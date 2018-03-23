SESTA's First Victim: Craigslist Shuts... >>
by Karl Bode

Fri, Mar 23rd 2018 6:29am


Senators Say The FCC's Broadband Maps are a Bad Joke

from the hide-a-problem-so-you-don't-have-to-fix-it dept

We've noted for some time how the broadband industry fights tooth and nail against more accurate broadband availability mapping, since having a better understanding of the broadband industry's competition problem might just result in somebody actually doing something about it. This dysfunction and apathy was most recently illustrated with the FCC's recent release of an "updated" broadband availability map, which all but hallucinates competition, speeds, and overall availability. This map (available here) also omits pricing data at industry behest, resulting in a $300 million pair of rose-colored glasses.

But it's not just the FCC's broadband availability map that's under fire. FCC maps that determine which area get wireless subsidies (more specifically Mobility Fund Phase II (MF II) funding) are also a bad joke for many of the same reasons. As such, a group of Senators from both parties fired off a letter to the FCC last week, politely pointing out how the FCC's new wireless coverage map dramatically overstates the availability of wireless broadband service:

"We write this letter to express our serious concerns that the map released by the Federal Communications Commission last week showing presumptive eligible areas for Mobility Fund Phase II (MF II) support may not be an accurate depiction of areas in need of universal service support. We understand that the map was developed based on a preliminary assessment from a one-time data collection effort that will be verified through a challenge process. However, we are concerned that the map misrepresents the existence of 4G LTE services in many areas. As a result, the Commission’s proposed challenge process may not be robust enough to adequately address the shortcomings in the Commission’s assessment of geographic areas in need of support for this proceeding."

When you're crafting telecom policy, actually understanding the "reality on the ground" is arguably important. But if you can twist, manipulate, and distort the data to indicate the industry doesn't have any real problems, you can justify the kind of head-in-sand approach to leadership that birthed the telecom industry's dysfunction in the first place. In this case, the MF II is intended to provide $4.53 billion in support over 10 years to preserve and expand mobile coverage to rural areas, something that won't actually happen if maps aren't correctly illustrating which areas need help and which areas don't.

The Senators were quick to point this out in their letter to Ajit Pai, who has repeatedly and breathlessly professed his dedication to closing the digital divide, even while the lion's share of his policies work to make these problems inherently worse:

"For too long, millions of rural Americans have been living without consistent and reliable mobile broadband service. Identifying rural areas as not eligible for support will exacerbate the digital divide, denying fundamental economic opportunities to these rural communities. We strongly urge the Commission to accurately and consistently identify areas that do not have unsubsidized 4G LTE service and provide Congress with an update on final eligible areas before auctioning $4.53 billion of MF II support."

Some lawmakers, like New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, have taken to begging for public input on their websites in the hopes of getting a more accurate picture of real-world coverage. Some, like Kansas Senator Jerry Moran say the FCC map's “value is nil," while Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker stated the FCC's map was "utterly worthless of giving us good information." That's not particularly impressive for an FCC that has been crowing about how data driven it is, but it's the price of supporting revolving door regulators who prioritize monopoly revenues over science, competition, innovation or the welfare of the public.

And while the telecom industry will be quick to insist that this is just the inherent dysfunction of government at play, the reality that this is a feature, not a bug. ISPs have routinely fought tooth and nail against every and any attempt to build better maps, fearing that a more accurate picture will only result in efforts to not only (gasp) improve competition, but might result in the subsidizing of smaller competitors that could disrupt the comfortable (but very, very broken) telecom sector status quo.

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 23 Mar 2018 @ 6:56am

    Need to insert "mobile" every time broadband is mentioned

    There's an underlying issue here: in this story, "broadband" means mobile broadband, but in many contexts, it's used as a surrogate for wired broadband... high-speed household connections for multiple users. There's a big difference. Considering wireless broadband pricing schemes, it's no substitute for underserved low-to-moderate income customers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mhajicek (profile), 23 Mar 2018 @ 6:56am

    It would seem that if the maps were presumed accurate there's no need for subsidies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 7:33am

      Re:

      Corporations that think they are owed entitlements are the infamous welfare queens that reagan referred to but no one could find.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 7:20am

    I really don't understand this one at all

    It angers both sides as Republican senators and reps or rural states will want the map to be accurate and surely the telcos would like $5 billion in subsidies? I don't get it

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 23 Mar 2018 @ 9:44am

      Re: I really don't understand this one at all

      They want the money, but they don't want to have to put in ANY effort to get it. They just want "free" money. So they need maps that get them the money, but not maps that show where WORK is actually needed. The maps need to show areas already covered so that telecos can collect the money and claim 'work done'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 10:27am

    and, of course, those same senators deny doing anything that aided FCC and Pai in particular! what a bunch of twats!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 11:04am

    This is a product of the same FCC, the head of which basically told europe to back off 5G because the US has more and better experience innovating and deploying network.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TRX, 23 Mar 2018 @ 11:25am

    The broadband maps are still probably more accurate than the "coverage" maps put forth by the cellular providers. If you're not in a town or near a major highway, you're going to find cellular service has huge voids in Flyoverland, no matter what the colored maps say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Hans, 23 Mar 2018 @ 11:46am

    Attacking from the other end

    Good timing! Just got off the phone with the Frontier Communications rep responding to my FCC complaint about their data in the FCC map site. (He'd never heard of the site.)

    After a recent TD article on the FCC hyping its fine broadband map (current as of <b>2016!</b>) I checked my local area and found it claimed Frontier would provide me with 30 meg DSL, which is total bullshit. The best you can get in most of downtown Redmond WA is 3 meg DSL. (This sleepy little town is merely the home of Microsoft, why would I expect anything faster?) If you're on the right street you can get Fios, but not me. I filed a complaint with the FCC about the map site, they forwarded it to Frontier.

    Just kept pointing out the Frontier rep that the data come from them, and it's used to inform Federal policy, so they could either correct the lie, or deliver me 30 meg service. Alternatively, the could make me go away by running a fiber under the nearest cross street, and down my 600 foot cul-de-sac so I can get Fios. He said he'd look into those and get back to me. Sure...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 12:53pm

    I went to the map and checked an address. It said Charter and ATT DSL were available. I then checked their websites for the same address, and nope, not available.

    Funny that!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2018 @ 1:43pm

    If any group of idiots would know what a bad joke is it is this group of morons.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


