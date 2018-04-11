The Competition-Killing Sprint, T-Mobile... >>
by Mike Masnick

Wed, Apr 11th 2018 3:33am


copyright, creative commons, eu, licensing



Latest EU Copyright Plan Would Ban Copyright Holders From Using Creative Commons

from the because-that's-how-stupid-things-have-gotten dept

We recently noted that the latest version of the EU's copyright directive, being pushed by MEP Axel Voss (though the metadata showed that it actually came from the EU Commission), would bring back horrible censorial ideas like mandatory filtering. As we noted, such a plan would likely kill important sites like Github, which would have trouble functioning as a repository for sharing code if it had to block... sharing of code. But the plan keeps getting worse. As MEP Julia Reda recently explained, with each new version that Voss puts out, the end results are more and more ridiculous. Under the latest, it includes:

  1. News sites should not be able to give out free licenses (an “inalienable right to remuneration”)
  2. Press agencies should also be granted this right – effectively giving them control over the spreading of facts
  3. Money publishers make from the law should be shared with journalists in some cases
  4. There should be an exception for individuals who share news content for “legitimate private and non-commercial uses”
  5. A newly added justification of the law is to supposedly fight fake news

Many of these ideas are similar to what Spain implemented back in 2014, as a form of a "link tax" with the goal of forcing Google to pay any publication that it sent traffic to (which, you know, sounds kind of backwards, especially given how much emphasis sites put on search engine optimization). In response to that, Google News pulled out of Spain entirely, and a study a year later found that the law ended up doing quite a lot of harm to Spanish publications -- especially smaller ones.

However, as Creative Commons noted in response to this latest proposal, the most ridiculous part of all of this is that it doesn't allow sites that want to share their content to do so:

This press publisher’s right (also commonly known as the “Link Tax”) already poses a significant threat to an informed and literate society. But Voss wants to amplify its worst features by asserting that press publishers will receive—whether they like it or not—an “inalienable right to obtain an [sic] fair and proportionate remuneration for such uses.” This means that publishers will be required to demand payment from news aggregators.

This inalienable right directly conflicts with publishers who wish to share freely and openly using Creative Commons licenses. As we’ve warned before, an unwaivable right to compensation would interfere with the operation of open licensing by reserving a special and separate economic right above and beyond the intention of some publishers. For example, the Spanish news site eldiario.es releases all of their content online for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license. By doing so, they are granting to the public a worldwide, royalty-free license to use the work under certain terms. Other news publishers in Europe using CC licenses that could also find themselves swept up under this new provision include La Stampa, 20 Minutos, and openDemocracy.

Forcing publishers who use CC to accept additional inalienable rights to be remunerated violates the letter and spirit of Creative Commons licensing and denies publishers the freedom to conduct business and share content as they wish. The proposal would pose an existential threat to the over 1.3 billion CC-licensed works online, shared freely by hundreds of millions of creators from around the world.

Once again this appears to be copyright policy driven solely by the interests of a single party: big publishers who are annoyed at Google for aggregating news and are demanding payment. It doesn't take into account (1) whether or not this is necessary (2) whether or not this makes sense (3) what will be the impact on other aggregators (4) what will be the impact on tons of other publications and (5) what will be in the best interest of the public.

It's a pretty bad way to make policy, though it's all too common when it comes to copyright.

Reader Comments

    Jeff Green (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 3:40am

    The proposal strikes at another "fundamental right". If intellectual property is property, which is of course debatable, the law should not ban its owner from giving it away freely.
    I would be more than a little upset if the EU were to tell me that I wasn't allowed to give my money away to a charity or a friend.

      Wendy Cockcroft, 11 Apr 2018 @ 5:50am

      Re:

      Silly Jeff! Property rights are for big players, not little peons like you and I.

      Good job Pirate MEP Julia Reda is fighting our corner.

      ShadowNinja (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 10:14am

      Re:

      But if people could just give their money away for free then criminals could claim you were just donating your money at gun point!

      Next thing you know we'd have people selling themselves into temporary slavery for 8 hours a day in exchange for 'wages'!

      btr1701 (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 11:56am

      Re:

      "This means that publishers will be required to demand payment from news aggregators."

      I'm trying to figure out how this works in practice. If Google doesn't pay the blurb tax, and the publisher doesn't care because it's getting the traffic, who sues whom?

      Neither party, obviously, will sue, or even complain, so is the government going to step in and sue Google on behalf of the publisher? How will the government even know there's been a violation if the publisher hasn't complained? How does an unrelated third party even have standing to sue and how can such a suit be successful if the 'aggrieved party' isn't cooperative?

    Richard (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 3:49am

    how about?

    How about asking for 0.0000000000000000000000000000000000001 Euros and allowing the sum to be rounded down to the nearest Euro?

      JoeCool (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:02am

      Re: how about?

      If people did that, the gov would just establish collection agencies "for your own good" and set "reasonable" rates. You know they would.

    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 11 Apr 2018 @ 3:58am

    He is just as absurd as de vos

    Anyone still wondering why foxes have such a bad rep?

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 4:05am

    Once again this appears to be copyright policy driven solely by the interests of a single party: big publishers who are annoyed at Google for aggregating news and are demanding payment.

    Insert

    User-agent: googlebot-news # only the news service Disallow: / # disallow everything

    in robots.txt and their precious new stories will not appear in Google news.

    or

    User-agent: * # everybody Disallow: / # disallow everything

    and they disappear from Google new, or disappear from all search engines.

    The fact that these simple lines of text are not used shows just how valuable Google actually is to their bottomline.

      spodula, 11 Apr 2018 @ 5:47am

      Forcing news sites.

      The reason they do, is because it doesnt work (At least in the big publisher's point of view) unless everyone is forced to charge.
      Otherwise, you will end up with most of the publishers charging, so not getting any hits, but everyone going to the free content, where they rake it in with ads.

        Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 6:02am

        Re: Forcing news sites.

        In't that known as competitions, and people selecting which businesses to support, whereas a link tax is a subsidy created by law, and in effect a tax to keep a failing business going.

          Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:37am

          Re: Re: Forcing news sites.

          Sure but this link tax is welfare for corporations. and the "conservatives" are for welfare for corporations and against welfare for the little guy.

    Daydream, 11 Apr 2018 @ 4:12am

    ...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?

    Or can you seek compensation in other ways, such as a return service? Even if it's as small as voting for/positively reviewing someone's work on one of those music/movie sites?

      Wendy Cockcroft, 11 Apr 2018 @ 5:51am

      Re: ...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?

      The actual problem is "compensation." This is nothing more than a giveaway request to big publishers, the rest of us be damned.

      Bluegrass Geek (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 10:55am

      Re: ...Does it specifically have to be monetary compensation?

      >Or can you seek compensation in other ways

      I'm not sure VR sex has progressed quite that far yet.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 6:12am

    [jk]

    so that the real reason the EU raided FOX EU and some other media groups is to pick up the right envelopes
    [/jk]

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:14am

    how's about checking what he is being offered for continuously bringing this to the table in the first place and what extra he is gonna get for making the proposal increasingly worse?

    he is supposed to be on the Committee on Legal Affairs, a substitute on the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs and a substitute on the Committee on Petitions.

    isn't there one of these where he is supposed to NOT be looking after the interests of a particular section of the entertainment/copyright industries and instead, watching out for the ordinary people?

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:24am

    Monetization is 'their' bread n butter

    All I see is a salty group trying to control the,flow of information. They afraid, and rightly so people banding together to give free access to information for the benefit of the public. After all they aren't makeing a single cent of what's essentially being given away.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:36am

    So what's that worth?

    So 1.3 Billion creative commons articles, what's that worth? IT sells for 0, so it's not even worth as much as one copy of one XXAA product (I mean one "copy" costs end users $150,000, but 1.3 billion costs zero)...

    I can see why those interested in making money don't want to have to compete with free... so lets just legislate free out of existence (free speech, free information, nobody needs free, I mean if someone isn't making a profit off of it then it's obviously worth nothing)...

    /s

    Ninja (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 7:38am

    If the big copyright morons out there had their ways every time they'd be fighting to scale back a lot of those things. Sometimes I wonder if we shouldn't just let them produce their copyright swords and turn those swords mercilessly against them.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 8:32am

    tp coming to the defense of such a plan with a rousing speech about how creative commons is evil, evil, evil in 3, 2, 1...

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 8:40am

    Inalienable =!= Unwaivable

    The only problem I have with this story is the conflation of the terms "inalienable" and "unwaivable."

    If a right to something is inalienable it means that the choice to use or have it can not be restricted or blocked.
    If a right is unwaivable it means that it is not a right but a requirement.

    The simple fact that the proposal describes it as a right instead of a requirement obviously shows that the choice to receive payment is in the hands of the publisher. In addition it describes "fair and proportionate remuneration" which the publisher could always decide to set at $0.

    To be fair, it still seems like a pretty crappy directive and has no business being made law. But, please, do not misrepresent what it is actually saying.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 8:52am

    If this passes, does this mean they have to pay people for the photos and videos from social media that they use, or will they continue as strong supporters of fair use when they use such works, and insist that any use, no matter how small the quote, of what they publish is paid for?

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 9:17am

    No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!

    "Google News pulled out of Spain entirely, and a study a year later found that the law ended up doing quite a lot of harm to Spanish publications"

    Techdirt re-writers NEVER see anything objectively in full context, ONLY GOOGLE'S WAY.

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 9:30am

      Re: No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!

      That simply shows that being in Google news was a benefit for the publications, and the big ones did the damage by trying to extract money from a service that was helping their business.

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 10:04am

      Re: No, GOOGLE deliberately did harm and refused to pay small tax!

      Let's see if I can simplify this for you:

      Google.com is a search engine that crawls the web and provides links back to the original site based on your search query. It does not produce any content of its own.

      When Spaniards searched for news on Google, they got links back to their local news sites.

      These local news sites demanded Google pay them for this free advertising and search service.

      Google said "No, that's dumb." and shutdown all operations in Spain. This means that Spaniards searching on Google.com no longer can find links back to their local Spanish news sites.

      The end result of this is that every Spanish news site lost massive amounts of traffic and visibility they were getting for free because Google was indexing their sites and allowing people to find them in their search results. Now they aren't and all that money coming in from that is lost.

      What was that about full context?

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 9:18am

    Driven by interests of PRODUCERS not wanting to FEED GOOGLE.

    NOT: "Once again this appears to be copyright policy driven solely by the interests of a single party: big publishers who are annoyed at Google for aggregating news and are demanding payment."

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 10:09am

      Re: Driven by interests of PRODUCERS not wanting to FEED GOOGLE.

      Did you miss the part where the "producers" are now making massively less amounts of money because of their idiotic decisions because they don't understand (like you) how the internet and search engines work?

      In fact, one could argue that they actually fed Google MORE because now Google doesn't have to worry about paying them one red cent for anything, in addition to not having to do any work to crawl their sites to display in search results. (Not that that takes a ton of work anyway.)

      Yep, they sure showed Google...NOT.

    royleith (profile), 11 Apr 2018 @ 9:28am

    Bye-bye and Thanks for all the Fish

    Software is copyright.

    Bye-bye, Android, Firefox, Linux, MySQL, LibreOffice...

    Oh, so are computer languages (even the lists of functions),

    Bye-bye, C, C++, Ruby, Python, OpenJava...

    Oh, there is copyrighted open-source hardware,

    Bye-bye, Ardunino, Raspberry Pi...

    Those wicked, freeloading, Raspberry Pi-using kids better start saving up their pocket money and pay their dues to Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi.org, Python...

    FF22, 11 Apr 2018 @ 12:00pm

    The article has it all backwards on "link tax"

    The author obviously doesn't understand what this is and why it's being considered. So, let me explain this to you.

    This is an effort to stop the parasitic aggregator sites from siphoning off profit from the web economy, which they do contribute nothing to, but try to reap all the rewards for.

    Most aggregator and sharing sites are direct competitors (for ex. on the market of advertisements) of original content creators and publishers, and make tons of money from the work of the latter, without paying anything back and contributing to their efforts. They generate no content on their own, just monetize the content created by others. Because of that they have lower - if any - costs, and can undercut the actual content creators with their prices.

    Calling this a "link tax" is obviously an attempt to frame this something it isn't, because this is obviously neither a tax (but a fee, payable between two commercial entities), nor something that's to be paid on linking, but rather on re-using and re-packaging content generated by others.

    It might not be a perfect solution, but is the first step in the right direction to get and force the parasitic entities of the web (which include Facebook, Google Search, and practically all other content sharing and aggregating services) to actually pay the real content creators for their work, that they make their money off.

      Thad, 11 Apr 2018 @ 12:16pm

      Re: The article has it all backwards on "link tax"

      ...did you seriously just suggest that the internet would be better off without search engines?

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2018 @ 12:17pm

      Re: The article has it all backwards on "link tax"

      The screams coming out of Spain say the Google was providing a valuable service to the newspapers without charging them for it, that of sending viewers to their sites, whether through search, or via Google news.

      Also, it is trivial to keep snippets out of Google news, in fact so simple that even a pointy haired boss could do it after 5 minutes of Wikipedia, looking at their article on robots.txt.

      Being out competed as the place for getting adverts in front of people is not grounds for demanding money.

