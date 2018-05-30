Court Has No Problem With Multiple Invasive... >>
<< Wherein Facebook Messes Up Elections By Trying...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Mike Masnick

Wed, May 30th 2018 1:28pm


Filed Under:
music, overvaluing content, record labels, undervaluing technology, videos

Companies:
vevo, youtube



Vevo Flop Shows, Once Again, How Badly The Record Labels Underestimate Technology

from the not-how-it-works dept

Just last week we wrote about how the big record labels have a hilariously long history of failing to grasp the importance of providing a good underlying technology service for music online and how they always overvalue the content, and assume that the technology and services are a commodity that is effectively worthless. And, yet again, that approach has failed them. The latest is the collapse and capitulation of Vevo, the service put together by a few of the major record labels to try to "take on" YouTube (even while using some of YouTube's underlying technology). Earlier this week, Vevo announced that it was shutting down its own site and app, which basically no one used anyway. Instead, it'll just focus on using YouTube, which was where everyone watched Vevo videos in the first place.

Still, as with that article last week, this is yet another demonstration of how the labels overvalue the content and assume that the only thing that matters is the content, and that the technology is interchangeable. It's not. History has shown time and time again that without good technology and services for the public, content delivery platforms will fail. And, that's not to say the content isn't important -- it is. But it's the combination of both together than make a compelling service. Netflix figured this out. Spotify figured this out. Apple figured this out. YouTube figured this out. But the major labels still can't seem to let go of the idea that it's the copyright holders who have the leverage and should be able to (1) control everything and (2) take nearly all of the profits.

Either way, we can add Vevo to the list, with MusicNet and Pressplay, of examples where the record labels thought that they could mostly ignore building a good and compelling service, because just having the content would make it work.

23 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 30 May 2018 @ 12:22pm

    Don't forget that search engine for legal alternatives. Oh wait.

    Make licensing easier and universal (as in, everybody pays the same price for the content if they are willing to provide it in their platforms). This will bring tons of money to these morons and a ton of value to consumers as well. Clearly the content industry can't do it right by themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 1:45pm

    There was a Vevo app?

    I've consumed a large amount of Vevo branded content on Youtube and I do not feel aware of this fact. Maybe advertising was a problem, or maybe I'm blind.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nate, 30 May 2018 @ 1:45pm

    Wait, Vevo had its own app?

    I thought it was just a Youtube channel owned by record labels.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 3:52pm

      Re:

      i seriously thought this also.

      Dear Vevo,
      If we do not have any clue in the first place that you had your own app and were out there doin your own thing... then you are doin a LOT of stuff wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy wrong my now defunct friend.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bergman (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 12:01am

        Re: Re:

        Some companies spend most of their budget on advertising, and fail because their product is crap.

        Some companies spend most of their budget on making an awesome product, and fail because nobody knows their product exists.

        Then we have the record labels, who are in the process of failing because they shorted both product development AND advertising so they could spend the majority of their budget on suing their fans.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 31 May 2018 @ 7:51am

          Re: Re: Re:

          and yachts and ceos and blow and hookers... so many things are more important than customer experience. *


          * You may notice that artists and artist development are not on the list

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Angel (profile), 30 May 2018 @ 4:08pm

      Re:

      You aren't alone, I too thought it was just a Youtube thing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 30 May 2018 @ 2:05pm

    Oh good. I got Vevo mixed up with Vimeo and was worried for a minute there.

    I've got a bunch of MST3K episodes on Vimeo.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Glathull (profile), 30 May 2018 @ 2:06pm

    Not to mention Hulu. Again owned by content studios with no regard for the underlying tech or user experience. It's a flaming garbage-pile of whatever it is that shit thinks is fucking terrible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 2:24pm

      Re:

      It is almost a flaming garbage pile. They do seem to be doing better. Decided to try them out again recently and I can at least watch the shows I want without any adds. That is why I will at least continue to pay for it and Hulu. Also pay for Prime for the shipping and the streaming is just an added bonus.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 2:41pm

        Re: Re:

        It was just reported that Hulu has taken down its entire catalog of old Roseanne shows, all presumably because of a single 'joke' tweet that was quickly deleted as well as profusely apologized for.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Bergman (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 12:04am

          Re: Re: Re:

          If you willingly take drugs that lower your inhibitions and sense of judgment, then you are ultimately responsible for what you say and do while under the effects of them.

          Whether those drugs be sleeping pills, alcohol, truth serum or grade-A placebo, making sure you don't make an ass of yourself in public is on you.

          You'd think someone as old and experienced in Hollywood as Roseanne is would understand this.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 1:36am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            If you accept the Ambien excuse as truth rather than a desperate attempt to save her show after realising her racism comes with consequences, I'm not sure what to say. This isn't a "what did I say when I was out of it?" moment, it's a "what, I face consequences for the terrible things I said?" moment,.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 1:09am

          Re: Re: Re:

          More likely because of a history of terrible behaviour, that Twitter rant was just the last straw. When you have a woman who's done a photoshoot baking "Jew" cookies dressed as Hitler making racist comments about public figures, platforms that depend on advertising tend to get a little nervous of boycotts, regardless of what you think of the comments yourself.

          It was far from the most offensive thing she's ever done, it's just something that could threaten the networks' revenue at a time of dropping ratings (according to Wikipedia, the last episode had nearly half the viewers of the premiere).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 11:47pm

        I never subscribed, because even with an entire browser dedicated to Hulu alone, using the default settings, I would still run into ad-block errors. And now there's no free section, probably because the try-before-you-buy model only works when your product works.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 2:28pm

    double standard

    I always thought that the whole point of Vevo was to provide Youtube users with a sanctioned official music video to replace the never-ending Whac-a-Mole series of pirate videos that they were constantly taking down for every popular song. And let's not forget that before VEVO, virtually all record-label content on Youtube was "pirate".

    That Vevo even had a website to watch videos was probably unknown to most everyone, since it [presumably] offered nothing that Youtube didn't already have.

    My biggest complaint about Vevo is that it's been completely exempt from Youtube's recently-enacted often-draconian content policing that has been hurting so many of Youtube's independent content creators. Why is it that Vevo gets away with showing and saying the sort of things that would get any ordinary Youtube uploader banned from Youtube?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 May 2018 @ 2:37pm

      Re: double standard

      Why is it that Vevo gets away with showing and saying the sort of things that would get any ordinary Youtube uploader banned from Youtube?

      They have attack dogs called lawyers, and a willingness to spend a fortune if it costs their opponents even more.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 30 May 2018 @ 2:47pm

    Record Labels and Technology

    The Record Labels not only under value Technology, they are outright against it and only get dragged kicking, screaming and suing into each modern age.

    Weren't these people sure that player pianos would somehow destroy music?

    The radio would destroy music? But . . . payola!

    Tape recorders would destroy music.

    Home taping of records would destroy music.

    (Videotape would destroy the motion picture industry, but that is a different cesspool.)

    Walkman type cassette players would destroy music, and encouraged people to make illegal copies of records.

    CD ripping would destroy music.

    Making Mix CDs would destroy music.

    The RIAA sued Diamond Rio for making the first personal mp3 player -- because it would destroy music.

    The RIAA went insane over Napster, Gnutella, Bittorrent and every technology that could distribute files.

    In 2006, Universal Music told Apple that iPods were repositories for stolen music.

    And then streaming music services.

    And gradually, the record labels discover that there is money to be made by reluctantly letting people buy your licenses.

    Undervaluing Technology is just the tip of the lawsuit with the record labels.

    But if the people are allowed to LISTEN to music, they will steal it!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 4:39am

      Re: Record Labels and Technology

      Same goes for the movie industry - TV was going to kill cinemas, then when they learned how to compete with that then the VCR was going to kill it, and so on. But, once they stopped hiding, stopped suing and learned to compete, they not only managed to stay alive but created lucrative new businesses to go with it.

      I always chuckle at the irony of how much they claim that the home video market will die because of piracy, given how hard they fought to stop it existing in the first place! They just need to learn how to compete - and, again, they are being dragged kicking and screaming into that by other companies who know what their customers want and are willing to supply it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 May 2018 @ 9:42pm

    But if we let go of our insane demands for control and a majority of the profits, all the laws we bought will have been for nothing!
    Content exists to make us rich for the next 120 years, even if we refuse to make it legally available to people willing to pay us for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    The Wanderer (profile), 31 May 2018 @ 4:23am

    Misread the headline

    It probably says something about how much attention I pay to this area of the market - and something else about Vevo's marketing efforts - that I initially thought the headline was referring to a product or service known as "the Vevo Flop"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 May 2018 @ 5:51am

    As someone who used to border on a copyright maximalist back in the Napster days, I've come to the realization over the past couple of decades that it isn't even about them overvaluing the content. They don't really care about the content any more than the delivery systems. The only thing they care about is the control.THEY get to decide who succeeds and fails. THEY get to decide who gets paid, when they get paid, how they get paid. Anything that allows anyone other than them, whether it be the actual content creators or consumers, even the remotest level of control over where, when, why or how content is used is completely unacceptable to them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Court Has No Problem With Multiple Invasive... >>
<< Wherein Facebook Messes Up Elections By Trying...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:40 Supreme Court Says 4th Amendment -- Not The Automobile Exception -- Covers Vehicles Parked In Driveways (8)
12:12 Another Report Highlights How Wireless SS7 Flaw Is Putting Everyone's Privacy At Risk (4)
10:44 EU Parliament Members Play Hardball On Terrible Copyright Policies, Article Highlighting Sketchy Tactics Magically Disappears (8)
10:39 Daily Deal: Sid Meier's Civilization VI Bundle (1)
09:27 Recording Industry Hypocrisy On Full Display In Continuing To Push The CLASSICS Act That Expands Copyright (20)
06:21 Congresswoman Says School Shootings Are Caused By Porn, Mental Illness, Single Parents... But Mostly Porn (96)
03:23 FCC Claims Perfectly-Timed Regulatory Handout To Sinclair Is Just Quirky Happenstance (12)

Wednesday

19:57 Swedish Copyright Trolls Have Brought Exactly Zero Of Their 'Cases' To Trial, Exposing Their Shitty Business Model (21)
15:33 Court Has No Problem With Multiple Invasive Probings In Search Of Drugs That Didn't Exist (73)
13:28 Vevo Flop Shows, Once Again, How Badly The Record Labels Underestimate Technology (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.