great point that explains much of what the Chinese government has done over the last few years. What the authorities fear above all else is not so much any of the topics mentioned above in themselves, but the thought that they might help people to band together, and even formulate an idea that is truly frightening for Beijing: that they could start to resist.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
The song title should be changed.
I really think so.
resist chinese crap
chinese shit holes
Re: chinese shit holes
Re: The Zombie Master keeps "Advocate" active
No one ever attempts an alternate conclusion to astro-turfing, or to explain -- because inexplicable! Not opinion, nor in least slanted. Just LOOK at the early history and try to deny is ODD that a person would use an account ONCE though remember password for SIX years:
https://www.techdirt.com/comments.php?start=80&u=advocate
Readers and commenters beware: Techdirt is for entertaiment purposes only.
Re: Re: The Zombie Master keeps "Advocate" active
Perhaps there's a "forgot password" feature. Maybe he uses the same password for everything. Maybe he uses a password manager. What's odd is you being so interested in his comment history.
Re: Re: Re: The Zombie Master keeps "Advocate" active
Oh, another TD fanboy who tries to deflect interest, without providing ANY alternative.
You overlook instrinsic point that just recalling one has an account after six years of disuse is remarkable!
Please answer this question, "nasch": are you NOT even vaguely interested in whether Techdirt does astro-turfing?
Because I'm sure that all NORMAL persons would be HIGHLY interested to learn that a site is FAKING comments. Therefore, Techdirt is more valuable to you than is The Truth.
I won't be going back and forth. Your own comment history shows many thousands of trivial comments, long LATE. It's an ODD point of yours.
There's no end of ODD here. Weirdest site on teh internets!
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Zombie Master keeps "Advocate" active
After all, if your hero Ajit Pai can accept bots masquerading as net neutrality repeal supporters, what's a little astroturf? On a website <i>YOU YOURSELF</i> claim is insignificant and nobody reads. Why does this bother you so much? Probably because you're an overly obsessed fucknugget.
SESTA voted.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Zombie Master keeps "Advocate" active
I provided three different ways he could have had his password available.
Because I don't find it remarkable.
If I saw some evidence for it, sure I'd be interested. I haven't seen any, just totally unsupported speculation. And no, that is not interesting to me.
Mr. Moody, it sounds like you've had "safe search" on for too long :)
Let me rephrase it this way: "vulgar use of a phallic object".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re: controller misinterpretation
A mic stand "controls" where the microphone will be positioned (hopefully in front of one's mouth), the translation was a bit too literal.
But yes, for more than 60 years the mic stand has been (pardon me) a stand-in for a phallic symbol. You have to wonder, is the Chinese government trying to dissuade people from enlarging their population?
its not worse than the US
Chinese social media is literally FULL of everything you mention, every single day. And, in the deeper chat rooms, you find all the naughtier stuff, and even local enforcers yukking it up about a lewd meme here and there. I have even found one board whete the local police mock and laugh at people who are afraid they will go to jail for mentioning Tianenmen.
WeChat/Weixin, and Weibo/Baidu etc have entire sections devoted to sexy selfies, semi lewd behavior, beautiful girls making slurping noises and chewing food in the lewdest ways imaginable.And, showing of their long legs, and more.
And like any/every society, there is a left/right binary.
Its all pretty adorable compared to a religious theocracy monitoring every teens nude
selfies from NSA/FVEY/Israel, and then, locking up teen boys and calling them sex offenders for life.
Yes, censorship, and real time monitoring is going on, especially of foreigners-but its all pretty blatant, unlike the US Fusion centers and NSA spying on Americans.
And all of those mass shooters in the US? Each and every one of them was monitored BEFORE DURING AND AFTER their rampages.
And guess what? Psychological operations are being waged on Americans in unprecedented Bernaysian proportions from JTRIG, CIA, Facabook, etc~all documented elsewhere
Yeah, it really is
Yes, censorship, and real time monitoring is going on, especially of foreigners-but its all pretty blatant, unlike the US Fusion centers and NSA spying on Americans.
So 'yes they engage in censorship and mass spying, but at least they're open about it'? Yeah, that's... not any better. Do you somehow think that the NSA engaging in mass surveillance would be less of a problem if they just admitted it, as though having it a terribly kept secret is the important objection?
At this point I think only a seriously jingoistic individual would argue that the US doesn't have problems, but at least in the US you can still legally criticism those in power, current or historical, without it being considered a crime.
Re: Yeah, it really is
Anyone who criticizes the American deep state, the patholigically racist, narcisdistic FBI/DEA/ ADL/AIPAC/ForeverWar/ NGOs becomes a targeted speaker, under constant and literal attack.
This is neither freedom of "protected" speech, nor even clise to equality under the law, or due process after the
fact of these .online-to-offline speech suppressions , because the monitoring and subsequent harassment via the various private contractors/FVEY/JTRIG, etc is the use of military force on citizens.
This is expressly forbidden by the constitution.
I ex-patriated due to online harassment that comes offline via community policing and other un-prosecuted state crimes.
But make no mistakes- there is no protected free speech in the US-you have full time word police, who work from Fusion Centers and do all the dirty politcal polucing, pre-empive of civil rights and due process.
And I am certain a commerce clause or two would come into play as well...
I have not see that in China, nor anything close to what Moody posits, except in cases that literally MIRROR EXACTLY what is happening in the US.
Re: Re: Yeah, it really is
Which I'm guessing doesn't get reported on because the media are in on it?
Re: Re: Re: Yeah, it really is
Read Techdirt.Read The intercept.Read the Ativist.Read Reason.
Or~dont they let you read for yourself in your cyber-bunker there at JTRIG/FBI-DITU/ et alphabet spy center?
It must be hard reading other peoples email all day, and crap posting your garbage here.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Yeah, it really is
Re: its not worse than the US
China (and Great Britain) are a bit ahead of U.S. on totalitarian censorship, but WashingtonDC is working tirelessly to catch up.
Enjoy your imaginary U.S. Bill of Rights.
Re: its not worse than the US
Go team NSA/JTRIG! Techdirt is a highly monitored comment platform, loaded with deep state trolls.
BUT: Facts are facts~ Chinas social media is no more, no less controlled, no less censored than western media~but without the obvious JTRIG/Gamergate/cris PR of the month psyops that creates Amurricas mass shooters.
Just because CIA hides all its startups behind Thiel, Karp, Schmuckerberg, et al doesnt make it any less state sponsored.
Now, I think I will mosey over to We Chat, and flirt with some adorable local women, who slurp food lewdly, and show tattooed ankles.
Or maybe,
But I thought...
It's may even be as simple as thinking: "The people will find this more amusing than the freedoms we've let them have". So anything and everything interesting is fearful because people will congregate around it and like it a lot, maybe more than the government. By the government's logic, forbid any large (not government approved beforehand) groupings and you get rid of all the potential rebels.
Any grouping of people in this way is (potentially) rebellious, so to their minds it has to be either monitored or forbidden.
Re: But I thought...
Wolf whistles, from Fabians via Fusion Centers are no less appaling.
Re: Re: But I thought...
I'm not even American and I got told off for saying "America is great!" (which I didn't and don't think) by saying China's doing a shitty thing! :/
Western interference, such as that which led to the overthrow of the legitimate government in Ukraine. The USA is the most powerful propaganda machine on Earth and actively works to destabilize governments. It's a reasonable concern which leads to unreasonable information control, but it's a matter of survival or complete capitulation.
nothing, absolutely NOTHING lasts forever. Your demise? Not IF but WHEN. Start fearing it at your earliest convenience.
Hugs and kisses,
History
hugs and kisses
Then, the letter ended..."please move
Out of my basement. "
I am pretty sure China isnt crapping in terror
