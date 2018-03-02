Judge Tells Prosecutors They Need To Prove Contractor Knew He Had Classified Docs In His 50-Terabyte Stash
The federal judge presiding over the prosecution of a government contractor who took home 50 terabytes of sensitive national security documents home with him has sent a message. And the message is this: collect it all.
Harold Martin did what surveillance agencies do best. He built himself a haystack of government documents, some of them designated "top secret." The prosecution is counting on this haystack to put Harold Martin in prison on espionage charges. But the judge has just ordered prosecutors to prove the few "top secret" needles justify a conviction for the entire haystack. Josh Gerstein at Politico has the details.
Baltimore-based U.S. District Court Judge Marvin Garbis suggested in his Feb. 16 order that the sheer volume of information may be a problem for prosecutors because their case is based on 20 felony charges that Martin illegally retained individual classified documents without permission.
Garbis asked the prosecution and defense to explain whether the government must prove that Martin knew he had those specific documents in his possession or whether he could be convicted of the claimed Espionage Act violations without such proof.
Espionage prosecutions are a mess. This mess usually works in the government's favor. The rules surrounding these prosecutions severely restrict the defenses the accused can raise and the evidence they can submit. The sensitivity of the underlying documents results in plenty of ex parte submissions seen only by the judge and the government. In this case, though, the judge is asking the government to prove Martin knowingly took top secret documents, rather than just ending up with some in his massive collection of government paperwork. If it can't, Martin might walk away from charges on the premise he had no idea what was in the 50 terabytes in his possession. Here's law prof Steve Vladeck's take on the order:
"There has not been a lot of really sophisticated litigation about the awkwardness of treating piles of information as being subject to the Espionage Act because of one piece of that pile," said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. "It's a rare situation where the defendant has a plausible argument that he grabbed the wrong pile of documents."
Prosecutors aren't happy with this order. Their response says they have no obligation to prove Martin knew he had sensitive documents in his stash. This is a questionable assertion, considering the accusing party carries the burden of proof in all criminal cases. The government apparently believes it can secure a conviction without this key evidence.
But prosecutors also make a solid point: a requirement like this encourages people exfiltrating government documents to take as many as possible. The more you grab, the harder it is for prosecutors to prove you knowingly possessed classified material.
If this proves to be a sticking point, prosecutors may decide to go after Martin for theft. It probably won't net them the sentence a 20-count indictment normally would, but probably looks more palatable than accepting Martin's unsolicited offer to plead guilty to a single count of the charges brought against him.
Hopefully, the judge won't back down from this demand. The government's track record with espionage prosecutions is terrible. They've severely harmed people who've done nothing more than try to be a good employee. Lots of people take work home with them. Only a very small percentage of those do anything more nefarious with government documents than work off the clock.
Re:
Maybe not, from the article...
"Even if Martin is able to get the judge to side with him, he's not out of jeopardy," Vladeck said. "The reality is the Espionage Act is remarkably capacious, and I don't think this going to end well for Mr. Martin."
Re:
Oy
Re: Oy
This was a mistype. Not an intended interjection.
But feel free to think of it as one.
It's not stealing a truckload of office supplies.
It's stealing a couple boxes of the good pens and carting them out with a truckload of legitimately requisitioned offices supplies.
Metaphorically.
Re:
Re:
They just hide the useful/stolen code in a bunch of crap (the rest of the game).
If it's classified, lock it up
On a separate subject, 50 terabytes of documents is one hell of a lot of documents. Maybe this shows how much, possibly superfluous, paperwork the government generates.
Re: If it's classified, lock it up
It definitely suggests incompetence if a mere 20 classified documents are stored in the same servers as the massive pile of non-classified documents, and had nothing special separating them.
I mean, if you have a basement full of company documents and one of them is the deed the building, it doesn't matter if you have it labeled "DO NOT OPEN" and "TOP SECRET" and has a padlock attached. You still want that thing stored separately from Employee Report #616735-A.
Now, in terms of the quantity of data, it depends on what format of data was being stored. If it was text documents in GIF format like the court documents on Techdirt, or if it was a standard pictures/graphs/text PDF file, an average of around 40kb per page. If it was in something comparable to Microsoft Word format, closer to 20kb per page.
So let's assume it was that larger size. In fact, just to make the math easy, let's bump it up to 50kb per file. Since a terabyte is a thousand gigabytes is a thousand megabytes is a thousand kilobytes, 50 TB = 50,000 GB = 50,000,000 MB = 50,000,000,000 KB = 1,000,000,000 files = 1 billion documents.
Re: Re: If it's classified, lock it up
"Can I at least sign into MY computer?!" "Well..."
The problem with that idea is that the government seems to have a habit of over-classification to such an extent that keeping classified documents separate from non-classified would result in a system where you might be able to access the internal-email system without having to dip into the classified half of the system.
Probably.
'Mens Rea'
Under classic Anglo-American law upon which the United States was founded .... becoming a "criminal" required a person to physically 'act' with deliberate 'intent' to violate the law with awareness of the illegal nature of that action.
Lawful conviction of a crime required fair judicial proof beyond a reasonable doubt of both:
'Actus Reus' {... a bad act} & 'Mens Rea'{a guilty mind}
But in today's American 'legal system' -- anyone can become a convicted & severely punished "criminal" -- without any actual knowledge of the "law's requirements" and with no wrongful intent at all.
In recent years, Congress has enacted many criminal laws which formally specify that no criminal-intent ('Mens Rea') is required to convict someone of violating that law. An outrage.
Re: 'Mens Rea'
Re: Re: 'Mens Rea'
I suggest you check out the laws on child pornography, the mere possession of which is a crime whether one intended to do so or not.
Re: Re: Re: 'Mens Rea'
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Mens Rea'
Think again. People have been prosecuted for having fewer than 20 child porn images on a whole computer hard drive.
Child porn images on a computer hard drive
Does that include the web browser cache?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Mens Rea'
The Drawings were not much different then this:
O
-|- < I am a six your old girl who likes dogies
/ \
Look up United States v. Handley if you want
Prosecuting for lolicon
I hope that's the same one I remember. The last I heard some guy was getting ten years for having a huge manga collection a small portion of which was hentai, and a small portion of that was lolicon.
My impression has become that once an official, a police officer, a prosecutor or a judge decides that someone has terrible character, they'll go to extreme lengths to lock them away, even if they've committed only minor offenses, or no real offense at all.
Rule of law!
informatino hygiene
I've had a Top Secret clearance. You do _not_ take classified documents home with you. If you get home and realize that you had some in your briefcase by mistake, you turn around and take them straight back. As for classified computer systems and memory media... it's hard for me to explain just how much you do _not_ just plug an unmarked thumb drive into a TS machine for expediency. Imagine you work in a lab with Ebola, and you see a colleague preparing to transport a culture down the corridor using a spare coffee cup; that's about the level of _WTF are you doing, NO!_
It may not have been criminal intent, but it was not an ordinary mistake.
Re: informatino hygiene
No it's an incredibly stupid, clueless, and careless mistake, which in the trade is often called a "user error" (or occasionally PIBKAC).
Re: informatino hygiene
Having classified documents in your briefcase is one thing, but having 20 classified files in 50 TB of files is not something the average person could possibly notice. Either he was utterly unaware of the files, or he was deliberately trying to hide a needle in a haystack. However, it should be up to the prosecution to PROVE he knew.
Tough
Prosecutors aren't happy with this order. Their response says they have no obligation to prove Martin knew he had sensitive documents in his stash. This is a questionable assertion, considering the accusing party carries the burden of proof in all criminal cases. The government apparently believes it can secure a conviction without this key evidence.
If they can't prove that he knew that he was carrying out classified information and it costs them the case, all I can say is too damn bad. They may want to flip 'innocent until proven guilty' on it's head to secure a conviction, but that's the sort of argument that should get a lawyer disbarred for being so grossly ignorant of the law and/or willing to abuse it to advance their own case.
Yes they do have a point that such a ruling would incentivize anyone looking to sneak something out to grab everything, but considering the alternative that is very much the better of the two possible outcomes here.
Just more proof they screwed up
When I had access to classified documents I had to log onto to different computer, connected to a physically different server, and even then still only had access to those specific documents I needed access to for the specific job I was working on and at the security classification level I was cleared to.
Did he have the specific means to access and copy those specific secure documents? No? Then is is someone else's fault and someone else's problem.
The fact that there were classified documents in amongst the 50Tb stash meant someone had screwed up and had taken these documents from their secure facility and had put them in an insecure facility. THAT is what they really need to be really concerned about.
Re: Just more proof they screwed up
That sounds like a failure of management. Managers are rarely held responsible for such failures. Shit flows downhill and winds up on lower level people instead.
