HideOnly 6 days left to get your copy of the CIA's declassified training game by backing CIA: Collect It All on Kickstarter »
HideOnly 6 days left to get your copy of the CIA's declassified training game by backing CIA: Collect It All on Kickstarter »
DOJ, DHS Sued Over Inaccurate 'Terrorist... >>
<< Fourth Amendment Gets A Small Boost At The...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, May 14th 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
beer, dank, superdank, trademark

Companies:
8 wired, lion



Despite Its Problems, More Consumers Should Behave Like Beer Drinkers To Keep Trademark At Bay

from the pownership-culture dept

Here's a fun thing I never thought I'd find myself saying: the world should take a cue and be more like beer drinkers. Specifically, that is, when it comes to how the beer drinking community reacts to trademark law. Any review of this site's coverage of trademark law as it pertains to the alcohol and beer industries will show that there is a burgeoning problem in this industry, where explosive growth in craft brewing has resulted in a likewise explosive growth in trademark disputes. What's somewhat unique in the industry, however, is the sense of community both between brewers and drinkers and, more importantly, between brewers themselves. This bond has muted what would otherwise be disastrous intellectual property squabbles.

And part of that is indeed fueled by the consumers themselves. An example of this can be found in a New Zealand brewer's attempt to trademark a common term in the industry, only to have the public outcry force it to pull back its application.

Brewing giant Lion says it has withdrawn its trademark application for the word "dank". The company caused a stir in the craft beer world last week with the move, which it said was in relation to a product it was developing. It said the trademark application was aimed at stopping others from trying to copy its IP, not from using the term altogether.

"We recognise the application caused concern about the restrictions this would put on others, and as such we have chosen to withdraw the applications," the company said.

It's important to remind yourself that this sort of industry language-grab happens in other industries roughly all the freaking time. The permission culture mentality has so invaded the corporate world so as to cause them to seek any and all advantages, no matter how abusive they are or how counter to the purpose of trademark law they might be. In the craft brewing space, the common industry good is taken more seriously, such that attempts like Lion's, wherein the company attempted to legally lock up a word used extensively by competitors, is met with backlash from both the industry and the public. That's the kind of pressure that causes a course correction.

Craft beer fans were up in arms when Lion's trademark application was posted on the Beertown Facebook page last week.

"Dank, dankier, dankiest. Lion is attempting to trademark DANK as a beer descriptor. Anyone think that's a bit rank?", the Beertown post said.

The founder of brewery 8 Wired, Soren Eriksen, who recently launched a Superdank beer brand, said he had been sceptical. Eriksen said he was concerned that Lion might get more restrictive about the use of the term in the future if the application had been successful.

When everyone from the industry to the fans of that industry are focused more on the good of that industry than purely commercial gamesmanship, you can manage to stave off the worst effects of trademark laws.

In other world, be more like beer drinkers, world.

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
DOJ, DHS Sued Over Inaccurate 'Terrorist... >>
<< Fourth Amendment Gets A Small Boost At The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

16:02 As Intermediary Liability Is Under Attack, Stanford Releases Updated Tool To Document The State Of Play Globally (4)
13:30 Senate Approves First Step In Uphill Effort To Restore Net Neutrality (13)
10:52 Congressional Members Decide It's Time To Make Assaulting A Police Officer A Federal Hate Crime (37)
10:46 Daily Deal: WordPress Build + Host Bundle (0)
07:36 Less Than One Week To Back Our Kickstarter For The CIA's Card Game; Also Reddit AMA Today (5)
06:30 Comcast Still Makes A Killing, Even When You Cut The Cord (62)
03:23 Ad Software Dev Doesn't Like Being Called Out For Privacy Violations ; Sends Threatening Letter To Researchers Who Exposed It (18)

Tuesday

19:47 They Always Suck: UK ISP 'For The Children' Filters Block Disney And Educational Websites (18)
15:36 It's Over: The Podcast Patent Troll's Patent is Officially And Completely Dead (11)
13:22 Bill Introduced To Prevent Government Agencies From Demanding Encryption Backdoors (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.