FOSTA/SESTA Passed Thanks To Facebook's... >>
<< Daily Deal: The MCSA SQL Server Certification...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Apr 20th 2018 10:43am


Filed Under:
black hat seo, copyright, copyright troll, dmca, poetry, shaun shane, takedowns

Companies:
boing boing, google, popehat, techdirt



Glass-Tongued Copyright Troll Thinks Google, Popehat, and Boing Boing Are Engaged In 'Black Hat Seo'

from the what-a-maroon dept

After taking a hiatus from issuing bogus DMCA takedowns against this site, self-proclaimed poet "Shaun Shane" is back at it. The harassment of anyone who dares to publish a certain poem of Shane's -- the one about tongues made of glass -- is a (possibly) Texas-based cottage industry. The harassment continues to this day, but not much of it is directed at Google. Most of Shane's "work" is done over at Twitter, where tweets are greeted with takedown requests.

Presumably, this had led to an immeasurable increase in books sales for Shane. I mean, an unauthorized tweet = 1 lost sale, if I'm not mistaken. Whatever the case is, Shane is back to abusing the DMCA process for something that neither looks like fun nor for profit. Shane has issued several bogus takedown requests over the past couple of months.

Some are normal takedown requests targeting any place that has reproduced his poem. These are fine, but only by comparison. In other requests, targeting TorrentFreak, Boing Boing, Popehat, and Techdirt, some very interesting theories are being advanced. (But not respected. No one is being delisted for the imaginary crimes against IP that Shane has pitched to Google.)

This notice argues contributory infringement, claiming the posting of the poem in full somehow "encourages criminal infringement." That's as sane as the notices get. From there, all bets are off.

This one, targeting a Techdirt URL, attempts to fashion a defamation claim out of thin air (and all without once using the word "defamation").

The reported Url violates Title 28 U.S. Code § 4101 by making the false statement that I do not know the Director John Waters . I have know and been with friends with him since 1984. I was formal film student of his from 1985-86. I acted in the film "Reckless Eyeballs" directed by him. To prove these facts I will provide you with the phone number and email John Waters so you may verify these facts from him directly.

"Reckless Eyeballs" is mentioned on John Waters' Wikipedia page. But there are no links supporting it and it has "this film featured the poet Shaun Shane as the lead" appended to it for no apparent reason. Oh, wait. There's a very apparent reason. The IP address that added the edit traces back to Pearland, Texas, one of "Shaun Shane's" stomping grounds. So, make of that what you will. (And chances are you will make "Shaun Shane did not appear in a John Waters short" of it.)

Another notice, sent April 15, attempts to fashion a conspiracy theory out of Google juice.

I am the Author Shaun Shane, someone is using Bots to artificially raise the reported Url's ranking in Google search results beyond what Google's search algorithm has naturally assigned it and are engaging in "black Seo".

Apparently Shane realized there's no such thing as "black Seo" as the DMCA notices sent the following day attempt to amend that error.

I am the Author Shaun Shane. Someone is using Bots for the reported Url to artificially raise it's rank in Google search results and beyond what Googles search algorithm would naturally assign it and is engaging in Black Hat Seo.

This is better but still stupid. At least we have "Black Hat Seo" instead of "black Seo" to work with, but there's nothing artificial about these search engine rankings. The sites targeted by these notices are all high-ranking sites: Boing Boing, Popehat, Techdirt and… um… I guess, Twitter. (A Popehat tweet is also targeted.)

Welcome back, Shaun. The world is a little duller without you around. We await your newest conspiracy theory about SEO black magic and defamation that dare not speak its name. Meanwhile, we've been given another "anomaly" to file away with the hundreds of others in the annals of DMCA abuse.

28 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    hij (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 9:57am

    Rick Santorum Called

    If this guy is really that interested in learning about black hat SEO he needs to google Santorum. One day he is going to push someone who really does understand about black hat SEO, and our vocabulary will be all the richer for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:42am

      Re: Rick Santorum Called

      This guy doesn't care about his reputation. What he's desperate for is attention and relevance. Before trying to trash him via SEO, remember the old saying:

      "If only our tongues were made of glass. How much more careful we would be when we speak."

      • John F. Kennedy

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 10:50am

    Black Hat Seo is the name of my new Nerdcore Kpop fushion band.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 10:58am

    He sends lots of notices for being dead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:02am

    28 USC § 4101

    The reported Url violates Title 28 U.S. Code § 4101…

    28 USC § 4101 et seq (Chapter 181)

     

    Pub. Law 111-223, entitled “Securing the Protection of our Enduring and Established Constitutional Heritage Act” or the ”SPEECH Act”

    SEC. 3. RECOGNITION OF FOREIGN DEFAMATION JUDGMENTS.

          (a) In General.--Part VI of title 28, United States Code, is amended by adding at the end the following:

                      ``CHAPTER 181--FOREIGN JUDGMENTS

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:10am

    Bad Wikipedia link

    The change that's claimed to have "added the edit" didn't; it simply edited the... edit. It removed a link but the "before" and "after" both list the name, both with "citation needed" (of course it was an unreleased film—the only unreleased film listed).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:32am

    Yet another reason to abolish copyright.

    It breeds this kind of stuff.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:53am

      Re: Yet another reason to abolish copyright.

      Not a reason to abolish it, just to make infringers "innocent until proven guilty" -- which the DMCA does not.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 20 Apr 2018 @ 11:33am

    His douchery can be found here:
    https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/girls-are-dumb/

    Someone should DMCA that haircut. It needs to go.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 20 Apr 2018 @ 12:05pm

    It doesn't even make sense.

    "If only our tongues were made of glass, how much more careful would we be when we speak?"

    What does that mean?

    He seems to be suggesting that if our tongues were made of glass, they would be at a strong risk of breaking.

    Why would that be the case? Would they not, presumably, still be fixed in our mouths in some way? It's not like they'd fall out and shatter on the ground.

    I suppose I'd speak more carefully with a glass tongue because it would make certain sounds really hard to make. My name would be unpronounceable, for example.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mononymous Tim (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 3:34pm

      Re:

      I was thinking it might be because glass cuts. But then again, I'm not exactly expecting it to make sense anyway considering the source. Or maybe something like the whole glass houses thing... Who knows!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 20 Apr 2018 @ 4:14pm

        Re: Re:

        Those are even more baffling.

        If it's "glass cuts" -- what? Are people being more careful to speak so they don't cut their mouths?

        Or is he talking about using your tongue to cut somebody else? Because if your tongue makes contact with another person, the thing you are doing is not speaking.

        "Glass houses" makes the least sense of all. "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" means that you shouldn't be quick to judge other people when you've got your own problems; I don't see how glass tongues have anything to do with it. (I would not recommend throwing stones at your tongue, even if it is not made of glass.)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2018 @ 10:28am

        Re: Re:

        I was thinking it might be because glass cuts.

        Only if sharp, which a tongue wouldn't be. A glass tongue would, however, be quite hard on the teeth. Maybe that's the point?

        Or maybe something like the whole glass houses thing

        ...which is an aphorism that nobody's ever confused for a "poem".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 12:40pm

    If only...

    I bought his book, downvoted him on Amazon, and beat his claiming I wasn't a legitimate voter.

    If only our tongues were made of glass, how much more careful would we be kissing asses.

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    firebird2110 (profile), 20 Apr 2018 @ 2:08pm

    Hang on, "If only our tongues were made of glass, how much more careful we would be when we speak." Is that a bit from a poem or is it in fact the entire thing? If that is it, I would contend that it isn't a poem at all. It's just one of those BS strings of words you find on 'motivational' posters which try to sound profound but when you stop to think about them are nonsense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Apr 2018 @ 3:55pm

      Re:

      It's just one of those BS strings of words you find on 'motivational' posters which try to sound profound but when you stop to think about them are nonsense.

      "If trees could scream, would we be so cavalier about cutting them down? We might, if they screamed all the time, for no good reason." (Jack Handey)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2018 @ 6:32am

    Tim Cushing is Shaun Shane

    The whole thing is a performance art piece. The poem, all the fake twitter accounts, the legal threats, the DMCA notices, and the reporting. It's all too goofy to be real. Tim Cushing is Shaun Shane

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 21 Apr 2018 @ 7:47am

    Monica’s revenge song works for this poet:

    Mister Pretensous, you think there’s no one finer, well but your poems are unpublished, and you work in a diner. You’re no God’s gift to women, that’s all in your headdddd. You are just a buttmunch. No one likes a buttmunch.
    And you’re also bad in bedd-edd-edd!.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 21 Apr 2018 @ 7:19pm

    My tongue is made of glass

    My glass tongue is really causing some serious dental issues.

    Quoting this poem is now open via fair use and creative commons. Enjoy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
FOSTA/SESTA Passed Thanks To Facebook's... >>
<< Daily Deal: The MCSA SQL Server Certification...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 15th - 21st (4)

Friday

19:39 Democratic National Committee's Lawsuit Against Russians, Wikileaks And Various Trump Associates Full Of Legally Nutty Arguments (75)
15:33 Michael Cohen Drops Ridiculous Lawsuit Against Buzzfeed After Buzzfeed Sought Stormy Daniels' Details (5)
13:30 How Twitter Suspended The Account Of One Of Our Commenters... For Offending Himself? (69)
11:55 FOSTA/SESTA Passed Thanks To Facebook's Vocal Support; New Article Suggests Facebook Is Violating FOSTA/SESTA (9)
10:43 Glass-Tongued Copyright Troll Thinks Google, Popehat, and Boing Boing Are Engaged In 'Black Hat Seo' (28)
10:38 Daily Deal: The MCSA SQL Server Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:37 Sex Workers Set Up Their Own Social Network In Response To FOSTA/SESTA; And Now It's Been Shut Down Due To FOSTA/SESTA (35)
06:21 Texas Revenge Porn Laws Loses Battle With First Amendment (20)
03:23 Bad Decisions: Google Screws Over Tools Evading Internet Censorship Regimes (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.