Latest EU Copyright Plan Would Ban Copyright Holders From Using Creative Commons
We recently noted that the latest version of the EU's copyright directive, being pushed by MEP Axel Voss (though the metadata showed that it actually came from the EU Commission), would bring back horrible censorial ideas like mandatory filtering. As we noted, such a plan would likely kill important sites like Github, which would have trouble functioning as a repository for sharing code if it had to block... sharing of code. But the plan keeps getting worse. As MEP Julia Reda recently explained, with each new version that Voss puts out, the end results are more and more ridiculous. Under the latest, it includes:
- News sites should not be able to give out free licenses (an “inalienable right to remuneration”)
- Press agencies should also be granted this right – effectively giving them control over the spreading of facts
- Money publishers make from the law should be shared with journalists in some cases
- There should be an exception for individuals who share news content for “legitimate private and non-commercial uses”
- A newly added justification of the law is to supposedly fight fake news
Many of these ideas are similar to what Spain implemented back in 2014, as a form of a "link tax" with the goal of forcing Google to pay any publication that it sent traffic to (which, you know, sounds kind of backwards, especially given how much emphasis sites put on search engine optimization). In response to that, Google News pulled out of Spain entirely, and a study a year later found that the law ended up doing quite a lot of harm to Spanish publications -- especially smaller ones.
However, as Creative Commons noted in response to this latest proposal, the most ridiculous part of all of this is that it doesn't allow sites that want to share their content to do so:
This press publisher’s right (also commonly known as the “Link Tax”) already poses a significant threat to an informed and literate society. But Voss wants to amplify its worst features by asserting that press publishers will receive—whether they like it or not—an “inalienable right to obtain an [sic] fair and proportionate remuneration for such uses.” This means that publishers will be required to demand payment from news aggregators.
This inalienable right directly conflicts with publishers who wish to share freely and openly using Creative Commons licenses. As we’ve warned before, an unwaivable right to compensation would interfere with the operation of open licensing by reserving a special and separate economic right above and beyond the intention of some publishers. For example, the Spanish news site eldiario.es releases all of their content online for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license. By doing so, they are granting to the public a worldwide, royalty-free license to use the work under certain terms. Other news publishers in Europe using CC licenses that could also find themselves swept up under this new provision include La Stampa, 20 Minutos, and openDemocracy.
Forcing publishers who use CC to accept additional inalienable rights to be remunerated violates the letter and spirit of Creative Commons licensing and denies publishers the freedom to conduct business and share content as they wish. The proposal would pose an existential threat to the over 1.3 billion CC-licensed works online, shared freely by hundreds of millions of creators from around the world.
Once again this appears to be copyright policy driven solely by the interests of a single party: big publishers who are annoyed at Google for aggregating news and are demanding payment. It doesn't take into account (1) whether or not this is necessary (2) whether or not this makes sense (3) what will be the impact on other aggregators (4) what will be the impact on tons of other publications and (5) what will be in the best interest of the public.
It's a pretty bad way to make policy, though it's all too common when it comes to copyright.
I would be more than a little upset if the EU were to tell me that I wasn't allowed to give my money away to a charity or a friend.
Re:
Good job Pirate MEP Julia Reda is fighting our corner.
Re:
Next thing you know we'd have people selling themselves into temporary slavery for 8 hours a day in exchange for 'wages'!
Re:
I'm trying to figure out how this works in practice. If Google doesn't pay the blurb tax, and the publisher doesn't care because it's getting the traffic, who sues whom?
Neither party, obviously, will sue, or even complain, so is the government going to step in and sue Google on behalf of the publisher? How will the government even know there's been a violation if the publisher hasn't complained? How does an unrelated third party even have standing to sue and how can such a suit be successful if the 'aggrieved party' isn't cooperative?
Re: Re:
how about?
Re: how about?
He is just as absurd as de vos
Re: He is just as absurd as de vos
Insert
User-agent: googlebot-news # only the news service Disallow: / # disallow everything
in robots.txt and their precious new stories will not appear in Google news.
or
User-agent: * # everybody Disallow: / # disallow everything
and they disappear from Google new, or disappear from all search engines.
The fact that these simple lines of text are not used shows just how valuable Google actually is to their bottomline.
Forcing news sites.
Otherwise, you will end up with most of the publishers charging, so not getting any hits, but everyone going to the free content, where they rake it in with ads.
Re: Forcing news sites.
Re: Re: Forcing news sites.
...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?
Re: ...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?
Re: ...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?
I'm not sure VR sex has progressed quite that far yet.
so that the real reason the EU raided FOX EU and some other media groups is to pick up the right envelopes
[/jk]
he is supposed to be on the Committee on Legal Affairs, a substitute on the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs and a substitute on the Committee on Petitions.
isn't there one of these where he is supposed to NOT be looking after the interests of a particular section of the entertainment/copyright industries and instead, watching out for the ordinary people?
Monetization is 'their' bread n butter
So what's that worth?
I can see why those interested in making money don't want to have to compete with free... so lets just legislate free out of existence (free speech, free information, nobody needs free, I mean if someone isn't making a profit off of it then it's obviously worth nothing)...
/s
Inalienable =!= Unwaivable
If a right to something is inalienable it means that the choice to use or have it can not be restricted or blocked.
If a right is unwaivable it means that it is not a right but a requirement.
The simple fact that the proposal describes it as a right instead of a requirement obviously shows that the choice to receive payment is in the hands of the publisher. In addition it describes "fair and proportionate remuneration" which the publisher could always decide to set at $0.
To be fair, it still seems like a pretty crappy directive and has no business being made law. But, please, do not misrepresent what it is actually saying.
No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!
Techdirt re-writers NEVER see anything objectively in full context, ONLY GOOGLE'S WAY.
Re: No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!
Re: No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!
Google.com is a search engine that crawls the web and provides links back to the original site based on your search query. It does not produce any content of its own.
When Spaniards searched for news on Google, they got links back to their local news sites.
These local news sites demanded Google pay them for this free advertising and search service.
Google said "No, that's dumb." and shutdown all operations in Spain. This means that Spaniards searching on Google.com no longer can find links back to their local Spanish news sites.
The end result of this is that every Spanish news site lost massive amounts of traffic and visibility they were getting for free because Google was indexing their sites and allowing people to find them in their search results. Now they aren't and all that money coming in from that is lost.
What was that about full context?
Driven by interests of PRODUCERS not wanting to FEED GOOGLE.
Re: Driven by interests of PRODUCERS not wanting to FEED GOOGLE.
In fact, one could argue that they actually fed Google MORE because now Google doesn't have to worry about paying them one red cent for anything, in addition to not having to do any work to crawl their sites to display in search results. (Not that that takes a ton of work anyway.)
Yep, they sure showed Google...NOT.
Bye-bye and Thanks for all the Fish
Bye-bye, Android, Firefox, Linux, MySQL, LibreOffice...
Oh, so are computer languages (even the lists of functions),
Bye-bye, C, C++, Ruby, Python, OpenJava...
Oh, there is copyrighted open-source hardware,
Bye-bye, Ardunino, Raspberry Pi...
Those wicked, freeloading, Raspberry Pi-using kids better start saving up their pocket money and pay their dues to Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi.org, Python...
The article has it all backwards on "link tax"
This is an effort to stop the parasitic aggregator sites from siphoning off profit from the web economy, which they do contribute nothing to, but try to reap all the rewards for.
Most aggregator and sharing sites are direct competitors (for ex. on the market of advertisements) of original content creators and publishers, and make tons of money from the work of the latter, without paying anything back and contributing to their efforts. They generate no content on their own, just monetize the content created by others. Because of that they have lower - if any - costs, and can undercut the actual content creators with their prices.
Calling this a "link tax" is obviously an attempt to frame this something it isn't, because this is obviously neither a tax (but a fee, payable between two commercial entities), nor something that's to be paid on linking, but rather on re-using and re-packaging content generated by others.
It might not be a perfect solution, but is the first step in the right direction to get and force the parasitic entities of the web (which include Facebook, Google Search, and practically all other content sharing and aggregating services) to actually pay the real content creators for their work, that they make their money off.
Re: The article has it all backwards on "link tax"
Re: The article has it all backwards on "link tax"
Also, it is trivial to keep snippets out of Google news, in fact so simple that even a pointy haired boss could do it after 5 minutes of Wikipedia, looking at their article on robots.txt.
Being out competed as the place for getting adverts in front of people is not grounds for demanding money.
