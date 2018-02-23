Good Faith Beats Bad Warrant In Another Win... >>
by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Feb 23rd 2018 3:33pm


Game Studio Threatens Employees' Jobs If They Don't Write Positive Reviews Of Own Game, Then Steam Pulls Game Entirely

from the backfire dept

It's no secret that Valve's Steam platform is the dominant marketplace for PC video games. Much comes along with that status, including the strategies and metrics studios must employ to get their games noticed on Steam. One of the important metrics for recognition is Steam reviews. And it's not just the review scores themselves that are important, but actually getting reviews -- any reviews -- to begin with is a big deal.

So it's no surprise that game studios strategize on how to get their games in enough customer hands to generate reviews. Still, one studio's strategy has massively backfired. Insel Games out of Malta recently released Wild Buster, it's latest title. Sadly, in the all important initial release window, the game was not generating enough reviews to result in a general review score on the game page. Those scores are often used by consumers to quickly decide whether a title deserves their attention at all and a lack of a score can indicate that the game isn't good enough to even warrant a look. Insel's CEO, Patrick Steppel, decided to address this with a strongly-worded email to his own staff insisting that they all buy the game and review it, despite having had a hand in making the game. If employees refused to do this, Steppel warned that it could mean that they would no longer have a job at the studio.

“I had [sent] an email earlier but I was told that some of you announced to colleagues that you do not want to make a purchase of the game and/or a review. Frankly, this leaves me pretty disappointed. Of course I cannot force you to write a review (let alone tell you what to write) - but I should not have to. Neglecting the importance of reviews will ultimately cost jobs. If WB fails, Insel fails, IME fails and then we all will have no job next year. So I am asking you either of do the following: buy the game and present me the receipt until Friday night for which (together with a claim form) you will be re-imbursed within 24h or explain to me tomorrow why you do not wish to do this. I would like to discuss this individually and privately with each of you and will follow up.”

Corresponding with the timing of this email was a deluge of reviews suddenly washing over the game's Steam page, all of them glowingly positive. This, as many of you will know, is a form of astroturfing and it's plainly unethical. The point of reviews is for Steam customers to get a sense of what other Steam customers think of a game so as to inform their purchasing decisions. It is not a place for those who made the game to surreptitiously fool customers into thinking a game is better than it is by posting reviews from a clearly biased source. For the CEO of a studio to suggest employees do this at the end of a pointed employment-gun is all the more galling.

And, ultimately, ineffective, given that Valve has responded from pulling every single Insel Games product from its marketplace.

In a post last night on the Steam forums, a Valve representative wrote that as a result of this new information, the store has pulled all of Insel Games’ products. “The publisher appears to have used multiple Steam accounts to post positive reviews for their own games. This is a clear violation of our review policy and something we take very seriously. For these reasons, we are ending our business relationship with Insel Games Ltd. and removing their games from our store. If you have previously purchased this game, it will remain accessible in your Steam library.”

Laughably, Streppel has publicly admitted to sending out the email while also insisting that he will appeal Valve's decision. What the basis of that appeal could be, given his admission, is anyone's guess. Streppel also insists that he didn't mean to threaten anyone's job and that he has not punished any employee that refused to write a review or buy the game, although that kind of gaslighting likely won't find much purchase in a gaming public that doesn't look kindly upon this kind of subterfuge.

So, the lesson is that game studios should take the efforts they would spend conniving over how to fool customers and just make great games instead. Otherwise, the backlash may be more than they can handle.

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Feb 2018 @ 2:07pm

    Did not think that one through

    So in an attempt to boost sales of one game, they end up having all of their games pulled from the service and no longer available to buy, and torpedoing any reputation they might have had along with making any future positive reviews they might receive on other platforms suspect at best.

    There's shooting your own foot, and then there's jamming your foot in the barrel of a cannon and lighting the fuse such that there's nothing left.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Tom, 24 Feb 2018 @ 1:43am

      Re: Did not think that one through

      Valve said, "The publisher appears to have used multiple Steam accounts to post positive reviews for their own games." It was more than one game.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2018 @ 3:44pm

    Insel's CEO: A nasty and greedy little wanker. I'm hoping that
    Steam won't back down to this thug.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Feb 2018 @ 4:44pm

    Damn, even EA isn’t this stupid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 23 Feb 2018 @ 5:42pm

      "EA isn’t this stupid."

      EA's willing to permaban people who complain too much about EA games, regardless of the legitimacy of their critiques. EA's also willing to nag players of their mobile games for five-star ratings, and then try to divert them from rating if the player wants to post less than five stars.

      So I'd say EA just is more subtle about it, and knows how not to commit blatant fraud...usually.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Feb 2018 @ 6:43pm

        Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

        Well, yeah. EA may be evil, but they ain’t stupid.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 2:33am

          Re: Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

          Right. That's why I now cheer every time EA rips off or abuses its customers. THEY DESERVE IT.

          I can respect competent evil. I have zero respect for stupid gamers who keep falling for the same crap over and over and over and over again.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Uriel-238 (profile), 24 Feb 2018 @ 12:26pm

            When EA was less evil

            I was fond of some of EA's franchises, such as The Westwood Studios stuff like C&C Generals or Battle For Middle Earth and the Maxis stuff like The Sims 2. Lots of good work was published under the EA label.

            Design quality plumeted (even when graphics and production values continued to escalate) right when EA mandated Origin service. I refused to accept its one-sided ToS even for a sequel of a franchise I was following. But I'm sure others are more devoted fans and would not blame them for falling victim to EA's failure of integrity.

            I'd love to play current Star Wars games (for which Disney gave EA exclusive liscense) but they're EA, require Origin and lousy with microtransactions and whale-fishing, and I don't go near that stuff and advise my friends to avoid.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 1:13pm

            Re: Re: Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

            Unfortunately, as much as it is enjoyable to watch people get their just desserts, cheering EA on in this manner has the negative repercussion of justifying the furthering of their terrible and predatory tactics for the rest of us. That's why we see the game industry going full forward with every terrible thing they can get away with and why we've come to the point where you have to pay to pay (sic) the game.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              bhull242 (profile), 24 Feb 2018 @ 5:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

              Honestly, I think “pay to pay” is actually a pretty good description of EA’s games.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2018 @ 8:13am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

              "That's why we see the game industry going full forward with every terrible thing they can get away with and why we've come to the point where you have to pay to pay (sic) the game."

              You're absolutely right. That's exactly what they're doing, and they're doing it because gamers are stupid enough to keep falling for it over and over and over and over again. So why not? I mean, if you were evil, and you victimized someone and they came back for more, why wouldn't you do it again? You'd be a fool not to.

              Gamers could end this relatively quickly by doing nothing. Stop buying EA, stop reviewing EA, stop using EA, and so on. Just make them disappear. But they won't. Gamers are so pathetically weak and stupid that they can't even DO NOTHING. They lack the self-control to sit on their hands.

              So EA will do this again, and so will some other gaming companies, because they're watching and if they have any sense at all, they should realize that they can get in on the fun.

              Keep in mind: gamers could stop this any time they want. I'll be one of the first to applaud them if they do.

              But my bet is that it'll never happen.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 1:00pm

          Re: Re: "EA isn’t this stupid."

          Taking bets AFTER giving a game a low rating on EAs own system, it'll either delete the post after a few days/weeks or change it to a higher score "accidentally"

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 23 Feb 2018 @ 9:04pm

      Re:

      But Digital Homicide was.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Bloop, 24 Feb 2018 @ 10:29pm

      Re:

      It was well known that ME3 devs left positive reviews of the game on Metacritic and people defended it back then.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2018 @ 4:58pm

    This has been going on so long with games, I no longer trust reviews. Mostly it seems to all be hype to sell a game that more often than not isn't worth spending the money on. As a consequence of gaming reviews, threatening reviewers with lack of access to early releases if they don't write glowing reviews, and stupid stuff like this article suggests, I no longer buy games new.

    I'll wait a year or so and see what the public thinks of a game, long after the hype has died down. My decision to do so is strictly the result of gaming houses trying to game the system. Since I can't trust reviews to be truly honest in their evaluation I can't see wasting money on games just coming out.

    This is a direct result of gaming reviews. So having been burned enough times I no longer trust any review. The integrity of such reviews, especially early reviews, are now all suspect no matter who does them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2018 @ 11:17pm

      Re:

      It's not just game reviewers, it's specifically the employees of the company. This is a good reason to avoid buying games based on reviews. I buy games based on previous experiences with the franchise and if it's a new game I watch game plays first to see if they are fun enough to buy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 4:50am

      Re:

      You're absolutely right: the review system has been completely overwhelmed by astroturfing and cronyism.

      But: this isn't a bug. It's a feature. Oh, not for game buyers: for game sellers. They WANT it this way, which is why they've worked very hard to make it so. (Example: early access to reviewers.) At every step, they've shaped and molded the review system to favor themselves..so it's hardly a surprise that it does.

      And your response is absolutely write: ignore the whole mess, wait a while, see how things look in a year or so.

      But that's very much a minority view: most gamers are stupid, so most gamers still rely on the review system that everyone knows is corrupt to the core.

      So (a) kudos to you for being far smarter than the majority and (b) fuck the majority: they deserve to be ripped off.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 24 Feb 2018 @ 7:33am

      Reading the reviews

      I've noticed it helps if one reads the reviews first to get a sense of why people like or dislike a particular game. While this is by no means perfect, it does help your decision-making process as to whether to plop down hard-earned currency for a product.

      It also helps if there's a consistent factor as you why the reviews like or don't like a certain product. For instance, many people didn't like the ending to Thimbleweed Park. I was actually expecting something like that because Thimbleweed Park was made by Ron Gilbert who also made Monkey Island 2 and I didn't like the ending of that game. Moreover, I actually preferred the ending to TP over MI2. Some other reviews would mention graphics or gameplay. Or maybe obnoxious DRM. So that's how those reviews help me make more informed purchases.

      That being said, sometimes it gets abused. And sometimes people read only the summary (like "Very Positive" or "Mostly Negative" or "Mixed") without further context. Or sometimes crowdfunding pledgers are encouraged to leave positive reviews (which isn't anywhere near as unethical as this). But that doesn't mean reviews can't guide you in the right direction.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2018 @ 4:58pm

    See - video games do cause anger
    /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    A. Cross Tick, 23 Feb 2018 @ 7:23pm

    Not an employee of Insel

    Many people play video games and hope they will be good. You can't always get what you want,

    But if you try sometimes, Ooh, you get what you need. So perhaps this will give you Some satisfaction.

    Most other video games lack something, And this video game is certainly unlike other games. Did you know that the title doesn't use any repeated letters, Especially the letter e?

    Maybe you've been looking for something that Everyone else wants to play as well.

    Wild Buster is the bestest game evah!!! 111 !!! Right down to the efficient use of pixels, It reduces photonic bleed at The Edges of

    The screen and that keeps the environmental people Happy In So many ways.

    Really, this game is so good that Even the programmers who wrote it have bought copies. Very few people would do that, so I think that says Everything about why you should buy this most bestest game evah !!! 111 !!! Wild Buster gets my completely legit 5 Thumbs Up

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 1:37am

      Re: Not an employee of Insel

      Man's got a point. After writing the above he probably feels at least a little cross...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2018 @ 3:22am

    Streppel's Appeal

    "Laughably, Streppel has publicly admitted to sending out the email while also insisting that he will appeal Valve's decision. What the basis of that appeal could be, given his admission, is anyone's guess."

    Oh I think the basis of his appeal is pretty obvious.

    "Please oh god please don't ban my company for life please oh god oh god I'll do anything you say, ANYTHING, just don't ban me pleeeeeeeeeeeeease!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Feb 2018 @ 5:55am

    I threatened my staff to pump up the game!

    Because the idea of him taking a cut in pay to push advertising wasn't free.

    Bet he has lots of free-time coming up.
    He destroyed the company & somehow thinks that Steam will back down because he is a CEO.
    He screwed up big & if he thought there would be lay-offs without tons of astroturfing, getting tossed off a huge platform for your antics will hurt the bottom line more.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 24 Feb 2018 @ 6:36am

      Re:

      Again we see stupid execs kill a company. What do you want to bet he has a golden parachute? You know the actual workers certainly won't. Why do these jackholes get paid the big bucks? They certainly aren't worth it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Smith, 24 Feb 2018 @ 4:12pm

    Section 230 strikes again

    Thanks to Section 230, websites are not liable for false advertising, which means you can't really believe what you read since no one is going to go after each individual company that might mislead people.

    Of course, those who BELIEVE fake reviews are the true threat to the species, and should be sterilized and/or executed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2018 @ 5:43am

      Re: Section 230 strikes again

      those who BELIEVE fake reviews are the true threat to the species

      This coming from the guy who believes the RIAA's fake stats?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


