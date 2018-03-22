Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company >>
<< Facebook Working With Comcast To Scuttle...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Mar 22nd 2018 9:33am


Filed Under:
alabama, corruption, etowah county, food provisions, matt qualls, sheriff todd entrekin, todd entrekin



Sheriff Caught Buying Property With Jail Food Funds, Has Tipster Who Turned Him In Arrested

from the nothing-a-little-more-abuse-of-power-can't-fix! dept

Another Alabama sheriff has been caught abusing a law that's inexplicably still on the books. Over the course of three years, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin took home at least $750,000 in funds meant to be used to feed inmates in his jail. Thanks to another bad law, there's no telling how much more than $750,000 Entrekin has pocketed, but he certainly seems to have a lot of disposable income. (h/t Guy Hamilton-Smith)

The News discovered the eye-popping figures on ethics disclosures that Entrekin sent to the state: Over the course of three years, he received more than $750,000 in extra compensation from "Food Provisions." The exact amount over $750,000 is unclear, because Entrekin was not required to specify above a $250,000 a year threshold, the paper writes.

The paper also found that Entrekin and his wife own several properties worth a combined $1.7 million, including a $740,000 four-bedroom house in Orange Beach, Ala., purchased in September.

Without the provision funds, Entrekin earns a little more than $93,000 a year, the paper says.

This aligns Sheriff Entrekin with sheriffs around the state who have enriched themselves at the expense of their inmates. Some sheriffs did enough skimming to force the federal government to step in and slap them with consent decrees in which they promised to spend all jail food funds on jail food. Unfortunately, this did little to help the sheriffs live up to their end of the federal bargain. Sheriffs keep getting richer and inmates keep getting less and less to eat.

Entrekin has decided to blame the media for his current reputational woes.

In a statement emailed to NPR, Entrekin said the "liberal media has began attacking me for following the letter of the law."

"The Food Bill is a controversial issue that's used every election cycle to attack the Sheriff's Office," Entrekin said. "Alabama Law is clear regarding my personal financial responsibilities of feeding inmates. Until the legislature acts otherwise, the Sheriff must follow the current law."

No one is forcing Entrekin to take home hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for feeding prisoners. The law allows this but does not require every sheriff running a jail to cut food expenses so there's a difference to pocket. Yes, the problem ultimately lies with the legislature which has allowed this abomination of a law to remain on the books despite it repeatedly being the source of national controversy.

But this story continues to get worse. It appears the sheriff has managed to take a journalist's source out of public circulation.

Sheets' investigation has also made headlines because of the arrest of a key source.

Sheets spoke with a landscaper named Matt Qualls who mowed Entrekin's lawn in 2015 and noticed the name of the account on his checks — the "Sheriff Todd Entrekin Food Provision Account." He shared pictures with Sheets.

"A couple people I knew came through the jail, and they say they got meat maybe once a month, and every other day, it was just beans and vegetables," Qualls told Sheets. "I put two and two together and realized that that money could have gone toward some meat or something."

Sheets' initial story was published on Feb. 18. On Feb. 22, Qualls was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after an anonymous call complained of the smell of marijuana from an apartment.

How fortuitous that an anonymous call would come along only days after AL.com exposed Sheriff Entrekin's discretionary spending. Even more fortuitously, another law enforcement agency actually performed the arrest (working with a drug task force that contained members of Entrekin's force), giving the Sheriff mostly implausible deniability.

[S]pokeswoman Natalie Barton said via email Monday that the case against Qualls "belongs to and was initiated by the Rainbow City Police Department" and "[t]he Etowah County Sheriff's Office did not have any involvement in the arrest of Mr. Qualls."

But it did have some involvement. The drug enforcement unit included deputies of Entrekin's. And it was the sheriff's department that decided to stack charges against Qualls, which could seem him facing several years in prison.

Rainbow City Police Capt. John Bryant said that his department only charged Qualls with second-degree marijuana possession, possessing drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance, namely a few Adderall pills that were not prescribed to him.

But records on the Etowah County Sheriff's Office website show that Entrekin's office charged Qualls with three additional crimes: another paraphernalia charge, another felony possession of a controlled substance charge, and felony drug trafficking. Penalties for drug trafficking are extremely steep in Alabama, where people have been imprisoned for life for the crime.

What the drug unit actually found bears almost no resemblance to the charging sheet. Qualls possessed marijuana butter, but rather than use the actual amount of marijuana contained in the apartment (and the butter) -- which would have been less than 20 grams -- Entrekin's department decided to declare all of the butter to be marijuana, raising the total weight to 2.3 pounds. This conveniently clears the 2.2 pound bar needed to charge someone with drug trafficking. The chief of the Rainbow City Police, whose officers performed the arrest, says the Sheriff's weight calculations are "inaccurate."

Even stranger, Qualls is being charged even though it may not even be his marijuana. The arrest warrant shows a completely different address for Qualls. Qualls says he lives in Gadsen, while the warrant pinpoints his residence as Centre. The arrest took place in Rainbow City.

No matter what the spokesperson says, this is clearly a vindictive arrest of someone who made the mistake of outing a sheriff for blowing jail funds on himself. A 20-year-old who knows people who've gone to jail is expendable. It looks as though the sheriff is willing to ruin Qualls' life for slightly inconveniencing his.

18 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 22 Mar 2018 @ 9:44am

    One would think that with all of these local governments going bankrupt and having shortfalls, they would see that not much money is going to the food for inmates and would cut the budget there. Lets assume it was JUST 250k/year over. A county could add the funds to schools or just lower taxes. No, rather than find legitimate cuts, they cut things like helping the needy and vets. Are they not required to provide receipts? It just annoys me to no end.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 10:38am

      Re:

      "One would think that with all of these local governments..."



      The more simple and correct answer is that your thoughts and assumptions about government are wrong.

      Inefficiency, waste, poor management, and corruption are hallmarks of government anywhere.

      Incidents of discovered government wrong doing should not be surprising, but most people somehow find them so. Consider all the malfeasance you don't see.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Berenerd (profile), 22 Mar 2018 @ 11:05am

        Re: Re:

        realistically, I know government is made for waste, I used to work for a state government. I no longer do because the money going to useless things was amazing and triggered me.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 11:10am

      Re:

      Most don't care.

      In the US, Jail is for revenge not reform. In the US the idea of a "person released from jail after serving their time" is defined as "ex-convict" a label that will follow them for the rest of their lives and be the deciding factor for many on any judgement made about them past or future. "Oh, they're an ex-con? Not hiring / selling / trusting / voting for / etc. them then." Matters not on anything else they may do. They are an ex-convict and they are beneath everyone else for life.

      That's why this sheriff, who is a criminal in his own right, will get a free pass on this one. No-one in US society is going to care about the state of care for inmates. In fact given the option, most would rather just shoot the convict dead and be done with it for even the smallest conviction, rather than do anything to make the convict comfortable to any extent. It's a system of punishment, the only reason they don't shoot them is because that would be letting them off easy. For the so called "victims" of their crimes, officially they want them to be forced to spend the rest of their lives "thinking about what they've done." In reality, they want them to suffer for as long as humanly possible bored out of their minds in a 4x4 cell.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 22 Mar 2018 @ 9:47am

    And wait, if he is given that money, where are the taxes taken out of them???? FFS!!!! Yeah, this triggered me...GAH

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      YaTOG, 22 Mar 2018 @ 7:36pm

      Re: IRS to the rescue

      That's actually a good point, IRS audit the fucker.
      He'll be sittin' in prison for decades for tax evasion.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    An Onymous Coward (profile), 22 Mar 2018 @ 10:42am

    I don't understand why the public no longer trusts our police. It doesn't make any sense.

    /s

    #yetAnotherNotch

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DONT BE STUPID BE EDUCATED, 22 Mar 2018 @ 10:45am

    HEY maffia and bikers

    HEY maffia and bikers see what you could be if you just put on a badge !!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 11:21am

    Thank God for George Wallace. He basically broke the back of the Alabama old county sheriffs system. Before him this was an every day event in all of Alabama when the sheriffs were being nice. When they were not you would find yourself swimming the river with more trace chain than you could carry.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Butter Dealer, 22 Mar 2018 @ 11:54am

    The kid's case should be determined too tainted for prosecution, the law should be removed and replaced with something at least partially sane, and the sheriff should be thrown in jail for at least three times as long as he's trying to frame the kid for.

    But in America, the best result we can hope for is that the kid will only do some time, the law will stay on the books, and the sheriff will get re-elected.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 12:27pm

    Where the hell is the ACLU or whoever to help this poor kid out??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Sheriff Buford T. Justice, 22 Mar 2018 @ 2:48pm

    You in heap a trouble now boy

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 2:54pm

    Didn't Richard Marx write a song

    about this sort of police department?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 3:16pm

    Hard to believe Sheriff Todd Entrekin blames the law - as if its forcing him to steal the money that is meant for jail food. What a dickhead. And then to further show he is a disgusting pig - he frames a gardener that outed him! Yes nothing added in this post - just wanted to mention Sheriff Todd Entrekin is a POS!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Mar 2018 @ 4:10pm

    Just a few bad apples...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Serpico, 22 Mar 2018 @ 4:16pm

    Fuck cops

    2A is for tyrannical government officials.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Mar 2018 @ 6:21pm

    out_of_the_blue's heroes, ladies and gentlemen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    YaTOG, 22 Mar 2018 @ 7:34pm

    Citizen's arrest for embezzlement...

    Even if the charge doesn't stick, if every citizen of the county does this, one or two people to do the arrest each day of the week, the Sheriff will start to have bruises around his wrists from the hand-cuffs that he'd be wearing on a daily basis.

    Would be fun for the county citizens at no cost to them.

    They could form a line outside the sheriff's office so that every time the sheriff walks out the door, another set re-arrests him and walks him back in.

    They could record the entire thing, straight to the web, and people watching them would help the prisoners out be earning enough for a happy meal for them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company >>
<< Facebook Working With Comcast To Scuttle...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

19:29 Famous Billy Goat Tavern Initiates Risky Trademark Dispute With Billy Goat Chip Co. (0)
15:27 Uber's Video Shows The Arizona Crash Victim Probably Didn't Cause Crash, Human Behind The Wheel Not Paying Attention (72)
13:43 9th Circuit Appeals Court Recognizes That DMCA Repeat Infringer Policies Must Be Flexible (21)
12:05 House Staples Extraterritorial Search Permissions Onto 2,232-Page Budget Bill; Passes It (24)
10:44 Wherein Facebook Loses Recess For Everyone (37)
10:39 Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company (0)
09:33 Sheriff Caught Buying Property With Jail Food Funds, Has Tipster Who Turned Him In Arrested (18)
06:32 Facebook Working With Comcast To Scuttle California Broadband Privacy Protections (10)
03:30 Mark Zuckerberg Finally Speaks About Cambridge Analytica; It Won't Be Enough (23)

Wednesday

17:55 As Expected Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Unconstitutional SESTA Bill, Putting Lives In Danger (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.