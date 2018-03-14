Trump Administration Wants To Start Sending Secret Service Agents To Polling Stations
Something pretty ugly has been attached as a rider to a routine reauthorization bill. If the bill manages to move forward without this being stripped, future elections would resemble those held by dictatorial governments, where the outcome is assured before the first voter is even intimidated.
President Trump would be able to dispatch Secret Service agents to polling places nationwide during a federal election, a vast expansion of executive authority, if a provision in a Homeland Security reauthorization bill remains intact.
This appears to be the result of Trump's continued insistence he would have won the popular vote if there hadn't been so many illegal votes. Of course, the administration has produced no evidence this happened in the last election. The only story that surfaced as a result of this post-election scrutiny was one involving someone who voted twice… for Trump.
Needless to say, state officials overseeing elections are horrified. The intrusion of the law enforcement branch that works closest with the president would give elections the appearance that Secret Service agents are there to prevent voters from voting for the wrong person. Given Trump's antipathy towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat, dispatched agents would certainly deter those not matching the chosen description from exercising their rights.
State officials are trying to get the attention of unwary Capitol Hill legislators before it's too late. The bill with the rider attached has already passed in the House. The Senate is still looking through its two versions of the reauthorization bill -- one with the rider attached and one that's arguably more respectful of voting rights and the citizens exercising them.
“There is no discernible need for federal secret service agents to intrude, at the direction of the president, who may also be a candidate in that election, into thousands of citadels where democracy is enshrined,” according to a letter opposing the provision that was signed by 19 bipartisan secretaries of state and elections commissioners.
The letter — sent to the Senate’s majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and its minority leader, Charles Schumer, on Friday afternoon —requests that the Senate keep the Secret Service provision from the final legislation. The elections officials described the proposal as “unprecedented and shocking.”
“This is an alarming proposal which raises the possibility that armed federal agents will be patrolling neighborhood precincts and vote centers,” according to the letter, which was obtained by the Globe.
Very few people are going to see the presence of federal agents -- especially from an agency with close ties to the White House -- and think a fair election is in progress. The presence of any federal agents would be cause for concern, if not for the integrity of the election, than for the safety of those voting. Generally, a large law enforcement presence does not indicate safety. It indicates the area they're guarding may come under attack. Either way, this will do nothing for voter turnout and will definitely dissuade those who aren't voting for the party in power from casting their vote.
As it stands now, federal law prohibits federal agents for entering polling places. This rider would eliminate a protection put in place to protect Americans from government intrusion into the democratic process. Dispatching the Secret Service to any place Trump feels might be overrun with fake voters would only give citizens the impression the fix is in. And if it's already been decided, why bother running a federal gauntlet just to show support for your candidates?
Hopefully, common sense will prevail. But given the fact the rider was already approved by one half of legislative branch, relying on common sense seems almost nonsensical.
Reader Comments
What a way to ruin what started as a great article. Hard to take anything serious from someone throwing a tantrum.
Re:
Which is why Trump is making a laughing stock of your country. He does little else.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Interesting!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Red Hat?
Re: Red Hat?
Re:
Good, I don’t have to take you seriously, then.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
See how easy that is to do? It requires nothing to back it up, and is clearly unassailable.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Bow to your god, cow.
Re: Re:
But, hey, why exercise intelligent thought or risk being exposed to alternative ideas, when you can just create an echo chamber for yourself? If you build it right, the world will conform to your ideas instead of you being forced to adapt to the world!
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
This guy can prove us wrong if he wants. But, since his reaction thus far has been to whine about a blog writer having opinions different from his, and wishes to hide those ideas rather than discuss them, he probably won't do that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
But, I normally exercise my brain to avoid them, rather than pretending you people don't exist. That way, I'll occasionally come across comments like yours and be reminded that people like you sadly still exist.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Do you whine about identity politics on the sites that taught you to whine about people who disagree with you as being "SJWs" as well, or only here?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
The statement is not wrong, perhaps there is something I am not aware of - if so, please explain.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Desire to be Dictator
Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Oh, don't start that nonsense. The US is a democracy, as intended. It's also a republic. The two are not mutually exclusive. "Republic" just means no monarch.
Non-republic democracies also tended to limit voting to white males until around the same time.
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
The electoral college was created when the educated and well-off lived on country estates and plantations.
Workers, merchants, and craftsmen lived in the cities, and were usually less-educated than the rich.
After the Industrial Revolution, the educated and rich now live in the cities and the uneducated live on farms and small towns, so the electoral college gives priority to the ignorant, as this past election proved!
Re: Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Desire to be Dictator
Don’t forget about his “joke” that he wants to be president for life. He does not want to lead—he wants to rule.
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
That could be arranged, though possibly not in the way he intends.
Re: Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
Re: Desire to be Dictator
Time will tell.
Re: Re: Desire to be Dictator
I am surprised at how long this supposedly despised President has lasted without being shot at compared to historical precedence. Oh right. He brought in his own security on the get go. 🙈🙊🙉
Congress members can not meet with anyone with out armed federal police monitoring their actions.
Re:
Get back to tech stuff
You may a number of completely false statements and quite a WRONG few assumptions based on some vague theory that you obviously created from a warped liberal mindset.
While I agree that the Secret Service is probably NOT the agency to be monitoring election polling stations, the fact that there ARE monitors should make people feel SAFER to vote, knowing there is someone there to prevent ANY political organization or group from intimidating LEGAL voters.
But... the moment they advocate one party over another or turn away a single LEGAL voter, then I would have a problem with it. THAT'S when it becomes similar to a dictatorship. If there are secret service agents walking into the booth with guns drawn while you cast your vote, then we have an issue. Just having armed members of law enforcement around... no... not even REMOTELY close to the "elections" in dictatorships.
Re: Get back to tech stuff
Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff
Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff
Re: Get back to tech stuff
But, you're clearly a partisan idiot so you're rather whine about "liberals" than accept objective reality into your thought process.
"But... the moment they advocate one party over another or turn away a single LEGAL voter"
That's far, far, far more likely than Trump's claim that he only lost the popular vote by 3 million due to illegal voting.
Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff
Re: Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff
Oooh, do you have some of that proof that Trump never bothers to provide? Cool, let's see it!
I would note that voters being turned away tends to happen with a little more subtlety, through poll taxes, gerrymandering and the like rather than literally standing there at the door, but this isn't an administration that's known for subtlety.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Get back to tech stuff
Techdirt carrying the water
This is a supremely idiotic statement, with no bearing on reality.
Re:
Re:
Can you find 3 examples of him showing true empathy* towards anyone that isn't white with a red hat?
*(this excludes obvious PR stunts and blatant attempts go gain personal benefits from it)
Re: Re:
2) Big mid terms coming up
3) ?????
4) Celebrate huge win at the polls
5) More collusion, extortion and general grifting
6) Profit!!!!
no literacy required
Also it seems Congress members don't read the bills anymore and just assume it's good as long as someone else says it's okay to vote on it.
Re: no literacy required
Who was it that said "We have to vote on it to find out what's in it"
Re: Re: no literacy required
Someone who's constantly incorrectly quoted out of context to distort what she was actually talking about. It seems to be a popular tactic in some quarters, since otherwise people who actually hear the correct context seem to end up agreeing with the speaker rather than the "news" outlet.
Re: Re: Re: no literacy required
I took the Pelosi statement as an admission that they do not or are not given time to read the bills before voting. Some bills are not even readable, it is chicken scratching in the margins.
Re: Re: Re: Re: no literacy required
Cool, always nice to know that someone is just pretending to be that ignorant. Though, I wish you wouldn't. It's too hard to tell the difference nowadays :(
The secret service was originally created to protect from counterfeiting.
So at least there's theoretically an incredibly tenuous link between the SS and protecting election integrity.
Re:
