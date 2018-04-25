State Trooper Facing Murder Charges After Tasing A Teen Riding An ATV
More than two dozen hours of recordings and 600 pages of documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press have uncovered disturbing details of the senseless killing of 15-year-old Damon Grimes by Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner last fall.
Lots of killings are senseless, including many of those committed by officers authorized to use deadly force. But this one was especially senseless. Trooper Bessner decided against all policy and reason to fire his Taser at Grimes while both he and Grimes -- riding an ATV -- were traveling at 35 mph down a residential street. To add to the insanity of his act, Bessner was the passenger in the cruiser. Having initiated the pursuit, Bessner decided to end it by tasing Grimes. The result was the complete, gruesome destruction of a human being.
Grimes had been driving about 35 mph on an ATV when Bessner — a passenger in a moving patrol car — fired his stun gun at the teen during a chase on Detroit’s east side.
Grimes slammed into the back of a parked truck and flew off his ATV. The impact of the crash ripped gashes into his forehead, both cheeks and upper lip and dislocated his skull. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival at St. John Hospital.
Bessner is now facing murder charges. There's a good chance Grimes never knew he was being pursued. Earbuds were photographed at the scene of the fatal crash. No one involved in the pursuit has been willing to go on record as to whether they appeared to be in use at the time of death. Additionally, obtained footage shows the cruiser's emergency lights weren't activated until 24 seconds after the fatal crash.
What the Free Press has uncovered with this mountain of public records is staggering. Officers arriving at the scene expressed their disgust at Bessner's actions. One officer in particular registered her disbelief at what she was witnessing.
“His pulse is weakening because he was on that fuckin' thing, and you chased his ass,” Detroit Police officer Kimberly Buckner muttered to herself as she stepped out of her vehicle, her body camera recording every step and word.
As she walked toward Grimes, an unidentified Detroit police officer reached out his hand to cover the lens of Buckner's body camera quietly saying: "They fuckin' tased his ass while he was cruisin'."
Buckner showed more compassion than other officers, though. The unidentified officer she spoke with later stated police escorts for ambulances were reserved for injured officers not "bad-ass 15 [year olds]" who ran from the cops. The officer went on to state he had "no sympathy" for the dead teenager. Another unidentified officer is captured saying, "Don't run from the State Police. You'll get fucked up."
Unbelievably, Detroit PD officials had no idea this officer -- still unidentified -- had criticized the cooling corpse of a teen shot by an officer with a Taser while riding an ATV at 35 mph. Only at the prompting of the Free Press was an investigation instigated. The officer has been pulled from patrol duty while the investigation is underway.
The Michigan State Police have a lot to answer for, and reps aren't talking. A pending lawsuit is only part of the reason for its silence. The other part is likely due to its refusal to deal with a problem trooper until he was charged with murder.
Bessner has a history of using excessive force and has been reprimanded before for using his Taser inappropriately, including using the device on handcuffed suspects. The investigation into Bessner's conduct shows that over a four-year span ending in 2017, he had 40 use of force incidents, 17 pursuits and five car accidents.
If the Michigan State Police could be bothered to police themselves, this may have been prevented. Bessner was -- at best -- a lawsuit waiting to happen. This isn't normal behavior, no matter how his lawyer spins it. It appears Bessner is going to lean hard on the Supreme Court's Graham decision, if his lawyer's statements are any indication.
Bessner's attorney, Richard Convertino, agreed to an interview, but then didn't respond to requests to schedule it.
Convertino previously called Grimes' death tragic, noting the teen drove the ATV “recklessly and dangerously” and “actively resisted and evaded arrest.”
“During the pursuit, Trooper Bessner was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances on the scene and at the moment which was tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” Convertino told the Free Press in the email, shortly after the crash.
If the wording in that last paragraph seems familiar, it's because it directly quotes a Supreme Court justice.
The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments - in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving - about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.
That statement in defense of Bessner's reckless actions is a bit too much on the nose. There was no need for this to be a 'tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving" situation. A teen was riding an ATV and the cops were in cruisers. If the teen posed a risk to others, the solution was not to fire a Taser from a moving vehicle at an unprotected body traveling at 35 mph. That's just a good way to seriously injure someone. In this case, the injuries were fatal and the trooper whose best call under pressure was to commit an act almost every cop would find unreasonable is now behind bars awaiting trial. I'll bet he wishes he'd responded a bit more reasonably.
The State Police gave him every chance to show them what kind of officer he could be. And in the end, he showed them he could be even worse than he was in the four years leading up to his murder rap.
Reader Comments
'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
The officer went on to state he had "no sympathy" for the dead teenager.
So, funny thing about sympathy, it's one of those 'reciprocal' things. If you make clear that you don't give a damn about the suffering and/or death of those around you, don't act surprised when no-one cares if you're the one in a tight spot.
A cop displaying this story of mindset should be fired immediately(psychiatric evaluation would probably be appropriate as well), as that's the sort of thing that can have serious negative impact on the relationship between the public and police. If the public in that area are aware that the police are willing to just shrug off a dead teen, the odds of them wanting anything to do with them are going to take a serious hit, and the odds of them being willing to help the police are going to be even lower.
Poisoning the relationship between yourself and those you interact with and might need the assistance of is an incredibly stupid move, and not something any boss, cop or otherwise, should let pass.
Another unidentified officer is captured saying, "Don't run from the State Police. You'll get fucked up."
Translation: "If you 'run' from the cops that is absolutely grounds to be murdered on the spot."
Because that is exactly the kind of person I want to see armed and given extensive cover by their employers and the legal system, someone who appears to have no problem with the idea that running away from a cop(which, given they only turned on the siren after the fatal shot was likely not the case here) is justification for on-the-spot execution.
Bessner has a history of using excessive force and has been reprimanded before for using his Taser inappropriately, including using the device on handcuffed suspects. The investigation into Bessner's conduct shows that over a four-year span ending in 2017, he had 40 use of force incidents, 17 pursuits and five car accidents.
Given he was still employed at the time of the murder I would have to assume that the number of punishments handed out for such a 'colorful' history that were more than a slap on the wrist could be counted on a single hand, likely a closed one.
Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Unfortunately, this would only work if the police gave a damn about that relationship—or about the people they hire being anything more than a tool of violence.
Re: Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Well, arguably they do sort of give a damn about it... Isn't the general antipathy of the public towards police usually the reason given for needing to get even more Rambo'd up with military-grade weapons and use them at the slightest provocation?
Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Re: Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Or, as my old man used to say, "One awshit wipes out a thousand attaboys."
Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
Re: Re: 'This? This is why people don't trust you.'
A getaway driver is still charged with Murder even though he's outside in a car while his buddies killed someone in the bank? He's just as guilty? When the driver of the police car lined up the car or the other person could get his taser shot at the kid.
There's a reason they're called PIGS. The Blue Line is the biggest and worst GANG in the U.S. Look at the woman, called the police and ended up murdered by them. This happens all the time. They protect each other. They will flat out LIE to get you to do what they want, stepping all over your rights. They just don't care. 99% of the time, nothing will happen.
You are more than 9 times more likely to be killed by the police than a Terrorist!!!!! Police these days are scared by their own shadow. They shoot first and ask questions later. You're Guilty until proven innocent. In general, the COURT almost always side with the police. Takes their lying word for everything.
Cleaning the house, first steps
The good cops cannot clean up the mess. The bad cops want the mess. The prosecutors office is compromised, The legislature is weak willed. Short of capital termination of all law enforcement personnel (not a recommendation or even a suggestion), what's left?
Re: Cleaning the house, first steps
Re: Re: Cleaning the house, first steps
Calling it now...
Re: Calling it now...
Re: Calling it now...
If cops got convicted for their crimes I'd have no reason to say such things, but we invented the formal justice system to give the public a sense of closure that doesn't involve heads on pikes and entrails being worn as neckties.
If that formal system fails us, we're still going to want to see something done about the bad people in our society. It's only natural, it's only human. If the cops want to protect this asshole from harm, they'd do better to jail him than to free him.
Re:
Re: Re:
We don't do that here!
Statistically, it would seem this cop's chance of being convicted is extremely slim.
Re:
Re: Re:
sounds like there NEEDS to be a very public, open casket funeral to enforce Police Reform.
Re:
AS A DRIVER...
Some idiot in my car throws a Bottle out the window..
WHERE'S THE DRIVER??
Re: AS A DRIVER...
Just for their own actions.
Arguably the driver should have hit the brakes when he saw his idiot partner about to tase somebody at 35 MPH. He's liable for that failure.
But only for that.
Re: Re: AS A DRIVER...
The driver is just as guilty as all the others. That's how it works right? Well, how can that not be true in this case? If anything it's worse. The driver helped with the tasing. He helped by getting close enough and to the left side of the ATV driver to make the shot.
From what I can tell, this statement from his attorney is a lie. Nobody was pointing a gun at his head. There was no apparent reason why he couldn't have taken a second to assess the situation. (And a second is all it takes for it to not be "split-second".)
Bessner was not "forced" to make a split-second decision. It's possible he didn't think about his actions for a full second, but that just shows incompetency, and doesn't justify the killing.
Re:
Re: Re:
Police state
Case in point, the recent attack in Toronto where the attacker/terrorist was apprehended alive. We were looking at the footage of the guy screaming at the cop "I have a gun!" with the policeman approaching him with gun drawn. My girlfriend remarked "Holy shit, if this was in the US, this guy would've been dead 5 times over!
So we've reached the point that we expect the police in the US to go in full Dirty Harry mode (Death Wish mode?) as soon as possible. They can't even spell de-escalation anymore.
To protect and serve?
Re: Police state
Points of note, when the suspect dropped his 'gun', the cop holstered his and drew his baton. Oh, and he did no beat up the suspect when he got him on the ground.
Re: Police state
Toronto cops are notoriously racist. Oh sure, they pulled a DNC and elected a do-nothing black guy as their chief in an attempt to make us believe that the problem went away. Kernel Saunders is a puppet, that Irish bastard is the real power behind the throne of the TPS.
Re: Re: Police state
Re: Re: Re: Police state
I mean, we don't call a kindergardener a "good kindergardener" merely because he doesn't molest and eat his wards. The latter is an ogre, not a "bad kindergardener".
Re: Police state
Re: Re: Police state
here is a video link and it certainly looked like he had a gun, and was pointing it towards the cop.
Re: Re: Re: Police state
And gun violence is not unknown to Toronto. Sometimes it's a sawed-off shotgun, often a handgun. It's not hard to smuggle things across the USA-Canada border; there are 300,000 people in 150,000 vehicles crossing per day.
Re: Police state
I agree but have another opinion
I did stupid shit when I was a kid but when i got caught, I owned up to it.
The kid didn't need to die and the cop shouldn't have tased the kid on a moving vehicle but the kid put himself in harms way running from the cops.
Re: I agree but have another opinion
Re: I agree but have another opinion
No one is "ignoring" that because they actually red the article.
If the lights weren't on, the kid was not running from the fucking police. If the lights weren't on, there was no pursuit, just a murderer shouting at kid with his music turned up too loud. That's generously assuming he actually shouted at the kid, or did anything to try and get the kid's attention.
Furthermore, even if the kid was running from the police, that changes little. Fleeing the police does not justify the use of deadly force, or things that might as well be deadly force such as tazing a kid while they're driving an ATV at 35 miles an hour.
This is what it looks like when your cops are not assholes
Now we know why Bessner did it
...the kid is black.
Re:
i'll bey he doesn't give a shit, just as he doesn't give a shit about the death he caused or the family he has destroyed! and why? because he's got the Police Force and the USA legal system on his side, thanks to the twats on the Supreme Court giving law enforcement a ticket to kill after their decision spoken of above!
his lawyer is as equally contemptible as Bessner and deserves nothing less than to be disbarred!
i sure hope the information that has been uncovered by the Free Press does a lot more than Bessner's lawyer and the Police put together. the lad didn't need to die and to make out that he did is disgraceful!!
Just face reality
Re:
Get pulled over by the police, Put your hands up!!! Clearly so they can be seen as having nothing in them!!! Sometimes that may not be enough.
