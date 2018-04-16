MPAA Apparently Silently Shut Down Its Legal Movies Search Engine
from the we-hardly-knew-ye dept
In 2015, with much fanfare, the MPAA released its own search engine of sorts as WhereToWatch.com. The idea behind the site was to combat the argument that people pirate films because there are too few legal alternatives. The MPAA built the site to show where those legal alternatives do in fact exist. Left unaddressed, of course, were questions about how useful and convenient those alternatives were, how users had to navigate through a myriad of restrictive policies for those legal alternatives, and how terrible Hollywood must be in promoting its legal alternatives if the only thing needed to stop all this piracy was an MPAA search engine.
On top of that, WhereToWatch served as something of an excuse for many draconian polices the MPAA was pushing for all along. By being able to point to the search engine as "proof" that all kinds of legal alternatives to piracy were readily available, the MPAA argued that policies such as "notice and staydown" as well as site-blocking were legitimate pursuits. Somewhat predictably and with a heaving helping of irony, WhereToWatch received multiple DMCA takedown notices for its search results, demonstrating how perilous DMCA takedowns have become.
And now comes the news that the MPAA actually shuttered the site months ago.
The MPAA pulled the plug on the service a few months ago. And where the mainstream media covered its launch in detail, the shutdown received zero mentions. So why did the site fold? According to MPAA Vice President of Corporate Communications, Chris Ortman, it was no longer needed as there are many similar search engines out there.
“Given the many search options commercially available today, which can be found on the MPAA website, WheretoWatch.com was discontinued at the conclusion of 2017,” Ortman informs TF. “There are more than 140 lawful online platforms in the United States for accessing film and television content, and more than 460 around the world,” he adds.
That is all absolutely true today, though it was also true three years ago when the site was launched. The simple fact of the matter is that the site did little to serve any real public customer base. Yes, legal alternatives to piracy exist. Everyone knows that, just as they know that there are far too many hoops and restrictions around which to jump that have nothing to do with price. The MPAA and its client organizations have long asserted strict control over their product to the contrary of public demand. That is, and has always been, the problem.
On top of all that, the MPAA showed its no better at promoting its site than it was at promoting the legal alternatives to pirating movies.
Perhaps the lack of interest from the U.S. public played a role as well. The site never really took off and according to traffic estimates from SimilarWeb and Alexa, most of the visitors came from Iran, where the site was unusable due to a geo-block.
Look, the basis for this effort was a good one: promote legit movie-watching to customers currently pirating. That's laudable. But Hollywood is in the business of convincing the public to do so every bit as much as the public is obligated to buy Hollywood's products. It's not enough to build a search engine to the current unwanted offerings and call it a day.
You have to actully innovate.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
“I…in…inno…nope, don’t know that word at all.” — the average MPAA executive, probably
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not good
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Innovation is Optional
You have to actully innovate.
Au contraire, MPAA can continue to hire lobbyists to shape the "law" in the industries favor while using the states security agencies (eg FBI, DHS) and courts to investigate industry related violations of the "law" at tax-payer expense.
MPAA can also retain swarms of attorneys to harass/intimidate/litigate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Innovation is Optional
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You mean that the worlds copyright maximalists could not avoid linking to infringing material, despite their claims it is easy to recognize.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If anything, that factoid proves how easily the DMCA takedown process can be abused.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If isFileAMovie(file)==true {
return "INFRINGEMENT!"
};
else {
return isFileAMusic(file);
};
}
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Because on the semirare occasion my commemt wins a funny, I like it to have the proper name attached.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
(sorry for the bluesque self-replies. I should really stop commenting with one hand while eating dinner with the other.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
==true ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ==true ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ==true ?
return isFileAMovie(file) || isFileAMusic(file);
}
FTFY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ==true ?
return isFileAFile(file);
}
Think you forgot to include the standard **AA technique of "Scream infringement no matter what until someone explicitly proves it isn't"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, the Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It's very easy. The process is just designed to be performed manually, so that humans can do it, but technology has significant problems with it.
The real process is as follows:
1) split the copyrighted work to parts
2) evaluate each part, who is the author, how much effort was spent in creating it, and whether the publisher has a permission
3) divide all the efforts to get 3 numbers: author's own work, licensed work, copyright infringement
4) you're done.
Now which one of the steps is difficult for your automated system?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Define "parts". Direction? Performance? Design? How are you evaluating how ovies that take thousands of people to create be split up?
"evaluate each part, who is the author, how much effort was spent in creating it, and whether the publisher has a permission"
OK. Where does the information come from? Who ensures it's accurate? Why should "effort" be a factor? How do you evaluated how much effort each person put in, anyway?
"divide all the efforts to get 3 numbers: author's own work, licensed work, copyright infringement"
Who is the "author" of a movie? How do you account for co-production deals, distribution deals, and other complicated shenanigans the industry does to deliberately hide profits?
As ever, methinks reality is a little more complicated than you realise it to be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Any division is ok, as long as the division contains _all_ of the work to be evaluated. Another important aspect is that each part should be small enough that the rest of the evaluation can be performed on it.
> Where does the information come from? Who ensures it's accurate?
Well, you can examine the actual work. If it looks like ripoff from star wars, maybe the random guy from holland wasn't the original author.
The process does not need to be 100% accurate, you anyway reduce the evaluation to 3 numbers, and that always removes some details. But those numbers can give you a hint whether the work came from pirate group or original author. Large amount of licensed or copyright infringement work is always bad sign.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That assumes the person doing the examination is familiar with all the works under copyright. You are also ignoring two works that are derivatives of the same public domain work.
When 3 strikes can close a YouTube account and remove somebodies ability to earn a living, the system really ought to be 100 percent accurate. That is one of the huge problems with the DMCA, it favors corporations over individuals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
> When 3 strikes can close a YouTube account and remove somebodies ability to earn a living, the system really ought to be 100 percent accurate.
Nope. It's just problem in youtube's system. If they can't make living in youtube, they just switch to another system. Youtube isn't the only game in town. Putting all your eggs to same basket is known to be dangerous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nope, it can happen on any site, and having content taken down always damages the creator, and if there is repeat offender policy that close accounts the site will be sued into oblivion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
this is why I have my own web page. But even that has the same problem, if it turns out to have too much copyright infringements in it, i need to remove part of my own work from the site to feel safe. This is a good feature of copyrights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hosted on your own infrastructure? I somehow doubt it,
"But even that has the same problem, if it turns out to have too much copyright infringements in it, i need to remove part of my own work from the site to feel safe"
Assuming your site is not shut down entirely due to the complaints against it, or you're not facing other legal action for ripping off someone else's work, sure.
So, what you're saying is that every artist needs to operate their own distribution platform, and that will be somehow better? Please...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you claim, but you never link to it, so what are you afraid off?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
> So you claim, but you never link to it, so what are you afraid off?
This is why techdirt requires everyone to provide url to homepage. It's available in almost every message I type to techdirt. (not all, since it's manual work, and typing the same url every time gets boring)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
They don't, it an optional field. Also, your chosen handle is so short that it's easy to miss you put something there.
"(not all, since it's manual work, and typing the same url every time gets boring)"
Copy/paste and form filling features in your browser are things that exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I reject copy/paste, since it doesnt have good reputation in copyright circles.
Filling form features are somehow disabled in techdirt, even though it works fine in every other site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Funnily enough, a copyright lawyer once claimed he had the right to copy and paste his own legal documents.
He's now awaiting a lawsuit for scamming people with his copyright lawsuits. So... kinda a point for you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Neither does the internet, you might wish to leave it to the people who understand it.
But, seriously, you're going to reject fundamental and highly useful tools because some corporation is paranoid that people might misuse it? That's a special kind of worship.
"Filling form features are somehow disabled in techdirt"
Works fine in my browser. As does the login feature to enable you to log in automatically to an account.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
> Neither does the internet, you might wish to leave it to the people who understand it.
Internet can be handled by splitting it to different services, and each of the services can be evaluated separately. Their copyright status depends on how widely the service is being misused for illegal copyright problems. There is as wide scale for different players, providers and services, so the evaluations will find hidden problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, presumably, the web and any transfer protocol related to it should be disabled?
Yeah, you might want to leave it to the rest of us. Your obsession with bowing down to the whims of those who worship copyright would only make life poorer for everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Web always had problems with getting copy-paste properly implemented. Their copy-paste in view-source dialog in browsers allowed unlimited copyright infringements of the javascript source code. This illegal practise made web the most popular platform among (web) developers.
Transfer protocols are completely different matter. Downloading always had bad reputation, and web handled the problem by limiting the scope of the infringements in their popular browser software. But transfer protocols are leaving it open for future software developers to understand the issues and build suitable services which respect copyright's limitations. Thus transfer protocols are dangerous area, since necessary safeguards against unlimited copyright infringement are not being implemented inside the protocols. Instead they rely on topmost layer to do the decisions in appropriate way, and user interface developers are struggling to understand the subtleties of DISPLAY limitation in copyright circles.
While there are currently plentiful of legal services, some already illegal services has been implemented by people who have limited knowledge of copyrights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Respecting copyright is not a technology problem, but rather an people problem, therefore it is not possible to build respect for copyright into software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
> therefore it is not possible to build respect for copyright into software.
This isn't true. Unfortunately it requires experts to untangle the different opposing views of different players. There are many issues to consider when building technological limitations that follow copyrights.
But declaring it impossible is not the right solution. Browsers obviously managed to implement working solution for the download problem, but their copy-paste solution wasn't as stellar.
But every software developer needs to consider these problems while implementing end-user-facing software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
WTAF is this meant to be? Do you actually think this bears any relationship to reality?
For someone who claims to be a coder, you really don't understand how things work. No wonder your site is such a failure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You saw it for 2 minutes and now it's already being declared failure. Guess spending 5 years for it's development wasnt worthwhile, and I should instead fly to bahamas for some holiday. Maybe the wind will change it's direction after I disappear and stop supporting your (future) gadgets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, that's nonsense by definition. How does a movie that contains hundreds or thousands of shots be reduced to a sample that has the work of everybody involved in it?
"If it looks like ripoff from star wars, maybe the random guy from holland wasn't the original author. "
Indeed. But the vast majority of things are not that obvious. Also, you seem to be extraordinarily confused, as usual. What you're talking about is plagiarism, not infringement of the original work.
"The process does not need to be 100% accurate"
It absolutely does, otherwise you are by definition not paying some artists.
"you anyway reduce the evaluation to 3 numbers"
No, you really can't simplify it that much.
"But those numbers can give you a hint whether the work came from pirate group or original author"
How? Viacom couldn't even keep track of which videos they explicitly authorised YouTube to use in their ongoing court case. How does a 3rd party do this?
You're either talking about something completely different to everyone else here, or you're simplified things so much in your head that's addressing a nonsensical fantasy.Try the real world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Huh, why would viacom be responsible of evaluating someone elses platform? Youtube did tons of copyright infringement under disguise of DCMA safe harbor and now everyone blames viacom for not being able to track every instance of their work appearing in some random web site in the world. Why is youtube's web site important enough that viacom should spend any effort on it, if not for the copyright infringements that youtube did?
If they are required to evaluate youtube's web site for infringements, why can't they do the same to my awesome homepage? I could also require them 100% accuracy in evaluating my homepage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, youtube cannot demand _every_ complaint to be 100% accurate, if they let their users to report abuses of the system. Viacom might be more trusted partner which has higher level access, but youtube cannot still require them to be 100% accurate. It's youtube's own problem to keep their web page free of illegal practises, and noone elses. If outsiders come and give youtube inaccurate information, it's then youtube's responsibility to improve the accuracy enough to make reasonable decisions.
While handling large systems are more difficult than small systems, they always have option to reject part of the flow of the videos, if they cannot handle the volume with sufficient detail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, you want people to be sued despite not having been doing anything wrong because, "oh well these things happen"?
Thinking like that is exactly why section 230 exists. These people wanted a free pay day because Google made more money, not actual reparations for infringement.
" If outsiders come and give youtube inaccurate information, it's then youtube's responsibility to improve the accuracy enough to make reasonable decisions."
Where, exactly, do they get this accurate information from, since the content providers don't know themselves?
Once again, nonsense, that only makes sense if you oversimplify things beyond any realistic description.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sure youtube has tons of people handling this issue, since they can service such large area of the world. They should be _generating_ this accurate information inside their company. I.e. if their company is actually doing something useful, they have employees that handle issues like this.
It's completely idiotic to pass around information/products/input from outsiders without improving the quality of the work. Are their employees not doing anything?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But without a working crystal ball, how are they meant to determine what is under copyright, and who holds the copyright. Note the latter makes the difference between an infringing file and a legal file.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
> But without a working crystal ball
Their crystal ball is just broken or they refuse to use it. Maybe fix that next.
> how are they meant to determine what is under copyright
I already provided the algorithm that works fine in the beginning of this thread.
> and who holds the copyright.
They just need to look at the (C) notices that are available in every work to find the author name. Assuming your authors didn't mark their names as "hilarious joker", then you can usually trust the information in the copyright notices since it's illegal to remove or change the information without permission.
> Note the latter makes the difference between an infringing file and a legal file.
it's just problem with youtube's system if they don't collect the (C) information about every video. Web platform clearly gives ways to collect that information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Like I thought - magic. You have no actual solution, just complaints that others aren't making miracles.
"I already provided the algorithm that works fine in the beginning of this thread."
No, your provided a laughably over-simplified idea of how things should work that does not mesh with reality, nor with the fact the YouTube don't have the information to process in the first place. If they don't supply the content, and they shouldn't be trusting outside sources, where is this mystical knowledge going to come from?
"They just need to look at the (C) notices that are available in every work to find the author name."
...and if that's not present? Or the person who put it there is lying about who created the work? Or they reside in a country with different rules that don't require any such thing for copyright to be applicable?
"Web platform clearly gives ways to collect that information"
No, it really, really doesn't .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But without a working crystal ball, how are they meant to determine what is under copyright, and who holds the copyright. Note the latter makes the difference between an infringing file and a legal file.
It is one of the factors, you've also got to consider that pesky 'fair use' thing as well, which can allow those that aren't the copyright owner to upload a work and not have it be infringing, and context like that can be tricky to determine, certainly not something you could trust to a filter.
Or you could have a situation where the one who uploads something isn't the copyright owner, and the upload wouldn't be covered under fair use, but still have it be non-infringing thanks to them having permission to post it from the copyright owner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
By the process of magic, I presume? If the people who own the content don't know, how will they? Plus, so what if YpuTube can do this? Virtually every other platform that might compete will not. So, at best, you're just demanded that YouTube has an insurmountable lead against any competition.
The only solution is for copyright to be streamlined so that this nonsense stops, and the only way to do that is if the people who hold the copyrights play ball. Which hasn't happens so far because this silliness is too profitable thus far.
"Are their employees not doing anything?"
Plenty. Including lobbying to try and change the idiotic system you demand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Generating accurate information is more burdensome than you expect. We've seen people burned out simply because they've had requirement to generate accurate information for some products for longer time. Programmers (like us) are experts at generating accurate information for computers to process, and there was requirement of no errors for over 17 years timespan, when every error in the end product got multiplied by 10 million times before next chance of fixing it.
Requiring 100% accuracy is not a requirement that can be done without 1) paying salary to the person 2) for extreamly good reasons like errors causing tons of damage.
This is why demands for more accuracy is not going to fly too well. People keep demanding more and more accuracy, when they have no experience what it takes to actually create it from scratch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If a farm supplies a restaurant with manure, don't expect cordon bleu cuisine out of it. It's not happening.
And your side is already being paid regularly under the expectation of accuracy. Making yourself sound like some underprivileged mook is pathetic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Youtube still sells it to the world as if it were delicious video-sharing site which has no problems whatsoever, even though rightsowners are suing them every 2nd day.
If the original content came from rightsowners, why would we "pay" youtube to deliver it to the world? According to you, the manure doesn't magically turn into something wonderful, but still youtube gets credit for rightsowner's work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Because when Viacom sued them for copyright infringement, it turned out they had given express permission for some of the works named.
"If they are required to evaluate youtube's web site for infringements, why can't they do the same to my awesome homepage? "
How about the better option - fix the entire system so that people don't have to be trawling through every site on the internet to know if they're infringing or not? Works both ways - you're safe if you inadvertently infringed, while people can be sure that they didn't infringe on you (although for your sake I hope it's not writing or logical thinking that represents your day job).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But without a working crystal ball, how are they meant to determine what is under copyright, and who holds the copyright. Note the latter makes the difference between an infringing file and a legal file.
It is one of the factors, you've also got to consider that pesky 'fair use' thing as well, which can allow those that aren't the copyright owner to upload a work and not have it be infringing.
Or you could have a situation where the one who uploads something isn't the copyright owner, and the upload wouldn't be covered under fair use, but still have it be non-infringing thanks to them having permission to post it from the copyright owner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Crap, replied to the wrong post. The response that was meant for your comment was as follows:
Giving all our posts a funny vote as I can only assume this level of obliviousness to reality is deliberate trolling. Well played.
It is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Buying Hollywood's products
Can the public buy Hollywood's products, in non-physical form, through any of those 461 sites? I.e., receive it in a form that will survive the vicissitudes of the seller—remember "PlaysForSure"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Buying Hollywood's products
Now if the price is right, you could call it a rental. Then it's just a matter of how reliable the site is along with how easy the app is to use. Very often, the site is flaky and the app buggy, so it's still not worth it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I attempted to use it a few times
TLDR
This was an advertising site that didn't actually do what it said it did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I attempted to use it a few times
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's really, really NOT a good thing, unless there's some major level of crossover between services. When you start adding exclusive content into the mix, that still encourages piracy because there's no way anyone can subscribe to all services. They'll sub to a couple, then pirate what's left over. The fundamental problem is the fragmentation of services and where the content is available. Boasting about how *high* that number is misses the point.
Anyway, all that's happening here is the typical routine - MPAA fails at addressing customer needs, offers a half-assed solution that nobody really likes and then claim victory when others have stepped in to offer decent service. From what I've seen, it was a terrible site that didn't work half as well as things like JustWatch.
So, now they're pretending that their failure is still a win, despite having utterly failed in their mission, done nothing to stem piracy and will do nothing to address the fundamental issues that made any such site necessary to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, great way to stop piracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Large sites are evil
I mean, I can easily build a site that has 100 items in it - it just takes few years to get the (digital) products ready, but end users avoid the site because it doesnt have 2 million items available in the catalog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Large sites are evil
There's nothing of the sort. In fact, one of the sites I subscribe to (MUBI) has only 30 titles available for streaming on any given day. The value there comes from curation and discovery.
The problem is - why should people use your site instead of the ones with millions of items available? There's plenty of ways to do this, but when you have hundreds of competitors people need a way to find you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Large sites are evil
What's stopping you then?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Large sites are evil
> What's stopping you then?
nothing. I already did that and it's available for end users to consume. Now where are all those end users who are screaming for more content?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
If the content there is as good as your writing here, they went to somewhere with better quality stuff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
> If the content there is as good as your writing here, they went to somewhere with better quality stuff.
and they did this evaluation without seeing my content? All the web server log files are only showing small numbers of visitors, so I don't really understand how their evaluation algorithm can do proper job without even looking at my content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Well, they'd have to find it first. Putting content up doesn't guarantee an audience, you have to advertise and otherwise find the audience to get them there. Doubly so if you refuse to use the platforms people are already using and expect them to try something that nobody's ever heard of.
"I don't really understand how their evaluation algorithm can do proper job without even looking at my content."
Whose algorithm? Are you talking about bots now, or don't you understand the different between them and human beings?
There's a huge internet out there, and you have to find your audience. You'll not get it by looking at your server logs wondering why nobody's there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Hmm, this might be dangerous question, but I don't really want to talk about it much further.
There's significant problems with humans turning to robots who just follow orders from the management.
Happily situation is being corrected all over the globe, with biggest problem-places being disintegrated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
You problem is most likely to be obscurity, as without people promoting your site, you visitor number will remain low. You fail to capture peoples interest on the home page, and so they will not mention you site to friends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
I already adverticed it in local busses, since they have tv screens in busses for adverticements. It was shown for 2 weeks before xmas in there to check if there's any interest in such products.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Well, adverticements are pretty expensive. Even the 2 weeks costed like 1500 euros, without a single dime returned from the investment. But it was only a test, since I didn't even have any way to get my money back. But with the low numbers of visitors, getting the 1500 euros back is more tricky than expected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
But then you seem to hate large sites, and so are avoiding the places where your audience is congregating, and if you are not there, then you are nowhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
We'll see what happens when local companies get interested in marketing the product.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
I count 7 post referencing an alleged site without a link so far. Again I'm going to assume this is purely trolling, 'cos no-one is that bad at "adverticing" [sic]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
I took a look at the landing page of his site, 4 occurrence of his name above for a link, and it is as I described it](https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180412/09482039613/mpaa-apparently-silently-shut-down-legal- movies-search-engine.shtml?threaded=false#c878). It would take more effort than I am prepared to put in to figure out what is on offer. I suspect his advertising is as good as his comments, a nice windmill for a bit of tilting practice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
I obviously buy the adverticements from outside vendor in my local area.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Guys, I don't have a problem if we feed trolls who actually believe what they state, but tp is literally just yanking our chain.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180409/15222139597/malibu-media-picks-fight-with-wrong-de fendant-now-facing-abuse-process-allegations.shtml#c743
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Having seen his site, its lack of design elements is in line with his opinions on copyright. The claim to be trolling may be trolling, but the site is consistent with someone who will not use the works of others, even those made available for free, unless absolutely necessary, like operating systems and HTML.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Free stuff always have some strings attached. Maybe the work
was done by slaves, or paid their taxes to ireland, or their
mansions were on sale for years without anyone interested in
the property. Anyway, the value of free is being overestimated by many people, and it's a bubble which will
burst at some point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
If you're so opposed to free, go somewhere you have to pay to make your idiotic assertions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Guess we need more of your tax dollars, since selling actual products is outdated, and now everyone will need to rely on subsidies coming from the government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
But, your hypocrisy is noted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
You obviously do not Understand the free software/hardware ecosystem. It generates a synergy that expands the power and ability of individuals and companies, like Prusa Research and Red Hat to quote two. Both of those companies contribute to the software and design communities of which they are parts, have no secret designs or software, have a lot of of competitors that use their designs and software, and are still thriving.
Makerbot was open source, but when bought by Stratasys it went closed source and downhill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
But, why? How would that attract any real business compared to using the existing online communities that you can use for free?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Because you chose a very expensive venue with little reach toward any audience who would be interested in your product. Why do that rather than go where your likely audience would be, for very little money?
You're failing because you really don't know what you're doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Erm, if true, you really don't know what you're doing. Even a cursory glance at the site makes it obvious that it's not something that would interest the mainstream audiences that such ads would be targeted to. Plus, there's no local limitation to the reach of your "product", so why would you only target a very small local area where you have no need to have an offline presence?
You should be targeting ads to sites where people who are interested in what your site does, maybe going to relevant forums and encouraging discussion on it and how it can be improved. Bus adverts and barely visible links on sites where you display how you don't know what you're doing are going to cut it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
There's no reason to advertise it to wider public, if our neighbours cannot find a reason to use the site. Local area is like testing ground for checking whether the concept works at all. After development phase has run out, it's still unknown if the service is still needed. The plans for the development were already available in 1980's, so progress in the tech development might have made the service unnecessary. But we wouldn't know until there is working platform where the ideas can be explored and the service offered to different markets.
3d printing seems to be the primary area of interest for these technologies, but there can be more niche areas that find such tech useful; it was originally designed for children or teenagers, but market research is needed to evaluate the full scope of the possibilities available.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
Only if you live in a place where people require the service. If you're setting up a bakery, sure test it out in your local area before setting up franchises elsewhere. A purely online service? Ridiculous. Yo only limit yourself to the random collection of people you are in physical proximity to, and communication beyond that is the very reason this medium exists.
Let me put it this way - you're using a site accessed from all over the world to argue that your website should only be advertised on buses to people sitting near you. That's plainly ridiculous.
"3d printing seems to be the primary area of interest for these technologies, but there can be more niche areas that find such tech useful"
Do any of the people who would be interested in such things live in your local area?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Large sites are evil
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Large sites are evil
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So useful no one noticed it gone until the one user who tried it back at the beginning went back a month ago to see if it had improved and saw it was gone!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A good start
Wow! And you only need to subscribe to 713 of them to be able to access all the lawful content!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Putting in any movie released within a year (but older than 6 months): 0 results found
I also put in well known older movies, such as "Die Hard": 0 results found
Then I put in "Transmorphers", a direct-to-confused-consumer movie: 7 results found, with Netflix being #1
The website may have been designed to help people find legal alternatives.
Instead, it showed them few, if any, options actually existed.
It's no wonder the MPAA took it down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He used MPAA and Innovate in the same sentence. Thats basically like putting a billion tons of matter and antimatter into a sandwich.
Tim, You could have killed us all*
* this was sarcasm btw for the froth-at-the-mouth weirdoes that often come to techdirt just to make stuff up
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment