New Orleans' Secret Predictive Policing Software Challenged In Court
from the you-might-be-a-gang-member-if... dept
Predictive policing software -- developed by Palantir and deployed secretly by the New Orleans Police Department for nearly six years -- is at the center of a criminal prosecution. The Verge first reported the NOPD's secret use of Palantir's software a few weeks ago, something only the department and the mayor knew anything about.
The relationship between New Orleans and Palantir was finalized on February 23rd, 2012, when Mayor Landrieu signed an agreement granting New Orleans free access to the firm’s public sector data integration platform. Licenses and tech support for Palantir’s law enforcement platform can run to millions of dollars annually, according to an audit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
In January 2013, New Orleans would also allow Palantir to use its law enforcement account for LexisNexis’ Accurint product, which is comprised of millions of searchable public records, court filings, licenses, addresses, phone numbers, and social media data. The firm also got free access to city criminal and non-criminal data in order to train its software for crime forecasting. Neither the residents of New Orleans nor key city council members whose job it is to oversee the use of municipal data were aware of Palantir’s access to reams of their data.
Suspects being tried didn't know anything about it either. While the NOPD turned over 60,000 pages of documents to Evans "Easy" Lewis during his trial for conspiracy and murder charges, not a single one of them referenced the software the police were using to sniff out suspects. This was mainly due to Palantir giving the city the software for free, which allowed both the city and the PD to cut the public out of the equation by eliminating bidding processes and budgetary reporting requirements.
The mayor ended the program two weeks after the Verge report, choosing not to continue working with the contractor. It appears this decision was made to limit negative coverage of the secret software deployment, rather than out of any concern for the millions of New Orleans residents swept up in Palantir's dragnet.
Yesterday, outgoing New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s press office told the Times-Picayune that his office would not renew its pro bono contract with Palantir, which has been extended three times since 2012. The remarks were the first from Landrieu’s office concerning Palantir’s work with the NOPD. The mayor did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Verge for the February 28th article, done in partnership with Investigative Fund, or from local media since news of the partnership broke.
Now that the city's secret is no longer secret, defense attorneys are demanding the NOPD start handing over Palantir-generated evidence. A man challenging his conviction on gang-related charges in New Orleans is asking for everything Palantir has on him, under the theory the dragnet also swept up plenty of exculpatory info.
In the first courtroom challenge to the New Orleans Police Department’s use of sophisticated crime-fighting software, a judge on Wednesday granted a convicted Central City gang lord a chance to try to prove his allegation that a Palantir Technologies program spat out exculpatory information on him that was never revealed to his attorneys.
Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras set an April 3 court date to rule on subpoenas that attorneys for Kentrell "Black" Hickerson will be seeking in order to learn how Palantir's program, called "Gotham," has been used in New Orleans — and particularly in the case against Hickerson and 19 other suspected "3NG" gang members.
Buras said that Hickerson's lead attorney, Kevin Vogeltanz, could add the argument to Hickerson's pending motion for a new trial.
Prosecutors are arguing the Palantir documents will add nothing new. They claim the only thing the software does is aggregate info from multiple law enforcement databases to make it easier to search. But that's not how the software is described in the Verge report. It's predictive policing software -- something that turns people into suspects based on their relationships with people in law enforcement databases or their location in the city. That's far more than "aggregation." It creates criminals who haven't committed crimes and encourages officers to view certain areas of the city as inherently suspicious.
This dovetails directly into the defense's theory about Palantir's attenuated associations and quasi-geofencing of suspected gang members: what Palantir "sees" isn't necessarily what's actually happening.
Hickerson, 38, was convicted of racketeering and drug conspiracy counts after a 10-day trial in Buras’ courtroom two years ago. Prosecutors and former gang allies said he committed or directed a series of killings in a battle over turf rights around Third and Galvez streets.
At the trial and afterward, however, Vogeltanz argued that authorities had created the idea that 3NG was a gang. He pointed to testimony from a key cooperating witness, Tyrone Knockum, who cast doubt on the gang’s cohesiveness.
“Is it a bona fide gang, or is it a group of people that grew up around each other and hang around with each other?” Vogeltanz asked.
“It’s a group of people that grew up around each other,” Knockum said.
That's what happens when algorithms decide people in the general vicinity of each other must all engage in the same activities. If some of them engage in criminal activities, then everyone the software declares to be risky -- based on law enforcement databases and math companies aren't willing to share with the accused -- faces the possibility of being swept up and charged with conspiracy, if nothing else. And criminal conspiracy charges result in real years in real prisons, based on little more than calculated assumptions about a person's relationship to those around them.
Comprehensive...eh?

It is doing its job
The police also happened to give huge amounts of personal data to this private company. Does this include medical information like pharmacy records? If so, this moves into the HIPAA area of law and the damages are per person not per day.
They were being paid in citizen personal data and prison capacity bonuses for their incorporated penal system.
There is no such thing as a free service for local governments. Someone is always profiting from it somehow.

Re: It is doing its job
HIPAA isn't often enforced. To the contrary, those who try to report violations may actually face imprisonment. See https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180322/18004339483/security-researcher-center-emoji-gate-heading -home-after-feds-drop-five-felony-charges.shtml

Re: Re: It is doing its job

Predictive indeed. :/
I could have predicted that.

There are arguments to be made both ways, as well as criticisms both ways. Look at air travel for example. The frequently mocked pictures of TSA agents crotch-searching elderly nuns and patting down young children in their search for terrorists were a result of the TSA's preoccupation with NOT profiling people. Meanwhile, Israel's counterpart method of anti-terrorism that specifically targets young Palestinian men for enhanced interrogation and invasive searches while letting other (non-profiled) people go on their way draws at least as much criticism.

"It can label you a criminal if you grew up in a 'suspicious' area" And if you just recently moved into the area, it's obviously only because you wanted to join in on whatever criminal element that may happen to be there.

Aren't there people out there trying to sell us on the idea that sharing account access is a CFAA violation?

Re:
Sounds a lot like the Cambridge Analytica hoovering of data from Facebook via a 3rd party (with the police being the 3rd party enabler, Palantir the equivalent of CA).

Re: Re:
The difference is that this violates the LexisNexis TOS not the Facebook TOS. Hopefully LexisNexis sues the pants off both and kicks the NOPD of their platform.

Re:
Different laws for different people. Cops are "special".

Re:


The biggest problem with predictive policing is that it, along with so many algorithmic 'solutions', is inherently flawed at a very basic level. It something that statisticians are aware of, and that programmers seemingly are just becoming aware of.
Data lies in extraordinarily accurate ways.
I remember one of the lessons I had when I was much younger. That logic is the art of going wrong with confidence. And Palantir, starting from the logical premise that associates of criminals are also criminals, has charged headlong over a cliff.
Their data on an individual may be extensive and comprehensive, it may even be completely accurate. That doesn't make it the truth, and it sure as hell doesn't mean that any computer program can interpret it correctly. Just like the software in Wisconsin that is used to determine if someone is a flight risk and is used to set bail and determine sentences, it is only as good as the interpretation of the data that the program has. ( https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/01/us/politics/sent-to-prison-by-a-software-programs-secret-algorith ms.html )
The fact that any person is in jail because of a programmers assumptions is surreal. The fact that any police department would rely on it is a sad indictment of that departments ethical foundation. But then again, we are talking about the marriage of a Randian and one of the most ethically bankrupt cop shops in the US.

Re:
That really depends on the programmer.
Accurate data doesn't lie. But, it is often misinterpreted.
Not really. But what is actually illogical is often falsely present as logical.
A good example of the illogical being presented as logical.
Agreed.

Re: Re:
Such people have a tendency to believe what the little back box tells them in the teeth of the obvious evidence of their own eyeballs.

Re: the teeth of their own eyeballs


This is called organized gang stalking
This is the largest part of what gang stalking is.
Had a run in with a dirty cop? They put you on a list. Owe child support to a woman who has kids by five daddies? You get put on a list.
Were you involved in a domestic violence incident? You go on a list- and dirty cops share that list with SESTA/FOSTA NGOs, and womens shelters and advocates who are de facto domestic spies(there really isnt THAT much DV that isnt a he said she said to begin with) .
And then, any of many NGOs working with the DHS, or any of the other Domestic Violence Industrial Complex and its hydra of Panoptical database abusers track your every move. Worse, they use Fusion Centers as de facto political spy centers.
Combined, we can see that the boogieman (all criminal laws except prostitution are gendered male)is always some poor sucker who gets enslaved in a database, sometimes from birth, as we see with the CalGang database in Dianne Frankensteins home state.
But organized gang stalking starts with software like Palantir.
Worse, when we factor in SWAT teams that train in Israel, and mass shooters, psycholihical operations that span SocMed platforms like Facebook and Twitter....it gets even uglier Than this guys trial.
www.researchorganizedgangstalking.wordpress.com

Re: "Swedish Model"
While that was historically true, in recent years the so-called "Swedish Model" -- making prostitution completely legal for women while extremely illegal for men -- has been sweeping the Western World, being adopted in ever-more countries at a dizzying pace.
Just one more example of the "Equality through Inequality" principle -- which even George Orwell never saw coming.



