Police Department With Eight Full-Time Officers Acquired 31 Military Vehicles Thru DoD's Surplus Program
The Defense Department's 1033 program has allowed law enforcement to muddy the water on the distinction between police force and military force. Given the right reasoning (most commonly cited: Wars on Terror/Drugs), police departments are allowed to pick up surplus military gear, often for free (utilizing DHS grants) and start pretending they're an occupying force, rather than public servants.
This came to a head following protests in Ferguson, Missouri, where viewers around the world were treated to the sight of local law enforcement rolling up on residents in mine-resistant vehicles while clad in gear that made officers look far more like soldiers than cops. This prompted a rollback of the 1033 program by Obama, limiting the sort of gear police departments could obtain to more innocuous surplus, like computers and furniture.
That has since changed. President Trump, showing his support for all things law enforcement, rolled back Obama's rollback, giving police departments access to assault vehicles and military weapons. With this comes a rollback in trust, as it has been shown giving military gear to cops makes them believe they're soldiers in a war zone, rather than public servants in a community.
Not everyone abuses this program, but those that do, do so spectacularly. An 11-member police force for a Delaware town with 400 residents has availed itself of more than $3 million in 1033 gear over the last five years. This first came to light late last year when documents obtained by Muckrock prompted town officials to wonder why they hadn't been notified of the department's stockpile.
When asked if the Dewey PD could account for all of the items by providing the physical location of items in their possession and paper trails for items sold, Sgt. Cliff Dempsey said, “We’re not going to comment on that matter at this time.”
On the agenda for a Nov. 11 Dewey Beach commissioners’ meeting is the discussion of three options for to the 1033 program:
1. require the DBPD to provide complete accounting for property received through any federal or surplus property program,
2. accept a recommendation from the town’s audit committee to utilize the town’s auditors, or
3. hire an independent consultant to conduct a more comprehensive review.
Some of the military equipment can be located. A recent report by the Milford Beacon contains a photo showing five military trucks and two ATVs parked in the department's storage lot. But that is only a small part of the Dewey PD's total holdings.
[A]mong hundreds of line items turned over between March 2013 and December 2017, the police acquired a total of 12 ATVs, 51 jackets or parkas and 13 space heaters, and 19 trucks of all kinds.
Dewey’s department has just eight full-time and three part-time officers, the town population is less than 400 people and the town itself is a just mile long and two blocks wide.
This includes a mine-resistant armored car and an armored Humvee -- all to oversee 400 people residing in a one-mile, two-block stretch. The justifications for even the more innocuous acquisitions are questionable, if not downright laughable. As the Beacon points out, the Dewey PD requested boats for water rescues, something already handled by a separate beach patrol and the Coast Guard. ATVs were supposedly handed to the department for something termed "homeland security patrols."
Many items were obtained to support the PD's private shooting range, including multiple tractors to shore up backstop berms and parkas to wear on colder days. The location of the range is kept secret by the department and the town was not (knowingly) involved in financing its construction. This secret range is mentioned more than 50 times in the PD's 1033 requests.
Despite this news surfacing last November, town commissioners have yet to receive any answers from the department it apparently can't oversee.
At their Feb. 10 meeting, Commissioner Gary Persinger lamented, “We’re three months down the road and we don’t have information in response to that request.”
As of March 1, [Mayor T.J.] Redefer said had not yet been privy to the departmental justifications of need.
On top of this, the department has apparently been selling some of the surplus it has received. Certain sales are permitted by federal law, but there has been no reporting by the police department detailing the amount of money received or what is being done with the funds. The extensive list of items obtained makes it appear the Dewey PD has stocked and furnished its office at federal taxpayers' expense while avoiding any sort of local accountability.
All of this is legal under state and federal law. In Delaware, law enforcement agencies aren't required to notify local governments about 1033 acquisitions and sales. And so they don't, apparently, even though it would make more sense in the long run to be upfront about it. When details about acquired military equipment remain solely in the hands of law enforcement recipients, the general assumption is something is being abused. After all, if you've done nothing wrong, you've got nothing to hide, right? But as is so often the case, details are uncovered years after the fact and often by unrelated third parties who apparently care more about police oversight than the local governments charged with overseeing their law enforcement agencies.
"Well if you don't need the money..."
If they are selling the items, and refuse to account for them, then the solution seems simple: Stop funding them.
Clearly the Dewey PD has all the resources and funding that they need thanks to the 1033 program, and as such it would be a waste to spend taxpayer dollars on them. If they want taxpayer money then they better start answering the 'requests' put forth to them about what they have, where it is, what they are doing with it and why they need it.
If they cannot, or will not answer basic questions like that then it's clear they are not interested in serving the public, and as such have no business being paid by the public.
Re: "Well if you don't need the money..."
What I don't understand is why all these towns and cities have no control over their *appointed* (not elected) law enforcement heads. Why is the police chief effectively untouchable short of a city council vote to fire him? Who the hell writes these charters?
Re: Re: "Well if you don't need the money..."
We've seen what the political-campaigning environment leads to in other areas, from legislators on out; it's easy enough to see why there would be value in being able to tell certain people "you don't need to worry about re-election, just do your job".
Similarly, needing a vote of the city council - rather than serving at the will of some particular elected official, e.g. the mayor, as various federal officials are at the will of the President - means not needing to worry about being fired the instant someone new gets elected to that office, because you need consensus among a broader group of officials.
The downside is that it does mean less accountability, with consequences such as those which we see here.
Re: Re: Re: "Well if you don't need the money..."
... I'm not being hopelessly idealistic, am I?
Re: "Well if you don't need the money..."
Oh and an officer's gun was stolen by some teenagers out of his unlocked car recently and traded for drugs.
Stay away from Dewey Beach. It's a scary place (especially if you're black).
Re: Re: "Well if you don't need the money..."
- Dewey Beach PD
Maintenance
Just what are the rules about selling 1033 items? When are the Feds going to do something about this little cabal? Right, homeland security, better to have these guys over prepared, even if the stuff won't work because there is no money to maintain the equipment.
Re: Maintenance
8 full time officers for 400 people?
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/safety-justice/police-officers-per-capita-rates-employment-for-cit y-departments.html
Who is paying for this? Is it another speed-trap town?
Re: 8 full time officers for 400 people?
Re: Re: 8 full time officers for 400 people?
Re: Re: 8 full time officers for 400 people?
Re: 8 full time officers for 400 people?
The only danger that I could possibly conceive of that might require homeland security patrol is the relative proximity to the Jersey Shore and the hazards of anyone from there washing up on Delaware beaches.
Re: Re: 8 full time officers for 400 people?
The trap works much better when speeders turn the corner and see a tank...
Dewey PD has ... while avoiding any sort of local accountability
Ditto with the Fed's "asset forfeiture" program, which provides unaccountable slush funds for additional toys, like stingrays and drones.
The Feds under Obama also attempted to corner the market on ammunition. Why these agencies like the Post Office, the IRS, etc., need several generations' worth of non-military ammunition is a question that Muckrock and others should be asking.
Draw your own conclusions, but they won't be pretty.
Re: Dewey PD has ... while avoiding any sort of local accountability
If you're going to drag up debunked conspiracy theories from 2014 InfoWars, could you at least make them interesting?
Re: Re: Dewey PD has ... while avoiding any sort of local accountability
Re: Re: Re: Dewey PD has ... while avoiding any sort of local accountability
Re: Dewey PD has ... while avoiding any sort of local accountability
list prices
For instance, .45 pistols are worth five to ten times the $58 value listed on the report. Someone needs to fire those government appraisers.
Re: list prices
Hey Cletus
Hey Cletus, hold my beer and watch this! I AM RAMBO
Dewey must be a very violent city O.o
Oh, and 0.2 officers per jacket. Though I'd be inclined to say Dewey has 11 corrupt douchebags so technically it's 0 officers per jacket.
Secret shooting range
(I live about a mile away from a shooting range by a local prison. When they're using it, I can hear it.)
Re: Secret shooting range
Re: Re: Secret shooting range
So if they are reselling the surplus MILITARY weapons and supplies, who is buying them? I mean which honest citizens need a military armored vehicle?
Re: Re: Re: Secret shooting range
I don't find the large number of jackets to be troubling. I have played the buy govt surplus game and an individual lot of jackets is often a mix of sizes. Could be those 51 jackets were one lot with take them all condition.
Another bad thing about this small town getting all this stuff is the likelyhood that a town that COULD use a few of these things might not get any due to this town's greed.
The rule say that the equipment must be put into use within 12 months, and must be used for at least 12 months for small equipment, 18 months for regular vehicles and small boats, with longer use required for large vehicles, aircraft, etc.
The rules also block the most obvious loopholes. That the equipment may not be loaned or used privately during that period, or broken down for parts.
Will they get one?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Re:
I dunno, my first thought would be that those involved might have asked just to make a point.
"Everyone else is asking for military surplus that they don't need, so clearly we need something that we definitely don't need. If you deny our request as unreasonable, then what's your excuse for giving them what they ask for?"
For all this STUFF..
How many People that NEED A CAR, TRUCK, BIKE..
Small trailers for Emergencys???
Could we fix up this nation with all this STUFF??
How about smaller forces, reselling it(AT BETTER PRICES) to get money to update property..
How many agencies would LOVE to have access to the NON-LETHAL goods??
