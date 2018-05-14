Police Realizing That SESTA/FOSTA Made Their Jobs Harder; Sex Traffickers Realizing It's Made Their Job Easier
from the who-could-have-predicted dept
For many months in the discussion over FOSTA/SESTA, some of us tried to explain how problematic the bills were. Much of the focus of those discussions were about the negative impact it would have on free speech on the internet, as the way the bill was drafted would encourage greater censorship and more speech-chilling lawsuits. But as we heard from more and more people, we also realized just how incredibly damaging the bill was going to be to those it was ostensibly designed to protect. Beyond the fact that it was passed based on completely fictional claims about the size of the problem, those who actually were victims of sex trafficking began explaining -- in fairly stark terms -- how SESTA/FOSTA would put them in greater danger and almost certainly lead to deaths.
While supporters of the bill seem to insist that because the bill puts legal liability on platforms that are used for sex trafficking that it will magically make sex trafficking disappear, the reality is more complex. While we can argue about Backpage's complicity in what happened on its platform, for years it was used as a tool to protect sex workers, giving them more control over their lives and who they worked with. As we've pointed in the past, a recent study found that Craigslist, back when it had its "erotic services" section, appeared to decrease female homicide rates by an astounding 17.4%. Backpage picked up the slack when Craigslist was bullied into closing that section, but now it's gone too.
And stories are already coming in about the damage done. A recent episode of the Reply All podcast all about SESTA/FOSTA had some scary stats at the end, noting that there are already many stories of sex workers who have gone missing or been killed since the bill became law.
Motherboard has a story with much more details, noting that the passing of SESTA/FOSTA has emboldened pimps to take advantage of more victims of sex trafficking. As many sex workers had explained, Backpage actually allowed them to have more control themselves, and helped them get away from pimps. But without Backpage?
“Pimps seem to be coming out of the woodwork since this all happened,” Laura LeMoon, a sex trafficking survivor, writer, and co-founder and director of harm reduction nonprofit Safe Night Access Project Seattle, told me in an email. “They’re taking advantage of the situation sex workers are in. This is why I say FOSTA/SESTA have actually increased trafficking. I’ve had pimps contacting me. They’re leeches. They make money off of [sex workers’] misfortune.”
The Verge also has an excellent deep dive into how SESTA/FOSTA has put more women's lives at risk.
What about the claims that SESTA/FOSTA would help law enforcement (many of whom pushed for the law)? Yeah, about that: police are now realizing that it's more difficult for them to find sex traffickers without Backpage. I mean, it's not like people were explaining this a decade ago.
Meanwhile, given how many SETSA/FOSTA supporters insisted that the bill was necessary to prevent the sex trafficking scourge, you'd think that sex trafficking prosecutions and arrests would show an upswing, right? Instead, we see things like how a special court in Delaware set up specifically to focus on dealing with sex trafficking cases is shutting down due to the lack of actual sex trafficking victims. The reason the court was shut down according to the judge who shut it down?
... there was "little evidence to suggest the defendants of this court are the subjects" of sex-trafficking enterprises.
So, I'm still wondering why all of the supporters of SESTA/FOSTA seem to have disappeared off the face of the earth in the last couple months as all of this has happened. Can one of them step forward and actually defend what they've done as the evidence is showing they're literally getting people killed and making it more difficult to stop sex trafficking?
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There are 500,000+ laws in America. How many of them do you have any opinion about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
We get annoyed at just this one today to bring awareness to it, so that it can be changed. Without public awareness and public shaming of public figures, we will not have change.
So why go after one when there are 500,000+ more laws?
Because each journey starts with a single step. Once THIS law is taken care of, there are 499,999+ laws, and we can work on the next item.
Your attitude only results in things getting continually worse. It is the attitude the Russian troll farms use to promote apathy.
Be part of the solution and pick a law you feel is unjust, and see it through to being removed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Isn't that sorta what this blog is participating in?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
dumb laws are the well accepted standard for legislation in America -- why get annoyed at just this one today?
I'm pretty sure most techdirt readers are both aware of and annoyed at a shitload of dumb laws today, not just this one. It just happens to be the dumb law that's being discussed right here, right now -- and it's more than simply 'dumb': it's effects aren't just laughably ironic, they're killing the very people legislators claim to be helping.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Where's the "funny" button?
Legislators being forced to repeal or take responsibility for the bad legislation they've passed? You must be joking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's not like the minions were not told they need to take "personal responsibility" ... they knew what they were getting into.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
Kind of disgusting when you think about the value these politicians put on these women's lives...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
I don't envy her position, nonetheless heterosexual marriage (as the biggest sex-for-money scam going) remains lawful in fifty states and ten provinces. Why?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
This claim is made even when very few, sometimes only one member(s) across the aisle vote for said bill. Then the claim is made as though all members of the opposing party agree and voted for it. I call this Fake Bipartisan Support.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
Senate numbers
House numbers
If you want to claim that in general one party is more in favor of putting forth these sorts of bills you're welcome to present evidence for that, but as for this bill? Yeah, the support was pretty evenly split between the two parties(how much of that was true support vs 'If I vote against this I'll be slammed for supporting sex trafficking, it won't affect me, so I'll vote for it anyway' is unknown however).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
This definitely proves his point. Democrats hate poor sex workers as much as Republicans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
About what to expect from a country where two folks beating each other to a bloody pulp for money is considered acceptable sport(MMA) but if the same two engage in sex for money, horrible evil just happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Linked article from Tulsa, Oklahoma states: "Police look for...
The Masnick headlines and links: "Yeah, about that: police are now realizing that it's more difficult for them to find sex traffickers without Backpage."
So while technically "Police Realizing That SESTA/FOSTA Made Their Jobs Harder", that just means they aren't sitting at a computer munching doughnuts, but out engaged with community. -- And that's bad how?
ONE medium Midwestern proves all, when The Masnick needs it to!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!
Too many of them is your tactic. So far just made up by people like you who opposed SESTA. You're just claiming "right all along" way before any offical evidence is in!
The open advertising Masnick advocates inevitably leads to increase of prostitution. Sure, "libertarians" say "okay, it's their choice". But NO society ever prospers with prostitution. All societies, even at present, forbid or suppress because bad and leads to worse.
Clearly Masnick favors pimps / procurers / prostitutes over civil society. Put with his support for copyright piracy and anti-police, shows he's in The Thieve's Guild.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!
You see that plastic box with seven little compartments? You might wanna check the one with the lid labeled 'M', because it sounds like it's probably still full.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!
...because prohibition turned out great.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obviously, they're busy pimping.
The only rational reason to support SESTA/FOSTA is if you always wanted to be a pimp, but were too afraid of being caught. That obstacle has now been removed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Utter indifference to suffering vs. Outright engaging in it
The only rational reason to support SESTA/FOSTA is if you always wanted to be a pimp, but were too afraid of being caught. That obstacle has now been removed.
Oh not the only reason, there's also wanting to use their 'services' but worrying about getting caught. By brushing the problem under the rug it's much safer for pimps now, and therefore easier to make use of what they're offering.
However, to be fair, this is probably putting way more thought into the matter than the overwhelming majority of those that voted for it and/or who supported it. Most of them probably didn't get past 'It will stop sex trafficking!', or in the case of politicians 'It will make it look like I give a damn about the people I couldn't care less about!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Utter indifference to suffering vs. Outright engaging in it
In the traditional, pre-internet model: Protection money goes to the vice squad. A cut goes to the DA's office. Some of the DA's take gets sliced off the top for the state AG's office.
Local DAs —especially big-city DAs— and state AGs are intensely political creatures. They naturally donate to Congressional election campaigns, and other worthy causes.
Internet disintermediation messed with the middlemen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here, I'll help:
https://www.mpaa.org/who-we-are/#contact-us
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment