Congresswoman Says School Shootings Are Caused By Porn, Mental Illness, Single Parents... But Mostly Porn
In the wake of any mass or school shooting that occurs in America, which pretty much means most of the time that exists, everyone immediately runs to their preferred corners to blame their preferred target for the latest tragedy. I've pointed this out as often as I can, but the truth is that both gun violence and the incidence of mass shootings in America is a terribly complicated subject that deserves all the nuance and sober-thinking it could possibly be afforded. But, since this is America we're talking about, we tend to do the exact opposite and instead pick a single target and heap as much blame as we can on it. It's guns that's the problems. Or it's violent movies. Or video games. Those are the typical targets, and they have been for some time. Meanwhile, the shootings continue, nothing is done, and on it goes.
House Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee knows why this is. We've had the wrong target all along. The real cause of school shootings is porn.
During a meeting last week with local pastors, Black raised the issue of gun violence in schools and why it keeps happening.
“Pornography,” she said.
“It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there,” she continued. “All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause.”
Where, oh where, is this magical world where porn is acquired at the local grocery store without any parental supervision? I'm asking because teenager-me would have really liked this world and, if a time machine is ever invented, I would like to travel back in time and tell him/me how to get there. The link above also asks a relevant question: what the hell kind of porn is Rep. Black watching? Because I've, ahem, heard third-party accounts of what pornography generally consists of and looks like, and violence generally is left at the fringes, while violence to do with mass shootings is something I've never even heard of. Especially in the kind of porn you can reasonably get in the local grocery store.
Sadly, Rep. Black failed to clarify what the hell she was talking about, so we're left to imagine where she is getting her school-shooting smut from. On top of evil, evil pornography, she also suggested that mental illness and broken families were the problem.
Beyond naughty movies, Black said school shootings are on the rise because of the “deterioration of the family,” mental illness and violent movies.
These feel like they're on more solid ground than blaming porn, but only in relative comparison to the former. It's still the same old problem of picking out a few scapegoats and pretending they explain America's mass shooting problem, rather than having an honest and nuanced view of all the contributing factors. Were we Americans to actually employ this logical mindset, we could then proceed with a real discussion of what we want to do about all the factors that play into school shootings.
But, naaaah. Blaming porn is way easier.
There may be an easier way to get your pr0n
Also, it would allow me to look through the dirty magazines without them looking over my shoulder anymore. Maybe I could even spend a little more time there without interruption? Of course, I will have to be careful to resist the urge to brutally murder large numbers of children while they try to better themselves in school. Patience, one things at a time....
Re:
Because seriously, some of the most outrageous politicians I've seen stories about just scream that the person has dementia if they believe even half of the crap that they say.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
http://horrorfuel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/sexmachine.jpg
zero school shootings in 2018
Theres plenty of porn in europe ,but in europe theres strict gun control law.
Violent movies are on tv and online streaming services in europe .
In america even teenagers can buy guns and automatic
weapons easily ,in europe its not easy for ordinary people to buy rifles and guns
,they are not avaidable in ordinary local hardware stores or malls .
Someone should ask diane black ,where are school shootings so rare in europe or the uk,
where porn is widely avaidable and free online.
Re:
Can you even imagine how many shootings there would be in Europe if they had Comcast?
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
https://reason.com/archives/2018/04/24/londoners-embrace-knife-control
https://www.gov.uk/buyin g-carrying-knives
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hundreds? Really?
Where did you get the "100's of school shootings" this year statistic? As of May 25'th, CNN is listing 23, not 100's...
Re: Hundreds? Really?
I personally wouldn't be proud that you've "only" had 23 of them on school property, especially if you compare yourself with the rest of the first world.
Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Compared, and found wanting. Yes it's easier to do with a gun, but it doesn't seem to deter the people from using other methods. Perhaps there is another way.... aside from taking away peoples rights?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/london-murder-rate-new-york-overtakes-stabbin g-a8283866.html
Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Frankly I'd rather be in a spit ball school shooting incident than a gun school shooting incidence but then I am not living in the U.S.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Actually, the wider access to mental care might very well be one of the reasons why we have so many less shootings. But, yeah, you might lose a toy and a fat person might get help, so those dead kids are OK to have.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
All you did was state a bunch of your opinions, which your entitled too, some of which I even agree with. Lets see some real data?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
and you posted what then ...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Also, obesity causing strain on social services? That the best you got? I imagine gunshot victims are pretty strenuous too.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Gun shot victims, in contrast, are often ripped out right in the first third of a productive life, with no sizable payback for all the education society put in. With the quality of public education, the U.S. tries minimizing the damage to its coffers (and/or privatizing it) but it's still there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Okay then, just ban providing sugar or booze to others, particularly in large numbers.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Tried both; neither worked for long. It seems booze and sugar are not a partisan issue, and as a result, the banning in both cases didn't last long.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prohibition_in_the_United_States
http://newyork.cbslocal.com/tag/s ugary-drink-ban/
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Are you mental? I'm not a gun nut. I don't own guns, nor do I particularly care about those that are (still not sure what a "gun nut" is). I do support our rights however, even those I don't particularly care for.
"Trying to talk about people causing problems with their own bodies in order to distract from weekly massacres of strangers."
I'm talking about the thousands of innocent people killed by drunk drivers. I was also talking about the obesity and subsequent heart disease that sugar causes where-in eventually causing a serious strain on our social services.
"He can't even address what the other real issues might be, and solutions that have nothing to do with bans or confiscation, he's just afraid someone will take away his toy chest."
Dude, who are you? I'm simply saying that enforcement and more laws do not equate to less crime. Take our lost drug war as a perfect example.
You need to take a stress walk or something. Your acting crazy.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Yes, the ones you don't care for such as the right not to get shot at school. Far less important than the right for gun owners to have their toys, right?
"I'm talking about the thousands of innocent people killed by drunk drivers. I was also talking about the obesity and subsequent heart disease that sugar causes where-in eventually causing a serious strain on our social services."
Yes, we did note your pathetic attempts at deflecting the subject. They're irrelevant in this case, unless you are actually too stupid to address multiple issues at once.
"Your acting crazy"
Your grammar is atrocious too, but at least I'm addressing the subject at hand rather than try and wave away important subjects because they make you uncomfortable.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
This is really going no where. Have a great day :)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
But, run away, little man. Why are gun nuts always such cowardly children in situations where they can't use their toys?
Re: Should [w]e ban sugar and booze?
There have long been taxes on the latter, and there are increasingly taxes on the former as well. The fact that they are not banned outright might have something to do with the fact that they have constructive uses, rather than being purely destructive weapons.
Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
OK, I suppose, if that's the society you want go ahead and love your guns. I think you're insane for putting your toys over human lives, but have at it. Don't cherry pick your outliers, just admit you want guns more than not having children murdered in their classrooms. Be honest.
"Perhaps there is another way.... aside from taking away peoples rights?"
Nobody's suggesting anything of the sort here, by the way. This is a thread about a moron trying to blame gun violence on gas station porn. Gun availability is a huge problem for your country, but it's not the only factor in you deciding to kill each other en masse. There's a logical, sane conversation to be had here, but you jump straight to fear of having your fetish toys taken away... Pathetic, cowardly people, you gun nuts.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
"especially if you compare yourself with the rest of the first world."
So I did. (Depending on your definition of first world) The results show we neither have the most, nor the most per capita.. So again; Your comparison is found wanting.
https://www.quora.com/Which-country-has-the-most-annual-school-shootings-per-capita
https://e n.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_firearm-related_death_rate
"That because you can point to a single rise in a single city compared to a single US city in a single month, guns don't kill people at a greater rate overall?"
Again your wrong. We don't kill more. And the U.S. is around 31st per capita, not even close to the top.
"Try and think of the logistics of the Las Vegas shooter had be been armed with knives instead of rifles. "
Assuming that because guns are not available, people will turn to knives is a fallacy. There are much more efficient ways of killing large amounts of people than guns OR knives.
https://www.cnn.com/2013/09/18/us/oklahoma-city-bombing-fast-facts/index.html
"OK, I suppose, if that's the society you want go ahead and love your guns. "
Wrong yet again. I don't love guns. I do love my freedoms, but that doesn't necessarily equate to specific things. Your drawing a false equivalence.
"There's a logical, sane conversation to be had here, but you jump straight to fear of having your fetish toys taken away... Pathetic, cowardly people, you gun nuts."
And here is where you really show your ass. I'm not even going to retort to this, it's childish and doesn't forward any kind of argument aside from you throwing a little forum tantrum.
For some reason, you are assuming I am a gun nut (whatever that is). I am not a gun nut. Nor do I care particularly for those who are. I do believe in our Constitution, and the Freedoms that we as Americans, are obligated to defend. Even the ones we don't like.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hundreds? Really?
Erm, you *are* on the top of the list of first world countries on the Wikipedia link, even though you tried diverting to argument from mass school shootings to all violence. Which first world country above you am I missing? I also can't help but notice that your first link is not a primary source but an opinion that seems to be desperately diverting from the fact that ZERO school shooting is the median for most countries, so obvious one is going to raise that a bit.
"And the U.S. is around 31st per capita, not even close to the top."
You say that, but your sources don't state it. If you're going to provide citations, at least provide them for the numbers you're claiming!
"There are much more efficient ways of killing large amounts of people than guns OR knives."
Yep. Now take a look at what action was taken following that action. It certainly wasn't "we can't stop it so no point doing anything" like you lot say after every gun massacre.
"Bombs exist so you have to accept the occasional gun massacre" really isn't a winning position.
" I do love my freedoms"
So do I, but some freedoms are more important than others. For example, my freedom to have me and my neighbours be free from being shot while going to work or school trumps the freedom of a gun nut to have an arsenal of military weaponry available. The freedom to stay alive is more important. Statistics state that this has worked in other countries, even if some gun lovers don't like it.
"For some reason, you are assuming I am a gun nut"
Because, you went straight from the rest of us going "look at this idiot blaming pornography" to "you can't take ma gunz" without even discussing the actual causes of gun violence. A non-nutcase would at least have been stressing mental illness and poor policing (among others) as other factors, but you went straight for protecting guns before anyone in the thread had even suggested taking them.
Re: it doesn't seem to deter the people from using other methods
For example, per capita, to match the US rate, New Zealand should be having about one school shooting per year. In fact, the last one happened nearly a century ago.
Re: Re: it doesn't seem to deter the people from using other methods
But, intelligent people are what you're tending to deal with on the "it's OK for kids to die weekly so I can feel like a big man" side of the argument.,
Re: Re: it doesn't seem to deter the people from using other methods
Re: Re: Re: it doesn't seem to deter the people from using other methods
We only let sensible people own them legally and punish illegal possession.
Re:
Availability of weapons for school shootings is low in europe, but since europe ain't got many of them alpha predators like bears, it ain't all fair to compare.
The only "fair" comparison is Canadas laws. Getting the subtle differences in weapon regulations between US states and Canada would be much more useful than comparing apples and oranges by dragging in europe. Btw. If only you knew how many problems europe has with the reintroduction of the wolf... That tells you something about the differences: Link
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It would be really difficult to predict the impact of not having any firearms on the bear deaths in the US. I am probably much higher at risk of a bear attack because I spend somewhere around 1000 hours in the forest where bears live. I have had to shoot a bear in self-defense and I am pretty sure if I had not been armed that day, I would not be here. On the other hand, if I had not been deer hunting that day, I would not have been in the forest and not been in danger of a bear attack.
If you are still reading this, it is worth taking into consideration that these things have a lot of subtlety to them and the details matter.
So, let's stick to arguments on both sides that consider the details at least a little.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Personally, I think the difference of opinion on gun control between Europe and the US stems from our different heritages more than anything else. The wildernesses of Europe were conquered with swords. The wildernesses of America were conquered with guns.
I'm guessing that government restrictions on private ownership of swords would be met with greater resistance in Europe than it would in America.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So yes, guns were the weapon of murder laying the foundation for Europeans thriving in the U.S. and so are part of the cherished history. But there are so few Native Americans running around these days that you are more likely to die in friendly fire by now than in defense against the redskins. So it would make sense to adapt traditions a bit to reality.
Re: Re: Re:
The existance of a threat is enough for it to be a problem. You don't need mountain lions to kill to be a threat and something you would be safer with a gun against! Remember that all states will yield to the same rules if it is federal legislation you are asking for.
If you know canadian gun legislation, it still has a decently broad-scoped PAL-system and 18 years+ for ownership, even if C-19 removes registry-initiatives: I am not talking for status quo!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sure, you want to be able to defend yourself against burglars. Unfortunately, burglars tend to be prepared better than you are.
