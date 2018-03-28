Italian Court Rules The Wikimedia Foundation... >>
by Karl Bode

Wed, Mar 28th 2018 3:36pm


chris sevier, elizabeth smart, filters, first amendment, frank ciccone, free speech, porn filter, rhode island



Rhode Island Backs Away From Incomprehensibly Stupid Porn Filter Law

from the stop-doing-that dept

For years now, a guy by the name of Chris Sevier has been waging a fairly facts-optional war on porn. Sevier first came to fame for trying to marry his computer to protest same sex marriage back in 2016. He also tried to sue Apple after blaming the Cuppertino giant for his own past porn addiction, and has gotten into trouble for allegedly stalking country star John Rich and a 17-year-old girl. Sevier has since been a cornerstone of an effort to pass truly awful porn filter legislation in more than 15 states under the disengenuous guise of combatting human trafficking.

Dubbed the "Human Trafficking Prevention Act," all of the incarnations of the law would force ISPs to filter pornography and other "patently offensive material." The legislation would then force state residents interested in viewing porn to pony up a one-time $20 "digital access fee" to whitelist the internet's naughty bits for each internet-connected device in the home. The proposal is patently absurd, technically impossible to implement, and yet somehow these bills continue to get further than they ever should across a huge swath of the boob-phobic country.

Rhode Island was the latest state to consider such legislation, their version of the law (pdf) imposing fines up to $500 for each instance of offensive content ISPs failed to filter (costs that would, as always, just be passed on to the end consumer while tech-savvy porn users simply tap-dance around the restrictions). Sevier's garbage legislation saw some success in the state after Sevier randomly affixed kidnapping-victim Elizibeth Smart's name to the proposal to help sell it (her name is referenced on his website), something Smart herself has been none too happy with.

Thanks to Smart's recent disgust at having her name hijacked, the original backer of the law in Rhode Island, State Senator Frank Ciccone, has decided to scrap the proposal after learning about its "dubious" origins:

Sen. Frank Ciccone, D-Providence, said he asked that the bill be killed upon learning that Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped as a teenager and whose name was attached to the bill in legislatures across the country, wanted nothing to do with it.

“In light of recent nationwide reporting about the dubious origins of this bill, I have requested that the legislation be withdrawn from today’s Judiciary Committee hearing,” Ciccone said in a Tuesday news release. “Also, after learning that Elizabeth Smart was in no way involved with this legislation, and the fact that 18 other state legislatures have received the same erroneous information leading to similar bills being sponsored across the country, I am withdrawing this legislation from the 2018 Senate session."

And while that's great and all, it would have taken Ciccone all of five minutes of internet research to discover the dubious origins of these proposals, since this bullshit has been going on for several years now. Again, none of these proposals should be getting anywhere close to being seriously considered, and the guy crafting them shouldn't be writing commercial jingle ideas on cocktail napkins, much less state law.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 28 Mar 2018 @ 3:41pm

    typo

    The stupidity of legislators never ceases to amaze me.

    Elizibeth Smart --> Elizabeth Smart

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan, 28 Mar 2018 @ 4:05pm

    America

    The land of incompetent politicians

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2018 @ 4:26pm

    big improvement over the DMCA's one-sided enforcement

    In the DMCA, content removed by the hosting provider due to a provably false infringement accusation must remain offline at least 10 additional days before it can legally be restored. Rhode Island's anti-porn bill does not force providers to wait those 10 days before reversing bogus accusation removals. So while stupid, at least it contains a grain of sanity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PartTimeZombie (profile), 28 Mar 2018 @ 4:39pm

    Total Porn Fan

    This total weirdo will be caught with porn on his laptop, dirty dirty porn.
    He's just like the anti-gay crusaders. They always wind up in some motel room with a rent-boy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2018 @ 5:30pm

      Re: Total Porn Fan

      Well, in both cases they have to study what they are against so that they understand how bad it is.

      /only mildly sarcastic

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2018 @ 4:56pm

    If only Rhode Island had backed away from an incomprehensibly stupid former MLB pitcher turned amateur video game studio head.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2018 @ 6:31pm

    Gee, look, another anomaly. You think out_of_the_blue wouldn't be so good at finding these if they were so gosh darn rare...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2018 @ 8:56pm

    Thanks Tipper Gore

    Not only did your husband cause global warming, you Started most of this strategy of stupid violent law with the PMRC the original "Think of the Children", You caused pretty much everything that is fucked about the internet you evil, evil woman.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


