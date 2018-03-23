Senators Say The FCC's Broadband Maps are a Bad Joke
from the hide-a-problem-so-you-don't-have-to-fix-it dept
We've noted for some time how the broadband industry fights tooth and nail against more accurate broadband availability mapping, since having a better understanding of the broadband industry's competition problem might just result in somebody actually doing something about it. This dysfunction and apathy was most recently illustrated with the FCC's recent release of an "updated" broadband availability map, which all but hallucinates competition, speeds, and overall availability. This map (available here) also omits pricing data at industry behest, resulting in a $300 million pair of rose-colored glasses.
But it's not just the FCC's broadband availability map that's under fire. FCC maps that determine which area get wireless subsidies (more specifically Mobility Fund Phase II (MF II) funding) are also a bad joke for many of the same reasons. As such, a group of Senators from both parties fired off a letter to the FCC last week, politely pointing out how the FCC's new wireless coverage map dramatically overstates the availability of wireless broadband service:
"We write this letter to express our serious concerns that the map released by the Federal Communications Commission last week showing presumptive eligible areas for Mobility Fund Phase II (MF II) support may not be an accurate depiction of areas in need of universal service support. We understand that the map was developed based on a preliminary assessment from a one-time data collection effort that will be verified through a challenge process. However, we are concerned that the map misrepresents the existence of 4G LTE services in many areas. As a result, the Commission’s proposed challenge process may not be robust enough to adequately address the shortcomings in the Commission’s assessment of geographic areas in need of support for this proceeding."
When you're crafting telecom policy, actually understanding the "reality on the ground" is arguably important. But if you can twist, manipulate, and distort the data to indicate the industry doesn't have any real problems, you can justify the kind of head-in-sand approach to leadership that birthed the telecom industry's dysfunction in the first place. In this case, the MF II is intended to provide $4.53 billion in support over 10 years to preserve and expand mobile coverage to rural areas, something that won't actually happen if maps aren't correctly illustrating which areas need help and which areas don't.
The Senators were quick to point this out in their letter to Ajit Pai, who has repeatedly and breathlessly professed his dedication to closing the digital divide, even while the lion's share of his policies work to make these problems inherently worse:
"For too long, millions of rural Americans have been living without consistent and reliable mobile broadband service. Identifying rural areas as not eligible for support will exacerbate the digital divide, denying fundamental economic opportunities to these rural communities. We strongly urge the Commission to accurately and consistently identify areas that do not have unsubsidized 4G LTE service and provide Congress with an update on final eligible areas before auctioning $4.53 billion of MF II support."
Some lawmakers, like New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, have taken to begging for public input on their websites in the hopes of getting a more accurate picture of real-world coverage. Some, like Kansas Senator Jerry Moran say the FCC map's “value is nil," while Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker stated the FCC's map was "utterly worthless of giving us good information." That's not particularly impressive for an FCC that has been crowing about how data driven it is, but it's the price of supporting revolving door regulators who prioritize monopoly revenues over science, competition, innovation or the welfare of the public.
And while the telecom industry will be quick to insist that this is just the inherent dysfunction of government at play, the reality that this is a feature, not a bug. ISPs have routinely fought tooth and nail against every and any attempt to build better maps, fearing that a more accurate picture will only result in efforts to not only (gasp) improve competition, but might result in the subsidizing of smaller competitors that could disrupt the comfortable (but very, very broken) telecom sector status quo.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Need to insert "mobile" every time broadband is mentioned
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I really don't understand this one at all
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I really don't understand this one at all
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
availability
which government agencies ensure the availability of kitchen utensils, shoes, carrots, video games, and door hinges ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: availability
the interweebs is NOT a constitutional function.
Regulating commerce between the many states is the function of which the interweebs "may" fall under depending upon certain criteria.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: availability
This really isn't difficult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
Your logic is pretty bankrupt. There is no reasonable end to what the government can control with it.
You are not required to have the Internet to perform any rights, and it is a intellectually dishonest claim to make.
You can still do everything with pen, paper, and money. But if you are going to lie, might as well go for the gusto right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: availability
Well, technically we don't need electricity. Let's just remove all laws "restricting" the electric companies. I'm sure nothing could go wrong.
Now water: well, we need that stuff to stay alive. Messing with that would have deadly consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bruce A."
https://www.techdirt.com/user/balbrecht
HA, HA! -- OH, NO! NO ASTRO-TURFING ON THIS WEIRD SITE!
In another topic, but ANY HUMANS HERE NEED WARNED.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bruce A."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bruce A."
Oh well, more spam to flag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Erm, you do know that those people won't see this message anyway? People don't get notified because some moron's ranting about them in a different thread to the one they're reading. Assuming you're right about them being magically risen from the dead and not just lurkers who don't regularly post, of course. The version of them that exists in this reality might still be lurking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Even he would probably admit that one long-dead account posting again isn't beyond the bounds of believability, which is why he keeps pointing it out every time he notices another such account doing so; the idea is that the plausibility of it being something other than admin sock-puppeting reduces with every additional account which pops back up that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bru
OMG! Someone actually GETS IT AND SAYS SO.
Yes, it's because are ALSO THESE SIX with over SIX YEAR GAPS:
Advocate (to Keisar Betancourt and back!): 86 (9) SIX YEAR GAP from 2007 https://www.techdirt.com/user/advocate
Andrew or Andrew Duane: 13 (1) 6 year gap; Jan 7th, 2008 https://www.techdirt.com/user/andrewlduane
CmdrKeene: 4 (less than 1); 6 and half year gap to 2011, then 14 month gap; Mar 23rd, 2010 https://www.techdirt.com/user/cmdrkeene
dickeyrat: 3 TOTAL! ONE HALF PER YEAR! Aug 17th, 2017, Jun 23rd, 2011, and Jul 10th, 2010!!! https://www.techdirt.com/user/dickeyrat
Ron Currier: 7 (1) once 2017, 4 in 2016, SIX YEAR gap to 2010 https://www.techdirt.com/user/rcurrier
slowgreenturtle or (first two only) Tony / Tony Black: 9 (1) 6 year gap; Apr 10th, 2009 https://www.techdirt.com/user/slowgreenturtle
After three, they're beyond "coincidence".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bru
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who's going to masturbate you now that Hamilton's gone too? I guess if you really wanted you could try asking Richard Bennett, but be warned, he gets very triggered around dicks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bru
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bru
Or, you know, after three, they show a pattern of account usage on this site.
Did you go on to examine the writing style pre and post gap? To examine what these accounts were and are saying?
Without that, all you're doing is showing that lots of people create accounts on here but rarely use them to post.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: RED ALERT! RECORD-BREAKING ZOMBIE! "BAlbrecht or Bru
Oh, it took me way too long and too many tries before I figured out a way to explain your idiocy about this in terms which would actually be understandable; I've been attempting it, off and on, for weeks.
(Without actually posting any of those attempts, mind you, because not posting when one doesn't have anything to say is just plain good sense.)
Have you considered the possibility that outside events related to the sorts of stories which Techdirt covers may have drawn people who used to read (and occasionally comment) here, but had drifted away since that time, back to start reading (and occasionally commenting) again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
https://www.techdirt.com/comments.php?start=0
#2: The lite mode lets see all comments, though apparently loses useful gravatar so can't tell among the many ACs, ALSO, sets a cookie so you're stuck in that mode:
https://www.techdirt.com/?_format=lite
#3 Most important: don't take this site seriously! It's just entertainment, like pro-wrestling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
It's not fanboys whom I address: it's ordinary reasonable people who by chance wander into this zombie-infested cesspit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pro-tips for Techdirt Zombie Killers (TM):
You don't have to be a "fanboy" to see how pointless your posts are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Attacking from the other end
After a recent TD article on the FCC hyping its fine broadband map (current as of <b>2016!</b>) I checked my local area and found it claimed Frontier would provide me with 30 meg DSL, which is total bullshit. The best you can get in most of downtown Redmond WA is 3 meg DSL. (This sleepy little town is merely the home of Microsoft, why would I expect anything faster?) If you're on the right street you can get Fios, but not me. I filed a complaint with the FCC about the map site, they forwarded it to Frontier.
Just kept pointing out the Frontier rep that the data come from them, and it's used to inform Federal policy, so they could either correct the lie, or deliver me 30 meg service. Alternatively, the could make me go away by running a fiber under the nearest cross street, and down my 600 foot cul-de-sac so I can get Fios. He said he'd look into those and get back to me. Sure...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment