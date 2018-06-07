NY State Legislators Unanimously Pass A Cyberbullying Bill That Can't Be Bothered To Define Cyberbullying
New York state legislators are back at it, attempting to tackle cyberbullying with a "new" law. In reality, this would be the legislature's fifth attempt to enact an anti-cyberbullying law. New York attorney Eric Turkewitz was the first to catch the New York's Senate's self-congratulatory tweet. The tweet touted the bill's unanimous passage (a 56-0 vote). But "widespread support" isn't synonymous with "well-crafted law." No state senator wants to appear "soft" on bullying, so the law passes without anyone bothering to ascertain its effectiveness, much less its constitutionality.
For an anti-bullying law to survive a constitutional challenge, it must be exceedingly well-crafted and narrowly-defined. This bill -- with 56-0 support -- has none of that. From Turkewitz's post on the bill:
Just one teensy little problem seems to have escaped the drafters, however. This “cyber-bullying” that they wish to make a misdemeanor has a flaw. I’m almost embarrassed to mention it, but here goes.
Cyber-bullying doesn’t seem to have a definition.
It doesn't. Once you get past the full page of preamble explaining why such a law is needed, you run into this, which defines nothing but who would be protected by the law.
S 12-A. CYBERBULLYING. 1. AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE FOLLOWING TERMS SHALL HAVE THE FOLLOWING MEANINGS:
A. MINOR SHALL MEAN ANY NATURAL PERSON OR INDIVIDUAL UNDER THE AGE OF EIGHTEEN.
B. PERSON SHALL MEAN ANY NATURAL PERSON OR INDIVIDUAL.
ANY PERSON WHO KNOWINGLY ENGAGES IN A REPEATED COURSE OF CYBERBULLYING OF A MINOR SHALL BE GUILTY OF AN UNCLASSIFIED MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY A FINE OF NOT MORE THAN ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS, OR BY A PERIOD OF IMPRISONMENT NOT TO EXCEED ONE YEAR, OR BY BOTH SUCH FINE AND IMPRISONMENT.
This act shall take effect immediately.
Up to one year in prison based on a definition apparently to be determined post-arrest by prosecutors or presiding judges. And, apparently, cyberbullying ends once the victim turns 18, so there's no need to extend this dubious protection to adults.
State lawmakers should know better. First, they should know laws attempting to regulate speech must be particular and explicit in their definitions of the prohibited speech. Second, the justification for regulating speech must clearly and heavily outweigh the negative repercussions of the government's act of censorship. All this law has is a statement saying schools are powerless to stop cyberbullying that occurs off campus. That's not nearly enough justification to start handing out misdemeanor charges to mean people.
There have been better-defined bills passed in the state of New York. The county of Albany actually took the trouble to define the terms central to the law.
1. "any act of communicating … by mechanical or electronic means,”
2. “including posting statements on the internet or through a computer or email network,”
- “disseminating embarrassing or sexually explicit photographs;”
- “disseminating private, personal, false or sexual information,”
- “or sending hate mail,”
3. ”with no legitimate private, personal, or public purpose,”
4. “with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten, abuse, taunt, intimidate, torment, humiliate, or otherwise inflict significant emotional harm on another person.”
This definition is 73 words longer than the state senate's definition of "cyberbullying" and it still couldn't beat a Constitutional challenge. The state's highest court shut down enforcement of the law, noting that its definitions would "criminalize a broad spectrum of speech outside the popular understanding of cyberbullying."
On its fifth attempt to push through anti-cyberbullying legislation, the state senate can't even be bothered to craft a definition narrow enough to be rejected by the state's courts, much less one that would survive even the most cursory challenge.
A bill like this -- one that's seen four previous attempts -- serves one purpose. And it's got nothing to with the children we're always supposed to be thinking about. Here's Scott Greenfield's take:
[T]his law is just a cynical attempt to game the emotions of the electorate, as it has absolutely no chance of passing constitutional muster. The senators didn’t even give it a try, and as much as they may not be the sharpest knives in the legislature, even they know that you can’t criminalize cyberbullying by defining it as cyberbullying.
The proposed law is electioneering dressed up to look like empathethic legislation. It's multiple campaign efforts being funded by taxpayers who not only pay the salaries of legislators who can't be bothered to do their job properly, but will also be on the hook for legal fees if the bill becomes law and has to be defended in court. When one of these partners in unanimous useless ask for donations during the next election run, point to bullshit like this and tell them you gave at the office.
Reader Comments
...Something
Well failing is something, isn't it?
Re: ...Something
Re: Re: ...Something
Perhaps in some ways it's not unlike all those Congressional Resolutions that are just "virtue signaling" exercises that serve no tangible purpose.
But whether or not it ultimately survives a future court challenge, this is a real law with real teeth:
Re:
The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!
Note how that's defined as "natural" person or individual.
This is only ongoing corporatism to regulate YOU.
Alternate but also valid take:
"Cyberbullying" is well enough known now that doesn't need definition, any more than does "network". It's a form of assult through a network. I know it when see / experience, and will the good persons of a jury, even though you netwits can't even imagine it.
Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!
https://www.techdirt.com/user/pacanukeha
>>> Zombies, of course, are not illegal (being citizens, literally born from the very soil!), and would be exempt from the above definition of who could be charged with this. Anyway, beware!
Re: Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!
You still don't know how normal people use accounts.
Re: Re: Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!
Re: The definition of "person" though, gives Corporations LICENSE!
But will the speaker and the person/people they are speaking to consider it bullying. If they don't, acting on your decision it is outright censorship.
Cyberbullying shouldn't exist. Websites should be liable under a number of laws including product-liability but we refuse to enforce the laws. This has turned the world into the same jungle as a school which ignores bullying, yet some people want to treat it as if it were still civilized. The smarter people work around this and leave the less aware out in the cold, wondering why all the awful stuff their arrogance and intransigence caused is wreaking such havoc on their lives.
People who think the internet is more important than individual human rights should be stripped of their own.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: 230
By your reasoning, all email and texting should be banned because it violates human dignity.
No News
Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:
6 S 2803. CYBER-BULLYING. 1. AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE FOLLOWING 7 TERMS SHALL MEAN AS FOLLOWS: 8 A. CYBER-BULLYING SHALL MEAN ENGAGING IN A REPEATED COURSE OF COMMUNI- 9 CATION, OR REPEATEDLY CAUSING A COMMUNICATION TO BE SENT, BY MECHANICAL 10 OR ELECTRONIC MEANS, POSTING STATEMENTS ON THE INTERNET OR THROUGH A 11 COMPUTER NETWORK WITH NO LEGITIMATE COMMUNICATION PURPOSE WHICH CAUSES 12 ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYANCE, OR IS LIKELY TO CAUSE ALARM OR SERIOUS 13 ANNOYANCE.
source: http://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2017/s2318
Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:
Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:
Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:
No. You appear to be linking to an earlier version of the bill.
See the active New York Senate Bill S2318A, which passed Senate on June 4, 2018. (PDF.)
Re: Re: Isn't this it here? .. a (PDF) excerpt of Bill S2318:
Thanks. It seems like a lot of the bill's original text just dropped off the page, including this legal boilerplate:
Their problem is that they are so used to simply being handed pre-written bills by their 'sponsors' that they have forgotten how to write a bill.
