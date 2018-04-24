It's Thanks To The Pirate Community That Amazon's Attempt To Degrade Its Streaming Service Is Now Public
It's said that there is no honor among thieves, but it should be obvious that such a blanket axiom is bound to be at least partially bullshit. Still, this mantra gets applied to the pirating community by its enemies, with those that rip and/or view pirated content labeled as ungrateful kid-slobs, simply looking for any content they can gobble up without any payment whatsoever. Any value or benefit derived from this community is denied or ignored, with the spotlight being only on the inflated injury this same community inflicts on unimaginably wealthy companies and studios.
Again, it should be obvious that this is all bound to be bullshit.
In fact, we've discussed the potential benefits to be found within these communities often in the past. Pirate communities can be viewed as a sort of market study companies get for free, serve as a spotlight on under-served potential customers, and not to mention that this community often buys more content then does their non-pirating cousins. None of this is to excuse copyright infringement, of course, but rather serves to remind us that the world is not black and white, and is instead muddled, complicated, and mushy.
Much like Amazon's streaming service the past few weeks, actually. A fact we only really know about due to this same pirating community doing the investigative work for free.
This week there’s been a sustained chorus of disapproval over the quality of pirate video releases sourced from Amazon Prime. The anger is usually directed at piracy groups who fail to capture content in the correct manner but according to a number of observers, the problem is actually at Amazon’s end.
Discussions on Reddit, for example, report that episodes in a single TV series have been declining in filesize and bitrate, from 1.56 GB in 720p at a 3073 kb/s video bitrate for episode 1, down to 907 MB in 720p at just 1514 kb/s video bitrate for episode 10. Numerous theories as to why this may be the case are being floated around, including that Amazon is trying to save on bandwidth expenses. While this is a possibility, the company hasn’t made any announcements to that end.
Reports suggest the drop in quality is no small thing. Further investigation has shown that the streaming quality via Amazon Prime has had something like a 50% drop. Given how clear it is that the quality of legitimate services has a direct impact on the public's willingness to engage in piracy, we can only speculate on why Amazon thought that downgrading its streaming quality was a good idea. What doesn't seem to be in question, however, is that it did so on purpose.
With Amazon distancing itself from the issues, piracy groups have already begun to dig in the knife. Release group DEFLATE has been particularly critical.
“Amazon, in their infinite wisdom, have decided to start fucking with the quality of their encodes. They’re now reaching Netflix’s subpar 1080p.H264 levels, and their H265 encodes aren’t even close to what Netflix produces,” the group said in a file attached to S02E07 of The Good Fight released on Sunday. “Netflix is able to produce drastic visual improvements with their H265 encodes compared to H264 across every original. In comparison, Amazon can’t decide whether H265 or H264 is going to produce better results, and as a result we suffer for it.”
An expert in video encoding that TorrentFreak spoke with took things further into the technical realm, but the upshot is that the stream quality has been cut in half in a way that looks to be an attempt to serve videos at reduced bandwidth. We still can only guess, because Amazon isn't talking. Unlike the pirate community, however.
With the situation failing to improve during the week, by the time piracy group DEFLATE released S03E14 of Supergirl on Tuesday their original criticism had transformed into flat-out insults.
“These are only being done in H265 because Amazon have shit the bed, and it’s a choice between a turd sandwich and a giant douche,” they wrote, offering these images as illustrative of the problem and these indicating what should be achievable.
With DEFLATE advising customers to start complaining to Amazon, the memes have already begun, with unfavorable references to now-defunct group YIFY (which was often chastized for its low quality rips) and even a spin on one of the most well known anti-piracy campaigns.
As of the past few days, it seems that Amazon has made changes on its end, restoring the original quality of Prime's streams. The company is still refusing to provide any kind of explanation as to why any of this happened to begin with, but it seems quite clear that without the pirating community calling them out, Amazon's customer service claims that all issues were at the end-user and not with the stream itself would have been accepted for much longer, if not indefinitely. Without the pirate hobbyists, they would have gotten away with it.
Duh! End of Net Neutrality!
Re:
Re: Re: Back in 2013, "Nurlip" was "Brent". What's up with that?
By the way, though no long gaps, "Brent" or "Nurlip" go back to 2014 first page (20 comments ago), and delivers of only a feeble one-liner here (WHY SIGN IN? Want that brief but deathless wit attributed for all time?), showing again that rare commenters are at best ODD.
Re: Re: Re: Back in 2013, "Nurlip" was "Brent". What's up with that?
Re: Re: Re:
And you, who keeps track of the history of every commenter here in the vein of a 9/11 truther with a corkboard the size of Frank’s 2000-inch TV—you classify yourself as “normal”?
Re:
Are . . . are you from the past?
Meddling Pirates
Re:
It'd seem like a pretty easy thing to do.
I saw some oddities last week, but they went away pretty quickly for me. Maybe Amazon has now figured out which accounts are associated with DEFLATE?
"we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
That's whatcha call a Freudian reveal. Yes, Techdirt has claimed literally a thousand times that are "benefits" of piracy to creators, and yet every lost sale is still a lost sale!
mantra = n. Hinduism a hymn or portion of text, esp. from the Veda, chanted or intoned as an incantation or prayer -- Explain how what you had just termed an "axiom" became a "mantra" and anything even mantra-ish (by the definition) could even vaguely be "applied to the pirating community"? ... Of course can't. You are as usual sozzled and use "mantra" wrongly as if means a saying or rule. -- Your careless attitude is cultural misappropriation! You're lucky so few read Techdirt, or would be a swarm of protest.
Anyhoo, so pirates who are STEALING whine that what they stole isn't top quality! SHEESH. That overweening entitlement is good cause for MPAA to start getting info from Google and charging top pirates criminally, not just civilly. (That IS coming SOON. I'll be hooting then, heh, heh!)
You end up carelessly stealing from Scooby Doo: "Without the [meddling] pirate hobbyists, they would have gotten away with it!"
Re:
Die angry about it.
Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
You can't "lose" a sale you would never have had anyway. A vanishingly small number of those who download pirated content have the means and the will to go pay for that product (citation needed, I know. There are studies, google it). Some studies even identified piracy promoting purchases of content.
Call it theft of product, theft of access, whatever you will. The fact remains that piracy isn't actually harming any industry. There is zero money lost and a very high likelihood that money is gained through the process. Get yourself an objective education instead of drumming the party line and you'll see for yourself.
Re: Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
Last week I watched a TV series ... a used copy that had been donated by some local citizen to the Friends of the Library to be resold. Another lost sale!
And this week a friend gave me a book to read AND PASS ON. TWO LOST SALES, the universe is imploding....
Well, enough of this, I'm getting ready to move. It takes time to pack 9 cubic feet of music, 5 cubic feet of video, 60 cubic feet of books...not to mention other household items.
How many composers are there that I've bought 10-30 hours of music by ... that I first listened to from cassettes recorded off the radio, or LP's checked out from the local library? How many genres--or even authors--that I've bought ten or more books after sampling a friend's copy?
Look, I defer to nobody in my contempt for the MBA personality. I'm on record as telling a fellow-employee with an MBA that it was "a scheme for inducing sociopathic behavior in susceptible individuals." In private I'd have added "with sufficiently low IQ." But even an MBA knows to subtract expenses from receipts to calculate income. And even an MBA is not so stupid as to look only at expenses on the balance sheet.
And even most MBAs can be trained to do the arithmetic: maximize the value of gained_sales minus lost_sales.
There is nothing "potential" about all those packed book-boxes--with nary a one containing books or disks stolen from author, publisher, or bookseller.
But, the truth is, it's the other side of the balance sheet that has the falsely-alleged potential. There are no "lost sales" among those books that were purchased from libraries or used-book-stores. The publisher-provided versions were mostly not available at all--do you know how many million books are out of print! Many of them that were in print were too expensive to be worthwhile for me to own. Yes, I look at books and say, --I'd pay a dollar for this, five dollars for that, 20 for the other--more than that they're not worth to me. The only lost sale was the publisher's fault.
On the other hand, some people are willing to buy books because they can sell them later (thus reducing the true cost to themselves). In effect, the original purchaser and I work together to pay the publisher for single copy. That is not two lost sales: that is one gained sale where there would otherwise have been no sale at all (because of the high price.)
So far as I can tell, anyone who uses the word "lost sale" is lying with both forks of their tongue. There is no such thing. There is only "speculation about the potential for lost sales." But the gains are not "speculative"--they are real and accurately measurable. Publishers like Baen have found that giving away copies of one book in a series increases the sales of the whole series. Not "potential" sales. Real sales.
We can debate the honesty of taking a virtuous act like "sharing" and calling it a pejorative name like "piracy" even though it no theft, violence, kidnapping, or nautical arson is involved. But there is no evidence at all that copyright infringement has any but positive economic effects.
Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
I thought I smelled a failed artist, and here you are.
Re: A Lost Sale Is A Lost Sale
Because a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale.
Keep repeating it. It’ll come true eventually.
Re:
It turns out the "real" customers who pay for shit are the ones who were losing all along. Because what they paid for turned out to be shit.
But keep defending these scummy practices, it convinces more people to look for cheaper alternatives.
Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!
No. The correct term is "Freudian slip".
Mantra - n. an often repeated word, formula, or phrase, often a truism That explain it enough for you, genius? All you had to do was read the second definition down from the one you quoted.
Yeah, you know what else? The people who paid to get that content in top quality didn't it either. Way to completely overlook the whole point.
So what you're saying is you're really glad that eventually all these big publishers are going to completely screw over their loyal paying customers by giving them craptastic quality content and streams, just to "show those damn pirates". You're a moron.
Is that not what point of the article said? If not for pirates pointing out the crap quality and telling everyone about it, it would have taken much longer for paying customers to complain loud enough to make Amazon stop.
Wondering...
And then release a better quality version a day or two later when the rush dies down, so people will have a high quality view if they're willing to wait for the immediate rush to die down.
From what I gathered in the TF update, the quality improved the next day.
Re: Wondering...
Yeah, this is a Typical Techdirt Teacup Tempest, ALREADY OVER.
Likely just temporary problem / change of equipment, or any of numerous other dull reasons, exactly NONE of which were verified or even stated as possible. Torrent Freak and Techdirt are always desperate for ANY credit to put pirates in good light, so just IMAGINE that they affected Amazon, with its 100 million Prime subscribers. Sheesh.
Re: Re: Wondering...
Until Amazon explains the cause of that degrade in quality, we are free and welcome to speculate on said cause. If’n you don’t like it, go whine about it on Twitter.
Re: Re: Wondering...
Re: Re: Wondering...
Re: Wondering...
That would be a decent theory, but it seemed to be that all new streams were lower quality and staying so, and then abruptly all of those streams released since the change went back to the previous quality level:
I suppose we won't know for sure until more new streams are posted, but it seems to me more like they were testing out going over to a lower quality simply for bandwidth/cost/etc reasons and they've walked that back a bit.
Amazon Streaming Sucks
