Failures

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Mar 14th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
authoritarianism, donald trump, polling places, secret service, voter fraud



Trump Administration Wants To Start Sending Secret Service Agents To Polling Stations

from the Make-America-Grovel-Again dept

Something pretty ugly has been attached as a rider to a routine reauthorization bill. If the bill manages to move forward without this being stripped, future elections would resemble those held by dictatorial governments, where the outcome is assured before the first voter is even intimidated.

President Trump would be able to dispatch Secret Service agents to polling places nationwide during a federal election, a vast expansion of executive authority, if a provision in a Homeland Security reauthorization bill remains intact.

This appears to be the result of Trump's continued insistence he would have won the popular vote if there hadn't been so many illegal votes. Of course, the administration has produced no evidence this happened in the last election. The only story that surfaced as a result of this post-election scrutiny was one involving someone who voted twice… for Trump.

Needless to say, state officials overseeing elections are horrified. The intrusion of the law enforcement branch that works closest with the president would give elections the appearance that Secret Service agents are there to prevent voters from voting for the wrong person. Given Trump's antipathy towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat, dispatched agents would certainly deter those not matching the chosen description from exercising their rights.

State officials are trying to get the attention of unwary Capitol Hill legislators before it's too late. The bill with the rider attached has already passed in the House. The Senate is still looking through its two versions of the reauthorization bill -- one with the rider attached and one that's arguably more respectful of voting rights and the citizens exercising them.

“There is no discernible need for federal secret service agents to intrude, at the direction of the president, who may also be a candidate in that election, into thousands of citadels where democracy is enshrined,” according to a letter opposing the provision that was signed by 19 bipartisan secretaries of state and elections commissioners.

The letter — sent to the Senate’s majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and its minority leader, Charles Schumer, on Friday afternoon —requests that the Senate keep the Secret Service provision from the final legislation. The elections officials described the proposal as “unprecedented and shocking.”

“This is an alarming proposal which raises the possibility that armed federal agents will be patrolling neighborhood precincts and vote centers,” according to the letter, which was obtained by the Globe.

Very few people are going to see the presence of federal agents -- especially from an agency with close ties to the White House -- and think a fair election is in progress. The presence of any federal agents would be cause for concern, if not for the integrity of the election, than for the safety of those voting. Generally, a large law enforcement presence does not indicate safety. It indicates the area they're guarding may come under attack. Either way, this will do nothing for voter turnout and will definitely dissuade those who aren't voting for the party in power from casting their vote.

As it stands now, federal law prohibits federal agents for entering polling places. This rider would eliminate a protection put in place to protect Americans from government intrusion into the democratic process. Dispatching the Secret Service to any place Trump feels might be overrun with fake voters would only give citizens the impression the fix is in. And if it's already been decided, why bother running a federal gauntlet just to show support for your candidates?

Hopefully, common sense will prevail. But given the fact the rider was already approved by one half of legislative branch, relying on common sense seems almost nonsensical.

Reader Comments

    Jack.., 14 Mar 2018 @ 3:51am

    “Given Trump's antipathy towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat”

    What a way to ruin what started as a great article. Hard to take anything serious from someone throwing a tantrum.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:11am

      Re:

      "Hard to take anything serious from someone throwing a tantrum."

      Which is why Trump is making a laughing stock of your country. He does little else.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      carlb, 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:13am

      Red Hat?

      Indeed. He should install Debian instead.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:42am

      Re:

      Good, I don’t have to take you seriously, then.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:11am

      Re:

      Even from 8000 miles away, we can see that Trump is a racist tyrant. He HATES anyone who isn't white. If you can't see that from inside your own country, maybe you're a racist too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        David, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:36am

        Re: Re:

        He doesn't "hate" them. They just don't have business being in Trump's own country, molesting Trump's women before he has the opportunity doing them himself.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:20am

        Re: Re:

        Even from 8000 miles away, I can see you're an idiot.

        See how easy that is to do? It requires nothing to back it up, and is clearly unassailable.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:43am

      Re:

      Tim Cushing has taken to forcing SJW rhetoric into his articles lately. It's actually kind of tempting to build a FF plugin to hide his writing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:45am

        Re: Re:

        Are there SJWs on both sides?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:45am

        Re: Re:

        Feel free to do so, Russkie!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:57am

        Re: Re:

        Yeah, far easier than either a) reading opinions from someone who disagrees with you politically or b) scrolling past the article when you see his name.

        But, hey, why exercise intelligent thought or risk being exposed to alternative ideas, when you can just create an echo chamber for yourself? If you build it right, the world will conform to your ideas instead of you being forced to adapt to the world!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:00am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I've seen enough SJW rhetoric to know it's not going to "challenge" me, and that I don't want it in my tech journalism. Thanks.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:08am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            What is this nebulous SJW to which refer?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:25am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              It's one of the silly labels that the right-wing media outlets seem to use to describe people they don't like. In my experience, it's a red flag indicating that the people using it aren't worth your time nor interested in addressing positions you actually hold. They'll usually attack strawmen then call you names and disappear when you correct them.

              This guy can prove us wrong if he wants. But, since his reaction thus far has been to whine about a blog writer having opinions different from his, and wishes to hide those ideas rather than discuss them, he probably won't do that.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:29am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                It's not they're "different" from mine. I actually agree with him, for the most part. The fact that you see all criticism as disagreement, and all disagreement as desecration is the problem.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:35am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              People who can't write about anything without injecting identity politics. They think they sound smart and clever, but all they're doing is changing their writing from something compelling and thoughtful to something that only appeals to people who already agree with them.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:17am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            I've seen enough idiots to know that anyone who uses "SJW" seriously are probably getting so much misinformation from their chosen news sources that they aren't worth debating with. They usually seem to be addressing strawmen and fantasies rather than real life issues, because they've been trained to apply silly labels to people and assign teams rather than address actual ideas..

            But, I normally exercise my brain to avoid them, rather than pretending you people don't exist. That way, I'll occasionally come across comments like yours and be reminded that people like you sadly still exist.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:27am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Tim Cushing is injecting identity politics into Techdirt articles. This is indisputable.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:38am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                This is an opinion blog. The author is stating his own opinions on politics, on an article about politics. This is also indisputable.

                Do you whine about identity politics on the sites that taught you to whine about people who disagree with you as being "SJWs" as well, or only here?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Toom1275 (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Yeah, you've already made it perfecly obvious you're "challenged" enough as it is.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:44am

      Re:

      “Given Trump's antipathy towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat”

      The statement is not wrong, perhaps there is something I am not aware of - if so, please explain.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:22am

        Re: Re:

        You want him to be a racist, so you feel good hating him. That doesn't actually make him racist, though.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:28am

          Re: Re: Re:

          This whole racist thing is a joke! The left keeps throwing that out there making that word worthless. Protecting our borders doesn't make a person racist.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:14am

    Desire to be Dictator

    Is there any doubt that Trump is jealous of Putin after this? This attempt to interfere with the voting process should lead to impeachment. He seems to have no grasp of what democracy is and will stop at nothing to pervert it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      David, 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:45am

      Re: Desire to be Dictator

      The U.S. never aimed to be a democracy. It is a republic. The electoral college is just one measure for mitigating the influence of less desirable people. Slaves and women were not supposed to vote at all. Trump is just turning back the clock and not even to the Middle Ages.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:40am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        The electoral college, along with the delay between election and inauguration was a solution to the problem that it took weeks, if not months, to travel from one end of the states to the other. That was also the time it took news to travel across the states.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:04am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        The U.S. never aimed to be a democracy. It is a republic.

        Oh, don't start that nonsense. The US is a democracy, as intended. It's also a republic. The two are not mutually exclusive. "Republic" just means no monarch.

        Non-republic democracies also tended to limit voting to white males until around the same time.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:47am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        You neglected to answer the main point of the post to which you replied - nice deflection.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:50am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        "The electoral college is just one measure for mitigating the influence of less desirable people."

        The electoral college was created when the educated and well-off lived on country estates and plantations.
        Workers, merchants, and craftsmen lived in the cities, and were usually less-educated than the rich.
        After the Industrial Revolution, the educated and rich now live in the cities and the uneducated live on farms and small towns, so the electoral college gives priority to the ignorant, as this past election proved!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:46am

      Re: Desire to be Dictator

      Don’t forget about his “joke” that he wants to be president for life. He does not want to lead—he wants to rule.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:42am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        Don’t forget about his “joke” that he wants to be president for life.

        That could be arranged, though possibly not in the way he intends.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:56am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        Yeah - I doubt was a joke, he is as serious as a heart attack.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:13am

      Re: Desire to be Dictator

      It seems to me that even if they are being hit from all sides by those in power, American democratic protections are pretty strong. They have been under fire for decades now and haven't broken down yet. Trump is the ultimate trial. If the US survives this then it's going to be a much better place.

      Time will tell.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Annonymouse, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:28am

        Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator

        Well the trial was already passed when the anointed one did not win despite all her and those in the shadows tried otherwise.
        I am surprised at how long this supposedly despised President has lasted without being shot at compared to historical precedence. Oh right. He brought in his own security on the get go. 🙈🙊🙉

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 4:26am

    I fully support this after one simple amendment...
    Congress members can not meet with anyone with out armed federal police monitoring their actions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    John E Cressman, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:09am

    Get back to tech stuff

    Please get back to things you can speak intelligently on.

    You may a number of completely false statements and quite a WRONG few assumptions based on some vague theory that you obviously created from a warped liberal mindset.

    While I agree that the Secret Service is probably NOT the agency to be monitoring election polling stations, the fact that there ARE monitors should make people feel SAFER to vote, knowing there is someone there to prevent ANY political organization or group from intimidating LEGAL voters.

    But... the moment they advocate one party over another or turn away a single LEGAL voter, then I would have a problem with it. THAT'S when it becomes similar to a dictatorship. If there are secret service agents walking into the booth with guns drawn while you cast your vote, then we have an issue. Just having armed members of law enforcement around... no... not even REMOTELY close to the "elections" in dictatorships.

    • identicon
      Stan, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:18am

      Re: Get back to tech stuff

      Curious how nobody remembers the panthers posting members at voting stations back in 2008.

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:32am

        Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff

        Unless I'm mistaken, that was a single group at a single station and it was never proven that they caused any voting problems (although they did make it into quite a lot of racist memes that pretended differently).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:08am

        Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff

        Curious how some ignorant morons can't discern the difference between private citizens with no legal authority and armed federal officers with the the authority to use legal force.

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:31am

      Re: Get back to tech stuff

      You'd think by now the number of times you idiots have whined about this site not covering tech on a particular story, you'd have worked out by now that this site does not only cover tech issues.

      But, you're clearly a partisan idiot so you're rather whine about "liberals" than accept objective reality into your thought process.

      "But... the moment they advocate one party over another or turn away a single LEGAL voter"

      That's far, far, far more likely than Trump's claim that he only lost the popular vote by 3 million due to illegal voting.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:25am

        Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff

        Voters being turned away hasn't happened. Illegals voting has.

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:32am

          Re: Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff

          "Illegals voting has."

          Oooh, do you have some of that proof that Trump never bothers to provide? Cool, let's see it!

          I would note that voters being turned away tends to happen with a little more subtlety, through poll taxes, gerrymandering and the like rather than literally standing there at the door, but this isn't an administration that's known for subtlety.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 5:13am

    Big government is fine as long is it's our team.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:40am

    Techdirt carrying the water

    Way to take every opportunity to insight hatred techdirt. You just couldn't pass up the opportunity for bashing "wrong think".

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:49am

    "Given Trump's antipathy towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat"

    This is a supremely idiotic statement, with no bearing on reality.

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:54am

      Re:

      You haven't been paying attention.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:59am

      Re:

      Can you find 3 examples of him showing true empathy* towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat?

      *(this excludes obvious PR stunts and blatant attempts go gain personal benefits from it)

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:27am

        Re: Re:

        The proof isn't finding him showing empathy, which isn't his strong suit. It would be finding him acting with antipathy toward people based solely on their lack of whiteness.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:54am

    1) Voters do not like your policies
    2) Big mid terms coming up
    3) ?????
    4) Celebrate huge win at the polls
    5) More collusion, extortion and general grifting
    6) Profit!!!!

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:55am

    no literacy required

    Who added the language to the bill in the first place?

    Also it seems Congress members don't read the bills anymore and just assume it's good as long as someone else says it's okay to vote on it.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 6:59am

      Re: no literacy required

      Probably some intern ... just like last time.

      Who was it that said "We have to vote on it to find out what's in it"

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:14am

        Re: Re: no literacy required

        "Who was it that said "We have to vote on it to find out what's in it""

        Someone who's constantly incorrectly quoted out of context to distort what she was actually talking about. It seems to be a popular tactic in some quarters, since otherwise people who actually hear the correct context seem to end up agreeing with the speaker rather than the "news" outlet.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:22am

          Re: Re: Re: no literacy required

          I know ... I was troll baiting - sorry, I'm guilty.

          I took the Pelosi statement as an admission that they do not or are not given time to read the bills before voting. Some bills are not even readable, it is chicken scratching in the margins.

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:33am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: no literacy required

            "I know ... I was troll baiting - sorry, I'm guilty."

            Cool, always nice to know that someone is just pretending to be that ignorant. Though, I wish you wouldn't. It's too hard to tell the difference nowadays :(

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:26am

    The secret service was originally created to protect from counterfeiting.

    So at least there's theoretically an incredibly tenuous link between the SS and protecting election integrity.

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 14 Mar 2018 @ 7:37am

    It's interesting to see the Internet's Canary-in-the-shit-mine in action. The moment trolls ooze out of the woodwork to infest the comments of any article that can even remotely be interpreted as criticizing Trump/Russia, their actions immediately add to the article's credibility.

