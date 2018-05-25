ICE Trying To Deport Journalist For Reporting On Abusive ICE Behavior
from the thugs-in-uniforms dept
For many years (looong before this current administration), we've documented the problems with ICE, a government agency that has long been totally out of control, abusing its power and authority not just in dealing with immigration, but in literally seizing blogs, because Hollywood told them to do so. The organization has done nothing to improve its reputation over the years, and lately almost seems to relish in the free reign it has to act like complete thugs in uniform.
The latest story -- as with seizing blogs -- appears to have some serious First Amendment concerns, though there's no indication that ICE cares at all about that. In this story, ICE detained a journalist and is trying to have him deported because of that reporter's coverage of ICE activities. Freedom of the Press has the details, but the short version is that Manuel Duran, who fled El Salvador a decade ago over death threats there, has been living in the US and reporting for a few different Spanish language news organizations.
In April, he was reporting on immigration protests in Memphis when he was arrested. That, by itself, is problematic enough. All too often we've seen reporters being arrested for covering protests, despite multiple courts stating quite clearly that such arrests violate the First Amendment. Indeed, Duran's own case was dropped and the judge dismissed the case. However, ICE not only refused to let Duran out of jail, it transferred him to another ICE detention center, and are trying to deport him back to El Salvador.
Duran has been living in the United States for over a decade, since he fled from El Salvador after his life was threatened. His life is here, and this is his community. He has worked for Memphis publication Las Noticias for years, where he has done important reporting exposing ties between local police and ICE and covered immigration detention.
Duran’s attorneys say it is precisely this critical reporting that led law enforcement to target him. "The actions pursued by government officials in this case threaten core First Amendment freedoms that are essential to our democracy: the right to criticize and expose the actions of government officials, and the right of members of the press to write and publish about them," a legal filing by Duran’s attorneys states.
Duran wrote a statement from behind bars, which was read by his girlfriend at a press event in Memphis on April 16. “This episode in my life has not been easy, but I have taken it as an opportunity to learn first hand the drama and reality that our families are living when they are arrested by immigration and then deported,” it reads. “This is a cruel system that criminalizes people who pose no danger to this country.”
Once again, it appears that continuing to detain him is a clear attack on the First Amendment. Some will almost certainly argue that if he's undocumented, there's no excuse and he should be deported. But the fact that he was clearly targeted for his 1st Amendment protected activities should be a massive concern to everyone -- even those who agree with plans to deport undocumented people in America.
'Vindictive' is putting it mildly
Freedom of the Press has the details, but the short version is that Manuel Duran, who fled El Salvador a decade ago over death threats there.
...
However, ICE not only refused to let Duran out of jail, it transferred him to another ICE detention center, and are trying to deport him back to El Salvador.
I find it rather difficult(read: Impossible) to believe that they've kept him locked up this long and are unaware of his history, so by trying to deport him back to the place that he fled to save his own life they are basically making it clear that they have no objection to quite possibly literally sending him to his death.
For contrast, consider a case from earlier this year over in the UK. In that one extradition to the US was denied because the defense argued, and the court agreed, that US treatment of prisoners was so bad that they couldn't in good conscious send them to the US to be tried.
Sounds a bit different to me.
More like "ICE wants to deport undocumented immigrant discovered in the context of arresting protesters without authority".
They'd probably want to deport him when discovering him in any other way, too.
So basically the question is whether this is sufficiently "fruit of the forbidden tree" to give him a free pass once. Problem with that is that they can hardly pretent not having gotten notice of him now, so that would be a short relief.
The proper solution, of course, would have involved a formal application for refugee status.
I'll readily admit that this looks shitty but it does not sound like he has bothered giving the U.S. authorities a chance to actually consider the death threats he got for deciding about whether to admit him as a refugee.
Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
I'm tired of this "undocumented" sophistry. It's only used because of all the "what part of ILLEGAL in illegal alien do you not understand?".
He broke the law(s) of this country. He got caught. Through his own actions. Makes it hard to be sympathetic.
Also, if he was truly under death threats, he should have applied for Asylum over a decade ago when he first jumped the border.
Gotta wonder WHY he was under a death pall in El Salvador to begin with.
Re: Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
Re: Re: Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
Re: Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
Re: Re: Sounds a bit different to me.
Re:
You do know that that is a feature, not a bug, right?
The First Amendment (and all of the Bill of Rights) was specifically designed to shield individual persons from tyrannical actions of the US government.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Lost me at undocumented.
-C
Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Re: Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Sure, I'd be happy to. You're a racist.
...was that too plain for you?
Re: Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Re: Re: Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Not sure how you came to this conclusion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Lost me at undocumented.
Just can't win...
Re: Just can't win...
Re: Just can't win...
More honest headline
Seizing blogs
Re: Seizing blogs
In the mean time the owner of the blog was racking up legal fee's to get his property returned to him.
But sure split them hairs.
They shutdown a blog with no investigation beyond the RIAA's claims. All of the content they claimed was stolen was sent to the blog by the fscking record labels asking them to post it. They took away this persons livelihood based on lies, denied them a speedy trial, and then decided perhaps there wasn't actually a case and returned it without so much as an apology.
But sure its no big deal, it wasn't real enough to matter.
Swap the blog name for InfoWars and tell me if you feel the same.
You are perfectly okay with sending someone to a place where they WILL be killed.
You are perfectly okay with their first bite at the apple not being his immigration status, but trying to silence reporting about them.
You are perfectly okay with them ignoring the law in doing their jobs.
You are perfectly okay with the law not being followed b/c of their status despite the law covering them.
You have decided that b/c of his status we should turn a blind eye to the illegal antics of ICE.
I just wanted to boil this down for you.
You can decide he should be deported because of his status & think ICE is a bunch of thugs violating the law of the land which is supposed to make us be the good guys.
This isn't an either or thing, despite the stupidity since 9/11, if you are willing to allow "others" rights to be trampled to avoid being called a terrorist lover you shouldn't be shocked when the definition of "other" now includes your sorry ass.
"“Mr. Duran Ortega was ordered removed from the United States by a federal immigration judge in January 2007 after failing to appear for his scheduled court date,” the ICE spokesman said. “He has been an immigration fugitive since that time. Mr. Duran Ortega is currently in ICE custody pending removal.”"
So ICE managed to miss the fact he had his own fscking byline for many years, until he reported on their antics... ummm hmmm.
How is it we are paying top dollar to the private firms to run the detention centers & the description of how they actually are don't match what the contract says they should be?
But by all means, please focus on the word used to describe his status in the article rather than the illegal antics of ICE that have been running wild for years with no one stopping them. Remember a bunch of you live within 100 miles of the border & you've agreed with ICE treating it as a constitutional rights free zone...
I mean its not like an agent tried to detain citizens for speaking spanish.... oh wait.
I mean its not like an agent profiled people based on the suspicion of their color... oh wait.
I mean its not like they are getting on you mass transit & demanding everyones papers... oh wait.
I mean its not like they've deported children who were citizens b/c their database is screwed up and one Juan or another, it doesn't matter boot them.... oh wait.
But sure, stomp your foot about those damn illegals & how we need to ignore law breaking by the "good guys"... I'm sure they won't get even more bold & flex their muscle on anyone they want to b/c little people should just accept having to prove they are a citizen & have their property taken.
Re:
ICE should still be taken to task for its transgressions of law but we all know that's never going to happen.
