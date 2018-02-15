Kudos To The Crock-Pot People For Handling The Online Fallout From 'This Is Us' So Well
Corporate Twitter accounts typically range from the blandly uninspired to exhibiting unfortunate behavior. While you can occasionally get some good content out of these handles, they are far too often just...meh.
And, yet, let's see how the Crock-Pot brand of slow-cookers responded to a genuine freak-out on the internet that occurred after a recent episode of This Is Us. For those of you who watch the show, here's your insipid little spoiler alert. A main character on the show died in a recent episode when a slow cooker malfunctioned and burned the house down. Cool. Well, apparently that's when many viewers took to Twitter to announce that they were going to get these death machines out of their houses ASAP, with many mentioning Crock-Pots by name, even though there was no branding on the murderous slow-cooker in the show.
Fans freaked out, taking to social media with tales (and gifs) of throwing away their Crock-Pots. The Crock-Pot Brand people leapt into action, quickly creating a Twitter account (@CrockPotCares) to deal with the public relations problem that had been dropped in their lap like a delicious and family-pleasing but nevertheless painful batch of hot soup.
And they did a darn good job of handling all of this on Twitter. I'm conditioned at this point to expect for companies in these instances to mirror the online freak-out themselves, going crazy about what could be viewed as an unintentional attack on its their brand. Honestly, you half expect lawsuits to be drawn up almost immediately. Crock-Pot instead began educating the internet about the safety of its products while also drawing real connections with the viewers of the show so that it comes off as non-defensive.
We totally get it! Last night’s episode was 💔, & we’re still not over it either! We want to assure you that we’re committed to safety & you can continue to use our products with confidence. We test our #CROCKPOT rigorously before they hit shelves. Pls DM us with any questions.
— The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018
It didn't end there. Apparently Crock-Pot even got the actor (hey, it's that guy from Heroes!) who plays the character who died to get in on the fun.
Milo knows the truth. It's time we all get along - #CrockPotIsInnocent. pic.twitter.com/PpP8U37EIM
— The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) February 3, 2018
That's about as well as I can imagine a company handling all of this. There is also a ton more in the tweet history that shows how creative and hip whoever is managing the account has been. It would be entirely understandable for the Crock-Pot folks to be angry, irritated, or terrified of this online response to a television show. They could have easily lashed out at the show, or even at an American public who apparently has trouble telling the difference between reality and fiction. Instead, they chose to be cool and human and came off as both confident and friendly.
That's a good look all around.
Vulnerabilities
This reaction, the tossing of actually safe cooking equipment, because some TV show exhibited an episode where a 'like' piece of equipment 'might' have caused some havoc just goes to show how vulnerable the general viewing public might be. I don't use Crock Pots, or any other 'slow cooker' but only because I was taught how to cook (retired professional chef here, hence the Toque next to my login), and don't need such contrivances. Which is not to say that they are not useful for others. I have used slow cooking methods, but in specific circumstances (18 hours for Prime Ribs or Turkeys, but we used higher temperatures for browning, and the reason for slow cooking was to reduce evaporation which gave a better yield in the end product which was generally served by the ounce), and with much different equipment. For the home cook, not looking to replicate a particular classical dish, they are fine, and useful.
I bet that political advertisers, whether actual political parties, or big money advocates of whatever, are just creaming in their pants over this reaction. It merely means that they can tell anyone anything and be believed. How sad.
Num, num, num, oooh, I saw it on TV...must be true/real, I gotta...well something or other cause I saw it on TV and it must be, well I saw it on TV, they wouldn't lie to me??? Would they???
Re: Vulnerabilities
Re: Vulnerabilities
- Fires have actually been caused by slow cookers in real life. True, they tend to be malfunctioning devices or misused, but there exists a real danger.
- Because of the way people normally use slow cookers (leave them on for hours while you go out and do something, go to bed, etc), most people haven't considered them as potentially dangerous or at least had been lulled into a sense of security about them.
- The TV show caused those people to at least think twice about the potential dangers involved.
- Some people have over-reacted to this new knowledge.
This isn't people believing in fictional dangers, it's people being alerted to a very real danger they may not previously have considered. It is likely that the reaction to this is going to prevent more tasty stews than house fires, but the danger does exist.
I'd be with you if this was people believing in something that didn't exist, but I see no problem with people believing factual information just because they got it from TV.
Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Hey Paul, computers can cause fires. You should get rid of yours.
Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
You will note that I in no way said that people getting rid of their slow cookers was the right thing to do, nor did I say I'd be doing that myself. I only stated that they can demonstrably cause fires, and the reaction proves that a lot of people didn't know this before the TV show. It's strange that so many of you are attacking people for getting perfectly true information from their chosen entertainment media, but that doesn't change the facts.
A shame you had to try and turn this simple observation into a stupid attempt at point scoring against me. I suppose that when you can't deal with the words people actually type, you have to make something up, for some reason.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
I normally vote you up, but in this case, you're wrong. If you check federal data on fires, you find
Slow cookers are NOT a hazard, despite what you think. I've used mine for several decades (occasionally getting a new one every decade or two) without a hint of trouble, nor has anyone I've known had a problem. I've never even seen a report about a slow cooker causing a fire before. Had to look it up online as you clearly neglected to do. I still love your posts, but not this time.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
What, exactly am I wrong about?
"Slow cookers came in with 103 fires."
"Slow cookers are NOT a hazard"
Erm, I'm sure there's at least 103 people who would disagree with you there champ, by your own data. You'll note that I never said they were a major hazard nor that they were more dangerous than other appliances, only that there was a non-zero danger of which many people were unaware until the TV show was aired.
"Had to look it up online as you clearly neglected to do"
No, I looked. Found plenty of reports where slow cookers were suspected or proven as being the cause of house fires when I did, too. Most of them don't have enough information to tell whether the fires were caused by damage, improper use or other faults, but they definitely happen.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Living in fear is no way to live. We'll never be 100% safe. That's life.
Anything you plug into a wall carries a risk of fire. Unless that risk is significant why worry? Slow cookers certainly aren't a significant risk.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
There's a reason I never leave a toaster, microwave or coffee maker unattended, and always unplug my toaster/coffee maker when not in use. Unfortunately, Microwave ovens generally need to stay plugged in, but at least they've got both physical and electrical safety mechanisms meaning that you really only have to watch them while they're running.
I wonder how many fires are caused by hot water heaters, space heaters, computer electronics and wall warts each year -- I have a feeling the number would dwarf fires caused by slow cookers.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Yews, nobody has ever said anything different, except you assholes trying to make shit up about what I said.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Oh, and I also have no problem with people being aware of the risk of that too. Even if they get that knowledge from a TV show. Why you have a problem with that is a mystery, I suppose you'd rather nobody know that appliances can cause fires when used improperly until their house is actually on fire?
It's up to you twats whether or not you want to parley that into something else, but you can fuck mourselves if you're going to pretend that means I think people should throw out their coffee makers. Stop lying about me and maybe you'll get some sense into your heads.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
The advice you're imagining. Jesus, all I'm saying is that these things have caused fires like the one in the TV show. It's not fantasy, and I don't see why it's a problem if people are made aware of real things through a drama.
Why you thencome up with the idiotic idea that I'm even advocating these things to be thrown away, let alone cower in fear from every potential risk, is beyond me.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
No, the AC is right (this time).
Any electrical device that's left on unattended poses the same risk - including computers (I leave mine on 24/7).
Slow cookers aren't inherently more risky than computers.
(Fast cookers - anything that heats above ignition temperatures - are another story.)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
About a small potential hazard, perhaps, though he seemed to have hallucinated me recommending action for some reason.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
What? Computers don't cause fires? Got a source for that? Or are you just making stuff up?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
Fuck you. Seriously, if you're going to make shit up about what I say . just go fuck yourself.
Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
By the way, typical slow cookers can also produce bad food by not holding sufficient temperature if they are in a draft.
Re: Vulnerabilities
This isn't news. The public, in particular the American public is naive, ignorant, uneducated, stupid, clueless, and thus easily manipulated. This isn't an accident: enormous amounts of time, money, and effort have been spent ensuring that they remain so. (For example: defunding/underfunding education. Best way to create a manipulable audience is to deprive them of education, starting as soon in life as possible.)
This in turn is why there are substantial numbers of hopeless ignorant Americans who think creationism is real and anthropocentric global warming isn't. I know that's incredible -- how could ANYONE possibly that stupid? -- but it's true. The average American cannot even comprehend their own country's history or basic scientific principles: they really are quite miserable.
That's why the rest of us are moving on without them, as their country turns into fascist theocracy run by kleptocrats. They've gone from leading the world in education, science, engineering, etc., to sinking into the abyss of ignorance. They can be dismissed and will no doubt be completely owned by China before the century is over.
Re: Vulnerabilities
However, when it comes to furthering the empire, it can be delivered as entertainment, by people highly regarded not as propagandists but artists (because they are), with better efficiency than any advocacy could achieve.
This is a pretty good read to start with: http://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/175958/
Re: Vulnerabilities
- you can outrun a fireball
- bombs can only be stopped when the timer reaches 1
- 'hacking the gibson' is a thing
- Copyright piracy is not a victimless crime.
Re: Re: Vulnerabilities
It's not a victimless crime. It's nowhere near as damaging as some people hope you will believe, but there's not zero damage either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah...
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I was pleasantly surprised.
Also, the show writers are a bunch of imbeciles; those things are designed to be on for long periods of time and are tested pretty damn rigorously accordingly. Those things last for decades and decades.
They could have had some earlier throwaway line about how the character was buying cheap, sketchy products or something, or better yet have a casual mention about a rat or something has been nibbling on wires (which would be a far more reasonable explanation for a fire starting). And also, did the main character not have working fire alarms or something? Sheesh.
Consumer Experience
Re:
Pretty much that.
stupid humans...
This is just a sign of how risk adverse people have become and how easy it is to freak them out and use fear to control them.
Find something they are afraid of and use it to corral them. They line up just like fucking cattle to the slaughter!
