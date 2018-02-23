The FCC's 'New' Broadband Availability Map Hallucinates Broadband Competition
from the rose-colored-glasses dept
A few years back the FCC (under Obama's first FCC boss Julius Genachowski) spent around $300 million on a broadband availability map that did a crap job actually measuring broadband availability. As we noted at the time, the map tended to hallucinate both available competitors and the speeds they could deliver to any address, providing a completely bogus sense of the nation's competitive options. It also failed utterly to include pricing data at ISP behest, lest somebody actually look at the data and realize that a lack of competition drives high prices and abysmal customer service from coast to coast.
After efforts to further fund the inaccurate map stalled (you can find the old map sitting unused here), Ajit Pai's FCC this week stated they've dusted off and relaunched the map as part of Pai's purported dedication to the digital divide (the new version is available here for your perusal). An FCC press release (pdf) said the new map offers better data at a lower price than the original:
"As it works to close the digital divide, the Federal Communications Commission has updated and modernized its National Broadband Map so the map can once again be a key source of broadband deployment information for consumers, policymakers, researchers, and others. The new, cloud-based map will support more frequent data updates and display improvements at a far lower cost than the original mapping platform, which had not been updated in years."
The FCC also took to Twitter to insist this new map will be the cornerstone of his office's noble quest to close the digital divide:
The modernized National Broadband Map provides consumers, policymakers, and stakeholders a robust tool for closing the digital divide. https://t.co/Fvea4RTId8
— The FCC (@FCC) February 22, 2018
Except the "new" map appears to be a half-hearted reboot that shares all the problems of the original map. Were you to actually use the map to determine where coverage caps exist, you'd walk away thinking there is no digital divide. In that sense, the map is doing the exact opposite of what the FCC is claiming.
Both the old and new iterations of the map all-but hallucinate available options out of whole cloth while vastly over-stating the speeds available to American consumers. That's because it relies on ISP data provided the FCC via the Form 477 process; data that's routinely taken at face value without any real independent analysis or confirmation by objective third parties. Data provided by companies with a vested interest in actively hiding deployment and competitive shortcomings for what should be obvious reasons. The same ISPs that lobby relentlessly to kill efforts at more accurate mapping.
For example, I can only get access to one ISP (Comcast) at my residence in Seattle, purportedly one of the nation's technology leaders. Yet the FCC's new map informs me I have seven broadband options available to me. Two of these options, CenturyLink DSL and CenturyLink fiber are somehow counted twice despite neither actually being available. Three others are satellite broadband service whose high prices, high latency and low caps make them unsuitable as a real broadband option. The seventh is a fixed-wireless option that doesn't actually serve my address:
Again, only one of those is actually available or can be considered broadband, and it's being delivered by a company with arguably the worst customer satisfaction and service scores of any company in America. Four of them don't even meet the FCC's own definition of broadband (25 Mbps down, 3 Mbps up). Looking at the world through rose-colored ISP glasses isn't "closing the digital divide." In fact the perpetuation of inaccurate data makes the problem worse by convincing the public it's not a real problem at all.
Of course if you've watched Ajit Pai repeatedly proclaim his breathless dedication to closing the digital divide while dismantling broadband programs for the poor this probably isn't too surprising. Nor is it surprising if you're familiar with Pai's attempts to distort, twist, and manipulate data until the nation's broadband competition issues magically disappear. After all, if the data clearly shows that American broadband is expensive and patchy due to limited competition among regional mono/duopolies with a stranglehold over state and federal lawmakers, somebody might just get the crazy idea to actually do something about it.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
You have 700% coverage! After we add dimensional rifts, magic gates and the excellent unicorn network it will be over 9000! I'm a genius! - Pai
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pay no attention to the fact you see the same 6 companies in the top slots every time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
regulation! Bought and paid for by the companies that everyone claims are hating regulation.
Tada!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hating all regulation because... regulation is just dim-witted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Your comment is ignorant on its face, I also hate all killing, but still see the need to kill mass murders.
Just because I hate regulation does not mean I will turn down all regulation. Which is another bad intellectual dishonesty many of you posit. I am okay with some regulations, just not okay with all the dumb and stupid ones many of you support.
Furthermore I was just pointing out that it is clear that regulation is not saving us from the monopolies despite the fact that the common theme is to ask for regulation to save people from them. Ergo, when people make "monopoly" comments in a pro-regulatory position are usually signs of ignorance or a self inflicted political mental disease.
So to be clear...
"There is good regulation and there is bad regulation."
Wrong.
There is only bad regulation, but some regulation is necessary because no matter how bad it is, it is still better than letting a monopoly or one of its many market controlling forms. If the regulations are letting monopolies form, they are not service a benefit to the people we often claim to install regulation to protect.
If regulations can be good, why don't we give your the neighbor you hate regulatory power over some of your things... because that is what has already occurred. Pai is your neighbor and he is a fucking tool with regulatory power over things. People keep forgetting that people working in government are you neighbors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're also wrong about good/bad regulation. Or are you going to sit there and say that laws saying you can't kill someone in cold blood are bad? Because, you know, that's regulation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There is only bad regulation, but some regulation is necessary because no matter how bad it is, it is still better than letting a monopoly or one of its many market controlling forms. If the regulations are letting monopolies form, they are not service a benefit to the people we often claim to install regulation to protect.
See... now this is why everyone gets so frustrated with you. THIS is exactly the reason why we explained net neutrality regulation makes sense...
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20171210/01533638775/free-market-argument-net-neutrality. shtml
In that I explained how this was an example of market forces failing, creating dominant firms.
And your response was to call me an idiot who was incapable of understanding things and who always demands regulations.
People get annoyed with you not because you're telling some great truths that we're too stupid to understand, but because you're spewing nonsense and insisting that only you are smart enough to understand, while being totally unwilling to listen to people who actually understand stuff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sure, he doesn't have a "Medical license". Or a "doctorate". But he has what Really Matters: a Tenth Grade "education" and two copies of The Fountainhead that he boorwoded from the Libary before the Leftist Sycophants told him Hey You can't watch "horse Porn" in here and "kicked" him Out.
Who is the "Government" to Tell me who Is and "isn't" a Doctor? Let the Free Market "decide"!
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Sesdves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What a buffoon!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's ok, I am quite certain I only have a single option where I live.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It lists Comcast (correct) and Verizon DSL (correct, although they're ripping it out). It doesn't list Verizon FIOS.
It lists three satellite providers that don't provide service here. (I know. I called them and asked weeks ago.)
So out of a total of five entries, three are wrong and one is missing.
Oh, and 3M down on Verizon ADSL? HahahahahahahahHAHAHAHAHA.
No.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really bad
Anywho, there's really only two providers here: Spectrum and Windstream, and Windstream doesn't offer speeds high enough to actually qualify... which is another point - their map shows everything down to 2Mbps and claims it as "broadband". Again, anything to pad the numbers.
As far as satellite goes, where I live is too wooded and has too many rainy days to make satellite effective. AND satellite is too slow to qualify as broadband in any case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Really bad
That was presumably under the old regime, where these things had to bear some relation to reality. Welcome to the new regime!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Really bad
We should extend the "broadband" definition with limits on latency and data-transfer caps. If Elon Musk can make satellite meet these requirements, let it count. The current providers would not meet any reasonable targets; they're strictly a last resort for people who can't get an actual good connection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why stop there?
If they're going to lie they might as well go all out.
If the map says that a particular area has nine providers? Nay, clearly there are nineteen available, and that's for a relatively 'noncompetitive' area.
Most of the US has at least three dozen options, all highly competitive in price and speed, and if someone doesn't favor any of the current options just phone the FCC who will create a dozen more for you to choose from.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
250 Mbps? Comcast?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 250 Mbps? Comcast?
It looks like the whole thing is generalized and averaged for an area.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 250 Mbps? Comcast?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 250 Mbps? Comcast?
Each ISP ought o know what addresses they can easily reach with the spare capacity of their networks. If they don't they will misinform people researching a house they want to buy....ohh... there are such horror stories.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My county is correctly mapped as having two broadband options once I deselect wireless and satellite, and I can zoom down to an individual street level and see exactly what the coverage of these providers is (assuming it is accurate).
The problem is that my county would be a checkmark in the "full competitive coverage" column even though most areas (71 %) have only one provider (when filtered for 25/3Mbps and no wireless/satellite) and 11 % have no access under those conditions.
Still, pretty neat tool. Wish I had something like this for cell phone network coverage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As a 'broadband map' it might work, but it includes a ton of options that are not broadband, and may or may not be availible. Hell, AT&T is apparently competeing with itself...
Dont believe me? [Look here](https://imgur.com/a/IcGr3)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
bronze age
iron age
industrial age
space age
bullshit age
and we are nearing total bullshit
Brawndo has electrolytes!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't know much about US addresses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't know much about US addresses.
I'd have thought that address would have pretty good coverage.
It doesn't. It has 1 that's half way decent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Still remids me of the old CELLPHONE MAPS..
is thru the corps.
They DIDNT WONDER AROUND AND TEST THINGS, and locations.
They Didnt ask the PEOPLE to run the speed tests..
Seems they didnt even ask Oookla..or any OTHER Speed test program.
The Data Shows I can get 1000mbps...IN MY DREAMS, Fantasies, and Pocketbook..
Can we have a definition of Competition??
If you include SAT, we have access around the world.
Anyone that has delt with WIRELESS, knows the problems..
Unless you wish to deal with Microwave, this is NOT possible if you like BIRDS..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment