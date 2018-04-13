This Week In Techdirt History: April 8th - 14th >>
<< In-N-Out Sues Australian Burger Joint, Despite...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Cathy Gellis

Fri, Apr 13th 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
copyright, monkey selfie, ninth circuit



We Interrupt Today's News With An Update From The Monkey Selfie Case

from the it-ain't-over-till-it's-over dept

In today's fast-paced news cycle it's easy to overlook the important things: the copyright status of the monkey selfie.

Today we have learned nothing new about it, except that the case is not over yet. Which is itself significant, because the parties in the case had jointly moved to dismiss the appeal, and today that motion was denied. In its order denying the motion [pdf, embedded below] the Ninth Circuit acknowledged that while it had the power to dismiss an appeal if the parties so requested it, it did not have the obligation to do so if there were countervailing interests. And in this case, the Ninth Circuit found, there were countervailing interests requiring it to fully adjudicate the matter.

It cited several other cases as analogs. As in Albers v. Eli Lily, "this case has been fully briefed and argued by both sides, and the court has expended considerable resources to come to a resolution. Denying the motion to dismiss ensures that 'the investment of public resources already devoted to this litigation will have some return.'" Furthermore, as was the case in Ford v. Strickland, "a decision in this developing area of the law would help guide the lower courts."

Also, referencing Albers and Khouzam v. Ashcroft, the court noted that denying the dismissal of appeals prevents the parties from "manipulating precedent in a way that suits their institutional preferences."

As one of our colleagues once warned in a similar context, “courts must be particularly wary of abetting ‘strategic behavior’ on the part of institutional litigants whose continuing interest in the development in the law may transcend their immediate interest in the outcome of a particular case.” Suntharalinkam v. Keisler, 506 F.3d 822, 828 (9th Cir. 2007) (en banc) (Kozinski, J., dissenting from the denial of rehearing).

In other words, enough of this procedural monkey business. The appeal remains a live matter, and at some point the court will presumably substantively rule on it.

21 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Apr 2018 @ 7:02pm

    The monkey wrench in the thought pattern.

    The problem with continuing this case in order to be emphatic about the fact that monkeys cannot own property (patents, copyright, trademarks, land, houses, cars, etc.),(and assuming that that is what they want to nail down) is that any result will only be viable in one circuit. It might be quoted in other circuits, but it won't be a precedent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Scote, 13 Apr 2018 @ 7:57pm

      Re: The monkey wrench in the thought pattern.

      "It might be quoted in other circuits, but it won't be a precedent."

      It will be precedent in the 9th circuit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2018 @ 9:14pm

      Re: The monkey wrench in the thought pattern.

      1. The only way to set precedent across all circuits at once is through a Supreme Court ruling. And with some rare exceptions, that requires getting a circuit ruling first. Outside of the Supreme Court, precedent is set one circuit at a time, in hopefully a mostly uniform manner.

      2. Most federal cases die at the district court level (even before a trial), and, for non-9th circuit district courts, although not binding, this is still going to be enormously influential. Note that the 9th circuit's order cited cases from other circuits.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2018 @ 10:51pm

        Re: Re: The monkey wrench in the thought pattern.

        considering that the Supreme Court rejects about 99% of the petitions submitted, that unfortunately gives the district courts ultimate power to decide federal law and constitutionality -- district by district.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2018 @ 8:11pm

    What happens then if nobody shows up to the court date? Isn't that like a war where nobody shows?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 13 Apr 2018 @ 9:26pm

    This case is just bananas!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 13 Apr 2018 @ 9:26pm

    Let's just hope nobody patents having a monkey take pictures, or we risk CAFC ignoring all fact and precedent again to proclaim monkeypix are copyrighted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Apr 2018 @ 9:49pm

      Re:

      Thing is, while I'd like to laugh at that, I could absolutely see them doing just that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 14 Apr 2018 @ 6:31am

      Re:

      Then they would be the result of a patented process, not copyrighted. Anyone getting a monkey to take a photograph would still not be entitled to copyright but rather would have to pay licensing fees to the patent holder, until the patent runs out (which would be after a limited time after the patent got granted, the way it once was for copyright and should still be if things were sane).

      See how much confusion is caused by throwing all "intellectual property" in one pile under the premise "anybody who got his brain to work at any level should be entitled to have the government secure profits from any positive consequences of engaging his brain". Monkeys are smart enough to profit from the activities of their brains on their own.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Apr 2018 @ 10:09am

        Re: Re:

        No, that could be the result of someone adding a patent claim so that the can appeal to the CAFC, and when that is dismissed, the copyright claim is kept under their jurisdiction, just ask Google about how that works.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Apr 2018 @ 9:48pm

    Now apply that elsewhere

    As one of our colleagues once warned in a similar context, “courts must be particularly wary of abetting ‘strategic behavior’ on the part of institutional litigants whose continuing interest in the development in the law may transcend their immediate interest in the outcome of a particular case.”

    Great point, now if the various courts would take that argument and apply it to the truly malicious and/or willing to abuse the legal system for their own end, that'd be great. Seeing copyright/patent trolls stomped flat for example would do the non-sleazebags a world of good, and it would restore at least some respect people might have towards the legal system if those that blatantly abuse it for personal gain were treated similarly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 14 Apr 2018 @ 9:55am

      Re: Now apply that elsewhere

      Isn't that why people have immediately filed counter-claims, since they prevents them from dismissing the case as simply?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2018 @ 10:22pm

    The court likely feels like it lost in a dick measuring competition due to its extended participation in this silliness. It certainly didn't have the balls to dismiss the case from get-go.

    I can only assume the eventual ruling will be something along the lines of "You're all stupid and should never do stupid things like this ever gain."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Apr 2018 @ 12:21am

      Re:

      You can't really blame the appeals court for this silliness. That would be district court; they're the ones who should have laughed it out of the courtroom. The appeals court, after that, really had no choice but to pay attention and try to find a resolution within the law, since the case had already consumed quite a few public resources.

      That said, if both parties really want to dismiss, maybe the court should make them both pay fees equal to the amount of money the government has spent dealing with this petty bullshit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Apr 2018 @ 5:29am

    Hey...where's the embedded PDF, though?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stine, 14 Apr 2018 @ 9:57am

    that quote about precedent

    Can you interpret that quote with regards to the Apple vs DoJ case and the Malibu Media vs. Doe, J. case, or the Microsft vs. DoJ case, or any of the Harris Corp Stingray used cases.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Apr 2018 @ 6:00pm

    I honestly thought that PETA had bought a new toothbrush for the monkey.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
This Week In Techdirt History: April 8th - 14th >>
<< In-N-Out Sues Australian Burger Joint, Despite...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 8th - 14th (0)

Friday

19:39 We Interrupt Today's News With An Update From The Monkey Selfie Case (21)
15:58 In-N-Out Sues Australian Burger Joint, Despite Having No Restaurants In The Country (18)
13:51 Public Attention Forces Facebook To Retreat From Anti-Privacy Alliance With ISPs In California (8)
12:14 New Hampshire Court: First Amendment Says You Can Call A Patent Troll A Patent Troll (17)
10:41 Ted Cruz Demands A Return Of The Fairness Doctrine, Which He Has Mocked In The Past, Due To Misunderstanding CDA 230 (116)
10:36 Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN (2)
09:31 Amended Complaint Filed Against Backpage... Now With SESTA/FOSTA (41)
06:36 Canadian Music Industry Confirms Once More That For Copyright Companies, Enough Is Never Enough (31)
03:33 UK Police Use Zipcode Profiles, Garden Size And First Names For AI-Based Custody Decision System (31)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.