Court Says Gov't Can't Claim Testimony... >>
<< School Can't Take A Joke; Turns Student...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jun 4th 2018 10:33am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Scapple

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Meet Scapple, a freeform mind-mapping software that lets you easily record and find connections between your ideas. It’s designed to help you put all your ideas in one place, then draw logical conclusions about them. Trace lines or arrows between related ideas, easily share ideas with others, and move notes around and never run out of space. Whether you’re working on a business venture, blog, or tech project, Scapple is the tool you need to take your work to the next level. It's on sale for $9.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Court Says Gov't Can't Claim Testimony... >>
<< School Can't Take A Joke; Turns Student...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:34 Appeals Court Rolls Its Eyes At Goverment's Attempt To Dodge FOIA Litigation By Pretending It Didn't Know Who Was Seeking Documents (0)
13:34 Highlights From Former Rep. Chris Cox's Amicus Brief Explaining The History And Policy Behind Section 230 (30)
12:06 California's Tough New Net Neutrality Law Takes Another Step Forward (2)
10:43 Court Says Gov't Can't Claim Testimony That Undermines Its Criminal Case Is 'Privileged' When It's Used It In Other Cases (12)
10:33 Daily Deal: Scapple (0)
09:33 School Can't Take A Joke; Turns Student Over To Cops For Listing The School For Sale On Craigslist (53)
06:30 Thanks To No Competition, Broadband Satisfaction Scores Plummet (31)
03:33 Sheriffs Are Raking In Millions In Prison Phone Fees And Some Really Don't Want To Talk About It (36)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (16)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 27th - June 2nd (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.