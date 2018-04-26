Gov't To Court: Driving A Car In Iowa With A Valid Iowa Temporary Tag Is A Traffic Violation
We have a new item to add to the list of things law enforcement finds suspicious. And not just "hmm, that's strange," but rather, "hmm, let's stop this vehicle and search everyone and everything in it." To date, a long list has been compiled of activities law enforcement finds inherently suspicious, many of which are contradictory or encompass the routine daily activities of millions of non-criminal US citizens.
People have been declared "suspicious" for being too calm or too nervous. For making eye contact and not making eye contact. Talking too much is suspicious. The same goes for not talking enough. Driving roads that connect major cities is suspicious because all major cities contain both buyers and sellers of drugs. Cops have argued that activities they've witnessed daily without affecting an arrest is suddenly suspicious when a traffic stop/fishing expedition results in a drug bust.
An officer with the Waterloo, Iowa police department is adding something new to this impossibly long list of dubious traffic stop justifications: driving with valid Iowa dealer's plates in Iowa. (via Brad Heath)
The traffic stop was initiated because officer witnessed something possibly suspicious two days earlier involving the vehicle officers pulled over two days later. A shooting was being investigated and appellant Joshua Rode was spotted exiting the vehicle in a gang-operated area. At the point the stop was initiated, Rode was presumably considered to be a possible gang member. But according to the officers' testimony, he was also "suspected" to have been the victim of the unreported shooting the officers were investigating.
Based on this weird connective tissue, Sergeant Kye Richter radioed Officer Diana Del Valle and suggested she initiate a pretextual stop of the vehicle. Del Valle needed a bit of outside prompting to find a traffic violation to trigger the stop. From the Eighth Circuit Appeals Court decision [PDF]:
When the BMW departed ten minutes later, Del Valle followed. She saw that the BMW had a dealer advertising plate instead of a rear license plate, which she had noticed two days earlier, and a temporary paper card taped to the inside of the left rear window. Del Valle radioed Richter and Sullivan she had seen “no violations yet.” They asked about the card in the back window. Del Valle said, “you can see a plate, but you can’t read what’s on it.” Officer Sullivan replied, “there you go.” Del Valle activated the lights on her police cruiser and made an “equipment stop.”
Probable cause for the stop? Officer Del Valle seemed to think so. But her own testimony shows no traffic violation had occurred.
She testified that she could first read the numbers on the temporary card when “I got to the trunk area.” She did not examine whether the temporary card was valid (it was) because “I already had the probable cause, which was a temporary tag. I wasn’t focused on whether that tag was valid or not at that time.”
But that was exactly the reason she stopped the vehicle. Sergeant Richter prompted the stop with "there you go," but Del Valle carried out the stop based on the completely wrong theory that possession of a dealer's plate was a traffic violation in and of itself. The district court disagreed and suppressed the weapon found during the ensuing search.
The government appealed, arguing that Del Valle's inability to read every piece of information contained on the temporary tag in the window gave her probable cause to stop the vehicle. The court disagrees. Temporary tags are required to contain certain information, but nothing in the law says all that info needs to be immediately visible to officers following vehicles in all weather at all times of the day.
Del Valle also did not identify what information she could not see that gave her (or Officer Sullivan) reasonable suspicion of a violation. If her reference to “letters or numbers” meant the unique vehicle registration letters and numbers on a license plate, which law enforcement officers often use to identify specific vehicles, then she had no reasonable suspicion at all, because § 321.25 only requires disclosure of “the registration number of the dealer from whom the vehicle was purchased and the date of delivery of the vehicle.” If she meant the dealer’s registration number, she did not explain why she needed to see that when she could plainly see a dealer’s advertising plate in the BMW’s license plate location. If she meant the expiration date -- and nothing in the record even hints at that -- neither Del Valle nor Richter testified as to their basis for believing that the requirement in § 321.25 that this information be “plainly stamped or stenciled” on the temporary card meant that, unless it is readable at night from a pursuing police cruiser, the vehicle is likely breaking the law.
Temporary tags must be visible and legible at all times from any distance is the government's argument. That's the corner it painted itself into with Officer Del Valle's testimony and its insistence on appealing the lower court's decision. The Appeals Court quotes the lower court's ruling, hammering home the fact the government should have known the stop was initiated without probable cause and should have cut its losses at the district level.
