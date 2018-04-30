Epic Decides To Double Down On Copyright For Cheating Lawsuit Against 14 Year Old By Taking On Mom
When Blizzard decided to pretzel copyright law such that cheating in its online games constituted copyright infringement in a novel way that makes no sense, we warned that other game studios would join this insanity party and create a true judicial problem for the courts. Unfortunately for the world, we were right about that, and several other studios began claiming that such cheats broke EULAs and that this somehow resulted in copyright infringement, despite no actual copying occurring. Among those other studios was Epic, makers of the popular Fortnite game, but unique in that it managed to sweep up a 14 year old using a cheat in its lawsuits. The prospect of suing high school freshmen was likely not what EPIC had in mind with its lawsuits and, after the teen's mother responded to the court chastising the company for the lawsuit and also arguing that her son could not have agreed to the EULA as a minor, we noted what a massive PR nightmare this had become for Epic.
On top of all of this, a lawsuit against a fourteen year old simply for using a cheat for a video game is a public relations nightmare. On the other hand, Epic is in a horrible position. It would look odd to simply drop the suit against the fourteen year old because he's fourteen and still pursue the suits against the non-minor parties. Either what was done was either copyright infringement or it wasn't (it wasn't, but that's besides the point). The whole thing just looks... petty.
My assumption was honestly that Epic would run away from this lawsuit, given how horrible it would look taking on a teenager and his mom. Somewhat astonishingly, Epic did the exact opposite, served the teenager with a new version of its suit that redacted his name to his initials, and showed up in court. Neither the teen or his mother joined them and Epic asked for a default judgment. The court, however, refused to do so and instead decided to take the teen's mother's letter to the court as a request to have the case dismissed.
However, US District Court Malcolm Howard wouldn’t allow Epic to cruise to a win that easily. Instead, he ruled that the mother’s letter should be seen as a motion to dismiss the case.
“While it is true that defendant has not responded since proper service was effectuated, the letter from defendant’s mother detailing why this matter should be dismissed cannot be ignored,” Judge Howard wrote earlier this month.
Because of that, Epic again was faced with a choice. It could stop this insanity of suing a teenager for copyright infringement when no such infringement was committed, or it could respond in court to the angry, anguished plea of a teenager's mother. It chose again, unbelievably, to play the villain in this drama, and tripled down on its lawsuit. Its response mostly argues that the mom failed to make a legal claim in her letter, which, duh. It then goes on to claim that the teenager can't claim his status as a minor prevents him from signing the EULA because of all the benefits he got from signing it.
“This ‘infancy defense’ is not available to C.R,” Epic writes, pointing to jurisprudence where another court ruled that a minor can’t use the infancy defense to void contractual obligations while keeping the benefits of the same contract.
“C.R. affirmatively agreed to abide by Epic’s Terms and EULA, and ‘retained the benefits’ of the contracts he entered into with Epic. Accordingly, C.R. should not be able to ‘use the infancy defense to void [his] contractual obligations by retaining the benefits of the contract[s]’.”
I cannot stress enough how crazy this is on multiple fronts. The breaking of a EULA in this way is not copyright infringement. The claim in Epic's response is that the court should consider a teenager capable of entering a binding EULA, one which Epic theorizes cements copyright requirements, just because he played the game for which the EULA is written. And, ever present is the simple fact that Epic is going to all of these lengths to sue a fourteen year old that used a cheat in a video game. That's nearly insane enough to read like fiction, except that all of this has been done in a public court.
How any of this could possibly be worth the PR hit Epic is taking is beyond me.
Copyright
Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
I am a little bit surprised, however, that these articles seem to be trying to diminish what the boy did by saying "For just using a cheat in a video game." On reading the court documents, they are saying he did a lot more than that. That he kept promoting the link to the cheat and telling everyone to use it. That they kept cancelling his account and he kept creating new ones under fake names. So this isn't like he didn't know they objected to what he was doing and it's not like he wasn't promoting the cheat. I agree that suing him is a PR nightmare, but if we are going to talk about a court case we should at least be open about what was being done and not dismiss the actions.
Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
copyright is a civil matter
Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Except people don't need a license to use software—"it is not an infringement for the owner of a copy of a computer program to make or authorize the making of another copy or adaptation of that computer program provided: (1) that such a new copy or adaptation is created as an essential step in the utilization of the computer program in conjunction with a machine and that it is used in no other manner, or".... 17 USC §117 (2011)
Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
I strongly suspect that they never have taken the EULA as a legal argument in court and that there are no court cases in which Microsoft relied on the EULA for a victory or settlement.
Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
I agree that suing him is a PR nightmare, but if we are going to talk about a court case we should at least be open about what was being done and not dismiss the actions.
What was and was not being done I'd say. The actions you describe were likely annoying to the devs and other players, and likely violated the EULA, but they aren't going after him for EULA violations, they've going after him for copyright violations, and those are two very different things.
If they want to go after him for violating the EULA then great, sounds like they've have a slam dunk case thanks to his own actions and words. Going after him for violating a copyright by spinning 'EULA violation=copyright violation' on the other hand is another thing entirely, and stands to cause notable harm outside this one case if a court buys it.
Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright - DMCA Logic
Re: Copyright
I saw this coming back when the US court system put legal contract weight behind "If you use this you agree to..." all or nothing EULAs. You break the TOS/EULA the contract is revoked which is the only grant of copyright you have via this sort of setup, therefore further use of the software is disallowed.
This is basic contract law under the UCC. It's the same principle that allows the GPL to function.
While these EULAs can certainly be onerous (Oracle's no benchmarks without us giving permission clause comes to mind) , no one is holding a gun to people's heads and saying "You WILL click ok and sign over your arm and leg". It's also not unreasonable to place anti-cheating language in a TOS/EULA to be able to legally ban cheaters. In short, if you don't like it, don't buy it.
Richard Stallman was remarkably prescient in where copyright and corporate greed was headed in the software industry.
So that little part where cheating wasn't copyright infringement thing? I wouldn't lay any wagers. The courts routinely uphold TOS/EULA as contract violations, contracts that are expressly intended to convey a limited copyright grant.
Re: Re: Copyright
Nope.
I mean, sure, in some instances. But not in the case of all those EULAs people see only AFTER they make a purchase. Or AFTER they open the packaging on software or a print cartridge. (Including the Lexmark agreement that states that you can't resell the cartridge you purchased because by opening it you agree that you don't own it.)
Good luck upholding the EULAs on many web sites. American Airlines once required visitors to their website to click "I accept" on an EULA with 181 paragraphs. Even mentioning this probably violates the agreement, but somehow I don't expect to be sued for a copyright violation.
Sure, the customer would have a hard time fighting say, any privacy violations that the agreement allows. But at the same time the web site owner would have a hard time going after the customer for anything IT didn't like, based on any assumption that the customer read the whole damned EULA. Or had an obligation to.
In the news today here in Canada, a cable customer just won a victory over an EULA. He'd been quoted and agreed to a monthly price by Bell Canada. Then he was emailed an EULA stating that the promised price could be raised by Bell at any time. He wasn't having it, an neither was the court.
Re: Re: Re: Copyright
As they add more software bullshit to the automobiles we drive, the above will happen. Now, how you react will determine our future. I like older vehicles for many reasons.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright
I expected much of this to show up with the switch to electric cars. With "Electric car!" being the response to people complaining that they never had to put up with it before.
I suspect that Elon Musk has done us a big favor by not going down that path.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright
Which explains why the Magnuson-Moss Act was passed. It was because these things were being done. The old "Sorry, your motor is not covered under warranty since you did not use the dealer do the oil changes."
Enacted in 1975, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act prohibits product manufacturers from conditioning consumer warranties on the use of any original equipment part or service.
Re: Copyright
All of which makes me wonder why they're going after this family under copyright law in the first place?
Re: Re: Copyright
Re:
No one cares about this 14 year old cheater, which is why this isn't a "PR hit".
Today's gamers are stupid beyond words.
Re:
Easy 'not to care' when you don't know about it, which I imagine most don't(I certainly would have never have heard about it if TD hadn't covered the case), it has nothing to do with intelligence or lack thereof.
It's certainly true that a section of 'gamers' don't care about what the company they're buying from do, but the same could be said of movie goers, people who buy music from major labels, buy from large non-game companies... why, it's almost as though it's a 'stupid' people problem rather than a stupid gamers problem, yet while articles like this are all but guaranteed to gather at least one 'stupid gamers' comment, the same response for those other groups tends to be rather sparse if not lacking entirely.
Re:
Really? There's what, millions of people who could be classified as "Today's gamers"? Some of which compete professionally and are considered experts and masters of their respective games they play (by definition not stupid), and you're going to sit there and call them ALL "stupid beyond words"? Not to mention many of these people also are extremely smart in other areas of life as well.
One 14 year old does not an entire people group make.
Re: Re:
Re:
There just being tough on crime
Re: There just being tough on crime
This kid is a POS
This kid is a giant asshole and his mother enabled him to become this blight on humanity. She tries to ignore the summons and court paperwork not realizing that if her delinquent child is not responsible, she is.
He is actively cheating and streaming himself cheating while linking to the cheat he uses and advocating its use.
He thinks that his age will protect him from consequences and his mother is under the same delusion. I hope they both end up unable to use electronics for years as a result.
You don't punish one jerk by being a bigger one
So if he's an asshole for cheating in a game, something that in the end of the day isn't going to impact much beyond that, what does calling for the kid and his mother to lose the use of all electronics for a year, something which has much wider impact on personal and professional levels qualify as?
Re: You don't punish one jerk by being a bigger one
All they need to do is just ban the kids... that is it! No need to go after the Mother, they both sound like the kind of people that will make their own lives miserable without any additional help.
Re: Re: You don't punish one jerk by being a bigger one
Re: Re: Re: You don't punish one jerk by being a bigger one
Re:
The fact remains that the kid is a minor and can not legally enter into a contract. Trying to use that as a way to go after him or his mother is stupid and a really bad idea.
Now, I'm not saying that the kid should necessarily get away with what he did but there are already tools in place to deal with this. Like BANNING his user account from the game. The kid didn't technically break any laws, certainly not copyright laws. He just cheated. He should be banned and perhaps his mother should have a long talk with him about honor and good sportsmanship.
Past that, do we really want to go down the road of criminally punishing teens that simply cheated in a game? What counts as cheating? Using third party tools? Or just making use of easter eggs or glitches in the game that haven't been patched yet? Does that mean that all beta testers are now criminals? What about the guy who accidentally discovers the glitch and reports it? Is he criminally liable now too?
This is like saying grade school bullies should have criminal rap sheets because they did and said mean things on the playground. Major overreaction to a stupid kid doing stupid things that affect no one outside the game. Grow a thicker skin, ban his account, and move on.
Re: Re:
Or do you think forcing the kid (and ultimately his mom, because let's admit it, the kid probably doesn't have a job, nor any money) to pay tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars is not going to drastically change their lives? Not to mention it will set a dangerous precedent that we will all come to regret down the road.
Re: This kid is a POS
Re: This kid is a POS
I hope Epic pays you more than you deserve for posting this comment.
If only there were some way to remove his ability to gain the benefits of the contract.
Maybe one day someone will discover a way to restrict a user's access to a program.
Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
He then said it was the fault of their inadequate systems, to which I am saying that short of instituting onerous data collection and retention requirements, it's not *that* unreasonable to escalate to litigation to keep a habitual and obsessive abuser off their platform. Also with TechDirts commenters ideas about privacy and data collection in mind, a RealID-like approach would be seen as overly intrusive to the non-offending playerbase, especially in the shadow of Facebook's fiasco.
So if we go with the OP's logic, that leaves A) Lawsuit, B) Do nothing and let this kid keep up his garbage ruining matches for thousands of players. If you think B isn't an issue, please refer to the myriad of complaints regarding PUBG's lack of action towards their cheating population.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
The other way is much maligned (for good reasons or not, depending on your privacy opinions. 'round here it's bad), where they look at things like your active processes or what's accessing memory to see if you're using known cheats. This way is a lot more effective, but is more on the cat-and-mouse game side of things, as if you ban too quickly, the hack makers know what you're looking for and adjust. So typically these go out in banwaves, which is slow as well, but also keeps your cards hidden so as not to tip off what it is you're spotting.
Neither of these are effective at stopping people like this kid. As an aside, I just want to point out that you pretty much said Epic should nerd harder to stop game cheaters. It's not that simple.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
I only 'played' one online 'game', and it wasn't a game so much. There were hundreds of thousands users, worldwide for this game, but politics came into the middle and I lost interest. While I miss the worldwide community that was formed around this 'game', my leaving was their loss, not mine. I could have created another ID and rejoined, but...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Well .... Epic is the one who wants the nerd harder end product - not the poster to which you replied.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Blocking users
On the other hand, this is definitely not what copyright is for. I believe Justice Howard is going to make Epic weep.
Re:
Epic thinks a lot of things, but that doesn't make them true.
The twinkie defense, the Wookie defense now...
The Letter from Mom defense.
It must happen.
He's a kid for christ's sake