In the U.S., reaching for the drawer during a burglary is much more likely to get you killed than reaching for the drawer during a burglary is likely to get you killed in Europe.
Americans insist on their right to lethal combat with professionals. Europeans are more interested in survival.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
The truth is that the AR-15 is far less dangerous than plenty of other weapons used for hunting and almost nobody can get their hands on a machine gun. Most of the anti-gun camp spouts nothing but false rhetoric.
Just like politics: 99% bullshit.
Re:
BUT, most of these are rifles, not handguns.
This wouldn't theoretically make a difference with school-shootings, but since most of the shootings in the USA (I think it was more than 90%) were actually done with handguns, it might be a good idea to look into that.
So yeah, we should ban all gun magazines, or at the least, make them inaccessible to minors under 18.
Think of the kids.
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-prevent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-r-1823016659
Re: Re: Re:
http://www.simplefactsplainarguments.com/2013/01/6-things-that-kill-more-people-than-guns.html
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rights can be regulated, especially if they pose a threat to the populace. You can't incite violence or suppress someone else's religion with your free speech rights, so there shouldn't be a problem with regulating access to guns more if gun ownership correlates to more shootings (which it does).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
My point isn't that we should address them all, my point is that there seems to be a disproportionate amount of uproar over the guns opposed to other things that are much much worse.
Think about it; Banning alcohol and sugar would immediately save thousands and thousands of lives. Why don't we hear a call for that? Or at least significant more regulation?
I'll tell you why. Because alcohol and sugar are not a partisan issue. Both sides love it, and as a result, it's all but ignored. Where guns and mass shootings are the perfect pitchfork and torch situation. There's your problem sheeple!! Over there!! See that gun!! Gun is bad!! Try that with booze and see where it gets you... o wait.. we did...
My point is not to have zero regulation, my point is this; When I drive down the road here near Tampa Florida, I have to watch for drunk drivers. They are everywhere and it's really dangerous driving here at night. It feels that no where is really safe; Good neighborhoods, bad ones, doesn't seem to matter. I am constantly on the lookout. Where in comparison, and even though it does happen; I'm not on the lookout for a mass casualty shooting, or even a random shooting. Sure I realize it could happen, but it's not directly in my face every time I get behind the wheel.
With all that said, I seen plenty of collage kids and other groups wanting people to sign gun control petitions. I ask them; Who's got the alcohol petition? Haven't seemed to find one yet, and I find that fascinating because alcohol kills 88K people a year where guns kill around 34K. If you want to look at injured, it's much much more skewed.
Where's the outcry for the booze? Think of the children?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then, you need better laws and enforcement of those laws, surely? Why not the same for your guns?
"With all that said, I seen plenty of collage kids and other groups wanting people to sign gun control petitions:"
Yeah, seeing your peers being massacred at regular intervals might have that effect on you, for some reason. Maybe they'd be doing the same for sugar if they saw entire classes being killed by it in a single day.
"Where's the outcry for the booze? "
You tried it, didn't work. In fact, it got a lot of people murdered with guns now I think about it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
" You tried it, didn't work. In fact, it got a lot of people murdered with guns now I think about it."
Perfect. I think your getting it now.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Stop equating cars and alcohol to guns. They are both already regulated to address public safety concerns. If anything they are good examples on how we could model gun regulation to benefit society at large without resorting to a prohibition.
Also, please stop playing the victim after being called out for playing the fool. It is embarrassing to read.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
What makes you think that is the solution that people are asking for.
Put it this way - banning alcohol didn't work because it either got controlled by organised criminal gangs or people made it themselves with often disastrous results (people going blind, explosions, etc). There was also no control over quality, when and where people used it, who could buy it, which substances ended up in the drinks and so forth.
So, controls were returned and while some people do still abuse it, nobody's going blind from drinking the wrong crap, nobody's neighbour's house is exploding because they messed up the bathtub gin recipe, there are controls on how it's made, who its sold to and sold by, where it's consumed and so forth.
All people seem to be asking for is that similar things are applied to weaponry. You are saying is that because alcohol regulation isn't 100% perfect, it's OK to continue to allow the mentally ill to stockpile weaponry that's not seen outside of the military in most civilised countries. It's OK for people to be massacred en masse because your police haven't managed to stop every drink driver.
Do you understand how idiotic you sound yet?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
* Age restrictions
* Require guns be locked up at home
* Proper parenting, i.e. punishing parents of kids who commit crimes with their weapons
* Gun safety classes for owners
and probably more.
I am a gun owner and fully support all of the above. The right to bear arms doesn't mean there can't also be reasonable controls on those arms.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
* Age restrictions (FEDERAL LAW)
* Require guns be locked up at home (STATE LAW (Florida), Child access prevention law)
* Proper parenting, i.e. punishing parents of kids who commit crimes with their weapons (good luck with this one)
* Gun safety classes for owners (required in my state for CC permits)
and probably more.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
According to authorities, many of the mass murderers obtained the weapons used legally. How would enforcement do anything in those cases?
Perhaps, rather than laws we might use common sense - I know, it is not all that common but certainly there are ways to evaluate the specific situation, not all are the same, and come up with possible improvements. Do we really need laws in order to improve our situation?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
A guns purpose is violence (to animals invaders etc) , a cars purpose is not for violence.
I agree there should be stricter laws on tobacco, use of sugar (and other fillers) in food products.
Re: 6 things kill more people than guns.
Ah, the good old conflate-constructive-tools-with-destructive-weapons fallacy. That’s the third time you’ve fallen for it this week.
I want some House rep to lay the blame down on abortion, taxes, universal health care, and Roseanne being cancelled.
Re:
Re:
They could always blame it on the “hippity-hop”.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
I'm not sure how effective that would be, but in fine government tradition it's a sacrifice I'm willing to have them make.
The question is, deport them where? Pretty sure none of the other countries would want them either, and the south and north poles are bad enough already without also having a bunch of politicians there too.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Wait.. are you sure you didn't misunderstand her?
That would make more sense.
Congrats to Diane
Settle down, kids! Is just Timmy goosing you up to rabid again.
Then headlines the word "porn", and you addicts are triggered to literally go out of your minds.
Re:
Thanks for agreeing that copyright is aiding a real decline in society.
Re: Settle down, kids! Is just Timmy goosing you up to rabid again.
Words of wisdom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw39tcyg7So
the "affirmative action" murderer
Re: the "affirmative action" murderer
An overweening, unwarranted sense of entitlement drove his rampage, not mere failure to get his end away.
Time machine
This makes sense for a D-Mail-type system where only information can be sent backward. If you can physically travel there, just bring a laptop and 12 TB external drive of porn (remember to wrap in organic material if using a Terminator-style machine). But beware: even the tiniest change can alter the future in ways you can't imagine.
Re:
Re:
Because sex causes pregnancy and in the U.S. the only acceptable way of ending pregnancy is with a gun?
I dont wunder
I also remember what religion SAYS about many things..
And its NOT TO BLAME...its to SOLVE problems.. as a group.
This is as bad as 1 Christian group pointing at another Christian group..saying THEY DID IT..did what??
Drivel from the Devil herself.
Lawrence’s Law Of Gun-Control Debates
No discussion about the harms of guns can go on very long without somebody trying to conflate guns with cars.
Single cause
The one single cause of school shootings in the US is religious fundamentalism.
It is the mindset that this engenders that leads to the violent disregard for the lives of others.
Look at other countries where fundamental religion prevails, all violent.
It is time to call for banning of several religious groups in the US, not sensible gun control.
/shitstirring
Re: Single cause
Bad porn and good porn
The only thing stopping a bad guy with porn is a good guy with porn. If evil porn is causing mass shootings, then we need to get more good porn out there.
Re: Bad porn and good porn
How much of that deterioration did you have a direct hand in crippling the DEA & allowing PHARMA to addict the country?
How is it that everytime something bad happens a certain demographic of soundbite chasing corporate employees trot out the exact same dead horses to beat, claiming they are the 'real' problem while ignoring reality?
It might get you votes from scared old people who still believe you, but eventually they will die off & we'll run you out of office for having done nothing beyond blaming outside forces while ignoring reality.
Re:
Yes, they should know about their involvement but are in denial. Targeting people of color in order to fill the ranks of the private prison slave workforce leaves many families without parent(s).
Re: Re:
Asking for a friend.
Re: Re: Re:
As a side note, Diane Black is against BBC!? Wow.
Re:
I think she has it backwards
Re: I think she has it backwards
Re: So how come Germany has less shootings
James Bamford, who has covered the NSA for decades has documented this, as has Edward Snowden and many others.
And,the tons of free porn online has been connected to:
terrorist recruitment and compromise operations (bi Ladens porn stash!)), intel asset development, and even Gamergate, where British JTRIG first made contact with Willam Atchison, a New Mexico school shooter.
After British IC covertly targeted Atchison,they kicked it over to the FBI and community policing,aka organized gang stalking.
But other mass shooters are also connected to porn/frame jobs/child pornography/ dogporn/gay porn, etc.
Google porn deluge and compromise operations,or child pornography and Stephen Paddock, or child pornography and the Newtown school massacre.
Google Omar Mateen and gay slander, John Langand Fresno activist and child porn frame job, etc.
The NSAsbackdoor is leakier than drag queen J.Edgar Hoovers anus, and mass surveillance and your porn browsing habits have now all been turned over to all 17 US spy agencies-unless, like happened tosome activists, dissidents and others,it leaked earlier.
Google Luke Rudkowsky and child porn, or activists and planted porn.
But weaponized porn that targets speech and speakers, is,like, a real thing.
Google NSA,porn, and virgins and militants for a clue.
But academics are making these links to how some agendas-the Andrea Dworkin porn wars of the eighties, and SESTA today are all designed by neocon religious nutters to crush speech, and speakers.
Especially speakers who use pirn,instead of filling the pews every sunday with a new baby, cuz,porn is bad, miracle birth is good....
Or, just read through this blog, to connect more dots:
www.researchorganizedgangstalking.wordpress.com
Re:
and now for your daily serving of bullshit, I present weaponized porn as Phrase Of The Day.
Stay tuned tomorrow because we will be given Weaponized Bullshit for your perusal.
What is she on?
Black-market commercial logic.
=============================================
tl;dr version:
Morality = how "I" think "You" should behave.
=============================================
Reality: Morality laws do not; and are not really meant to, prevent, or deter people from participating in immoral behavior directly.
They are specifically designed to create a false market shortage which in turn makes the behavior more costly for the "immoral" to participate in, as black market providers/enablers raise prices to reflect the increased costs of doing business under such laws.
So, the more/stronger morality-based laws against a behavior such as participation in the pornography industry, the greater the difficulty in purchasing pornography for the end-user.
The more difficulty in purchasing pornography, the greater the cost to the distributors, producers and sellers of pornography through lost sales, law enforcement evasion, etc..
The greater the costs to distributors, producers and sellers of pornography, the higher the end-cost of pornography to the purchasers.
The higher the cost of pornography to purchasers, the greater the profits to distributors, producers and sellers, because no sane businessman on either side of the law, raises costs to balance out expenses, without adding a little cream to the action.
More morality based contraband laws = higher illegal profits no matter what the contraband happens to be.
The loudest moral voices demanding laws against a thing, always belong to those who have invested time and money in the illegal sales, production, or distribution of that thing for profit, because morality laws do nothing more than offer rationale for providers of that thing to raise the end-user's cost of that thing, continuously.
As a bonus, the mere act of speaking out against pornography, adds a facade of morality to the speaker, making it less likely for the general public to suspect the speaker of being involved in the use, sales, distribution or production of pornography.
Law enforcement never complains about morality laws because they provide whole new funding and skimming/graft sources for those who profit from law enforcement morality operations and their additional and often unique expenses.
Smart Law enforcement operations officials take "donations" from both ends of this spectrum - federal/local (tax-payer) funding assistance and monthly (black market) graft and/or lobbying checks.
As far as preventing or deterring "perverts" from participating in their chosen perversion goes, the public is never moved in that direction by law-induced higher costs, as long as the availability remains.
On the other hand, there is likely no greater single factor that allows the constant raising of black market prices by the "criminals" involved, without any need for justification to the purchaser, than morality laws.
Thus the only people who benefit from such laws are those who provide illegal access - the sellers, producers, distributors and their financiers and supporters, such as the many politicians crowding the morality podium, like House Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee.
---
