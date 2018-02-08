Mike Godwin Remembers John Perry Barlow >>
Failures

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Feb 8th 2018 10:40am


Filed Under:
house intelligence committee, infighting, intelligence community, nunes memo, oversight, politics



The Nunes Memo Has Effectively Destroyed Intelligence Oversight

from the WTG dept

The Nunes Memo, capitalized to give it far more gravitas that it actually possesses, was released late last week to mixed reviews. Nunes had built it up to be a mind-blowing damnation of a politically corrupt Federal Bureau of Investigation, more interested in destroying Trump than performing its appointed duties. The memo showed the FBI had relied on questionable evidence from the Steele dossier while securing FISA warrants to surveill former Trump adviser Carter Page. This memo was composed by the House intelligence oversight head -- one who had rarely expressed concern about domestic surveillance prior to investigations of Trump officials.

The memo showed the basis for the warrants may have been thin, but it didn't show it was nonexistent. In fact, the underlying warrants actually did inform the FISA court about the political background of Christopher Steele and his dossier. Nunes didn't know this because Nunes hadn't actually read the warrants. When he was finally apprised of this contradiction, he claimed the FBI disclosure didn't count because the disclosure was contained in a footnote.

The memo's release has had some serious side effects, however. But it will be Congressional oversight taking the damage, rather than the FBI. The memo's release showed the dumping of sensitive, classified info could be motivated by political whims, rather than as the result of a thoughtful, deliberative process. It showed oversight committee members were willing to jeopardize law enforcement sources and methods to score political points -- ironically the same claim Nunes was making about the FBI's motivations.

The damage will also be felt -- indirectly -- by the American public. Intelligence oversight is supposed to protect Americans from surveillance abuses. With this move, Nunes has destroyed its credibility, as Julian Sanchez points out.

It will be hard for anyone who has read the Nunes memo to regard the committee’s output as nonpartisan now. And by crying wolf about intelligence abuses with no serious evidence, Nunes and his enablers have made it far easier for America’s spy agencies to dismiss any future allegations, however meritorious, as yet another self-serving partisan distraction: at best, baseless conspiracy theorizing; at worst, an effort to obstruct legitimate investigations.

And that may not even be the worst of it. As Sanchez notes, the effectiveness of intelligence oversight will be blunted further. It's already mostly ineffective. Now, it may be completely broken.

[T]he committees are ultimately dependent on the intelligence community itself to direct their attention to areas that demand further scrutiny—whether in the form of official briefers, or whistleblowers who approach members with their concerns. Neither type is likely to repose much confidence in a committee that seems so enthusiastic to make a partisan circus of its grave task.

If the end game was to stop whistleblowing and give the nation's surveillance apparatus even more autonomy, well… mission accomplished. What was merely "dysfunctional" (according to the 9/11 Commission) will now be utterly useless.

And in the end, it won't matter to those who went along with Nunes' plan to own the libs (FBI Edition). For most committee members, intelligence oversight is a do-nearly-nothing job with zero political payoff. When things are fixed or further broken, the public is rarely informed. The few times the public is apprised of changes, it's handled obliquely with as many redactions as possible. Home state constituents waiting for their bridge to nowhere / vanity airport aren't going to be pouring funds into the re-election hoppers based on some shadowy, poorly-explained intelligence reforms. Everyone involved -- the overseers and the overseen -- would prefer as little interaction with each other as possible. By showing the House Oversight Committee is not above playing political football with FISA warrants, Nunes has virtually guaranteed the committee will be left alone.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Re: Whining again, Techdirt

the help of the deranged left media, like Techdirt.

I miss the good old days when CNN called us an "extreme right wing" blog.

Hey, try this on for size: we are neither right nor left, and the fact that we argue against "your team" (just as we have frequently argued against the "other team") does not make us left or right. Some of us think that's all nonsense and would prefer to focus on the actual situation of what's going on -- as Tim did here. So, seriously, fuck off with your blue team/red team bullshit.

—Mike Masnick

    seedeevee (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 10:47am

    nonpartisan, how about non-bullshit

    bipartisanship is the New Santorum.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 10:51am

    Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

    I just note that Techdirt quit mentioning the original "Trump-Russia collusion" claims without admitting that you were gulled, as you'll eventually drop this too.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:10am

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      No matter how much you try blue, Donald won’t kiss you on the mouth.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:27pm

        Re: Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

        Or if he does, there will be no tongue.

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:11am

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      Same old claim, same old response:

      Wikipedia: Links between Trump associates and Russian officials

      133 citations.

      Wikipedia: Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections

      407 citations.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:11am

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      Your alternate reality bubble must be quite small.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:45am

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      how is it living in a fly over state? must be kinda shitty.

      • icon
        Lord_Unseen (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:56am

        Re: Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

        Hey! I resemble that remark! And I *really* don't want people associating me with OOTB.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:05pm

        Re: Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

        Yet another hypocrite trying to justify being a bigot towards people in "flyover states".

    • icon
      wereisjessicahyde (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:53am

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      This article is literally about the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:09pm

      Re: Really? While another minion this morning screams about a public joke Pai made, you can find no worry in the FBI undermining the Presidency by knowing misrepresentations to secret FISA court?

      ...Except if you read the warrants, or even this article, you'll see that the only one misrepresenting anything here is Nunes. The warrants made it quite clear how trustworthy the intel was, as well as how trustworthy the OTHER intel was. The fact that the surveillance was on someone who already had a history and had been surveilled in the past probably didn't hurt either.

      And why are people getting all upset about FBI surveillance? Especially the people who expanded their surveillance powers and often use the line "if you've got nothing to hide...?"

  • identicon
    Michael, 8 Feb 2018 @ 10:55am

    Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

    No matter what your feelings on the memo, there's absolutely nothing in it that should have been classified. At all.

    Techdirt is generally opposed to over-classifying government information. Strange that in this case it seems to be arguing that the memo should have remained classified.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:04am

      Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

      That's incorrect. There are two very sensitive pieces of information disclosed in that memo. One has to do with sources and one has to do with methods. If you follow national security matters closely and if you read carefully, you should be able to identify them.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:48pm

        Re: Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

        They use the FISA courts to trample rights and fuck people over...

        sources and methods... for tyranny!

        Secret courts, secret judges, secret evidence, secret warrants and gag orders... they would not need these if they had nothing to hide... the true criminals.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:11am

      Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

      If you read carefully, the point Tim seems to be making is not so much about whether it should be classified or not classified, but the fact that the oversight committee would do something like this purely for political reasons undermines the effectiveness of and reputation of that committee.

      Regardless of whether or not the classification of this sort of information in general is correct, publicly releasing this sort of information in this sort of context is not normally done, so doing it now and for these reasons really illuminates just how petty and political of a ploy all of this was.

      • identicon
        8 Feb 2018, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:50pm

        Re: New Techdirt tack

        TD boldly claims not to be politically left or right, but does not claim to be non-political nor unbiased ... TD prefers to display a coy, nuanced political posture.

        A big TD problem is its frequent focus upon & vilification of TD-despised personalities (e.g., Nunez, Pai, Trump, Boxer) rather than issues. That's the wrong tack.

        Tim admits that Congressional oversight is mostly ineffective -- so why does he so loudly bemoan alleged new 'damage' to a virtually non-existent function ?
        (... this, of course, is TD political posturing and perhaps some blog-bait)

        The FBI/NSA/CIA and Congress have been corrupt forever... this Nunez episode is just another trivial symptom. How would a truly objective and non-partisan observer approach this overall government corruption issue -- that;s the tack to employ.

    • identicon
      Thad, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:29am

      Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

      Techdirt is generally opposed to over-classifying government information.

      It's also generally opposed to selectively declassifying information for political purposes.

      • identicon
        pegr, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:04pm

        Re: Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

        No more political than the investigation that started it.

        Personally, I hope the whole thing blows up and gets shit on everyone, Dems and Repubs. Burn the whole f*cking house down.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:09pm

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

          nope will not happen.

          there is no way to get the politics out of this mess. Each side is going to defend their pile of shit as much as the next pile of excrement while acting like they have the high road.

        • identicon
          Thad, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

          No more political than the investigation that started it.

          Which investigation, the one started by the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee, the one started by the Republican-Majority House Intelligence Committee, or the one being conducted by George W Bush's FBI director, who was hired by Donald Trump's Deputy AG?

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:52pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Techdirt should take another tack on this ...

            The one that is blasted on the MSM 24/7...

            The lady doth protest too much, methinks...

            Been trying their damnedest since he won the vote and they still got a nothing burger!

  • identicon
    AnonCow, 8 Feb 2018 @ 10:59am

    It will take generations to repair the damage being caused by the Trump presidency.

  • identicon
    Jim, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:06am

    Actually!

    Interestingly, if you read the memo, and sit still a moment, you begin to wonder? What is the big deal? Page, a Russian paid agent, not registering as a paid agent, cool, a spy working in the Republicans party. Oops, how far was that fall. Unamerican? Wow! But, where was the tie in to make the FBI or CIA look bad? Didn't see it. They did their job, got visa warrants, and did their jobs, that's bad? Oh!, no Hillery tie in? How could they not see it..hill made them repubs do it.

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:55pm

      Re: Actually!

      where does one get a visa warrant?

      can you get a mastercard or discover warrant as well?

      ... hillery is funny though.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:10am

    Whining again, Techdirt

    Give your #resistance a rest. You were wrong. The DOJ/FBI colluded to get a candidate elected, and then they covered up with the help of the deranged left media, like Techdirt.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:11am

      Re: Whining again, Techdirt

      lol

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:12am

      Re: Whining again, Techdirt

      Yea, talking to Russian spies certainly should not get the attention of the FBI. ...../s for the reeree impaired.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:16am

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        Talking to Russian spies? Like Schiff did, hoping to get naked pictures of Trump? Or how Syd Blumenthal does to work out his arms deal in a war the left wants between Ukraine and Russia?

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:25am

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Or you know, like half a dozen of Trump's closest advisors and family members did during the election and potentially after?

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:57pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            You guys are so scared of Russia it is laughable...

            We meddle in elections all day every day, so why wouldn't russia or china or japan or australia or mexico or iran? ... that is what governments do... coercion.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:03pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              Oh, well then, it's all good. Just because all governments do it it's fine and dandy then. If China meddles in the next presidential election to the point where none of our votes count and they vote in their own candidate, we should all just sit back and accept it right? Because it's what governments do.

              Good grief man!

              Just because governments do it, doesn't make it right or that we should just sit back and let it happen. The fact that it was Russia is irrelevant. It could have been China, or Turkey, or Britain for gosh sakes and we would be saying THE EXACT SAME THING. We don't want anyone meddling in our elections, even our own government for that matter.

              Do you understand now?

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 4:11pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                "Just because all governments do it it's fine and dandy then."

                Did not say that... but don't ignore reality and stop spending taxpayers money + resources + wasting time on a non issue! Or stop meddling ourselves and lead by example. It never comes to that because it is a bunch of lies. They never mean what they say. They do what they need to stay in control! That is why it is never really for the children, or the people for that matter.

                "If China meddles in the next presidential election to the point where none of our votes count"

                Your vote does not count anyway... your choices are given to you and you can stamp A or B, where A = B.

                "they vote in their own candidate"

                I don't think trump is Russia's candidate at all... He just wasn't part of the in crowd... he is part of the slimy, dirty, not so bright, entitled business class that care less about the country and more about their image.

                "Just because governments do it, doesn't make it right or that we should just sit back and let it happen."

                you already said that... so, let's get rid of "governments" as they exist today... they don't work... they were a crutch along the way... but they are becoming a liability to human kind.

                "The fact that it was Russia is irrelevant. It could have been China, or Turkey, or Britain for gosh sakes and we would be saying THE EXACT SAME THING."

                It is the USA... they are the ones causing the problems... they have been for decades... It is the USA that has been fucking with Russia and China and everyone else forcing are agenda down their throat.... Do you understand now? Until we face this as the reality nothing will change...

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 5:46pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                  Did not say that... but don't ignore reality and stop spending taxpayers money + resources + wasting time on a non issue! We meddle in elections all day every day, so why wouldn't russia or china or japan or australia or mexico or iran? ... that is what governments do... coercion.

                  Uh yeah, you kind of did say that, and even if you didn't mean that specifically, you basically said it's a non-issue and we shouldn't worry about. Hate to break it to you but meddling in our elections, by any government, including our own, is a BIG issue and needs to be investigated and taken seriously.

                  Your vote does not count anyway

                  Why do you people keep repeating this? It has been rehashed to death and proven that is not the case. The logical conclusion of that reasoning is that even if everyone in America voted third party in the next election, a dem or rep would still be elected instead. The problem is not the system, the problem is the people who vote having completely bought into the whole red team/blue team war. If everyone just quit voting that way, it would all stop.

                  I don't think trump is Russia's candidate at all

                  Then explain all the emails and other evidence pointing to Russia trying to help get Trump elected? Also, I was talking about China in that sentence, not Russia.

                  you already said that... so, let's get rid of "governments" as they exist today... they don't work... they were a crutch along the way... but they are becoming a liability to human kind.

                  Apparently I have to repeat myself for it to get through to you. So according to you, none of the governments today are viable. Pray tell then, what is your answer? If we want to get rid of all current governments, we need to have a replacement ready, otherwise we have anarchy. And I'm SURE you aren't advocating for that, right?

                  It is the USA... they are the ones causing the problems... they have been for decades... It is the USA that has been fucking with Russia and China and everyone else forcing are agenda down their throat.... Do you understand now? Until we face this as the reality nothing will change...

                  So it was the USA that caused Russia to meddle in the USA's elections? Because that is what that paragraph says. If you believe that tomorrow we stopped "forcing are agenda down their throat" (it's 'our' btw) that they would stop meddling in our affairs you are beyond naive and stupid.

                  Even if America acted completely honorably and didn't interfere in any other country from the time the Constitution was ratified, there would still be countries out there like Russia and North Korea who would be trying to take us down because that's just how they are and how bad people work. Some people just can't stand not having everything, including control of the entire world and especially if someone has something shinier than they do.

                  So I fully acknowledge that the USA has done it's fair share of meddling. But even if we stop, that won't stop other countries from trying to meddle in our affairs. That's a problem we can't fix, no one can because we can't control what others do. What we can do, is investigate how and what they did to meddle with us and try to prevent it in the future.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:13am

      Re: Whining again, Techdirt

      Hey Ivan, Twitter is that way ——>
      I know non-cyrillic alphabets are hard, but you won’t get paid if you put your crap messaging on the wrong platform.

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:21am

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        My family moved to this country in 1650. You are speaking with an American.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:29am

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Than why are you going down the list of Ruskie Troll talking points? You are either a foreign agent or a willing tool doing their work for them? Which one is it?

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:48am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            Your question reeks of McCarthyism.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:58am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              Good thing I’m just an AC and not an elected official. Now stop deflecting and answer the question.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:28pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              At least his question doesn't reek of Trumpism, that of being completely illogical to the point of insanity, full of distortions, showing interest in only his point of view, & not having the foresight to consider the bigger picture at hand.

              For the love of Kali when will the partisanship stop in favor of the idea that any government exists only to keep itself in power as opposed to doing anything remotely beneficial for their constituents.

              One would hope that future voters would look at this election with the understanding that this was a false dichotomy. None of the choices were reasonable in any sense of the term. The tired idea that either one of them would have actually improved this country as opposed to adding to the amount of oppression felt by the average American is laughably naive. Both of them wanted nothing more than to add a win to their side & were willing to do almost anything to get it. Politics is nothing more than a sales pitch for a new moron in charge.

              One day we'll start voting for those that bring us freedom as opposed to a source of unquestionable authority. That is the only thing that will truly "Make America Great Again".

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:26pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                "One day we'll start voting for those that bring us freedom"

                nope, you are so fucking mistaken on that that you look stupid.

                The only thing we will happen from now on is a political divide that will deepen until war hits us on it.

                The idiots from both sides will have to off each other until enough of us sane ones are left to be back in the majority and finally have the man power to try for liberty again.

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:23am

      Re: Whining again, Techdirt

      The DOJ/FBI colluded to get a candidate elected

      Really? Which one?

      Because I seem to remember an "October Surprise" - the FBI Director (and Republican) James Comey announcing on October 29th that he was reopening an investigation of Hillary's email server. Not because of wrongdoing by Hillary, but as part of the Anthony Weiner investigation.

      Nothing that couldn't have been done quietly or waited a couple weeks. Unlike say, all the evidence of foreign interference in the election itself.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:32am

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        Comey had to come forward in October regarding the Huma/Weiner emails, only because Congress was finally told...a month after they were discovered. Why wait a month to let Congress know? Because they were covering for Hillary.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:36am

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Nice talking point Ivan.

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:00pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            the two lovers at the fbi knew about it and how fucked they were when their horse did not win... they were breaking the law... hillary clearly obstructed justice and destroyed evidence... ignorance of the law is not an excuse...

            careless you say...

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:46am

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          So they 'covered' for her by making public statements regarding an investigation of someone else, an investigation that involved her only peripherally, with the statements made closer to the election when it would be more damaging?

          I'd hate to see what you believe they would have done if they weren't on her side if that's how you think they helped her...

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:14pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          I hope you realize this makes no sense. Because the rest of us sure do.

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:49am

      Re: Whining again, Techdirt

      the help of the deranged left media, like Techdirt.

      I miss the good old days when CNN called us an "extreme right wing" blog.

      Hey, try this on for size: we are neither right nor left, and the fact that we argue against "your team" (just as we have frequently argued against the "other team") does not make us left or right. Some of us think that's all nonsense and would prefer to focus on the actual situation of what's going on -- as Tim did here. So, seriously, fuck off with your blue team/red team bullshit.

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:56am

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        You aren't about teams, but fuck that one team with a new article everyday about matters unrelated to tech, right?

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:02pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Oh heaven forebod he talks about something other than what’s in the title of his blog. Besides I hear you write a garden advise arricle in Serial Masturbator Monthly. So pot kettle etc.

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:04pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            Better to be the author of the garden advice section than you being the centerfold.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              Hey if you want to jack off to me, I’m ok with that.

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:08pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                Again, no means no.

                • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:12pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                  Whatever gets you off Ivan.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:03pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Newsflash, it's his site he and the writers can write about whatever they want.

          No, he's not about teams. I guess you missed the massive amount of articles he wrote blasting Obama and many of his policies?

          If you don't like people pointing out the problems with your team, maybe you shouldn't play teams either?

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:06pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            I've read this blog for a decade. Where were the DAILY articles about Obama restricting freedom of the press? This article is pure the-sky-is-falling propaganda BS, straight out of the mouth of Schumer.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:11pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              Obviously you haven't actually read it. Here let me help: https://www.techdirt.com/search-g.php?q=obama

              Also, nice try on changing the goal posts but it ain't happening. No one ever said there were daily articles specifically about 'restricting freedom of the press'. We did say he wrote a LOT of articles about a LOT of problems with Obama and his policies. Just like he's now writing a LOT of articles about a LOT of problems with Trump and his policies. Hint, transparency was a big thing neither Obama nor Trump do/did very well.

            • icon
              That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:13pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              If you didn't notice those sorts of articles cropping up as often when Obama was in office, perhaps it's because he wasn't engaging in such actions nearly as much as the current administration.

              He was criticized plenty when he did something wrong, if Trump and team get criticized more it's probably because they're doing more worthy of being criticized.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:21pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              Where were the DAILY articles about Obama restricting freedom of the press?

              What good would daily articles about Obama serve now? Do you not know how "news" works?

              I haven't seen a daily article about Obama anywhere since the small-handed orange retard was elected by the Russians. Why should this site commit financial suicide by reporting about shit that's more than a year and a half old?

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:25pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              The articles weren't daily during the Obama administration, but they were often. Just like now.

              Not AS often, because Obama wasn't constantly ranting - as Trump does - about the "failing New York Times", "Failing CNN", etc. Heck, he didn't even criticize Fox News as much as Trump does. He didn't declare "fake news" every time - and perhaps not ANY time - every time he was asked a legitimate question. He didn't make suing reporters or reigning them in with legislation a campaign promise.

              He didn't engage in the Trump administration specialty: Accusing reporters of "fake news" for mentioning something that Trump himself said on camera or tweeted earlier that day.

        • icon
          Lord_Unseen (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          1. Techdirt has talked about intelligence abuses for a long time now. Update.

          2. If one team is constantly fucking us over, don't you think that's worth talking about?

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          but fuck that one team with a new article everyday

          Yup. Fuck those lying Russia-loving pieces of shit.

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:07pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            Hi. You do mean team left right? The side that laughed at Romney for suggesting Russia was a foe, and the side that hid their trail when selling Uranium assets?

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:04pm

          Fox News: Sadly not focused on nothing but foxes...

          'Primarily tech based' does not mean 'nothing but tech'(seriously, how many times does this need to be explained?), and if one team happens to be getting more attention recently maybe it has something to do with them being the ones currently in charge such that what they are doing has more of an impact.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Did you tune out the 8 years of Techdirt criticizing the Obama administration or did you just find this place because your Anti-Trump detector went off? You can't seriously be accusing TechDirt of being partisan unless you're entirely, absolutely, unequivocally ignorant.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:15pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            He either tuned it out or is flat out lying when he claims to have read this blog for the past 10 years.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:23pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          If you want editorial control over content go and start ypur own blog.

        • icon
          Mike Masnick (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:45pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          You aren't about teams, but fuck that one team with a new article everyday about matters unrelated to tech, right?

          No. Nothing that you said is correct, which is kind of embarrassing, since it's all easily checked.

          As many others have noted, we wrote frequently about abuses and problems with the intelligence community under Obama (and other issues regarding Obama, including drones, the AUMF, torture and more). We also -- contrary to your claim -- don't write every day about Trump, but we will write about what we want to write about and until you're the editor here, you don't get to tell us what is and what is not okay to write about.

          I mean, it's certainly true that RIGHT NOW we talk more about Trump than Obama -- but there's a pretty good fucking reason for that. One of them is in charge. During the Obama admin, we didn't talk much about Trump. So...

      • icon
        Bamboo Harvester (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:50pm

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        Perhaps I just read too much into it, but TechDirt does have a left-leaning slant. Or maybe I just notice it when the right is being slammed and ignore it when the left is getting that treatment.

        I'm sure someone here with severe OCD will check this to prove me wrong, but one thing I've noticed since Trump took office:

        Under Obama, negative articles here were titled along the lines of "FCC Adminsitrator...". NOW they're titled "Trump's FCC Administrator...", as if Trump is personally at fault for the actions of others.

        Perhaps it's a small thing, but it's the kind of thing that people reading notice and assign alignment to.

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:43pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          I am independent. I lean either left,right, or libertarian depending on the "political" situation.

          TD is obviously left leaning. Yes they still attack the democrats for certain things but I has been my experience that since Trump won election they have gotten a lot more shrill.

          I didn't even vote for the limey bastard because it was clear he was garbage, but it sure is a fucking turn off to listen to them rail against Trump after running someone like Hillary.

          TD's heart seems to be in the right place, it's just that their gray matter is missing most of the time so they come off as agenda driven to me.

          Also, any attack on the left means you are a Trumpist to them. Yea, they lean left.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:52pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

            Whether you're right, left, middle, or way out in outer space doesn't matter. Someone coming in and whining, complaining, and throwing insults around is pretty much guaranteed to tick people off and cause them to retaliate.

            The fact that 99.99999% of what you say is the exact same as what Trump supporters say is what causes us to assume you are a Trumpist. Stop saying things like that and we'll stop calling you a Trumpist.

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:04pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

              five 9's huh? what pray is a trump supporter? If one thinks those three letter agencies were trying to pull a quick one here to get who they wanted in the main puppet position then they are are trumpist?

              this. is exactly the trump blinder independents see from the left.

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:05pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                and you guys don't care what they did to Bernie?

                ... or Seth Rich?

                Assange has made some hints..

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:53pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

                  If those three letter agencies did such a thing then they should held accountable. However, that doesn't change the fact that their is verifiable evidence (not proof but evidence) the Trump team willingly engaged with a foreign government to get Trump elected. Regardless of what else happened, this needs to be investigated. Hopefully the other misdeeds on the other side of the aisle will also be investigated but that has no bearing on whether the Russian investigation should or should not continue.

                  I believe Clinton is being investigated right now, in part for just that. No idea what the deal is with Seth Rich or Assange, haven't seen anything about them in the news.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:58am

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:58am

      If you're upset that they're investigating so many people tied to Trump, it's because they spent an awful lot of time talking to Russians (and seemed to "forget" about those conversations when asked).

      Don't want the scrutiny? Don't talk to Russians. It's as simple as that. They're under investigation because him and his fucking family are crooked pieces of shit.

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:01pm

        Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

        Have you not been paying attention to anything other than TechDirt? The Russia excuse was made up after illegal spying by the Obama administration.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:06pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          Did you not pay attention to the email from a Russian agent sent to Kushner offering dirt on Hillary and his reply basically saying "Great! Let's meet!"?

        • icon
          Ryunosuke (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:53pm

          Re: Re: Re: Whining again, Techdirt

          My response to what you just said. Ya, I am pretty sure Russian hacking stories AND an insecure election system stories have been around before Trump, Hell even before Obama's FIRST election. iirc. Those stories have been around since BUSH'S first election (That would be Al Gore, for those of you kids).

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:11am

    It's part of Trump's strategy he calls, "Mein Drumpf"

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:44am

      Re:

      Childish name-calling helps nobody's case.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:49am

        Re: Re:

        Tell that to the US President.

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:11pm

        Re: Re:

        Yes, the Mein Kampf reference is out of line. It's Hitler's collected speeches, My New Order, that he keeps by his bed.

        Business Insider:

        Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler's collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed ... Hitler's speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist," Marie Brenner wrote.

        Thank you for pointing this out.

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:43pm

        Re: Re:

        What name calling?

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:45pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Ignore them... they like to make shit up. I noticed you got flagged too.

          These guys are not that bright around here, you have to forgive them... right after you tell them that they are fucking idiots.

          • identicon
            Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:48pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Naw, I just want to embarrass him/it if he says "Drumpf" was the name calling. =D

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:54pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Hey chip you going to run away today too? Everyday it’s the same thing. You pull up with your 7th grade arguement. Get mad when everyone calls you out for the crap that it is. Insult everyone because you’re the only person who could ever think of as smart an argument as you. Throw one of the two quotes out that you know and run away when confronted by someone who knows how to string together an arguement.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:55pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Says the guy who can't prove any of our arguments wrong because when confronted with actual facts, he has to suspend all logic and reason to continue to believe what he believes.

            Yep, lots of idiotic statements around here with lots of made up facts. Just not from us.

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:22pm

        Re: Re:

        Ello! Anybody there? Shift over?

  • identicon
    Will B., 8 Feb 2018 @ 11

    Why would we care that they are partisan...

    ...when nobody seems to mind that literally every other aspect of our government is completely partisan, even the Supreme Court?
    This doesn't strike me as a horrible revelation; we all knew it was partisan because in modern America, EVERYTHING is.
    Now, I get your point that the intelligence community can use this as a political excuse to ignore their oversight... but if it wasn't this, it would be something else, sooner not later.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:37am

      Re: Why would we care that they are partisan...

      The intelligence agencies have been ignoring the oversight committees for over 50 years. Just look at the Church Hearings in the senate during the 1970's.

      The Nunes Memo will not effect how the intel community works one iota.

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:12pm

        Re: Re: Why would we care that they are partisan...

        yes it will, it will change how they cover up shit or spin shit.

        Sure, while nothing really stays the same, there is truly nothing new under the sun. Corrupt politicians will roust their sheep to wage war on the other sheep.

  • identicon
    Jeff Wyant, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:23am

    The Democrats part.

    One thing that isn't being discussed here is the part the Democrats played in this. This Russian collusion came out just before the election. And was aimed at Donald Trump. This was paid for my the democratic party. The same party that fixed the race so Hillary would win the Democratic Presidential Nomination. It surprises me how quickly and one sided the press is on this type of issues. I thought the press was supposed to be non bias. I guess I was wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:32am

      Re: The Democrats part.

      Trump is the POTUS, not Hillary. So I would expect more coverage of corruption/collusion on that side than Hillary because it has the potential to be far more impactful to our country.

      Plus, if proven true, it is possible Trump was elected with illegal help and interference from a foreign nation.

      Oh, and, by the way, Hillary is being investigated for her part in all of it. It was kind of all over most major news sources last month.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:33am

      Re: The Democrats part.

      This isn’t “the press” and that’s only your first mistake of many. Come back once you’ve educated yourself.

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:45am

      Re: The Democrats part.

      I thought the press was supposed to be non bias. I guess I was wrong.

      That's precious.

    • icon
      OA (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:38pm

      Re: The Democrats part.

      I'm hoping you're just some 12 year old, but if not...

      One thing that isn't being discussed here is the part the Democrats played in this. This Russian collusion came out just before the election. And was aimed at Donald Trump. This was paid for my the democratic party.

      This is a serious matter, not some republican vs democrat game of thrones. If you are 'team republican' or 'team trump' say that and be done. I think what your barely coherent comment is referring to is 'opposition research' on Trump first paid for by republicans during the primary then by democrats in the general. Which is mostly irrelevant.

      It surprises me how quickly and one sided the press is on this type of issues.

      What two sides are there? This is not a debate or a discussion. This is an investigation. For the FBI, right now, there are no sides and when that investigation is done there will be one side.

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:19pm

      Re: The Democrats part.

      I thought the press was supposed to be non bias.

      Two things.

      1. For future reference: You meant to say either “supposed to be non-biased” or “supposed to avoid showing bias”. This has nothing at all to do with the discussion, just being a grammatical pedant about people using nouns where they should be using adjectives.

      2. All journalism has a bias. Someone has to decide what to publish, what to distill out of the mass of available data, and what facts to check. No journalistic outlet can be truly unbiased—but the best outlets try to keep their bias minimalized. When an outlet lets that bias run wild, you get Fox News.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 6:19pm

      Re: The Democrats part.

      Hillary isn't the president. Get over it.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:24am

    Reading legal documents

    "When he was finally apprised of this contradiction, he claimed the FBI disclosure didn't count because the disclosure was contained in a footnote."

    I'm not a legal professional. However, I read a lot of legal documents because it's part of my job. One of the first things that anyone doing learns (or should learn) in the first hour of the first day or Reading Legal Documents 101 is "read the entire document".

    Read the cover sheet. Read the footnotes. Read the appendices. Read the the attachments. READ EVERYTHING.

    If I can manage that, despite my lack of formal education and training in the field, don't you think that someone in the US Congress, someone charged with oversight of Intelligence, ought to be able to manage it?

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:44am

      Re: Reading legal documents

      And this guy is a legislator...

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:14pm

        Re: Re: Reading legal documents

        Not a requirement for politicians. Their requirements are getting people to donate to them and getting people to listen. Being literate is not required, much less reading legal documents.

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:21pm

      Re: Reading legal documents

      Perhaps he assumed they were as lazy and/or incompetent as himself? I mean if he can't be bothered to read the document in question before writing a 'memo' on it, it's possible he simply assumed that the judges wouldn't bother either, such that unless the FBI stated something verbally and upfront that it wouldn't be noticed and therefore didn't count.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re: Reading legal documents

        Maybe. People do project, and often times the people with the least intellectual horsepower are the ones who project onto people with considerably more. So perhaps he really did think it would slide by without their notice.

        But anyone who has ever sat in a courtroom with a federal judge should know that's not going to happen. They just about always catch EVERYTHING. And if you try to screw with them by attempting to sneak something true...well...you would be better off trying to run in circles, barefoot, on broken glass. They are not to be trifled with.

        Two rules in DC: 1. Never lie to the FBI. 2. Don't test the patience of a federal judge.

    • icon
      discordian_eris (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:44pm

      Re: Reading legal documents

      Statistically it is near certain that of the 535 legislators, about 53 or so are illiterate.

  • identicon
    Thad, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:32am

    IMPEACH HILLARY

    • identicon
      Thad, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:33am

      Re:

      Whoops. That should have shown up as a reply to Jeff Wyant's "What about Hillary Clinton?" post.

      It doesn't really work down here by itself.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:34am

        Re: Re:

        Actually that does seem to be the undercurrent of the more brain dead of our domestic trolls.

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:45am

        Re: Re:

        Nah. It was like a perfect gallery call after reading though everything else.

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:16pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          it is, Hillary and Trump are not really that different.

          Both corrupt as dirt shat on by Thad. peeeeyooooo!!!!

          Hillary just underestimated how hated she was so Trump whooped dat ass in the election. And of course the out of touch loonies all saying Hillary was going to mop the floor with Trump has not taught them to stop over estimating what they think they know.

          You clowns so deserve each other.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 12:43pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            She lost, get over it.

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:15pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Hmmm... playing with less than a full deck I see.

              I am interested in why you think that I am heart broken about Hillary losing the race? I think it is hilarious that she lost after having getting the DNC to fuck Bernie silly.

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:43pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Because is the only string to your bow. If you can’t talk about Hilliard in an article about Nunes carrying water for Trump you got nothin. So again for the slow of learning such as yourself.

                She lost,
                Get over it.

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:44pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  It’s*
                  Hillary*

                  So you don’t get your panties in a knot about much spelling.

                  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                    identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:49pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    It's all good, you have to repeatedly make a spelling mistake over and over for me to say something and even then I do not pick on anyone over it.

                    I think people that feel the need to pick on people for misspelling are a bit childish.

                    With that out of the way, good deal.

                    Trump won,
                    Get over it.

                    • identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:57pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      See Chip that’s the problem. It’s not that he won, it’s that he actively sought out help from foreign agents to do so. I know thoughts are hard with all that lead in your veins.

                      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                        identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:15pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        Well I have to give you credit for the continued Troll.

                        My problem is that I cannot trust anything. I cannot trust that Trump did or did not get he help. Do you want to know why? Because that is how corrupt government is now. So damn corrupt that I cannot and will not trust any evidence they say they do come up with.

                        I would say the same for Hillary too. There is so much corruption I can trust anything and it is because of people like you. Keeping people like Hillary and Trump in power!

          • icon
            Kal Zekdor (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:00pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Wow, that went so far over your head it's currently in an escape orbit.

            Alright, let's try a little thought experiment. Suppose we have two, equally dangerous deranged lunatics. Call them A and B. B is carrying a loaded gun, A is not. Which one do you worry about?

            Since I suspect you'll miss the point of that as well, I'll be more literal. Say we start with the a priori assumption that Hillary is as terrible as Trump. Even in that case it makes no sense to complain about Hillary, because Trump is the one in power.

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:24pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              "Even in that case it makes no sense to complain about Hillary, because Trump is the one in power."

              lol, no matter how many times I have to point this out you losers never "get it". You ran Hillary, a person so corrupt that you remove any moral/ethical standing to complain about any other politician period.

              When you clean up your own house, then I will keep my trap shut when you whine about the reps cleaning theirs.

              The more you stick to the loonies on the left the more the loonies on the right are going to stick out too. Do you know why this is?

              • icon
                Ryunosuke (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:30pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                "Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?" Matthew 7:3

              • icon
                An Onymous Coward (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:35pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Talk to the left about that. You're speaking to the wrong audience.

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:41pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                lol, no matter how many times I have to point this out you losers never "get it".

                Perhaps that's because you're not pointing out anything of value.

                • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:53pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Getting people to stop being a hypocrite is a very high value item to point out.

                  Who do you hate more? The pot smoker who leaves other pot smokers alone or the pot smoking cop that arrests pot smokers?

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:01pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    Getting people to stop being a hypocrite is a very high value item to point out.

                    Ahhh, then it must be your communication skills that are deficient.

                    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:11pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      Not deficient, just above your head.

                      If I made posts explaining things to the detail required to help people like you understand everyone would only reply.

                      TLDR

                      I have hopes that you will one day become smart enough to understand.

                  • icon
                    Kal Zekdor (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:08pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    Easy, the one causing the most damage.

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:45pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                It's not about who ran who, or some people playing team politics. It's about who is currently in power. Right now, the guy in power is making an awful lot of dumb decisions. Personally I didn't want Hillary either, which is why I voted third party, and I would wager so did an awful lot of the other posters on here. Why? Because we all are sick and tired of partisan politics and neither team is any better.

                At this point, no one is saying anything about "Well if so and so had won". No, we're all saying "Hey, the guy who is currently in charge of running our nation, that we all live in, is doing a really crappy job.".

                Calling us losers only makes you look more foolish because you are the one who doesn't get it and your only resort is to attack us on merit-less grounds and call us names like an offended, powerless, schoolyard bully.

                • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:01pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  "It's not about who ran who, or some people playing team politics."

                  Sir, it will always be about that. Not because it should be, but because most people cannot get past it.

                  "It's about who is currently in power."

                  Yes, I did not say that it was not.

                  "Right now, the guy in power is making an awful lot of dumb decisions."

                  Agree, but it also seems like the same number of dumb decisions that last few made so why all the outrage just now?

                  "Personally I didn't want Hillary either, which is why I voted third party, and I would wager so did an awful lot of the other posters on here. Why? Because we all are sick and tired of partisan politics and neither team is any better."

                  Thank you for having a far more clear head about this than the vast majority. Hopefully more people will follow yours or my example.

                  "No, we're all saying "Hey, the guy who is currently in charge of running our nation, that we all live in, is doing a really crappy job."

                  Again, why now? Trump is just 1 link in a chain of terrible decisions. Image a pole where each president is holding up the one above him. Each President is literally built upon the foundations of his predecessors.

                  "Calling us losers only makes you look more foolish because you are the one who doesn't get it and your only resort is to attack us on merit-less grounds and call us names like an offended, powerless, schoolyard bully."

                  You didn't vote for Hillary, you have a right to complain, or were you not really listening to what I said? I did not call you the loser, just those that voted for her, so why are you defensive about it? Feeling guilty? Or is it that you didn't vote for Hillary, but you would have voted for her instead of Trump?

                  I do not feel powerless, neither do I feel offended, and neither am I a bully. I am just here pointing out hypocrisy. If you don't like that, then perhaps you are the bully and just do not know it?

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:14pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    Sir, it will always be about that. Not because it should be, but because most people cannot get past it.

                    Obviously you can't, even if you do vote third party. Did you miss the part where TD and everyone on here also complained about Obama's policies?

                    Yes, I did not say that it was not.

                    No, but you are ignoring it.

                    Agree, but it also seems like the same number of dumb decisions that last few made so why all the outrage just now?

                    Just because you didn't see it, doesn't mean it didn't happen. https://www.techdirt.com/search-g.php?q=obama

                    Again, why now? Trump is just 1 link in a chain of terrible decisions

                    See link above. Also, he is the one currently in power so that kind of makes reporting on him more important than past presidents that we can't do anything about anymore. Just because you missed all the past reporting on past presidents doesn't mean it didn't happen.

                    *I did not call you the loser...lol, no matter how many times I have to point this out you losers never "get it".

                    You certainly didn't exclude me.

                    I do not feel powerless, neither do I feel offended, and neither am I a bully.

                    Just because you don't feel that way doesn't mean you aren't. Racists don't feel they are racists.

                    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:26pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      "Just because you don't feel that way doesn't mean you aren't. Racists don't feel they are racists."

                      Yep, it's clear you are either trolling, lying, or just plain confused.

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:28pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        Please point out any statement I made that is not true.

                        If you consider being told the truth to be trolling well then yes, I am trolling you, hard.

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 1:46pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Kal Zekdor (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:01pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                I didn't run anybody. I'm an Independent, and in my state Independents can't vote in primaries. (Don't get me started on that.)

                This isn't about assigning blame. The past is the past, we can only affect the future. I do not play Govball. I don't care whether Red Team wins, or if Blue Team screwed their chances at the Govball trophy. What I care about is the person in power making terrible decisions that affect our nation.

                Is this really that difficult a concept to grasp?

                • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:08pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  "I didn't run anybody. I'm an Independent,"

                  I am doubting that, or you would not feel insulted or targeted by my comments.

                  "Is this really that difficult a concept to grasp?"

                  That would seem to be my question for you, would it not? Why do you feel offended at me for not even attacking you? Are you offended on their behalf?

                  • icon
                    Kal Zekdor (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:17pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    Firstly, your statements were in reply to my post, why should I not think it was targeted at me?

                    Secondly, what offends me is your blatant whataboutism. You are nothing but distraction from real, current issues. You can’t see past your blind team worship long enough to actually consider the issues at hand.

                    I'm done with you.

                    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:33pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      "whataboutism"

                      Whataboutism is just a word people like you use to deflect accusations of hypocrisy. If you stop being a hypocrite people would stop calling you one.

                      "You are nothing but distraction from real, current issues."

                      Until you get rid of that hypocrisy, those real current issues, are never going to be fixed, idiot!

                      "You can’t see past your blind team worship long enough to actually consider the issues at hand."

                      I did not realize that independents were a team. But then again, based on your butt hurt reaction to being a hypocrite it does not surprise me that you are too stupid to understand that.

                      "I'm done with you."

                      Well, there goes some lost sleep. And this is why the hate from both sides builds up. You are not only incapable of having political discourse intelligently, you are willing to write off every other citizen. Remember, those you write off, write you off too. And guess what happens when people cannot have a conversation any more? Physical Violence, that is the next step and apparently you are ready for it.

                      I am just going to step out of the way and let you and all of the other idiots beat each other up. And you are done fighting each other I will be around to take over and put you little trolls back into your caveman caves.

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 3:02pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        Sure, whataboutism is bad.
                        But what about other forms of logical fallacies such as ad hominem?

              • icon
                Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:30pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                no matter how many times I have to point this out you losers never "get it"

                No, we get it. Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election due to a myriad of reasons which cannot be boiled down to “she was a shit candidate”. (I mean, she was, but that was not the only reason she lost.) She is not, and likely will never be, the president of the United States.

                Therein lies your problem: You want to keep litigating the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton lost; even if she still has some semblance of political power and capital left in the so-called “swamp”, it is dwarfed by the power of our current sitting POTUS. Acting as if we are still in an election season and Hillary needs to be taken down a peg or three shows the emptiness of your arguments.

                Hillary lost. Get over it.

  • identicon
    stine, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:42am

    oversight, well, there's been an oversight

    There hasn't been worth-while oversight over the FBI/CIA/NSA/DEA/BATF since before J. Edgar Hoover was FBI Director. In my opinion, the only real solution is to fire and execute every employee/contractor of all of these organizations and start over from scratch.

  • identicon
    FreeSpeachIsNotFree, 8 Feb 2018 @ 11:56am

    I could go along with this narrative but am left ignorant of the process by which this situation is meant to be handled. What are the checks and balances? Surely we're looking for more speech with all the facts suitable for publication and not less.

  • identicon
    FreeSpeachIsNotFree, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:03pm

    Absolutely brilliant. Thank you.

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:03pm

    Unless By “Oversight” You Mean ...

    ... don’t “oversee” what the spooks get up to, but “overlook” it ...

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:13pm

    "The memo's release showed the dumping of sensitive, classified info could be motivated by political whims, rather than as the result of a thoughtful, deliberative process"

    Tim, who are you kidding? Dumping sensitive, classified info motivated by political whims? Like this is new? How about when Obama released info about who and how Osama was killed? That was classified (and with good reason.)

    You seem to want to make everything into bashing Trump, which I get, but it doesn't serve you well.

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:33pm

      Replacing 'What' with 'How' doesn't hide the tactic

      Tim, who are you kidding? Dumping sensitive, classified info motivated by political whims? Like this is new? How about when Obama released info about who and how Osama was killed? That was classified (and with good reason.)

      Yes, but what about some third party who might have done something even worse? Who cares about Trump/Nunes or Obama, there's a distraction over there just begging for attention!

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Feb 2018 @ 2:44pm

      Re:

      How about when Obama released info about who and how Osama was killed? That was classified (and with good reason.)

      Yup. Osama, the Taliban and the Pakistani government would never have found out about the attack otherwise. No-one would have connected the crashed stealth helicopter to the US or any attack. "Damned kids and their RC toys. Say, has anyone seen the neighbors lately?"

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 3:56pm

    Oy! Fun to relax and watch the barking rats yap and chase their own tails!

    You can replace "barking rats" with "village idiots", cause that's what you couple dozen regulars and Masnick show here. Just endless pointless off-topic, back and forth.

    Pretty soon the one valiant AC will notice that he's disadvantaged by the "system" that hides his comments, but not those of the fanboys. That's the intent, and that's why it's the "system", in which Techdirt appears to not be responsible, but which in fact, must have an administrator approving the hiding. In any case, it only works one-way.

    Masnick just does his characteristic pick the weakest dissenter and do a little lofty dismissal.

    Sad.

    • identicon
      FreeSpeechIsNotFree, 8 Feb 2018 @ 4:42pm

      Re: Oy! Fun to relax and watch the barking rats yap and chase their own tails!

      So what you are saying is Mike and Tim are “the most unpleasant bloggers in the galaxy — not actually evil, but bad-tempered, bureaucratic, officious and callous", and having "as much sex appeal as a road accident" as well as being the authors of "the third worst reporting in the universe"? Are they Vogon?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 5:16pm

      Re: Oy! Fun to relax and watch the barking rats yap and chase their own tails!

      According to you only losers and 27 Bangladeshi visit this site. And since English is clearly your first language...

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2018 @ 5:43pm

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2018 @ 2:22am

    FBI: No Oversight is Good Oversight

    "What was merely "dysfunctional" (according to the 9/11 Commission) will now be utterly useless."

    Mission accomplished. Stop hypothesizing about the intent and observe the result.

