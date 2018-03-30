It Took All Of Three Hours To Code A Plugin That Makes News Comments More Civil
from the irredeemable-trolls dept
For years now the narrative du jour in online news circles has been that the news comment section is an irredeemable menace. Outlet after outlet has informed us that they care so much about the integrity of public dialogue online that they've decided to ban website visitors from commenting on news articles entirely. Usually, these bans are accompanied by some sanctimonious claim that banning people from speaking on site was done because the outlet in question just really "valued conversation," or because they're just ultra-interested in building better relationships.
In reality, the motivation isn't quite so noble. Most websites just don't want to spend the time and money it takes to cultivate a healthy online community, in large part because bean counters can't monetize or measure the impact of quality discourse. Other outlets don't like having such a visible area where users can point out errors in news coverage. Most really would prefer we return back to the era of "letters to the editor" where the medium gets to dictate whose voices are deemed important, and whose are not. In that way it's often part power play, and part laziness.
Time and time again, these outlets have claimed that banning comments is the only option because cultivating on-site community is too expensive and time consuming. Again though, there's every indication that making the news comments section useful again doesn't take all that much work. In Norway, for example, a five-person team tookt all of three hours to code a WordPress plugin with a comically-simple premise:
"It was a basic idea," NRKbeta developer Ståle Grut told a South By Southwest crowd on Tuesday. "Readers had to prove they read a story before they were able to comment on it."
The plugin doesn't take much work to install, and website operators simply have to build a simple multiple-choice Q&A based on the article to make it work. The coders work for NRKbeta, the tech-testing group at Norway's largest national media organization. And they were quick to point out that asking your on-site community for help (as opposed to, say, implying that their input is no longer relevant) often pays dividends:
"Use your audience," Grut told the crowd. "Talk to them; play with them. They'll like you better for it."
A WordPress plugin could force users to correctly answer a few multiple-choice questions before the page's comment field would appear. Once he got to the office, he and fellow staffers spent three hours building the plugin, which Grut reminded the crowd is wholly open source. "Naturally, this was paid for by Norwegian people, so you can thank them if you want to implement it," Grut said when emphasizing that he was happy if more sites tried it out."
And while the folks behind the plugin note that it's not a magic panacea for all news comment hostility, the fact that they were able to modestly tame news comment hostility with a bare modicum of effort suggests the "irredeemable" and widely maligned news comment section isn't quite the unfixable hellscape many lazy, cheap and threatened media outlets profess it to be.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The creators of this plug-in are from:
A) Sweden
B) Norway
C) Wakanda
D) Fuck you shitstain
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I like this idea. It obviously won't stop every idiot but forcing wouldbe commenters to actually read the article first is a great idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, for Techdirt?
BTW, I am very happy that TD has kept their forums open to engage the readers. Not so happy with the quality of a one or two posters who seem to have quit their dayjob to spend more time trolling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Yes, for Techdirt?
The correct word to use when claiming someone is bad at reading is "This person can't read so _______."
A) good
B) well
C) Wakanda
D) Fuck you shitstain
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh yeah?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Deserves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who is responsible for the Stormy Daniels scandal?
a) Hillary
b) Obama
c) The Failing New York Times
d) School-age anti gun violence protesters
e) President Donald Trump, the most popular President in history
Anyone who votes e), will not be allowed to post. Which will be arguably correct, because it will indeed show that they didn't read the story.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then there's the "freedom" advocates on Forbes, like George Leef and Brian Miller. They claim they're all for freedom, but really they're just far-right hacks. What's particularly hilarious is that they have enough pull with the magazine to get articles taken down that disagree with their points of view, like what happened with a piece by Chris Ladd:
https://www.politicalorphans.com/an-explanation-from-forbes/
The commenters point out that the explanation for the pulling the article was BS and lies. So much for freedom from those freedom advocates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hell, even sites where commenting is all they are like Reddit have been heavily censoring anything that goes against the main media narrative or anything even remotely not PC. Even old tech like blogging sites will now censor you or delete your blogs on any complaints, even from a single person.
Since the media conglomerates took over the web, and forums mostly dead, only niche sites like this or chans are now the last refuge of free speech on the Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It hurts them a lot when people have differing opinions, or worse, other factual sources proving that you're talking shit in that article/blog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It will be a big change in the media. The biggest change with the best changes anywhere - bigly.
No collusion. Where is Hope, I can't find her.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Religious contribution to Forbes [Was: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Religious contribution to Forbes [Was: Re:
What I'm trying to get at is that, despite what any of Forbes' contributors have to say regarding freedom, the magazine doesn't actually care about it in any way. The site is full of double standards.
I remember one time I commented on an article from Thomas Lindsay, who whines about the "crisis" of free speech on college campuses. I pointed out in the comments that Thomas Lindsay once tried taking over Shimer University, attempting to stack the board with conservative-leaning people who share his view, imitating the supposed behavior he chastises liberals/the left for supposedly using.
https://www.chicagoreader.com/Bleader/archives/2010/04/20/after-all-the-strife-shimer-college- prez-out
http://www.bopsecrets.org/recent/shimer.htm
My comment was removed shortly afterward. Forbes' most militant contributors don't like being proven hypocrites or have facts presented to them that contradict the thrust of their article. The magazine getting rid of the comments section completely was inevitable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Religious contribution to Forbes [Was: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What A Complete Waist Of Tax Payers Money
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What A Complete Waist Of Tax Payers Money
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What A Complete Waist Of Tax Payers Money
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hours To Code A Plugin That Makes News Comments More Civil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hours To Code A Plugin That Makes News Comments More Civil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hours To Code A Plugin That Makes News Comments More Civil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Aaannnnnd......
4...
3...
2...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pardon me being the devil's advocate...
(I fully admit this is a "but what if" post, and a mocking "what if the moon was made of cheese" is a legitimate answer; nontheless, I find the question interesting in its own right, even if applicability to the situation is speculative at best.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment