Failures

by Mike Masnick

Mon, May 14th 2018 6:25am


Filed Under:
consequences, fosta, intermediary liability, pimps, police, sesta, sex trafficking



Police Realizing That SESTA/FOSTA Made Their Jobs Harder; Sex Traffickers Realizing It's Made Their Job Easier

from the who-could-have-predicted dept

For many months in the discussion over FOSTA/SESTA, some of us tried to explain how problematic the bills were. Much of the focus of those discussions were about the negative impact it would have on free speech on the internet, as the way the bill was drafted would encourage greater censorship and more speech-chilling lawsuits. But as we heard from more and more people, we also realized just how incredibly damaging the bill was going to be to those it was ostensibly designed to protect. Beyond the fact that it was passed based on completely fictional claims about the size of the problem, those who actually were victims of sex trafficking began explaining -- in fairly stark terms -- how SESTA/FOSTA would put them in greater danger and almost certainly lead to deaths.

While supporters of the bill seem to insist that because the bill puts legal liability on platforms that are used for sex trafficking that it will magically make sex trafficking disappear, the reality is more complex. While we can argue about Backpage's complicity in what happened on its platform, for years it was used as a tool to protect sex workers, giving them more control over their lives and who they worked with. As we've pointed in the past, a recent study found that Craigslist, back when it had its "erotic services" section, appeared to decrease female homicide rates by an astounding 17.4%. Backpage picked up the slack when Craigslist was bullied into closing that section, but now it's gone too.

And stories are already coming in about the damage done. A recent episode of the Reply All podcast all about SESTA/FOSTA had some scary stats at the end, noting that there are already many stories of sex workers who have gone missing or been killed since the bill became law.

Motherboard has a story with much more details, noting that the passing of SESTA/FOSTA has emboldened pimps to take advantage of more victims of sex trafficking. As many sex workers had explained, Backpage actually allowed them to have more control themselves, and helped them get away from pimps. But without Backpage?

“Pimps seem to be coming out of the woodwork since this all happened,” Laura LeMoon, a sex trafficking survivor, writer, and co-founder and director of harm reduction nonprofit Safe Night Access Project Seattle, told me in an email. “They’re taking advantage of the situation sex workers are in. This is why I say FOSTA/SESTA have actually increased trafficking. I’ve had pimps contacting me. They’re leeches. They make money off of [sex workers’] misfortune.”

The Verge also has an excellent deep dive into how SESTA/FOSTA has put more women's lives at risk.

What about the claims that SESTA/FOSTA would help law enforcement (many of whom pushed for the law)? Yeah, about that: police are now realizing that it's more difficult for them to find sex traffickers without Backpage. I mean, it's not like people were explaining this a decade ago.

Meanwhile, given how many SETSA/FOSTA supporters insisted that the bill was necessary to prevent the sex trafficking scourge, you'd think that sex trafficking prosecutions and arrests would show an upswing, right? Instead, we see things like how a special court in Delaware set up specifically to focus on dealing with sex trafficking cases is shutting down due to the lack of actual sex trafficking victims. The reason the court was shut down according to the judge who shut it down?

... there was "little evidence to suggest the defendants of this court are the subjects" of sex-trafficking enterprises.

So, I'm still wondering why all of the supporters of SESTA/FOSTA seem to have disappeared off the face of the earth in the last couple months as all of this has happened. Can one of them step forward and actually defend what they've done as the evidence is showing they're literally getting people killed and making it more difficult to stop sex trafficking?

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 6:33am

    In a strange twist, all supporters of SESTA/FOSTA have fallen victim to sex traffickers. Sadly, no one was able to find out until it was too late...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Ryunosuke (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 6:50am

      Re:

      Presumably the legislators and supporters of SESTA are, in a strange coincidence, also in hiding for violating SESTA as well as numerous sodomy laws for fucking US citizens, Sex workers in particular, in the ass.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    any moose cow word, 14 May 2018 @ 6:34am

    FOSTA and SESTA, like most "morality" legislation, is much more about sweeping problems under the rug and pretending they don't exist rather than doing anything substantive to address the real underlying issues.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 8:45am

      Re:

      dumb laws are the well accepted standard for legislation in America -- why get annoyed at just this one today?

      There are 500,000+ laws in America. How many of them do you have any opinion about?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 8:55am

        Re: Re:

        OK: I'll bite.

        We get annoyed at just this one today to bring awareness to it, so that it can be changed. Without public awareness and public shaming of public figures, we will not have change.

        So why go after one when there are 500,000+ more laws?

        Because each journey starts with a single step. Once THIS law is taken care of, there are 499,999+ laws, and we can work on the next item.

        Your attitude only results in things getting continually worse. It is the attitude the Russian troll farms use to promote apathy.

        Be part of the solution and pick a law you feel is unjust, and see it through to being removed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 10:06am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Be part of the solution and pick a law you feel is unjust, and see it through to being removed."

          Isn't that sorta what this blog is participating in?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        stderric (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 9:50am

        Re: Re:

        dumb laws are the well accepted standard for legislation in America -- why get annoyed at just this one today?

        I'm pretty sure most techdirt readers are both aware of and annoyed at a shitload of dumb laws today, not just this one. It just happens to be the dumb law that's being discussed right here, right now -- and it's more than simply 'dumb': it's effects aren't just laughably ironic, they're killing the very people legislators claim to be helping.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 6:35am

    I'm sure they see it as a win in the same way they see a win when they manage to institute abstinence only sex ed and teen pregnancy goes up. As they see it, these results mean that those women are actually facing consequences for their "sins". And probably think this sort of thing will encourage more women to get out of sex work.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 6:42am

    so when is the repeal going to be filed, then? on top of that, when is the proposer and sponsors of the bill going to be publicly ridiculed, as they should, for being such numb-nuts? they were warned, but in true politician 'i am in charge, not you' fashion, all the warnings and warners were ignored!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 6:47am

      Re:

      Being politicians, they will take the plaudits that many in the electorate will give them for being seen to do something. Those people don't oversee what the politicians do, or check its effectiveness, but cheer the politicians on for doing something, anything to deal with a problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Re:

      so when is the repeal going to be filed, then? on top of that, when is the proposer and sponsors of the bill going to be publicly ridiculed, as they should, for being such numb-nuts?

      Where's the "funny" button?

      Legislators being forced to repeal or take responsibility for the bad legislation they've passed? You must be joking.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 7:32am

        Re: Re:

        Only minions are required to be responsible, all people of money are exempt from any and all responsibilities.

        It's not like the minions were not told they need to take "personal responsibility" ... they knew what they were getting into.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 6:57am

    You mean out_of_the_blue and Richard Bennett were completely full of shit? I'm shocked, I tell you. Shocked!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    aerinai (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 7:04am

    More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

    Par for the course for this administration. They want deterrence of sex work through fear; the same way they are handling the immigration at the southern border. A few more dead women trying to eek out a living is an acceptable trade-off in the eyes of the 'morality wing' of the Republican party...

    Kind of disgusting when you think about the value these politicians put on these women's lives...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 7:18am

      Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

      It's only the, ah, "less expensive" hookers that they oppose. The more expensive ones like the prez uses are perfectly fine.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      carlb, 14 May 2018 @ 7:20am

      Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

      It's only certain types of sex work that they're trying to shut down. After all, what is Trump's farce of a marriage to, what is it, Melania is #3 now, other than an economic exchange of her looks vs. his money. It's still sex work, just with a sole client and no opportunity to walk away at the end of a one-hour "appointment" or "session".

      I don't envy her position, nonetheless heterosexual marriage (as the biggest sex-for-money scam going) remains lawful in fifty states and ten provinces. Why?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 7:25am

        Re: Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

        Because it makes children and beneficiary status easy to determine. Two people agreeing to join households is about as far from sex for money as it is possible to get.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

      The bill had bipartisan support. So much for your theory.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

      According to wiki, the votes in Congress were 388-25 in the House and 97-2 in the Senate. About as bi-partisan a bill as you can get these days.

      About what to expect from a country where two folks beating each other to a bloody pulp for money is considered acceptable sport(MMA) but if the same two engage in sex for money, horrible evil just happened.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Re: More 'Acceptable' Collateral Damage

      Actually, it isn't "the current administration", its Republicans in general and forever.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    We're focusing on the wrong thing here. What matters is that the government takes actions in spite of the best evidence and advice. What matters is that they are removing access to essential freedoms without a valid reason.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Linked article from Tulsa, Oklahoma states: "Police look for...

    ... *more ways* to investigate trafficking without Backpage", and "Police said now that they can't set up stings on Backpage, *they've been able to focus their manpower on investigating reports of prostitution at local massage parlors.**"

    The Masnick headlines and links: "Yeah, about that: police are now realizing that it's more difficult for them to find sex traffickers without Backpage."

    So while technically "Police Realizing That SESTA/FOSTA Made Their Jobs Harder", that just means they aren't sitting at a computer munching doughnuts, but out engaged with community. -- And that's bad how?

    ONE medium Midwestern proves all, when The Masnick needs it to!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 9:34am

    And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!

    Too many of them is your tactic. So far just made up by people like you who opposed SESTA. You're just claiming "right all along" way before any offical evidence is in!

    The open advertising Masnick advocates inevitably leads to increase of prostitution. Sure, "libertarians" say "okay, it's their choice". But NO society ever prospers with prostitution. All societies, even at present, forbid or suppress because bad and leads to worse.

    Clearly Masnick favors pimps / procurers / prostitutes over civil society. Put with his support for copyright piracy and anti-police, shows he's in The Thieve's Guild.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      stderric (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 10:12am

      Re: And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!

      You see that plastic box with seven little compartments? You might wanna check the one with the lid labeled 'M', because it sounds like it's probably still full.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Kal Zekdor (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 10:18am

      Re: And, uh, er, NO, I can't "defend against" all your wild claims!

      ...because prohibition turned out great.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    So, I'm still wondering why all of the supporters of SESTA/FOSTA seem to have disappeared off the face of the earth in the last couple months as all of this has happened.

    Obviously, they're busy pimping.

    The only rational reason to support SESTA/FOSTA is if you always wanted to be a pimp, but were too afraid of being caught. That obstacle has now been removed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 14 May 2018 @ 10:19am

      Utter indifference to suffering vs. Outright engaging in it

      The only rational reason to support SESTA/FOSTA is if you always wanted to be a pimp, but were too afraid of being caught. That obstacle has now been removed.

      Oh not the only reason, there's also wanting to use their 'services' but worrying about getting caught. By brushing the problem under the rug it's much safer for pimps now, and therefore easier to make use of what they're offering.

      However, to be fair, this is probably putting way more thought into the matter than the overwhelming majority of those that voted for it and/or who supported it. Most of them probably didn't get past 'It will stop sex trafficking!', or in the case of politicians 'It will make it look like I give a damn about the people I couldn't care less about!'

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2018 @ 10:27am

        Re: Utter indifference to suffering vs. Outright engaging in it

        … those that voted for it…

        In the traditional, pre-internet model:   Protection money goes to the vice squad. A cut goes to the DA's office. Some of the DA's take gets sliced off the top for the state AG's office.

        Local DAs —especially big-city DAs— and state AGs are intensely political creatures. They naturally donate to Congressional election campaigns, and other worthy causes.

        Internet disintermediation messed with the middlemen.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Perhaps Techdirt reach out to one of the authors of the bill?
    Here, I'll help:
    https://www.mpaa.org/who-we-are/#contact-us

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


