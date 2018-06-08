Chuck Palahniuk Apologizes For Blaming Piracy For His Business Partner Stealing His Money
from the it-really-was-stealing-this-time dept
Chuck Palahniuk has long been a personal hero of mine. Back when I fancied myself a fiction writer, I gobbled up his books, engrossed in the characters he was able to create. It was only years later, then writing for Techdirt, that a chip in my impression of Palahniuk emerged when he started his habit of blaming his finances on the piracy of his works. Palahniuk claimed that piracy was responsible for his "dwindling income." This, despite selling a ton of books and movie options, sounded strange -- especially given that book piracy is much more limited than things like music, movies or software. Where was he getting it from?
Well, Palahniuk himself answers that question in a recent blog post on his site. It turns out the idea that piracy was to blame for his money troubles came from the accountant in charge of his royalties at his literary agency. That same accountant, it turns out, has now been charged with defauding the agency out of millions of dollars. Palahniuk now says he knows exactly what dwindled his income and it wasn't piracy.
On the plus side I'm not crazy. For several years my income has dwindled. Piracy, some people told me. Or the publishers were in crisis and slow to pay royalties, although the publishers insisted they'd sent the money.
You may have read about this over the weekend in the New York Post. All the royalties and advance monies and film option payments that had accumulated in my author's account in New York, or had been delayed somewhere in the banking pipeline, it was gone. Poof. I can't even guess how much income. Someone confessed on video he'd been stealing. I wasn't crazy.
If you've written to me chances are that your letter passed through the hands of the accused. He'd collect the mail and forward it to me. He seemed like a good guy. Like a prince of a guy. Like man-crush material. And then he wasn't.
And so now Palahniuk says he is close to broke. It's a heartbreaking story, for sure, to have a great author in financial ruin because of the fraud perpetrated by another. But one thing worth calling out here is that piracy has become so prevalent a scapegoat in the copyright industries today that someone as intelligent as Palahniuk accepted it as the reason for not being paid, even when he claims his mental warning bells were going off roughly all the time. This is the danger in industry groups scapegoating piracy as the world's greatest evil. And, frankly, how much daylight exists between Palahniuk's story and that of all those deprived of income through the magic of "Hollywood accounting", through which even the guy who played Darth Vader can't get residuals from Jedi over claims that the movie has somehow not been profitable?
Not much at all, I would argue. It ought to be enough to counter the claims that piracy is responsible for the woes of content creators by simply pointing out that it just isn't true, but we would do well to understand that the industry mantra blaming piracy is in part responsible for artists like Palahniuk buying into the hype and being swindled.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Pity he had to learn this lesson the very hard way.
Maybe instead of another copyright expansion we need a law to stop the fun accounting games that screw creators out of what they were promised because somehow a film that pulled in billions is still in the red & can't pay them whats in the contract.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is easy to justify piracy...
...when you know you're robbing the robbers who robbed the artists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Make sure the target is on target
It does however point up a few more problems. The first being the responsibility of fiduciaries. If there was required insurance, for example, those insurance companies would be auditing those fiduciaries they insure, and a lot less of this would happen. The second is, when one gets a lot of income, they have a tendency to turn things over to some money manager, and this might include either a power of attorney or signing rights on bank accounts. Whom should the blame for this fall upon?
There is a difference between getting financial advice, and turning your business over to someone else, without some protection, auditing, or follow through.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Plausible and likely because true for many others every day.
You are pushing a feeble fable, as if there's no piracy.
As a person who strings words together with presumed intent to inform, amuse, or as here, deceive, you are remarkably lousy at it, seem to have stopped all progress and are reverting to childish formula.
For instance, you have bad habit of "the slant that I want this story to have should prove for all time that facts are as I wish them to be". Example above:
It's a common template in the surreal modern era. First noted the "proof from fiction" in Hofstader (Godel, Escher, Bach), in which he frequently uses this template (not verbatim but accurate): "IF consciousness can be put into a computer, then it proves the soul is less than transcendant". -- Yeah. This is true: IF you can get someone to accept your premise without question, then they're almost certain to fall for the intended conclusion. You re-writers and Masnick deploy that template almost exclusively, first and worst because you're not rigorously honest, and second because not overly competent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Plausible and likely because true for many others every day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Plausible and likely because Trolls every day
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Plausible and likely because true for many others every day.
A cogent post will always trump your kind of word salad and your own first sentence describes your post in excruciating detail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: tl;dr
One of the most valuable moments in my education came at the beginning of my senior year of high school.
I'd just turned in my first essay of the year to my humanities teacher. After he graded it, he took me aside and gave me the Hemingway Lecture. He put it more kindly than "stop showing off and get to the fucking point," but that was the gist of his feedback.
I think it helped me a lot. Since then, I've always tried to keep my writing clear and concise, above all else, because the purpose of writing is to communicate.
I don't always succeed at the whole "clear and concise" thing, of course. But I try.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment