If You're Pissed About Facebook's Privacy Abuses, You Should Be Four Times As Angry At The Broadband Industry
To be very clear, Facebook is well deserving of the mammoth backlash the company is experiencing in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica revelations. Especially since Facebook's most substantive reaction to date has been to threaten lawsuits against news outlets for telling the truth. And, like most of these stories, it's guaranteed that the core story is only destined to get worse as more and more is revealed about the way such casual handling of private consumer data is pretty much routine not only at Facebook, but everywhere.
Despite the fact that consumer privacy apathy is now bone-grafted to the DNA of global corporate culture (usually only bubbling up after a scandal breaks), the outrage over Facebook's lack of transparency has been monumental.
Verizon-owned Techcrunch, for example, this week went so far as to call Facebook a "cancer," demanding that readers worried about privacy abuses delete their Facebook accounts. The #Deletefacebook hashtag has been trending, and countless news outlets have subsequently provided wall to wall coverage on how to delete your Facebook account (or at least delete older Facebook posts and shore up app-sharing permissions) in order to protect your privacy.
And while this outrage is well-intentioned and certainly justified, a lot of it seems a touch naive. Many of the folks that are busy deleting their Facebook accounts are simultaneously still perfectly happy to use their stock smartphone on a major carrier network, seemingly oblivious to the ugly reality that the telecom sector has been engaged, routinely, in far worse privacy violations for the better part of the last two decades. Behavior that has just as routinely failed to see anywhere near the same level of outrage by consumers, analysts or the tech press.
You'll recall that a decade ago, ISPs were caught routinely hoovering up clickstream data (data on each and every website you visit), then selling it to whoever was willing to pony up the cash. When ISPs were asked to share more detail on this data collection by the few outlets that thought this might not be a good idea, ISP executives would routinely play dumb and mute (they still do). And collectively, the lion's share of the press and public generally seemed OK with that.
From there, we learned that AT&T and Verizon were effectively bone grafted to the nation's intelligence apparatus, and both companies were caught routinely helping Uncle Sam not only spy on Americans without warrants, but providing advice on how best to tap dance around wiretap and privacy laws. When they were caught spying on Americans in violation of the law, these companies' lobbyists simply convinced the government to change the law to make this behavior retroactively legal. Again, I can remember a lot of tech news outlets justifying this apathy for national security reasons.
Once these giant telecom operators were fused to the government's data gathering operations, holding trusted surveillance partners accountable for privacy abuses (or much of anything else) increasingly became an afterthought. Even as technologies like deep packet inspection made it possible to track and sell consumer online behavior down to the millisecond. As the government routinely signaled that privacy abuses wouldn't be seriously policed, large ISPs quickly became more emboldened when it came to even more "creative" privacy abuses.
Like the time Verizon Wireless was caught covertly modifying user data packets to track users around the internet without telling them or letting them opt out. It took two years for security researchers to even realize what Verizon was doing, and another six months for Verizon to integrate an opt out function. But despite a wrist slap by the FCC, the company continues to use a more powerful variant of the same technology across its "Oath" ad empire (the combination of AOL and Yahoo) without so much as a second glance from most news outlets.
Or the time that AT&T, with full regulatory approval, decided it would be cool to charge its broadband customers hundreds of additional dollars per year just to protect their own privacy, something the company had the stones to insist was somehow a "discount." Comcast has since explored doing the same thing in regulatory filings (pdf), indicating that giant telecom monopolies are really keen on making consumer privacy a luxury option. Other companies, like CableOne, have crowed about using credit data to justify providing low income customers even worse support than the awful customer service the industry is known for.
And again, this was considered perfectly ok by government regulators, and (with a few exceptions) most of these efforts barely made a dent in national tech coverage. Certainly nowhere near the backlash we've seen from this Facebook story.
A few years back, the Wheeler run FCC realized that giant broadband providers were most assuredly running off the rails in terms of consumer privacy, so they proposed some pretty basic privacy guidelines for ISPs. While ISPs whined incessantly about the "draconian" nature of the rules, the reality is they were relatively modest: requiring that ISPs simply be transparent about what consumer data was being collected or sold, and provide consumers with working opt out tools.
But the GOP and Trump administration quickly moved (at Comcast, Verizon and AT&T's lobbying behest) to gut those rules via the Congressional Review Act before they could take effect. And when states like California tried to pass some equally modest privacy guidelines for ISPs on the state level to fill the void, telecom duopolies worked hand in hand with Google and Facebook to kill the effort, falsely informing lawmakers that privacy safeguards would harm children, inundate the internet with popups (what?), and somehow aid extremism on the internet. You probably didn't see much tech press coverage of this, either.
So again, it makes perfect sense to be angry with Facebook. But if you're deleting Facebook to protect your privacy but still happily using your stock, bloatware-laden smartphone on one of these networks, you're just trying to towel off in a rainstorm. The reality is that apathy to consumer privacy issues is the norm across industries, not the exception, and however bad Facebook's behavior has been on the privacy front, the telecom industry has been decidedly worse for much, much longer. And whereas you can choose not to use Facebook, a lack of competition means you're stuck with your snoop-happy ISP.
We've collectively decided, repeatedly, that it's OK to sacrifice consumer privacy and control for fatter revenues, a concept perfected by the telecom sector, and the Congressional and regulatory lackeys paid to love and protect them from accountability and competition. So while it's wonderful that we're suddenly interested in having a widespread, intelligent conversation about privacy in the wake of the Facebook revelations, let's do so with the broader awareness that Facebook's casual treatment of consumer privacy is just the outer maw of a mammoth gullet of dysfunction.
That industry apathy is anchored firmly into the public own apathy when it comes to actually demand fixes. Until it becomes catastrophic.
Are YOU at Facebook? And what's your multiplier for GOOGLE?
Re: Are YOU at Facebook? And what's your multiplier for GOOGLE?
Re: Re: Are YOU at Facebook? And what's your multiplier for GOOGLE?
Re: Re: Re: Are YOU at Facebook? And what's your multiplier for GOOGLE?
Otherwise, YOU must quit complaining when Gov't / police want to use those troves: if exist, WILL BE USED.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Are YOU at Facebook? And what's your multiplier for GOOGLE?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Instead he just looks like a ranting nutbag more interested in self-righteous commentary about someone else's writing, and who can't even properly operate the spittle-soaked device he's using to do it.
Coming up: more self-righteous complaining that his pointless comments have been hidden from view so that the adults can talk.
Re: tl;dr
Re:
Hahahahahahahahaha - pretty funny stuff there
Apparently the only thing they think about is their own pockets
Re: Re:
Especially when it comes to extending or increasing their personal power.
Plenty to be pissed about...
Pissed about all the tools feeding it their private info,
Pissed about ISP, the FCC, FTC, and their terrible oversight and enforcement.
Pissed at all the beta's crying for government politicians to save them from big bad business with regulation.
Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
And just how do you propose that they are saved from big bad business?
Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
The ISP's would not have those monopoly had they not been blessed by the federal, state, and local agencies and oversight you all begged for.
You have all been fear mongered into giving up your free market liberty for a little temporary regulatory safety, which means you neither deserve that liberty nor that safety!
Now shut your yappers and sleep in the beds you asked for.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Enough of the juvenile dog whistle crap
You are delusional, but you knew that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
it might suck, but this is your comeuppance!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
You know what's amusing? The way you welcome, nay, demand this. Yet while gloating about it you don't seem to realise you'll suffer as much as everyone else.
Picture this scenario - two guys are sinking in quicksand like in one of those old adventure movies. One of the guys was trying to ask for a rope to help them out, but the guy with the rope was a policeman. Guy 2 hates cops. When the cop throws an old rope that broke, guy 2 just hurls abuse at him, and mocks guy 1 for asking for a better rope that can support their weight. So, instead of helping out, the cop gets tired of the abuse and wanders off. Guy 2 now mocks the first guy for even thinking that a rope would help them, as they both inevitably sink to oblivion.
That's what you look like now. It's pretty pathetic.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
I have the integrity to say thank you to people that actually help me out. No I would not refuse their generosity, unless they had to harm someone else to help me out.
Now, if you are advancing the notion that I should be thankful to the person that gave me a slice of pie they just wiped their ass with... well... maybe you need to work on that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
I'm not sure either. Looks like another term cooked up by the way-right, Ann Coulter, or such. Like SJW.
Really though, it's the same as "ginks, gooks, jerries, sand-n****s" etc. Take your pick.
It's an effort from the propaganda wing of the alt-right to dehumanize people with different opinions, who should be considered as on the same team with different views. It helps drum up the divisions and fear of the "other", and it makes it easier to vilify and fight them.
Small-minded people tend to accept, then use these shorthand terms as badges on their quasi-uniform.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
It's a concept of dubious applicability to the real world, but some people do seem to adhere to that mindset - albeit usually from an "I'm one of the alphas (and therefore am better than all of you futilely struggling betas)" perspective. This is the first hint I remember having seen that Mr. Paint Chip (do we have a better name for him?) might be one of those people, though.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
How are those regs working for you guys? O right... still whinging about your failures.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Perfectly fine over here, thanks. It's only the US that's this screwed up, and that's because of ineffective regulation cheerled by your type.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Yes, if I had to pick between what we have now and what you have, I would take what you have, easy. But again, that is just the choice of being lubed before getting screwed anyways!
The only difference between you and me, is that I am not going to all of a sudden like being screwed just because they used a little lube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
how's that anarchy working out for ya?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Are we currently in anarchy? No.
Are we currently in regulatory capture? Yes.
Do you have any additional groundbreaking comments that reveal how stupid and ignorant you are? I may be as entertained as the next guy with your antics, but perhaps if you could provide a bit more "informed" wit to go along with it?
I am relevant, you are not.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
And this is the usual hypocrisy you guys advance as well, for example...
You said...
"Mr regulations are bad unless they are the ones I approve"
is the same as accusing me of advocating anarchy because you don't like my solutions.
I am not advocating anarchy, just saying your solutions are going to bring about that which you "claim" to wish to prevent. You would not happen to be a shill would you? I am betting you are the same fearmongered beta that keeps letting corrupt politicians and think tanks tell you that we need regulation to save you all from big bad business.
Let me help you out. The moment a politician says they want to help you is the moment you know they are lying. If you believe it... then you are a sucker. And yes, they definitely know it or they would not be saying it otherwise.
Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
I blame the failure to enforce regulations on the soft money allowed by the FEC, for the most part. That corporations and other moneyed organizations are allowed to turn elected officials, and thereby those bureaucrats that they control, to showing favoritism to those same corporations and organizations is actually called bribery. At least by those who are not part of, or benefiting from, that system.
Shame on the FEC, because they started this mess, and can end it. The political will to do so is lacking because politicians benefit from the bribery that allows them to enhance and extend their power. And it's the politicians who appoint and approve the members of the FEC.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
When the FEC fails, what do the citizens do? Cry for MORE! It is truly a win for regulation whether it succeeds or fails because when it works, they say... see told ya, and when it fails, they just say we needed more or better regs.
The problem is not that regs are evil or good, it's they they are controlled by evil people looking to profit off the misery of those they claim to represent. And when so many citizens are apathetic about the politicians and their corruption there is no relief except the relief we are "granted".
This problem is not going away any time soon. History is pretty clear that the only direction we can go is to collapse in on ourselves until enough pressure builds up to cause an explosive reaction. And there is no telling if the fallout of that will be good or bad!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
So... why do you keep voting them in instead of demanding effective regulation?
"This problem is not going away any time soon"
Nope, because people like you demand all the power to be given to the same corporations doing the damage instead of demanding that your elected government do their job.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
It's really hard to get people to stop voting for politicians by their party affiliations. Take this thread, most people are going to think I am republican when I am actually independent. Republicans are pro-regulation to the benefit of big business, so are democrats as well but just not as bad as as the repukes. The problem with democrats is that they believe lies faster when those lies resonate with their bleeding hearts. The republicans believe lies faster then it resonates with their bank accounts.
I hate them both.
"Nope, because people like you demand all the power to be given to the same corporations doing the damage instead of demanding that your elected government do their job."
That is a lie, I advocate for free-market and regulations that only work towards keeping one as free as possible from natural monopoly while interfering as little as reasonably possible.
If a corporation is allowed to do that damage or control the market, then it is no longer a beneficial market or a free one now is it?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Is this the only blog to which you provide your highly detailed steps for improving our world today?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Do a quick search on the page... you are the only person, as of this post, to have said "You people".
Look, I already know you are not playing with a full deck, but if you could just maybe stop assuming I wrote something and read what I actually wrote instead then perhaps you could... afford, get, or accidentally stumble upon a clue!
"Is this the only blog to which you provide your highly detailed steps for improving our world today?"
I bet this is not the only blog you fail to comprehend and prance about with your dogmatic limited world views attacking people you won't read or comprehend.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: tl;dr
Gerrymandering, mostly.
Gerrymandering
It is one of the problems that rises when a party has taken to election fixing to stay elected, after that we don't know if they could have won their seats and titles in a fair election, and it becomes easy to assume they couldn't.
Is the nation still a democracy?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
If you want to be a little beta human, you get ruled over! You get ruled over how the Alphas or Sigmas decide. At the lead of every pack is an alpha and they know they have your mindless undying support and that you can be easily fear mongered into accepting any limitation on your liberty for the illusion of safety.
I only feel sorry for the children that have to live under weak willed and fearful parents not willing to risk themselves to better the future of their children in a meaningful way!
Give me liberty or give me death! That is what makes a great nation... not give me protection or give me safety!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
No wonder you are not a happy person. A coward dies a thousand deaths, which death was this for you?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Plenty to be pissed about...
Do you think calling people betas and Einstein is really going to help persuade them? And if not, then why try? Whats your goal here?
To say you "did something? "At least I tried"?
You are super defensive and come off as arrogant. Get over yourself.
That is how you know I am Smart. Because I always Talk about how "Smart" I am. Which is what Smart people "Do".
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Deservse!
Mobile Networks and Privacy Rankings
As for Facebook, my wife and I had an argument some years ago when she wanted me to help her increase her privacy settings. When what she was doing didn't work, she was frustrated that I wasn't digging in for a solution. I told her flatly that the solution is to *never* put *anything* on Facebook that you don't want the world to know. I'd rather be tasked with trying to come up with a bag of unicorn poop than secure Facebook settings.
Re: Mobile Networks and Privacy Rankings
I'd make a more general argument. Never put anything on the internet that you don't want the world to know. If it's needed then proceed with great caution when choosing the service you'll be using and possibly include your own encryption.
Re: Re: Mobile Networks and Privacy Rankings
No need to worry, they do all that for you.
Even those who have never created their own FB account or even placed anything on the internet themselves ... FB has a placeholder for them and fills it with their details gleaned from elsewhere. Isn't that nice of FB to do that for all of us?
Re: Mobile Networks and Privacy Rankings
It's not about "What you put on Facebook". That's a big "duh". Of course anything you put up on the site is now out there. You can tweak the settings, but it's out there. Duh.
It IS about "Everything you do, visit, read, dwell, mouse over, like, look at, and turn away from. It IS about how often you're looking, at what time. It IS about who you know, who you pay more attention to, or less. THIS is what Facebook and Cambridge Analytica are MOST interested in, not your fucking cat photos.
The paragraph above is the stuff that tells them who you really are, what you're really into, and how to grab your attention - and manipulate it.
As for mobile networks, yes. AT&T and Verizon, as former incumbents, have the longest histories of cooperating with gov't surveillance. Newer and smaller carriers, and MVNOs less so. But any cellular network, by default, collects lots of data about you by necessity, like your location. You could try a secure phone, like those from DarkMatter. At least the phone's Android OS has been tweaked to share as little data as possible.
There's a fix for that
Don't use a smartphone, period. I don't, and while that's occasionally surprising to other people, it does have the huge advantage of removing an entire class of security/privacy threats. (Yes, there are plenty of others remaining, I know.)
Everyone has to decide for themselves, of course, but I think we've hit the point where the drawbacks of smartphones outweigh the benefits. Yes, there are people -- a FEW people -- with the technical expertise to defend against the threats, but that's well beyond nearly everyone else. (It also takes a lot of time and effort.) I think it's easier to just avoid them and use the time saved to defend against all the other myriad problems.
Re: There's a fix for that
I mean, assuming I ditch my smartphone, but keep a dumb phone, I still get my location tracked. That's fairly powerful surveillance and privacy intrusion data. I would have to carry NO phone, and then worry about license plates, facial recognition cams, etc. But no phone would help keep my location private.
So if you use a dumb phone, and your location is now known, what else does it protect you from? Nothing.
I assume that, at home, you're still using the interwebs to look up the things you're interested in, right? So basically, your content choices, postings, communications are all about as vulnerable as your smartphone actions would have been.
Nope, assuming you have a dumb phone, and still use the internet at home and work, you're not making much of a dent in your privacy at all.
The "FIX" would be cold turkey. No phone, no home computer, no ISP.
Already if one wants to go from the east coast to the west coast it is impossible without your travel being recorded. By plane, train, bus, or car there are cameras with facial recognition software.
With paperless currency [ie debit cards and credit cards] banks have the ability to decide if you are allowed to make a purchase or not.
In the future with driver-less cars you can then add in that the car, along with it master control system, will be able to decide where you can and can not go.
What this digital economy is developing into is a social system of total control that will make federalism, Marxism and slavery look tame by comparison. Total control of all aspects of one's life in all aspects with all decisions made decided by all powerful elitist whose basic physiology is egocentrics.
Re:
That's reality without driver-less cars. Almost all cars sold today have OnStar type systems, collecting information to monetize you even when you don't subscribe.
The local transit system here went to electronic fare cards a year ago. All travels are tracked, and the data has already shown up in a couple court cases.
> In the future with driver-less cars you can then add in that the car, along with it master control system, will be able to decide where you can and can not go.
Again, already a reality. OnStar type systems can disable a stolen car, and police will occasionally have that done in a police chase.
The significant difference won't be totalitarian government. It'll be the ability of driverless car companies to map an area to fine resolution, convince the telecommunications companies to install sufficient wireless infrastructure to connect to cloud computing and convince the taxpayers to pay for new road markings and signs. And either and ban snowfall or convince the taxpayers to increase their snow clearing budget to the point where all road markings are always uncovered during any snowfall.
You'll have coverage maps just like cell phone companies. And as long as there are significant blind spots, cars with the option of letting you drive will always be around.
> ...that will make federalism, Marxism and slavery look tame by comparison
Nonsense, despite what I wrote above. The country is still a democracy, and Americans do tend to react at the polls when they actually encounter consequences. Tracking them or selling their data can go unnoticed, but trying to control them gets noticed quickly.
Re: Re:
Oh God, now you've done it.
Re:
Hitchhiking, walking, bicycles, dodgier buses...and apply some CV-dazzle facepaint to avoid facial recognition.
Re: Re:
Re:
Stop being a hypocrite and you won't be tempted to trot out whataboutism as a weak pathetic attempt to hide your rotten side.
Re:
Re: Re:
Statistically, we are
Studies repeatedly rank the major broadband companies as the most hated in America. Don't say we "should" be angry, as if we're not already.
https://www.dslreports.com/shownews/EFF-Large-ISPs-Lying-to-Californians-to-Kill-New-Priv acy-Law-139963
Re:
Nice
Is that yours? Never heard it before.
Bring the damn investigations into these practices already.
Codify some fundamental data protection based on inherent liberties of the individual.
