Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jun 7th 2018 9:39am


Filed Under:
cyberbullying, definitions, new york



NY State Legislators Unanimously Pass A Cyberbullying Bill That Can't Be Bothered To Define Cyberbullying

from the passed-without-an-ounce-of-credibility-or-sincerity dept

New York state legislators are back at it, attempting to tackle cyberbullying with a "new" law. In reality, this would be the legislature's fifth attempt to enact an anti-cyberbullying law. New York attorney Eric Turkewitz was the first to catch the New York's Senate's self-congratulatory tweet. The tweet touted the bill's unanimous passage (a 56-0 vote). But "widespread support" isn't synonymous with "well-crafted law." No state senator wants to appear "soft" on bullying, so the law passes without anyone bothering to ascertain its effectiveness, much less its constitutionality.

For an anti-bullying law to survive a constitutional challenge, it must be exceedingly well-crafted and narrowly-defined. This bill -- with 56-0 support -- has none of that. From Turkewitz's post on the bill:

Just one teensy little problem seems to have escaped the drafters, however. This “cyber-bullying” that they wish to make a misdemeanor has a flaw. I’m almost embarrassed to mention it, but here goes.

Cyber-bullying doesn’t seem to have a definition.

It doesn't. Once you get past the full page of preamble explaining why such a law is needed, you run into this, which defines nothing but who would be protected by the law.

S 12-A. CYBERBULLYING. 1. AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE FOLLOWING TERMS SHALL HAVE THE FOLLOWING MEANINGS:

A. MINOR SHALL MEAN ANY NATURAL PERSON OR INDIVIDUAL UNDER THE AGE OF EIGHTEEN.
B. PERSON SHALL MEAN ANY NATURAL PERSON OR INDIVIDUAL.

ANY PERSON WHO KNOWINGLY ENGAGES IN A REPEATED COURSE OF CYBERBULLYING OF A MINOR SHALL BE GUILTY OF AN UNCLASSIFIED MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY A FINE OF NOT MORE THAN ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS, OR BY A PERIOD OF IMPRISONMENT NOT TO EXCEED ONE YEAR, OR BY BOTH SUCH FINE AND IMPRISONMENT.

This act shall take effect immediately.

Up to one year in prison based on a definition apparently to be determined post-arrest by prosecutors or presiding judges. And, apparently, cyberbullying ends once the victim turns 18, so there's no need to extend this dubious protection to adults.

State lawmakers should know better. First, they should know laws attempting to regulate speech must be particular and explicit in their definitions of the prohibited speech. Second, the justification for regulating speech must clearly and heavily outweigh the negative repercussions of the government's act of censorship. All this law has is a statement saying schools are powerless to stop cyberbullying that occurs off campus. That's not nearly enough justification to start handing out misdemeanor charges to mean people.

There have been better-defined bills passed in the state of New York. The county of Albany actually took the trouble to define the terms central to the law.

1. "any act of communicating … by mechanical or electronic means,”

2. “including posting statements on the internet or through a computer or email network,”

- “disseminating embarrassing or sexually explicit photographs;”

- “disseminating private, personal, false or sexual information,”

- “or sending hate mail,”

3. ”with no legitimate private, personal, or public purpose,”

4. “with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten, abuse, taunt, intimidate, torment, humiliate, or otherwise inflict significant emotional harm on another person.”

This definition is 73 words longer than the state senate's definition of "cyberbullying" and it still couldn't beat a Constitutional challenge. The state's highest court shut down enforcement of the law, noting that its definitions would "criminalize a broad spectrum of speech outside the popular understanding of cyberbullying."

On its fifth attempt to push through anti-cyberbullying legislation, the state senate can't even be bothered to craft a definition narrow enough to be rejected by the state's courts, much less one that would survive even the most cursory challenge.

A bill like this -- one that's seen four previous attempts -- serves one purpose. And it's got nothing to with the children we're always supposed to be thinking about. Here's Scott Greenfield's take:

[T]his law is just a cynical attempt to game the emotions of the electorate, as it has absolutely no chance of passing constitutional muster. The senators didn’t even give it a try, and as much as they may not be the sharpest knives in the legislature, even they know that you can’t criminalize cyberbullying by defining it as cyberbullying.

The proposed law is electioneering dressed up to look like empathethic legislation. It's multiple campaign efforts being funded by taxpayers who not only pay the salaries of legislators who can't be bothered to do their job properly, but will also be on the hook for legal fees if the bill becomes law and has to be defended in court. When one of these partners in unanimous useless ask for donations during the next election run, point to bullshit like this and tell them you gave at the office.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 8:29am

    ...Something

    We have to do *Something*!
    Well failing is something, isn't it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:53am

      Re: ...Something

      They're doing something - they're wasting taxpayers' money. In fact, paying these idiots a salary is wasting taxpayers' money.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 12:11pm

        Re: Re: ...Something

        Perhaps in some ways it's not unlike all those Congressional Resolutions that are just "virtue signaling" exercises that serve no tangible purpose.

        But whether or not it ultimately survives a future court challenge, this is a real law with real teeth:

        ANY PERSON WHO KNOWINGLY VIOLATES THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE GUILTY OF AN UNCLASSIFIED MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY A FINE OF UP TO ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS AND/OR UP TO ONE YEAR IMPRISONMENT.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 9:54am

    We could be generous and assume that this law is the work of a handful of smart senators that realized there is no such thing as a good cyberbullying bill. They created a nothing law to prevent their colleagues from creating a truly damaging law.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:05am

      Re:

      How may people will be charged under this law because some police officer calls what they posted online cyberbullying? How many of those will be railroaded into a plea bargain?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:14am

    Before the LEOs get their grubby paws on thus to bash someone upside the head can someone think of a way to turn this around and point it at the senate when it goes off? All for the greater good of course. Maybe a kickstarter to kick em in the kojones with this?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:15am

    The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!

    Note how that's defined as "natural" person or individual.

    This is only ongoing corporatism to regulate YOU.

    Alternate but also valid take:

    "Cyberbullying" is well enough known now that doesn't need definition, any more than does "network". It's a form of assult through a network. I know it when see / experience, and will the good persons of a jury, even though you netwits can't even imagine it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:20am

      Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!

      By the way, at least SECOND zombie attack this week! Just look at this "account", back after 33 months:

      https://www.techdirt.com/user/pacanukeha

      >>> Zombies, of course, are not illegal (being citizens, literally born from the very soil!), and would be exempt from the above definition of who could be charged with this. Anyway, beware!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:38am

        Re: Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!

        Breaking News:

        You still don't know how normal people use accounts.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          I.T. Guy, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:57am

          Re: Re: Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!

          It's because he is a multiple account troll. He has many that he has not signed on to in months. So for him anything that shows up that's old MUST be like him.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:26am

      Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!

      I know it when see / experience

      But will the speaker and the person/people they are speaking to consider it bullying. If they don't, acting on your decision it is outright censorship.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Smith, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:16am

    No one is considering the long-term problems created by Section 230, including total lack of privacy and just about everyone we meet becoming a privacy risk and refusing to mitigate that risk. People aren't even aware of what they've lost because they never had it in the first place. The internet has turned everyone into know-it-all narcissists who put themselves at risk while patting themselves on the back for being smart when the opposite is the case.

    Cyberbullying shouldn't exist. Websites should be liable under a number of laws including product-liability but we refuse to enforce the laws. This has turned the world into the same jungle as a school which ignores bullying, yet some people want to treat it as if it were still civilized. The smarter people work around this and leave the less aware out in the cold, wondering why all the awful stuff their arrogance and intransigence caused is wreaking such havoc on their lives.

    People who think the internet is more important than individual human rights should be stripped of their own.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:39am

      Re:

      Yeah, you definitely seem reasonable.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rekrul, 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:13am

      Re:

      I suppose you also want to make the post office liable for anything illegal sent through the mail, and the state liable for any crimes committed using the highway?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 12:05pm

      Re:

      How, exactly, can anyone possibly consider problems that don't exist outside your head?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 12:51pm

      Re: 230

      More 230 FUD. 230 is based on court rulings that held ISP liable because it moderated, which directly led to a lack of moderation. "If we didn't read it, it didn't happen."
      By your reasoning, all email and texting should be banned because it violates human dignity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John E Cressman, 7 Jun 2018 @ 10:45am

    No News

    Politicians are morons... old news...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:07am

    Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:

    6 S 2803. CYBER-BULLYING. 1. AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE FOLLOWING 7 TERMS SHALL MEAN AS FOLLOWS: 8 A. CYBER-BULLYING SHALL MEAN ENGAGING IN A REPEATED COURSE OF COMMUNI- 9 CATION, OR REPEATEDLY CAUSING A COMMUNICATION TO BE SENT, BY MECHANICAL 10 OR ELECTRONIC MEANS, POSTING STATEMENTS ON THE INTERNET OR THROUGH A 11 COMPUTER NETWORK WITH NO LEGITIMATE COMMUNICATION PURPOSE WHICH CAUSES 12 ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYANCE, OR IS LIKELY TO CAUSE ALARM OR SERIOUS 13 ANNOYANCE.

    source: http://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2017/s2318

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:34am

      Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:

      That definition could be applied to a lot of advertising on the Internet, especially things like autoplay videos.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:35am

      Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:

      Then, what does "legitimate" mean? Do we want the government determining which speech is legitimate?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 12:04pm

      Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:

      Isn't this it here?

      No. You appear to be linking to an earlier version of the bill.

      See the active New York Senate Bill S2318A, which passed Senate on June 4, 2018. (PDF.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2018 @ 12:25pm

        Re: Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:

        Thanks. It seems like a lot of the bill's original text just dropped off the page, including this legal boilerplate:

        IF ANY CLAUSE, SENTENCE, PARAGRAPH OR PART OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE ADJUDGED BY ANY COURT OF COMPETENT JURISDICTION TO BE INVALID, SUCH JUDGMENT SHALL NOT AFFECT, IMPAIR OR INVALIDATE THE REMAINDER THEREOF, BUT SHALL BE CONFINED IN ITS OPERATION TO THE CLAUSE, SENTENCE, PARAGRAPH OR PART THEREOF DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE CONTROVERSY IN WHICH SUCH JUDGMENT SHALL HAVE BEEN RENDERED.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:12am

    Their problem is that they are so used to simply being handed pre-written bills by their 'sponsors' that they have forgotten how to write a bill.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 7 Jun 2018 @ 11:17am

    Maybe they figure if they don't define cyberbullying, it won't be struck down because they can just argue that the wise prosecutors will use the utmost discretion in applying it. Like with pornography, they'll know it when they see it. I mean that's worked out pretty well so far...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


