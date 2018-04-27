How Microsoft Convinced Clueless Judges To Send A Man To Jail For Copying Software It Gives Out For Free
from the fucking-microsoft dept
This story should make you very, very angry. Last month we had the basic story of how Microsoft had helped to get a computer recycler sentenced to 15 months in jail for "counterfeiting" software that it gives away for free, and which is useless unless you have an official paid-for license from Microsoft. Let me repeat that: Microsoft helped put someone in jail for criminal infringement over software that anyone can get for free (here, go get it), and which won't function unless you've paid Microsoft their due.
At issue are Windows recovery discs. Way back when, these were the discs that usually shipped with new computers in case you needed to reinstall Windows. You still needed your license to make them work, of course. Then people realized it was wasteful to ship all that -- combined with enough broadband to make it easy enough to download and burn the files, and Microsoft then just made it easy to do that. But, that's still complex enough, and Eric Lundgren had a solution. Lundgren is not some fly-by-night pirate. He's spent years doing amazing things, recycling computers and helping them last longer. And he had an idea. It might be helpful to manufacture a bunch of these recovery discs and offer them to repair shops to help people who were unable to download the recovery discs themselves. He was being helpful.
But Microsoft insisted that he was not just infringing on their copyrights civilly, but criminally. When we left things last month, we were waiting for the 11th Circuit Appeals Court to consider Lundgren's appeal -- and astoundingly this week the judges, demonstrating near total ignorance of technology and the actual legal issues -- rejected his appeal, which means Lundgren is going to jail for over a year for trying to do some good in the world, helping people get the exact same thing that Microsoft is offering for free, and which no one could use unless they'd already paid Microsoft its tax.
Lundgren was arrested as part of a government sting when the customs officials spotted the thousands of discs he'd manufactured and just assumed they were pirated. Here's where Microsoft should have stepped in and said "this is all a mistake" and noted that Lundgren was actually doing a good thing and exactly what Microsoft should be encouraging. Instead, Microsoft sided with the US government and continues to do so to this day.
But beyond being pissed off at Microsoft, we should be pissed off at clueless judges: 11th Circuit Judges William Pryor, Beverly Martin and Lanier Anderson (average age: 66) rejected Lundgren's appeal in 8 short pages of wrongness. It is depressing that vindictive, idiotic Microsoft combined with technically clueless judges can lead to a result that puts a good man in jail for doing nothing wrong. But that's where we're at.
The key issue in the appeal was over the actual "value" of the discs that Lundgren made. He argued, reasonably, that the value is zero. Again, Microsoft gives these away for free. Prosecutors, idiotically, initially argued they were worth the full price of Windows itself ($300). Eventually, the lower court went with a $25 fee after a government "expert" said each disc was worth that much:
To arrive at this amount, the PSR relied on evidence put forward by the government that “Microsoft had a certified computer refurbisher program that made genuine authorized reinstallation discs available to computer refurbishers for about $25,” and multiplying that amount by the 28,000 discs produced.
But that's wrong. Microsoft sells discs with a license for $25 to repair shops. Again, the discs that Lundgren was offering had no license. You had to supply your own. But the judges (and the prosecutors) can't seem to grasp this simple fact.
The district court did not err in concluding the “infringement amount” in this case was $700,000. First, the district court did not clearly err in concluding that the discs Lundgren created were, or appeared to a reasonably informed purchaser to be, substantially equivalent to legitimate discs containing Microsoft OS software.... That conclusion was supported by the sentencing hearing testimony, in which the government’s expert witness testified that the software on the disks created by Lundgren performed in a manner largely indistinguishable from the genuine versions created by Microsoft. While experts on both sides may have identified differences in functionality in the discs, the district court did not clearly err in finding them substantially equivalent.
Second, the district court reasonably concluded that the proper value of the infringed item was $25 per disc. The government’s expert testified that the lowest amount Microsoft charges buyers in the relevant market—the small registered computer refurbisher market—was $25 per disc. Although the defense expert testified that discs containing the relevant Microsoft OS software had little or no value when unaccompanied by a product key or license, the district court explicitly stated that it did not find that testimony to be credible. We afford deference to a district court’s credibility determinations, and here, no evidence suggests that the district court erred in concluding that the defense expert’s valuation was not worthy of credence.
Got that? No one seems to care that an expert pointed out that Lundgren's discs, sans license, are effectively worthless. They dismiss that as not credible. Again, here was a situation where Microsoft should have said something. And it didn't. It helped the prosecutors. And this week it issued this completely bullshit statement to the Washington Post:
Microsoft actively supports efforts to address e-waste and has worked with responsible e-recyclers to recycle more than 11 million kilograms of e-waste since 2006. Unlike most e-recyclers, Mr. Lundgren sought out counterfeit software which he disguised as legitimate and sold to other refurbishers. This counterfeit software exposes people who purchase recycled PCs to malware and other forms of cybercrime, which puts their security at risk and ultimately hurts the market for recycled products.
Look, that statement is pure hogwash. The software is not counterfeit. It's legit. It's the same thing that anyone can download from Microsoft for free. It didn't expose anyone to malware or cybercrime, and Microsoft knows that.
So much of this comes down to a fundamental misunderstanding, driven by copyright maximalists of all stripes, including Microsoft. And it's the idea that all of the following are equivalent: a copyright, a piece of software, a license, and "intellectual property." Many people like to use all of those things indistinguishably. But they are different. The issue here is the difference between the software and the license. And Microsoft, prosecutors and the judges either do not understand this or just don't care.
The best explanation of all of this comes from Devin Coldewey over at TechCrunch who dives deep into just how fucked up this situation is. Read Coldewey's whole piece because it breaks down just how insane this ruling is piece by piece, but here's one key part:
The “infringing” item is a disc. The “infringed” item is a license. The ones confusing the two aren’t purchasers but the judges in this case, with Microsoft’s help.
“[Defendants] cannot claim that Microsoft suffered minimal pecuniary injury,” wrote the judges in the ruling affirming the previous court’s sentencing. “Microsoft lost the sale of its software as a direct consequence of the defendants’ actions.”
Microsoft does not sell discs. It sells licenses.
Lundgren did not sell licenses. He sold discs.
These are two different things with different values and different circumstances.
I don’t know how I can make this any more clear. Right now a man is going to prison for 15 months because these judges didn’t understand basic concepts of the modern software ecosystem. Fifteen months! In prison!
Coldewey also hits Microsoft hard over all of this:
Microsoft cannot claim that it was merely a victim or bystander here. It has worked with the FBI and prosecutors the whole time pursuing criminal charges for which the defendant could face years in prison. And as you can see, those charges are wildly overstated and produced a sentence far more serious than Lundgren’s actual crime warranted.
The company could at any point have changed its testimony to reflect the facts of the matter. It could have corrected the judges that the infringing and infringed items are strictly speaking completely different things, a fact it knows and understands, since it sells one for hundreds and gives the other away. It could have cautioned the prosecution that copyright law in this case produces a punishment completely out of proportion with the crime, or pursued a civil case on separate lines.
This case has been ongoing for years and Microsoft has supported it from start to finish
There are lots of reasons to hate on Microsoft, but this one is one of the most sickening examples I've seen. Anyone at Microsoft who had anything to do with this should be ashamed.
But, of course, this is the world that companies like Microsoft (and the various Hollywood entities) have pushed for for years. They blur the lines between "license" and "content" and "copyright" and then use it as far as they can push it. And who cares if someone who is actually doing good in the world has his life destroyed?
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
piss on a pringle
ain't america great ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The discs he was selling had the Microsoft / Dell logos, and appeared to be exact copies of the official recovery discs, even down to the copyright notices and bar codes.
If he'd just labeled the discs "some guy's recovery disc, not associated with Microsoft" I think he'd be fine. Instead his duplicates were nearly perfect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Aren't you cute
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This
That is a business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
they could have been exactly perfect... please explain how it matters?
The argument the Judge heard ' in his head' was that using these discs was stealing income from MS.
How does taking something made available for free online & including it with a refurbished computer with a valid COA that was attached to the machine when made originally steal anything.
He did not include any of the hacks to illegally activate windows, he did not mix and match COAs.
Huge fine & jail time.... b/c he tried to make things easier for people in his line of work refurbishing computers.
Didn't steal COAs, just wanted to provide the discs the machines did & should have had in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This kind of action was one of the major reasons I switched to Linux -- I prefer to give my money to more ethical vendors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wrong. The people he gave the discs to ALREADY OWN THEIR OWN COPY OF THE SOFTWARE. Therefore it is blatantly permitted copying and cannot be ruled as infringement.
And to be blunt, they were official discs. The software on them was an exact copy of MS's official software provided in the exact same way MS provides it: for free to anyone that wants to download it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That's common sense, which is not how copyright law works. You have no right to copy something just because you own it; copying it for someone else who owns it is even worse legally—less likely to be ruled fair use.
You should never pay for something you don't have a right to copy, but most people do exactly that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This guy sold thousands and thousands of discs at various prices (e.g. $3.50 a piece for a $28,000 sale), and told his partner to sell them to “less discerning buyers” who wouldn’t know the difference and would think they were the real thing. He told his partner how to bypass customs checks, and to lie to customs officials. He had no way of knowing whether buyers had valid licenses, or how they would use the discs. He *clearly* described how there was a market for these and how it would give them income “for years” because they could undercut the legitimate alternatives.
The idea that Microsoft did anything wrong here is a fantasy made up by people who want to criticize Microsoft for anything they can, facts be damned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
'This is false. Microsoft did NOT have WinXP or Win7 restore images available for free download at the time. Microsoft DOES NOT and never has made these available without proof of license. Go try it yourself.'
The Windows 7 ISO images Microsoft made available on Digital River weren't restore images?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Civil vs Criminal offenses
whatever were the facts of this business dispute, it was a gross miscarriage of justice to prosecute this minor issue as a "criminal" (jail time) case.
But that's the overwhelming trend as the American police state matures --- criminalize everything. Gotta be tough to kepp the serfs in line.
That the U.S. justice system has no connection with justice... is not Microsoft's doing. Guess where the fault actually is ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/18/02/16/0027228/electronics-recycling-innovator-faces-prison- for-extending-computers-lives
"the district court explicitly stated that it did not find that testimony to be credible"
IIRC: The Judge didn't understand words & concepts so the testimony was just blown off in its entirety.
How is this Justice, well I don't understand the voodoo you are talking because I am older than dirt so your testimony is ignored, and the nice M$ expert who brought me cartoons of you stealing billions of dollars are all I need to understand.
Yes the discs were the same but there was a HUGE difference.
You could put either sides discs in a machine & if you don't have a valid COA on the machine... you have a shiny coaster not an operating system.
*blinks & twitches*
O.M.G. do you think, somewhere inside M$ there is a lawyer who okayed this... because M$ wants to get rid of all the machines running anything before 10??
It sounds stupid enough, I can totally seeing a lawyer doing this... we'll teach those bastards to use 10 and nothing else!!!!!!!!!! MUHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAA....
Mind you this wasn't what was intended, but hey we invited the Feds to the party so we need to go through with it, we aren't the RIAA who get them to arrest people on charges & never come up with any evidence to support our claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
However, that shiny coaster contains copyrighted material, doesn't it?
If the were selling blank disks, he wouldn't have been convicted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Please explain why if you can create the disk yourself, paying someone to do it for you makes it infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Different things are different. I have an implied license to walk across the sidewalk in front of your house: that doesn't mean I can start selling tours of your yard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Does that also mean you cannot ask a friend to download and burn a copy for you when your only computer blue screens? Also, does that mean a repair shop cannot use their own restore disk to repair other peoples computers?
But you can sell tours of a town visiting all areas that are open to the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can ask, but you'll be asking them to violate the copyright—unless MS have been nice enough to grant a written license allowing it.
You'd have to read the license. It might not be allowed; common sense doesn't apply here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Microsoft owns all the rights for Windows. Just because they grant permission to somebody to make a copy of that material doesn't mean they are also granting permission to redistribute.
If a photographer posts a photo online, do you think it would be okay for me to print copies of it and sell them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not the same thing, as the buyer is permitted to own copies of the recovery disk, and the recovery disk is only useful to people who have already paid for a windows license.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Anybody can view that image online. If your logic held, then I should be able to print out the photo and sell copies of it (or burn the image to a CD and sell that) because you could always just do that yourself, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I don't see a difference between me saving an image file to a CD and selling it vs saving software files to a CD and selling that. They are both copyrighted materials and subject to the same laws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Selling the copyrighted material of others that is protected by some means is still a violation of the copyright owner's rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The Copyrighted material was given away by Microsoft to anyone and everyone for free. Microsoft claimed economic harm from a third party distributing CDs containing software they gave away for free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
BY implication they also allow you to make a copy for someone else (otherwise children and disabled people can't have access).
By implication they also allow you to charge a fee for doing so (otherwise disabled peo0ple can't employ professional help.)
So everything he did is alllowed by Microsoft.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can the reverse be implied?
I bet this is not the first time Microsoft screwed someone for doing something legal with their software.
Maybe a published journalist can make a case that, based on Microsft history, its legal department will ruin lives for its pleasure just for daring to use its software in some manner not perfectly proscribed.
Use Microsoft software, and Microsoft will eventually own your business and annihilate you.
I don't know if that data is there. Microsoft is already reputed to be anti-competitive in so many other ways (especially when their products fail to be actually competitive).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
When the software is unaltered from the version they give away for free and requires a purchased licence to operate, why make the distinction? It costs them nothing and loses them nothing.
"If a photographer posts a photo online, do you think it would be okay for me to print copies of it and sell them?"
No, because you are then potentially depriving the photographer of income for selling his own prints. These discs, on the other hand, lose Microsoft exactly $0 because someone wishing to use them would have to also purchase a valid licence from Microsoft.
It's really not a hard concept to understand. Microsoft lost nothing, and in fact may have potentially made money out of the deal (a person whose PC couldn't be repaired due to not having one of these discs may have opted to use Linux or a Mac instead of a Windows computer for their next purchase, while the discs would have kept them on Windows).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But if I copy software to a CD and sell those CDs it's different? Software isn't treated differently than other copyrighted works under the law, is it? It might require a license to use the software, but the software itself is still protected and Microsoft alone has the right to say who can make copies and who can sell copies.
Also Microsoft has a program for refurbishers. If you are refurbishing PCs, you can buy Windows for $25. By Lundgren's own admission, he was selling the disks for refurbished computers. I'm pretty sure that's the number the judge used to calculate damages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, if I copy a photo from a freely accessible website and burn it to a CD and sell those CDs, it's wrong because I might be depriving the photographer of income.
But if I copy software to a CD and sell those CDs it's different?
Wrong analogy.
Here is the corrected version.
IF I copy an encrypted photo from a freely accessible website and make copies of it and then sell them - but in order to view those copies the buyers have to pay the photographer for the encryption key - then that is exactly analogous to the microsoft situation.
You appear to be being deliberately stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Even when that software isn't fully functional without a key it's still covered by copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, if the photographer posted it under the proper Creative Commons licence, like CC BY or CC0.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your photo analogy simply doesn't work here...
Recovery discs work on the idea that you are essentially repairing a system's operating system to the state the system was in before it needed to be repaired.
Note the word before. It implies that there was a working system to begin with.
This is why your photo analogy doesn't work. When you download a photographer's photo from online, there is no before as you did not already have it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's in trouble for infringing somebody's copyright. He clearly did that, right? He wasn't able to defend that infringement, so he was found guilty.
It's ridiculous that he is going to prison though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So then the only part that is disputable is if the infringement falls within one of the exception categories. It's certainly arguable both ways.
If he were selling the copies at cost and not earning a profit, he probably wouldn't have been prosecuted for copyright infringement. I would bet that he still would have been prosecuted for something though (probably related to trademark and counterfeiting).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah - Microsoft was really interested in not allowing these refurbished computers to exist.