As the district court recognized, the government’s position in this case would mean that an Iowa police officer may stop a vehicle displaying a proper form of temporary registration card whenever the officer cannot read the dealer registration number and the card’s expiration date from inside the officer’s following police cruiser.
The Appeals Court refuses to grant the officer good faith, pointing out the government failed to raise this argument at the lower level. Even if it had, the Appeals Court wouldn't have allowed the government to use this escape hatch.
[E]ven if not forfeited, the argument that the officers made a reasonable mistake of Iowa law is without merit: (a) it is not reasonable to construe the requirement of “plainly stamped or stenciled” information in § 321.25 as meaning information that can be read from a pursuing officer’s police cruiser... On the other hand, if the government is arguing that Officer Del Valle (or Officer Sullivan) reasonably believed there was reasonable suspicion to make a traffic stop, “mistakes about the requirements of the Fourth Amendment violate the Fourth Amendment even when they are reasonable.”
Break out the cloning machines
On the other hand, if the government is arguing that Officer Del Valle (or Officer Sullivan) reasonably believed there was reasonable suspicion to make a traffic stop, “mistakes about the requirements of the Fourth Amendment violate the Fourth Amendment even when they are reasonable.”
'It still wouldn't have mattered if you thought you were reasonable, it was still a violation.'
Now if every other court in the country would hold to the same idea and stop giving those with a badge a pass because they claim they thought they were acting within the law, that'd be great.
These cops honestly thought they could parlay an invented pretext for stopping the car into a magic wand that allowed them to go to town.
Hopefully the ocean liner is starting to turn to a new course. We've always managed to stay the course no matter how stupid it looks because we fear what might happen if we try to change course, until the 3rd or 4th iceberg they ram into that no longer can be ignored.
While the police would rather focus on today being the day the 25th cop was shot in the line of duty & how little respect we have for them... perhaps they should look at this and wonder if maybe they wasted any possible respect by violating peoples rights, demanding we accept that sometimes unarmed people needed to be dead to protect the officer, that the dog could have escaped the chain & needed to be put down for officer safety.
open secret
And it's probably even worse now, with the police's current reliance on ALPRs.
Private car sales are of course even worse than dealer sales in some states, since there are no dealer tags, and the buyer is forced to either tow the tag-less car home, or (like most people do) slap on the license plates from another car to avoid being noticed by the cops while you drive it home, because if you do get stopped you will be in deep deep trouble.
I propose a simple solution to all the license plate mess -- a permanent plate welded on, good for life in all 50 states.
Re: open secret
a) permanently registered in another state (sold, or the owner moves)
b) the owner gets vanity plates (these stay with the owner, not the car)
c) the car is scrapped.
Re: Re: open secret
Their sole purpose has always been to assist government surveillance of the public.
The supposed legal principle mandating License Plates is absurd. But who expects laws to be just and fair these days?
Re: Re: Re: open secret
Can't parce
Re: Can't parce
Then it's the government's fault that the temporary tags are too small, since the govt is either the one who made the tags or who set the standard on how big the tags should be.
Always wondered
with a dog that could sniff out DONUTS.
In some cars, there is abig space under the cup holders, you just put it under there, and snap the cupholder back in place.
The cops cannot go teearing your cupholder out unless either they have a search warrant, or you are on searchable probation.
Cops can look in the trunk, look in the main passenger area, and look in your glove compartment, but they cannot go tearing out your cup holder.
I do this so that if a cop should ERAD devices, he will not be able to find my cards and take money from my bank accounts. I just keep my driver license and one low credit limit credit card in my shirt pocket, and keep my wallet and other cards safely hidden away where any cop will not find it.
I tend to attract suspicion because I am one of the safest drivers you will ever meet. I never turn right on a red light. I also never turn before the green arrow, even at these "permissive" turn signals. While I can go on the flashing yellow, I wait for the green. If other drivers behind me don't like that, tough. I put safety first.
If I am going to turn before the arrow, I will wait for everything to pass. Even though you can go, when something ins coming, provided you can get through, before whatever is coming gets there, I don't do that. I wait for everything to pass, even though drivers behind me get annoyed.
Being a safe driver does raise suspicion, which I hide my wallet, cash, and all my bank cards under the cupholder, so that if I am stopped, the cops won't see anything or find anything. Once its snapped back into place.
It also prevents a thief from stealing stuff. Thieves are idiots. They would never think to look under the cup holder for stuff.
In short it is a convenient space to hide stuff from both cops and criminals alike.
