Glass-Tongued Copyright Troll Thinks Google, Popehat, and Boing Boing Are Engaged In 'Black Hat Seo'
After taking a hiatus from issuing bogus DMCA takedowns against this site, self-proclaimed poet "Shaun Shane" is back at it. The harassment of anyone who dares to publish a certain poem of Shane's -- the one about tongues made of glass -- is a (possibly) Texas-based cottage industry. The harassment continues to this day, but not much of it is directed at Google. Most of Shane's "work" is done over at Twitter, where tweets are greeted with takedown requests.
Presumably, this had led to an immeasurable increase in books sales for Shane. I mean, an unauthorized tweet = 1 lost sale, if I'm not mistaken. Whatever the case is, Shane is back to abusing the DMCA process for something that neither looks like fun nor for profit. Shane has issued several bogus takedown requests over the past couple of months.
Some are normal takedown requests targeting any place that has reproduced his poem. These are fine, but only by comparison. In other requests, targeting TorrentFreak, Boing Boing, Popehat, and Techdirt, some very interesting theories are being advanced. (But not respected. No one is being delisted for the imaginary crimes against IP that Shane has pitched to Google.)
This notice argues contributory infringement, claiming the posting of the poem in full somehow "encourages criminal infringement." That's as sane as the notices get. From there, all bets are off.
This one, targeting a Techdirt URL, attempts to fashion a defamation claim out of thin air (and all without once using the word "defamation").
The reported Url violates Title 28 U.S. Code § 4101 by making the false statement that I do not know the Director John Waters . I have know and been with friends with him since 1984. I was formal film student of his from 1985-86. I acted in the film "Reckless Eyeballs" directed by him. To prove these facts I will provide you with the phone number and email John Waters so you may verify these facts from him directly.
"Reckless Eyeballs" is mentioned on John Waters' Wikipedia page. But there are no links supporting it and it has "this film featured the poet Shaun Shane as the lead" appended to it for no apparent reason. Oh, wait. There's a very apparent reason. The IP address that added the edit traces back to Pearland, Texas, one of "Shaun Shane's" stomping grounds. So, make of that what you will. (And chances are you will make "Shaun Shane did not appear in a John Waters short" of it.)
Another notice, sent April 15, attempts to fashion a conspiracy theory out of Google juice.
I am the Author Shaun Shane, someone is using Bots to artificially raise the reported Url's ranking in Google search results beyond what Google's search algorithm has naturally assigned it and are engaging in "black Seo".
Apparently Shane realized there's no such thing as "black Seo" as the DMCA notices sent the following day attempt to amend that error.
I am the Author Shaun Shane. Someone is using Bots for the reported Url to artificially raise it's rank in Google search results and beyond what Googles search algorithm would naturally assign it and is engaging in Black Hat Seo.
This is better but still stupid. At least we have "Black Hat Seo" instead of "black Seo" to work with, but there's nothing artificial about these search engine rankings. The sites targeted by these notices are all high-ranking sites: Boing Boing, Popehat, Techdirt and… um… I guess, Twitter. (A Popehat tweet is also targeted.)
Welcome back, Shaun. The world is a little duller without you around. We await your newest conspiracy theory about SEO black magic and defamation that dare not speak its name. Meanwhile, we've been given another "anomaly" to file away with the hundreds of others in the annals of DMCA abuse.
Rick Santorum Called
If this guy is really that interested in learning about black hat SEO he needs to google Santorum. One day he is going to push someone who really does understand about black hat SEO, and our vocabulary will be all the richer for it.
Re: Rick Santorum Called
This guy doesn't care about his reputation. What he's desperate for is attention and relevance. Before trying to trash him via SEO, remember the old saying:
Re: Re: Rick Santorum Called
28 USC § 4101
28 USC § 4101 et seq (Chapter 181)
Pub. Law 111-223, entitled “Securing the Protection of our Enduring and Established Constitutional Heritage Act” or the ”SPEECH Act”
Bad Wikipedia link
The change that's claimed to have "added the edit" didn't; it simply edited the... edit. It removed a link but the "before" and "after" both list the name, both with "citation needed" (of course it was an unreleased film—the only unreleased film listed).
Re: Bad Wikipedia link
Probably should have linke to the diff two revisions back, showing edit by 98.196.111.180 (04:13, 28 Dec 2013).
( Intermediate revision diff. )
Re: Re: Bad Wikipedia link
No, both versions still have the guy's name there. Here you go; added by Annemurphy1711. The same account had earlier added the (alleged) film "Reckless Eyeballs" to the list, and has never made any other edits.
Re: Re: Re: Bad Wikipedia link
Thanks.
Re: Bad Wikipedia link
Yet another reason to abolish copyright.
Re: Yet another reason to abolish copyright.
https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/girls-are-dumb/
Someone should DMCA that haircut. It needs to go.
Re:
It doesn't even make sense.
"If only our tongues were made of glass, how much more careful would we be when we speak?"
What does that mean?
He seems to be suggesting that if our tongues were made of glass, they would be at a strong risk of breaking.
Why would that be the case? Would they not, presumably, still be fixed in our mouths in some way? It's not like they'd fall out and shatter on the ground.
I suppose I'd speak more carefully with a glass tongue because it would make certain sounds really hard to make. My name would be unpronounceable, for example.
Re:
Re: Re:
Those are even more baffling.
If it's "glass cuts" -- what? Are people being more careful to speak so they don't cut their mouths?
Or is he talking about using your tongue to cut somebody else? Because if your tongue makes contact with another person, the thing you are doing is not speaking.
"Glass houses" makes the least sense of all. "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" means that you shouldn't be quick to judge other people when you've got your own problems; I don't see how glass tongues have anything to do with it. (I would not recommend throwing stones at your tongue, even if it is not made of glass.)
Re: Re: Re:
Glass-tongued folk oughtn't spit stones.
Swallowing sharp splinters upsets stomachs severely.
Burma-Shave.
Re: Re:
Only if sharp, which a tongue wouldn't be. A glass tongue would, however, be quite hard on the teeth. Maybe that's the point?
...which is an aphorism that nobody's ever confused for a "poem".
Re: Re: Re:
Sharp-tongued slash out cutting remarks.
If only...
If only our tongues were made of glass, how much more careful would we be kissing asses.
E
Re: If only...
Re:
"If trees could scream, would we be so cavalier about cutting them down? We might, if they screamed all the time, for no good reason." (Jack Handey)
Tim Cushing is Shaun Shane
Mister Pretensous, you think there’s no one finer, well but your poems are unpublished, and you work in a diner. You’re no God’s gift to women, that’s all in your headdddd. You are just a buttmunch. No one likes a buttmunch.
And you’re also bad in bedd-edd-edd!.
My tongue is made of glass
Quoting this poem is now open via fair use and creative commons. Enjoy!