Not really - otherwise why make the download available.
This looks more like left hand not knowing what right hand was doing (or maybe even not liking what right hand is doing).
Microsoft is unlikely to be monolithically consistent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Microsoft has gone to court to prevent legitimate charities from passing on donated computers with still legitimately licensed, original operating systems, instead of buying new licenses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This judicial determination has been affirmed by the appeals court.
I hope the next actual pirate Microsoft attempts to prosecute cites this precedent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They decided that a disc without a license is the same value as one with a license, and that value must be $300. So to your point they failed to understand what actually has value here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not to pick nits, but it's not really "How Microsoft Convinced Clueless Judges..."; we don't get a peek at a brilliant MS strategy that delivered injustice. Instead, it's about clueless judges, a bogus expert, and plenty of misrepresentation; these are fairly standard fare for an infringement case like this. If we could really get to the how part, maybe there would be lessons as to how to defend/protect against this idiocy. (Although skipping the Microsoft/Dell logos would have been a good start.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First Conversation With Cell Mate
Lundgren: Helping people.
cell mate: Me too. RIAA?
Lundgren: Microsoft.
cell mate: ah.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Right about one thing
They're right. It exposes people to the Windows operating system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For years: "You don't buy the software! You buy a license to use it!"
Suddenly now: "NO WE DIDN'T MEAN THAT"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Now let's actually talk about the license issue. Microsoft/Dell's recovery disks had the licenses. Lundgren's did not. So not only is Lundgren making counterfeit recovery discs, he's making them look like something they are (official discs with licenses) when they're not. What happens if somebody tries to use one of these discs, it doesn't work, and then they try to sue Microsoft/Dell? No company wants to deal with the legal/liability headaches associated with bootleg crap that may or may not work.
As a person who owns/owned a computer recycling company, Lundgren's team must have had to from time to time deal with bootleg software that didn't work. What would possess him to potentially introduce more of that into the world??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I do agree that Lundgren made a mistake by including the Microsoft/Dell logos on his disks, though I do not think that inclusion is worth 15 months in jail. The content of the disk is freely available, and (at least so far as I can tell from the article) exactly the same as what can be downloaded from Microsoft. It would be more like he provided a service to someone who did not have an internet connection, and needed that free software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then there's another thing. Yes, the software is free to download. Yes, Lundgren would be providing a service to people without an Internet connection who needed the software. But Dell and Microsoft also sell the discs as a service to people. His copied discs that used company markings would be in competing in the same market with Dell/Microsoft's own recovery discs. In the grand scheme of this whole case, the free recovery download that you can get isn't important, but rather the service that is provided by selling discs with the recovery software on it. What Lundgren tried to do is illegal, someone who owns a business that deals with software like that should've known that it's illegal, and I'm not going to lose any sleep over him having to serve jail time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If not, then it's still entirely possible to get the software from Microsoft, and be unable to use it because you don't have a license - exactly as if you had gotten the software from Lundgren, except that Lundgren would have given you the disc (and charged you for it) whereas Microsoft just gives you the ISO (and doesn't charge you).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes. I'm not sure what the situation was back when Lundgren made his copeies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
These discs were meant for refurbishers to be included with a system that had a legal license bound to it.
As someone who had to pay $60 to get recovery media (that didn't work right) and left me with an expensive paperweight.
I have a printer & media that I can make custom discs, if I make a pretty label for it, is my disc containing every operating system suddenly more illegal? The disc exists because I get people who never got recovery media, never made it from the cost cutting crap software it shipped with (I know this one, it never verified the discs it made with the single time the program would work so I thought I had recovery media until I needed it), used the discs as a coaster, the discs got thrown out at some point....
If they don't have a working computer, I can't get them the image from anywhere & prepare it to run the tools to repair their system.
But hey I've had enough of these events where they aren't even sure what version they were using, that I have a disc that covers the entire MS library.
