Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Apr 24th 2018 1:39pm


Filed Under:
piracy, transparency, video quality

Companies:
amazon



It's Thanks To The Pirate Community That Amazon's Attempt To Degrade Its Streaming Service Is Now Public

from the honor-among-thieves dept

It's said that there is no honor among thieves, but it should be obvious that such a blanket axiom is bound to be at least partially bullshit. Still, this mantra gets applied to the pirating community by its enemies, with those that rip and/or view pirated content labeled as ungrateful kid-slobs, simply looking for any content they can gobble up without any payment whatsoever. Any value or benefit derived from this community is denied or ignored, with the spotlight being only on the inflated injury this same community inflicts on unimaginably wealthy companies and studios.

Again, it should be obvious that this is all bound to be bullshit.

In fact, we've discussed the potential benefits to be found within these communities often in the past. Pirate communities can be viewed as a sort of market study companies get for free, serve as a spotlight on under-served potential customers, and not to mention that this community often buys more content then does their non-pirating cousins. None of this is to excuse copyright infringement, of course, but rather serves to remind us that the world is not black and white, and is instead muddled, complicated, and mushy.

Much like Amazon's streaming service the past few weeks, actually. A fact we only really know about due to this same pirating community doing the investigative work for free.

This week there’s been a sustained chorus of disapproval over the quality of pirate video releases sourced from Amazon Prime. The anger is usually directed at piracy groups who fail to capture content in the correct manner but according to a number of observers, the problem is actually at Amazon’s end.

Discussions on Reddit, for example, report that episodes in a single TV series have been declining in filesize and bitrate, from 1.56 GB in 720p at a 3073 kb/s video bitrate for episode 1, down to 907 MB in 720p at just 1514 kb/s video bitrate for episode 10. Numerous theories as to why this may be the case are being floated around, including that Amazon is trying to save on bandwidth expenses. While this is a possibility, the company hasn’t made any announcements to that end.

Reports suggest the drop in quality is no small thing. Further investigation has shown that the streaming quality via Amazon Prime has had something like a 50% drop. Given how clear it is that the quality of legitimate services has a direct impact on the public's willingness to engage in piracy, we can only speculate on why Amazon thought that downgrading its streaming quality was a good idea. What doesn't seem to be in question, however, is that it did so on purpose.

With Amazon distancing itself from the issues, piracy groups have already begun to dig in the knife. Release group DEFLATE has been particularly critical.

“Amazon, in their infinite wisdom, have decided to start fucking with the quality of their encodes. They’re now reaching Netflix’s subpar 1080p.H264 levels, and their H265 encodes aren’t even close to what Netflix produces,” the group said in a file attached to S02E07 of The Good Fight released on Sunday. “Netflix is able to produce drastic visual improvements with their H265 encodes compared to H264 across every original. In comparison, Amazon can’t decide whether H265 or H264 is going to produce better results, and as a result we suffer for it.”

An expert in video encoding that TorrentFreak spoke with took things further into the technical realm, but the upshot is that the stream quality has been cut in half in a way that looks to be an attempt to serve videos at reduced bandwidth. We still can only guess, because Amazon isn't talking. Unlike the pirate community, however.

With the situation failing to improve during the week, by the time piracy group DEFLATE released S03E14 of Supergirl on Tuesday their original criticism had transformed into flat-out insults.

“These are only being done in H265 because Amazon have shit the bed, and it’s a choice between a turd sandwich and a giant douche,” they wrote, offering these images as illustrative of the problem and these indicating what should be achievable.

With DEFLATE advising customers to start complaining to Amazon, the memes have already begun, with unfavorable references to now-defunct group YIFY (which was often chastized for its low quality rips) and even a spin on one of the most well known anti-piracy campaigns.

As of the past few days, it seems that Amazon has made changes on its end, restoring the original quality of Prime's streams. The company is still refusing to provide any kind of explanation as to why any of this happened to begin with, but it seems quite clear that without the pirating community calling them out, Amazon's customer service claims that all issues were at the end-user and not with the stream itself would have been accepted for much longer, if not indefinitely. Without the pirate hobbyists, they would have gotten away with it.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 1:44pm

    Duh! End of Net Neutrality!

    Netflix is already starting to be charged by the ISP's, or is about to be charged more by the ISP's, so they have to save bandwidth charges.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 24 Apr 2018 @ 2:03pm

    After looking at the comparison images provided, I literally can't see a difference in them on my 19" CRT monitor when viewed at their actual size (which means the image is bigger than my current screen size). With the comparison between existing settings and the what-could-be images, I only see minute differences when I put my face about 6" away from the monitor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Nurlip (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 2:27pm

      Re:

      Thor!?!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:29pm

        Re: Re: Back in 2013, "Nurlip" was "Brent". What's up with that?

        Also once, "Not a cow ward". Just odd. Name changes are part of the pattern here...

        By the way, though no long gaps, "Brent" or "Nurlip" go back to 2014 first page (20 comments ago), and delivers of only a feeble one-liner here (WHY SIGN IN? Want that brief but deathless wit attributed for all time?), showing again that rare commenters are at best ODD.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:44pm

          Re: Re: Re: Back in 2013, "Nurlip" was "Brent". What's up with that?

          Register and post under your own account or stfu about others' accounts. Don't bitch about other people's habits when you hide behind your shield of anonymity.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 4:47pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          And you, who keeps track of the history of every commenter here in the vein of a 9/11 truther with a corkboard the size of Frank’s 2000-inch TV—you classify yourself as “normal”?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      keithzg (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 5:17pm

      Re:

      19" CRT monitor

      Are . . . are you from the past?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 2:04pm

    Meddling Pirates

    And they would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those meddling ~~kids~~ pirates

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 2:22pm

    This makes me wonder about the music side of things; I use Amazon’s Music Unlimited service, and despite me having it set to highest quality I swear what I’m hearing sounds like low bandwidth codecs. I honestly feel that when I had Apple Music the sound quality was better.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2018 @ 12:53am

      Re:

      Maybe but the economic costs of streaming music are much smaller so the savings from compression are smaller too. Also music nerds hate low quality and tend to be vocal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 2:46pm

    It makes me wonder: did Amazon do an A:B stream test here? Were customers getting the video at different bitrates and encodings so that they could isolate who was (and wasn't) pirating?

    It'd seem like a pretty easy thing to do.

    I saw some oddities last week, but they went away pretty quickly for me. Maybe Amazon has now figured out which accounts are associated with DEFLATE?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:08pm

    "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

    That's whatcha call a Freudian reveal. Yes, Techdirt has claimed literally a thousand times that are "benefits" of piracy to creators, and yet every lost sale is still a lost sale!

    mantra = n. Hinduism a hymn or portion of text, esp. from the Veda, chanted or intoned as an incantation or prayer -- Explain how what you had just termed an "axiom" became a "mantra" and anything even mantra-ish (by the definition) could even vaguely be "applied to the pirating community"? ... Of course can't. You are as usual sozzled and use "mantra" wrongly as if means a saying or rule. -- Your careless attitude is cultural misappropriation! You're lucky so few read Techdirt, or would be a swarm of protest.

    Anyhoo, so pirates who are STEALING whine that what they stole isn't top quality! SHEESH. That overweening entitlement is good cause for MPAA to start getting info from Google and charging top pirates criminally, not just civilly. (That IS coming SOON. I'll be hooting then, heh, heh!)

    You end up carelessly stealing from Scooby Doo: "Without the [meddling] pirate hobbyists, they would have gotten away with it!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:13pm

      Re:

      Die angry about it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      The_Jerk, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:22pm

      Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

      [*Happy Merchant Intensifies*]

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:42pm

      Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

      You can't "lose" a sale you would never have had anyway. A vanishingly small number of those who download pirated content have the means and the will to go pay for that product (citation needed, I know. There are studies, google it). Some studies even identified piracy promoting purchases of content.

      Call it theft of product, theft of access, whatever you will. The fact remains that piracy isn't actually harming any industry. There is zero money lost and a very high likelihood that money is gained through the process. Get yourself an objective education instead of drumming the party line and you'll see for yourself.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 6:40pm

        Re: Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

        I just read a new book.... checked it out at the library. Now EVERY OTHER READER of that copy is a lost sale?

        Last week I watched a TV series ... a used copy that had been donated by some local citizen to the Friends of the Library to be resold. Another lost sale!

        And this week a friend gave me a book to read AND PASS ON. TWO LOST SALES, the universe is imploding....

        Well, enough of this, I'm getting ready to move. It takes time to pack 9 cubic feet of music, 5 cubic feet of video, 60 cubic feet of books...not to mention other household items.

        How many composers are there that I've bought 10-30 hours of music by ... that I first listened to from cassettes recorded off the radio, or LP's checked out from the local library? How many genres--or even authors--that I've bought ten or more books after sampling a friend's copy?

        Look, I defer to nobody in my contempt for the MBA personality. I'm on record as telling a fellow-employee with an MBA that it was "a scheme for inducing sociopathic behavior in susceptible individuals." In private I'd have added "with sufficiently low IQ." But even an MBA knows to subtract expenses from receipts to calculate income. And even an MBA is not so stupid as to look only at expenses on the balance sheet.

        And even most MBAs can be trained to do the arithmetic: maximize the value of gained_sales minus lost_sales.

        There is nothing "potential" about all those packed book-boxes--with nary a one containing books or disks stolen from author, publisher, or bookseller.

        But, the truth is, it's the other side of the balance sheet that has the falsely-alleged potential. There are no "lost sales" among those books that were purchased from libraries or used-book-stores. The publisher-provided versions were mostly not available at all--do you know how many million books are out of print! Many of them that were in print were too expensive to be worthwhile for me to own. Yes, I look at books and say, --I'd pay a dollar for this, five dollars for that, 20 for the other--more than that they're not worth to me. The only lost sale was the publisher's fault.

        On the other hand, some people are willing to buy books because they can sell them later (thus reducing the true cost to themselves). In effect, the original purchaser and I work together to pay the publisher for single copy. That is not two lost sales: that is one gained sale where there would otherwise have been no sale at all (because of the high price.)

        So far as I can tell, anyone who uses the word "lost sale" is lying with both forks of their tongue. There is no such thing. There is only "speculation about the potential for lost sales." But the gains are not "speculative"--they are real and accurately measurable. Publishers like Baen have found that giving away copies of one book in a series increases the sales of the whole series. Not "potential" sales. Real sales.

        We can debate the honesty of taking a virtuous act like "sharing" and calling it a pejorative name like "piracy" even though it no theft, violence, kidnapping, or nautical arson is involved. But there is no evidence at all that copyright infringement has any but positive economic effects.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 4:35pm

      Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

      You know what is worse than piracy? People like me who rely on legal free content. No lost sales, but also no hope of future sales.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 5:04pm

      I thought I smelled a failed artist, and here you are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 24 Apr 2018 @ 5:09pm

      Re: A Lost Sale Is A Lost Sale

      Because a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale is a lost sale.

      Keep repeating it. It’ll come true eventually.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 6:22pm

      Re:

      Still waiting for the part where pirates have "lost".

      It turns out the "real" customers who pay for shit are the ones who were losing all along. Because what they paid for turned out to be shit.

      But keep defending these scummy practices, it convinces more people to look for cheaper alternatives.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 7:14pm

      Re: "we've discussed the potential benefits" But NEVER ANY ACTUAL!

      That's whatcha call a Freudian reveal.

      No. The correct term is "Freudian slip".

      mantra = n. Hinduism a hymn or portion of text, esp. from the Veda, chanted or intoned as an incantation or prayer

      Mantra - n. an often repeated word, formula, or phrase, often a truism That explain it enough for you, genius? All you had to do was read the second definition down from the one you quoted.

      so pirates who are STEALING whine that what they stole isn't top quality!

      Yeah, you know what else? The people who paid to get that content in top quality didn't it either. Way to completely overlook the whole point.

      That overweening entitlement is good cause for MPAA to start getting info from Google and charging top pirates criminally, not just civilly. (That IS coming SOON. I'll be hooting then, heh, heh!)

      So what you're saying is you're really glad that eventually all these big publishers are going to completely screw over their loyal paying customers by giving them craptastic quality content and streams, just to "show those damn pirates". You're a moron.

      Without the [meddling] pirate hobbyists, they would have gotten away with it!

      Is that not what point of the article said? If not for pirates pointing out the crap quality and telling everyone about it, it would have taken much longer for paying customers to complain loud enough to make Amazon stop.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:21pm

    Wondering...

    If their intention is to release a shit-quality for the first 24 hours, to both thwart release groups (where speed to release generally matters more than quality), while at the same time saving bandwidth resources for the big "rush" when people want to go watch it immediately...

    And then release a better quality version a day or two later when the rush dies down, so people will have a high quality view if they're willing to wait for the immediate rush to die down.

    From what I gathered in the TF update, the quality improved the next day.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 3:41pm

      Re: Wondering...

      > From what I gathered in the TF update, the quality improved the next day.

      Yeah, this is a Typical Techdirt Teacup Tempest, ALREADY OVER.

      Likely just temporary problem / change of equipment, or any of numerous other dull reasons, exactly NONE of which were verified or even stated as possible. Torrent Freak and Techdirt are always desperate for ANY credit to put pirates in good light, so just IMAGINE that they affected Amazon, with its 100 million Prime subscribers. Sheesh.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 4:45pm

        Re: Re: Wondering...

        Likely just temporary problem / change of equipment, or any of numerous other dull reasons, exactly NONE of which were verified or even stated as possible.

        Until Amazon explains the cause of that degrade in quality, we are free and welcome to speculate on said cause. If’n you don’t like it, go whine about it on Twitter.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 5:43pm

        Re: Re: Wondering...

        Being one of those 100 million prime subscribers, i would appreciate knowing more about the situation... unlike you.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 7:16pm

        Re: Re: Wondering...

        "Stop speculating about things because I speculated something different!"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      keithzg (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 5:22pm

      Re: Wondering...

      That would be a decent theory, but it seemed to be that all new streams were lower quality and staying so, and then abruptly all of those streams released since the change went back to the previous quality level:

      Amazon appear to assign a version or profile to the published encode being served to the end user. The past seven days, this value has changed for newer streams compared to the older streams. As of a few hours ago, the profile assigned to streams released in the past week now returns the same value as the older streams. This is also reflected in the overall size of the files.

      I suppose we won't know for sure until more new streams are posted, but it seems to me more like they were testing out going over to a lower quality simply for bandwidth/cost/etc reasons and they've walked that back a bit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2018 @ 6:06pm

    s/pirate community/Scene

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Shel10 (profile), 24 Apr 2018 @ 6:29pm

    Amazon Streaming Sucks

    Tried to watch a movie on Amazon last night. Kept getting pauses and stuttering.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2018 @ 1:49am

    And it's this type of deed that companies, industries, courts, law enforcement, govts and individuals want stopped! It's never been about money, it's always been about stopping the public from finding out, from knowing what all these fuckers are up to, what they want/expect to be able to get away with and how they are screwing ordinary people! Hence the desire to stop the greatest invention man has ever made, the Internet, from remains so, with the everything, for everyone, everywhere, becomming just another way for the public to be spied on and have access restricted!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
