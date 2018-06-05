Amazon Disconnects From Australia After Government Hits It With 10% Tax On All Imported Items
Having tried and mostly failed to regulate Wild West internet commerce, legislators have now decided to take a more "hands off" approach to the intersection of communications and commerce. That's what I would be writing if we lived in a world where people learned from their mistakes. But they don't. Whatever has failed a half-dozen times in previous iterations can be rebooted, doubled-down on, and otherwise presented as a legislative solution for a "problem." And this "problem" is always the same. Incumbents who have somehow managed to parlay their fortunes into a "disadvantaged" position want tech companies to give them (or their government) money.
Link taxes -- otherwise known as "Google taxes" -- supposedly would allow publishers to recoup their "losses" from having Google send traffic their way. These haven't worked, and in the worst case scenario, Google has simply shut down its Google News service rather than pay for the privilege of referring traffic. Other attempts to make things "fair" for brick-and-mortar businesses competing with Amazon have led to similar outcomes. In one case, the French government decided Amazon could no longer offer free shipping on books to France. Amazon obliged, raising shipping to $0.01 Euros.
The Australian government has decided to go down the road well traveled and charge Amazon extra for beating local retailers at their own game. A new law goes into effect at the beginning of July which charges Amazon 10% tax for every imported good sold to Australians. One of the backers of the bill is retailer Harvey Norman, which had this to say about Amazon.
"They think they have the right to pay no tax in Australia," Harvey Norman's executive chairman Gerry Harvey said on Thursday of Amazon's decision to "blacklist" the country.
“They’ve done the dirty on the government. They’ve done the dirty on the public.”
And what is this "dirty" Amazon is accused of doing? Nothing more than deciding the beneficiaries of Australian tax dollars -- mainly Australians and Australian merchants -- should pay the 10% tax. In response to the new law, Australians have been cut off from Amazon's main feed.
Amazon said that Amazon.com, its American website, and other overseas sites would no longer ship to Australian addresses from July 1.
Shoppers visiting those sites will be redirected to Amazon.com.au, which launched late last year and stocks about 60 million products, compared to almost half a billion on its US site.
There you go. The "playing field" has been levelled, as proponents like Harvey Norman requested. Local retailers will now only compete with Amazon's local site. How much "fairer" could it get? And yet, they're complaining that the level playing field is also "doing the dirty."
Australians aren't happy about this. The limited selection they'll be forced to purchase from doesn't give them nearly as many options as Amazon's US site. The playing field is so level all Australians will be frustrated equally with their inability to source obscure goods and/or the hassle of using reshippers to get products local retailers don't carry.
"Australians are very isolated and it’s the likes of Amazon that have enabled consumers to have more variety, said Darren Price, a Sydney-based tech writer.
"Otherwise you end up waiting for whenever Harvey Norman is going to get it in stock."
Mr Price - who spends about $500 a year on Amazon.com, mostly for computer components that aren’t available locally - said he and many other Australians would likely get around the blockade by using package redirection services, which receive orders shipped to addresses in the US and then forward them to Australia.
In their desperation to punish Amazon for being successful, retailers like Harvey Norman have only managed to piss off customers already unhappy with their lack of selection. This mistake was compounded by the Australian government, which decided that tagging Amazon with the tax (rather than shippers or purchasers) would "cause the least disruption to consumers." I guess no one thought maybe a discussion with consumers might help define what is or isn't disrupting. Punishing one large company to help another large company really doesn't do anything but hurt consumers.
Whatever has failed a half-dozen times
Well, he failed much more than that. Then he threw a hissy fit and resurfaced as MyNameHere.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Nice try wiLLie.
When I was in Australia, I paid their tax. With American bills!
YES, (I answer wearily to the "libertarians" and other freetards) PEOPLE pay ALL the taxes. However, what Techdirt minion is arguing above is that Amazon and filthy rich shareholders make out even with even more undeserved free income. How is making the rich even richer a solution?
BTW: Amazon has made less profit TOTAL in all its years than Apple does now in any given quarter! What exactly is Amazon running on? It has some supply of FREE money already! Let's TAX THE HELL OUT OF IT FOR OUR BENEFIT!
Re: When I was in Australia, I paid their tax. With American bills!
This tax was driven by a corporation deciding it cannot compete, and so getting a law passed to try and cripple its competition.
Re: Re: When I was in Australia, I paid their tax. With American bills!
Re: When I was in Australia, I paid their tax. With American bills!
It works the other way around dope.
An Australian company wouldn't pay state/local/Gov taxes here.
I won't address the rest of your verbal diarrhea wiLLie.
Re: When I was in Australia, I paid their tax. With American bills!
Re:
Re: Re: GST
Asking Amazon to collect it is bringing it into line with other Australian businesses.
Many, many, many people in AU think the govt should collect its own taxes, but there you go.
MultinationalsSubsidizeOffCommunities
I'm not taking Amazon's side.
Their headquarters are a couple of freeways away. Every night is news about something something Amazon, person's exploited in their warehouses, gentrification their alleged tax avoidance schemes et. There's a local public radio station that has a segment focused solely on the going's on of Amazon and from what I hear warning against cities vying for Amazons 2nd headquarters based on what they do or most importantly don't do for community.
What it comes down to is the past behavior or social contract that businesses used to have with communities.
They used to help pay for infrastructure, hell Microsoft paid for the construction of freeway onramps/offramps, traffic lights, built bridges across freeways to ease local traffic ... from Amazon look for anything they've done for community, anything...
From my view, Amazon is a taker.
The head tax being pushed on Amazon HQ, which I feel won't pass, isn't as much about taxing as sending a message to this nightmare of a company that doesn't accept it's responsibility to the communities they operate in.
Ask Mr. Bezos how he plans to spend his wealth, I've heard nothing in his statements reflect community. But hey, rockets in space for the elite to vacation is definitely on his agenda.
What these big corporations are doing is subsidizing their profits off the backs of community, which is decimating local economies, services, infrastructure updates, et.
Australian government, whatever their actions, is right to attempt to bring to light the failings of multinationals and Amazon is at the top of food chain for what needs intervention.
I see this as a discussion between government and local business. Government has made a play, now local business can react and work to fill in the product gaps.
Re: MultinationalsSubsidizeOffCommunities
Since the wealth belongs to him, not you or anyone else, what business is it of yours how he spends it?
Re: MultinationalsSubsidizeOffCommunities
As a matter of social decorum, it's relevant to all of us. A society can't survive if everyone decides to be a taker. It doesn't matter if you are Bezos or just one of his employees.
There should certainly be strong social pressure among Bezos's peers in his own city regarding this. Otherwise Seattle is a cesspit.
Re: MultinationalsSubsidizeOffCommunities
Oh shit... watch out... on the government is allow to "done the dirty"
Who cares if the Australians want their elected officials to fuck them over, let them.
"You get the politicians you deserve."
~Obama
Having a hard time getting worked up about this
On the flip side, Amazon can respond to requirements to collect and remit taxes in whatever way it wants, up to and including withdrawing from a market completely. They are not obligated to sell to customers in any given country. And the response they chose seems like a fairly reasonable way to manage what I assume is a wide variety of different local requirements they presumably have to deal with. Yes, it's a shame that it will be harder to buy certain products in Australia from now on, but that's just a fact of life living in a small country on the other side of the planet from the EU and North American markets.
So what am I missing?
Re: Having a hard time getting worked up about this
> large scale tax evasion by people who didn't pay state
> and local sales taxes
How does merely offering a product for sale online 'facilitate tax evasion'?
And if people aren't paying their taxes, that's on them. They're grown adults who are responsible for their own affairs. It's not a business's job or duty to make sure its customers' finances are sorted out properly.
Re: Having a hard time getting worked up about this
I'm going to ignore for the moment the fact that so much of Amazon's historical growth has been built on facilitating large scale tax evasion by people who didn't pay state and local sales taxes
If doing something online makes you inherently responsible for the crimes of others, then I'm perfectly happy making doing something online be inherently tax-exempt.
But ignoring that, there are several issues that people might find important here.
One is simply that government is explicitly passing laws targeting certain businesses and favoring other ones, simply because they can. Some people think the government should act in a neutral manner, or at least in intra-industry neutral manner.
Since every import already goes through customs, and the government (being the one who writes tax law) already knows exactly how taxes should be assessed, some people would question why the government isn't dealing with this themselves. This speaks to a broader question about the current tax model in which the government tells everyone else to interpret tax law, then punishes them for interpretations the government deems "wrong." The rise in ecommerce (which drastically increased the number of relevant tax jurisdictions), and some shenanigans a few years ago between the IRS and the US tax prep industry, has exacerbated this in certain circles.
Others would relate attempts like this to stifle internet commerce on behalf of incumbent industry players, with attempts in the US to stifle internet media on behalf of incumbent players, with attempts in the EU to punish google on behalf of incumbent news companies, and point out that this is very likely to fail to achieve its goals, that its goals may or may not even be desirable, and that if difficulty in acquiring certain products is "a fact of life living in a small country on the other side of the world from the US" then we should be attempting to fix that problem, not attempting to retain the status quo.
Re: Having a hard time getting worked up about this
But beyond that:
Its that problem of internet scale that lots of people fail to think about. See, here in the states we've been having this debate. A lot of people like to claim if you buy out of state you are tax exempt. Except, you are only exempt from the seller's state sales taxes. You should be paying use tax. Why? Well society at some point agreed that the retailer should collect the consumption tax at the time of sale, because it is the most proximate nexus to the sale to collect the tax and buyers often wont self report those taxes (use tax is rarely paid). But because it is incredibly hard to adhere to the 10,000+ tax jurisdictions in the US, you generally only collect taxes in your own state, to limit the burden. Some states are anathema to wide distribution, with use or even sales taxes being paid to individual jurisdictions, State, County, Local, and Special tax districts, all with different rules as to what is taxed and how much. No central repository of information about this data even on a state level is available.
Why do I mention all of this? Because one we start adding other countries to the equation it gets worse. You have no issue with amazon, because yes, if they wanted to, they could. But this tax, which has an Australian controlled proximate event crossing the border, affects more than Amazon. It effects everyone. And there are small niche suppliers for whom this process would be crippling, as shown by the few products available for sale on Austrailia's Amazon website. Scale.
Its the same issue facing sales tax everywhere initiatives in the US. Its a cost prohibitive process in one state, its markedly worse one over all 50.
The Quote from the Sidney Morning Herald: "The move is seen as a win for local retailers which had lobbied for the 10 per cent tax to apply to all goods purchased from offshore retailers - not just on those greater than $1000."
I hope the local retailers are happy...
Re:
I hope the local retailers are happy...
Yeah, here's hoping they come to dearly regret that. I know if I was an australian that just got screwed over I would make a point to never buy from them if at all possible to return the favor.
If people were willing to wait for overseas shipping rather than just buy locally that says more about the local options than it does Amazon.
Link Taxes make about as much sense...
Re: Link Taxes make about as much sense...
The first two paragraphs have no relation at all with the new tax. It is just some random rant.
This new tax just recognizes that it is much more simple to anyone import goods from overseas. And now it is just being applied the same tax to everyone.
Amazon is probably just threatening to leave, while hoping that the backlash will be enough for revert those changes. I bet it won't, and they will just comply with the new law in July.
It would be more expensive for the government to handle this tax collection. If I remember correctly, eBay already collect the import taxes on the purchase. While it is an extra cost for the companies (although probably insignificant), it makes a better buying experience. Charging the customer when the package arrives would delay their arrival and make the customer upset that they have to still pay an extra. Putting the tax on the beginning makes it easier for the customers compare if it's is worth import or buy locally.
Re:
Amazon is not leaving AU, it has established a new store there. The store has a reduced number of offerings, which is natural considering they will not be selling imported items.
The headline for this story grossly exaggerate the situation - the bottom line is that Australians will now have to buy from the Australian version of Amazon.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
My mistake for not being clear enough.
I still think that amazon.com will still cover Australia after July. If not, they are just shooting themselves in the foot.
Re: Re: Re:
Amazon must think that doing international business with Australia isn't worth the tax.
Don’t Tac My
Don't fall for Amazon's tantrum
It isn't designed to punish anyone, just to make sure the online retailers pay the same as local. GST is pretty easy to comply with. My micro business does so. I'm sure a company the size of Amazon can do so pretty easily, too.
The whole thing about the objection to ISDS is that if a company wants to do business in Australia, they follow Australian laws. If they don't like it, they can fuck off. Most of the big platforms said fine. Amazon chose to fuck off. That's fine too.
(And to those suggesting customs levy it, I can think of nothing worse in this space. They are already thinking of levying a $5 import duty on all packages to cover customs costs. This is a bad idea. We don't want them to have more work that then leads to more costs to be passed on to the consumer)
As far as Amazon is concerned, they already collect how many different sales taxes for different US states? And then remit that back to those state governments? They could easily do this if they wanted. 10% gets added at the checkout, goes into holding then goes to the govt, done. The fact that they won't means that either it's not worth their time, they're playing political games, or they'd really like to push their local site.
Don't misunderstand this, I'm not a fan. I'd much prefer that this not be a thing. But getting all hysterical about it is pretty unnecessary. Also FWIW eBay said fine whatever, we'll collect your tax.
From what I gather the "reduced number of offerings" is a precipitous drop from roughly 500 million down to 60 million. That's one hell of reduced number.
Gerry Harvey must proud of himself now that his continual whining and screaming and bleating has paid off.