I don't hack COAs or activation, they are legally entitled to the software I just made it easier to repair it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My brother's been upgrading his PC recently. Unfortunately, his new processor wasn't compatible with 7, so he had to "upgrade" to windows 10. He went to a retail store and bought a full licenced Windows 10 install media package. Unfortunately for him, the USB drive in the pack was a dud - it didn't function. Luckily, I had a Windows 10 free install download on one of my own USB drives. That one he was able to install Windows 10 off of. At least the license key he had just purchased worked to register his system.
So if I hadn't (gasp!) shared my downloaded copy of the free Windows installer I put on a disk, then my brother's only hope would be if the store accepted returns of opened software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is the beginning of most forms of piracy
(In this case, piracy is doing crap without a license, not raiding ships on the high seas)
The legit way to use a thing is poorly implemented or obstructed by circumstances not considered by the licensers. A friend says hey, use mine to get past this jam and sharing begins.
Sometimes the jam is I really need to hear this song and the friend says Here, record it off my Longplay onto your 8-track which has been in a piracy grayzone ever since.
Microsoft's solution presumed everyone would have a friend with a computer, a good internet connection and a DVD ROM burner. It turns out in much of The United States (and the world) it does not.
The rest of the world responded by creating a hack Windows Loader designed not by backroom crackers but professional engineers, because entire businesses needed to streamline their install process. Microsoft has been trying to fight it back with litigation ever since.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rule of law is dead in this country. I'm surprised we still even bother with a court system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Prove competence
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Judges wrong on this case yet Misnack STILL wrong on copyright.
Of course, Masnick's only use for the case is to attack all Copyright as evil. He's always against clear and long-established law if prevents theft / grifting, and rarely has morality right as here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Judges wrong on this case yet Misnack STILL wrong on copyright.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180223/17294539295/microsoft-helps-get-computer-recycler -sentenced-to-15-months-prison-offering-unapproved-recovery-disks.shtml#c457
https://www.techdirt.com /user/seanthenry
Sean T Henry or Sean (first only): 376 comments, a high-for-zombie 32 per year, and that despite 64-month gap to 2012! But there's more! This "account" started 22 Jun 2006, then 3 year gap after first!
Hasn't made another comment since the one in March. Now that's ODD, huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Judges wrong on this case yet Misnack STILL wrong on copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hurray for 'functional equivalence'
If these discs have been ruled to be equivalent in value and function to licensed copies of Microsoft software, does that mean unlicensed MS software is defective? If all of the value here is contained in the software (which is what this verdict seems to be claiming), how is it reasonable for Microsoft to sell “broken” copies which can be “fixed” for a license fee?
Value, according to this court, seems to be some immanent essence that exists not only in software, nor in licenses, but in all things—or, at least, in whatever thing is most convenient for maximizing Microsoft’s copyright claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does that mean that Microsoft is distributing (and manufacturing) counterfeit software? After all he found it on Microsoft's own website...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"the district court ... did not find that ... credible."
...The district court explicitly stated that it did not find that testimony to be credible.
That doesn't smack of failure to understand. That smacks of refusal to understand.
PS: attn Techdirt, I hate your new subject line limit. It needs to be longer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'That would undermine their argument so it's not credible.'
That doesn't smack of failure to understand. That smacks of refusal to understand.
Pretty much.
The government's expert estimated that A(the licence, without which B is useless) plus B(the recovery software) was worth $25.
The defense pointed out that the defendant was selling something that only included B, such that for it to be anything more than a shiny new coaster/frisbee the buyer had to already own A, which was not included, and yet the court completely ignored that rather important fact as 'not credible', as though it was irrelevant rather than very relevant.
That was either willful ignorance or facepalm-hard-enough-to-knock-yourself-out levels of boneheadedness.
PS: attn Techdirt, I hate your new subject line limit. It needs to be longer.
You can likely thank TD's biggest fan for that one, their habit of trying to cram a novel's worth of text resulted in the new cap(not that they don't have plenty of other tells), and while it can make things tricky at times I think I find 'tricky' better than 'oh look, another novel in subject line form' which not only cluttered their comment but any replies to them that didn't specifically strip it out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jury nullification
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Jury nullification
He then appealed the jury's verdict, and the appeals court agreed with the jury.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
potato pototo
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
if the court rules that the price of a disk without a license is the same as the price of a disk with a license...
then the price of a license is zero; however...
since Microsoft is selling worthless licenses without the valuable disk...
then Microsoft should be sued for unfair business practices, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"counterfeiting"
My take from all this is that we have a lot of IP-rights concepts e.g. copyright, counterfeiting, license whose definitions are ambiguous enough that no one can be sure that anyone else has in mind the same thing.
This is symptomatic of a broken system, and if it can put computer-recycling repair people in jail for merely doing their work, it could function as a device to incarcerate unpopular groups.
We in the US do love filling our prisons, and apparently we love filling our prisons when the crimes they commit are non-violent, non-harmful and well-meaning. We're that desperate for more warm bodies.
We need to fix our IP law, and if we can't fix it, we'd do better abolishing IP entirely than keeping what we got.
And we need to stop throwing people in jail for minor nonviolent offenses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trivial to see
Because noone from those 28,000 disk's customers warned him about the pirated nature, he now faces pretty harsh jail time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'The software sold, OUR software, is extremely dangerous.'
This counterfeit software exposes people who purchase recycled PCs to malware and other forms of cybercrime, which puts their security at risk and ultimately hurts the market for recycled products.
Given the software in question was, as far as I can tell straight from MS, being the same thing that someone would download from them, claiming that it opens you up to malware and 'other forms of cybercrime' is a rather damning admission there.
'Official Windows Recovery Software: It leaves you vulnerable to malware and other cybercrime' doesn't really have a good PR ring to it, even if it is the argument they ended up making there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Balderdash
That might be true in more barbaric countries where the prison system's focus is on vengeance or 'make them pay', but here in the enlightened US the prison system's primary, if not only focus is treating prisoners with dignity and with a focus on rehabilitation, with extensive funding ensuring that prisoners who have paid their dues are eased back into productive society with the absolute minimum hassle and stress for all involved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fuck Microsoft indeed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterfeiting
When reinstalling from the DVD it does not prompt for a license key since it recognizes the Dell computer it is being installed on. But you can usually find a Microsoft label on the computer that shows the key.
You can also download the Dell OS Recovery Image from the Dell support site using the service tag code found on any Dell computer.
These disks don't allow anyone to pirate the Windows OS but rather to restore a Dell to its original condition.
This case is more about reproducing the labels to be exactly like a true original Dell Reinstallation DVD, i.e. counterfeit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They force them onto Linux etc by windows 10's spying on you using your camera, microphone even when windows CLAIMS it's turned off.
Copy documents straight to their servers etc etc.
and then FORCE businesses to have unwanted "updates" etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The hypothetical Del-Leno-Comp book company published a photography book that came or should have came with a CD of photos with it. For some reason, some of the copies did not contain the CD but each book has an unique serial number. You could download the photo CD from the publishers website, but you had to enter the serial number from the original book to unlock the CD.
Our defendant runs a used book store. Most of the used books either did not have or have lost the photo CD. No problem, he downloads the photo CD and includes one unaltered physical copy of the CD with each used copy of the book. Not wishing to make his customers upset, he looks at each copy of the book and makes sure that the page with the original serial number is there and undamaged. If a book is missing this page, the book is recycled as scrap paper.
Remember, the CD is locked and will not work without entering the serial number which is only provided physically printed and as part of the used book.
Next thing he knows, he is facing jail time for giving people free printed copies of the photos and cracked copies of the CD. Too bad he never did either of these two things, an example must be set.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He's supplementing something already paid for once and containing a legal license so it gets reused instead of recycled/trashed by providing the "supposedly free" reinstall CD portion of the equation that many non-technical people can't or won't do. The biggest thing he tried to do, having it made in China, was use mass generation techniques to reduce costs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A harsh lesson to stay away from proprietary software
And as long as they remain the only games in town that people think can be played, they’ll have nothing to fear in being so ruthless because they know their customers believe they have no choice. So don't encourage their power, don't support it, no matter how "convenient" it might seem at the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment