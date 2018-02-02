Israeli Music Fans Sue Two New Zealanders For Convincing Lorde To Cancel Her Israeli Concert
Let's start this post off this way: the whole "BDS" movement and questions about Israel are controversial and people have very, very strong opinions. This post is not about that, and I have no interest in discussing anyone's views on Israel or the BDS movement. This post is about free speech, so if you want to whine or complain about Israel or the BDS movement, find somewhere else to do it. This is not the post for you. This post should be worth discussing on the points in the post itself, and not as part of the larger debate about Israel.
Back in December, the very popular New Zealand singer Lorde announced that she was cancelling a concert in Israel after receiving requests to do so from some of her fans who support boycotting Israel.
"I've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde wrote of her decision.
"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."
No matter what you think of BDS/Israel it does seem clear that Lorde should have the right to decide where her concerts will be -- and where they will not be. But in response to this, some of the people who had purchased tickets for the show, along with a "legal rights" group named Shurat HaDin have decided to sue. They're not suing Lorde. They're suing two New Zealanders who wrote an open letter to Lorde, pleading with her not to perform in Israel. And they're suing them in Jerusalem.
The Washington Post explains the ridiculous rationale for the lawsuit:
Shurat HaDin's lawsuit is based on a 2011 Israeli law allowing legal action to be taken against one “who knowingly publishes a public call for a boycott against the State of Israel.” Although the case will be heard in a Jerusalem court, the law applies to foreign citizens and the ruling is binding abroad, according to international legal treaties.
If successful, the two women in New Zealand, Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab, will be forced to pay damages to the three Israeli teenagers of as much as $5,000 each.
This is, apparently, the first use of that law -- which has remained controversial in Israel for a damn good reason. Even if you are against the BDS movement, basic civil liberties concepts around free expression should find this whole thing dangerous and ridiculous. The idea that Lorde choosing not to perform in Israel would constitute "damage" on Israel seems ridiculous on its face. The fact that these ticket buyers think that the proper response to someone saying something they don't like and persuading a famous person to do something they don't like is to sue rather than to try to persuade people in the other direction seems like an indictment of their own ability to make their case.
And, of course, there's the whole issue of them living in countries halfway around the world from each other. While the Washington Post seems to think the law can be enforced outside of Israel's borders, the NY Times story quotes someone who's doubtful:
Adam Keller, a spokesman for Gush Shalom, a group that has unsuccessfully challenged the law, said he was not sure that an Israeli court would accept the idea that “being deprived of the pleasure of listening to your favorite singer would be considered damage.”
“There is also a serious question to whether Israeli law can even apply to people in another country,” he said. “Only on things that are considered universal laws, like genocide or piracy, is that normally accepted.”
Any attempt to enforce a judgment in such a case, he said, could quickly become a diplomatic problem for Israel.
A diplomatic incident because a musician decided not to perform. Time to get some perspective.
This isn’t one of the major news sites for New Zealand, but is the site hosting the open letter linked to in this item.
https://thespinoff.co.nz/music/01-02-2018/no-really-new-zealanders-are-being-sued-for-asking-lo rde-to-boycott-israel/
https://www.wilsonharle.com/legal-information/nz-legal-guides/enforcing-foreig n-judgments-in-new-zealand
Re:
Re: Re:
Hate is hate
Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Hate is hate
Name a single nation that does not have that problem.
UK said fuck the EU and is leaving them.
USA and Trump currently.
Israel and the Palestinians.
Russia and Crimea.
Turkey and Erdogan....
Fuck if you are boycotting one, you should be boycotting them all. Every nation has pillaged, raped, and destroyed their very own along with others while exercising their powers. But apparently you like to pick and choose favorites.
Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
For example. If Israel was not full of Jews, what they are doing would not be a problem and you know it.
There is a fight over there between their religions and specific areas of land. Until either the Jews or Muslims are destroyed or one of their religions change... it is not going to end. Only a fool believes they can bring peace to that place.
I can't think of a single nation or group of people that walk this earth that has not stooped to utter barbarity to advance their ideals.
But I do certainly enjoy all the people looking to delicately pluck the spec from other eye's while they are staggering around blind and drunk themselves.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Absolutely. But not all of them have done it in my lifetime. I was born in America but moved to Norway because I didn't agree with the politics of my birth nation... Doesn't mean I hate "Americans", but I definitely don't agree with the politics of the government.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Your actions speak louder than your words. You do hate Americans... just maybe not ALL of them... just most of them or you would not have left for political reasons.
It's kinda like saying I am not racist because I have black friends. Having a Black friend does not preclude racism.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
If I'm playing on a playground and I see some bullies bullying people and decide I don't want to be a part of that and so pick up my ball and go elsewhere, it by no means indicates I hate either the people on the playground in general, or even the bullies. It means I don't want to be a part of what I'm seeing.
I won't get into what makes the Israel/Palestine thing different than Brexit, but I WILL talk about how trying to use trade agreements to squash freedom of speech is ALWAYS bad, no matter who does it. The way to counter speech you don't like is with more speech, not with guns and lawyers.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Further, you conclusion is a non sequitur.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
That seems to be what this is about. People are criticizing the actions of the Israeli government, and being told that makes them anti-semitic nazis.
I don't have anything against Jews, but you don't get a free pass on your actions because you have declared yourself a religious state.
Re: Fuck if you are boycotting one, you should be boycotting them all.
Re: Re: Fuck if you are boycotting one, you should be boycotting them all.
Re: Re: Fuck if you are boycotting one, you should be boycotting them all.
You seem like a dim individual.
It is not an admission, it is an accusation.
There is a difference, not that you would be bright enough to understand that.
Re: It is not an admission, it is an accusation.
OK, so you are not admitting that Israel is as bad as the others, you are accusing them of being as bad as the others.
Does that make you feel better?
Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
US voters and taxpayers similarly have more reasons to be concerned about abuses committed by Israel because those abuses are paid for by US tax payers and enabled by US diplomatic interference.
Listing many random other abuses to distract from the issue someone is discussing is called whataboutery (my preferred term) or whataboutism (more common, less fun to say). It's often a tactic used by trolls or people who don't want to examine their own contradictory feelings. eg. "I like Israel, but I claim to be for equal rights for everyone.... unh... unh... What about human trafficing in Niger!"
Re: Listing many random other abuses to distract from the issue someone is discussing is called whataboutery ...
In fact, it can be fun when you leverage it against them, to bring up implications of the comparison that they forgot to consider...
Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Yes, that's how the freedoms of thought, speech, and association work...
People expressed their opinions, and based on that the band decided they didn't want to be associated with one of the countries. The band can skip a country for whatever reason they like.
BTW, about those other countries you mentioned... Canadian schools have cancelled trips to the USA because of Trump's policies, lots of people take sides in the Isreal v. Palestine thing, and there's no shortage of criticism of Putin and Erdogan.
Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: Re: Hate is hate
Re: They take actions against Jewish people who have nothing to do with Israel
Re: Hate is hate
By that logic I hate the British simply because I hate Theresa May's government and their war on the Internet.
Re: Hating the Israeli government does not equal Hating Jews.
Boycotting the Apartheid South African Government--and helping to bring it down--did not equate to hating the South African people. On the contrary, it was helping the South African people.
What worked with South Africa can work with Israel. We should help the Israeli people, just as we helped the South African people!
Re: Re: Hating the Israeli government does not equal Hating Jews.
What worked with South Africa can work with Israel.
NO it can't. There is no Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
Re: There is no Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
So was Nelson Mandela.
Re: Re: There is no Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
Re: Re: Re: There is no Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
True - Winnie Mandela was much worse because she endorsed violence against political opponents within her own people.
However that was not my point - see below.
Re: Re: There is no Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
You mean how the Palestinian leadership is regularly accused of being “terrorists”? So was Nelson Mandela.
No. That isn't even close. My point has nothing to do with who is or is not a terrorist, let alone who is called a terrorist (hardly the same thing at all). My point is that there is no-one in the Palestinian leadership that wants to do what Mandela did and probably no-one that could do it even if they wanted to.
Nelson Mandela commanded a level of respect within his own people that enabled him to be trusted to negotiate the transition with De Klerk.
There is no Palestinian leader with that level of authority since the death of Arafat (and no Israeli leader with the necessary standing since Rabin).
In fact the Palestinian leadership does not even want peace or any settlement that would allow ordinary Israeli civilians to continue their lives in peace as white South Africans do today under the government of the ANC.
If you are in doubt of this then listen to the views of someone who grew up inside the bubble of the Hamas leadership:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8sOG62H7Ks
Re: and no Israeli leader with the necessary standing since Rabin
Re: Re: and no Israeli leader with the necessary standing since Rabin
Both sides have extremists that don't want peace, however the extremists on the Palestinian side dominate the scene more effectively than on the Israeli side.
If there was a leader on the Palestinian side with standing and authority similar to what Mandela had then it is plausible that a suitable leader would eventually emerge in Israel (remember Mandela had to wait through the time of Verwoerd, Vorster and Botha before De Klerk came along.)
Also there is another big difference between Israel and Apartheid S. Africa.
S. Africa implemented racist policies that denied voting rights to the black population and discriminated against them in other ways. Israel on the other hand has many Arab citizens (~20%) with full voting rights and no other direct discrimination. In short Israeli Arabs have everything that Mandela obtained for S. African blacks already. (Their average life expectancy actually exceeds that in any Arab country, even including the rich ones)
That is really the root of the problem. For a large proportion of the Palestinians the only acceptable solution is one in which Israel no longer exists.
Re: Israel on the other hand has many Arab citizens (~20%) with full voting rights and no other direct discrimination.
No more than, say, black citizens of the US, anyway...
Re: Re: Israel on the other hand has many Arab citizens (~20%) with full voting rights and no other direct discrimination.
I looked at your link before I wrote my comment.
I'm not a total fan of Israel. They have not lived up to the standards we expect in western democracies and they have shot themselves in the foot by allowing the settlements, which create the impression that it is Israel that is the barrier to peace- when in fact the real barrier is that Arab Muslims (as distinct from Christians, Druze and a few other minority communities) do not really want any settlement in which Israel continues to exist at all.
No more than, say, black citizens of the US, anyway...
but a lot less than Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Atheist or Buddhist citizens of almost any Muslim majority state, as this piece by a Middle Eastern Christian woman illustrates.
https://medium.com/@najwa.najib/donald-trump-is-good-for-middle-eastern-christians-350f 049bed62
(Note that she isn't a great fan of Israel either..)
Re: Re: Hating the Israeli government does not equal Hating Jews.
Technically, from what I understand Isreal tries to have it both ways with Palestine.
Officially Palestine technically isn't a nation because Israel never officially agreed to give them the lands recognized as Palestinian by many, and a nation has to own land. They came close in the past to signing a treaty to do it, but it fell apart before it happened. Israel consistently fights against Palestine being recognized as an independent nation to (see drama at the UN over this subject).
But Israel does treat Palestinians and Palestine as if they are a separate nation that they're often effectively at war with.
That would officially make the people of Palestine stateless individuals living on their land in Israel's government's view I suppose.
Re: Hate is hate
Re: BDS is anti-Semitism
Re: Hate is hate
whaaaaa... don't go to Israel
whaaaaa... they canceled my concert
“Only on things that are considered universal laws, like genocide or piracy, is that normally accepted.”
Well, looks like it's time to make this a universal law and appease BOTH sides.
Everyone MUST play in Israel and it is illegal to schedule a Concert in Israel. Pay no mind to any contradictions in your principals or the law people, they are all figments of your silly imaginations.
This has extended the life of the "Lorde and Israel" story and spread the idea of "BDS" further.
You would think the complaining parties would go after the people with the deepest pockets so they could finagle some sort of lowball cash settlement to make the case go away. Shit, it worked for Atari.
Re:
Re: ... because look, the court agreed!
Re: Re: ... because look, the court agreed!
ow you see why they are fond of accusing international bodies (e.g. the Security Council, ESCWA, UNESCO, UNRWA etc) of being “politically motivated” when they bring out judgements that criticize Israel -- it’s simple projection, based on the fact that that’s how their own courts work.
However there may be other reasons too - such as UN decisions that fly in the face of obvious, well established, history:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israel-jerusalem-unesco-motion-jewish-t ies-temple-mount-noble-sanctuary-el-harem-al-sharif-a7360776.html
Re: UN decisions that fly in the face of obvious, well established, histor
Re: Re: UN decisions that fly in the face of obvious, well established, histor
The issue is specifically in respect of the Temple mount and its western wall which are the residue of the Jewish Temple which was constructed from about 1000BC and destroyed/rebuilt/extended through to about 10BC. It was this Temple that is mentioned in the Gospels.
It was largely destroyed by the Romans in 70BC but the structure of the site and the western wall remain. The "prophet" Mohammed apparently had some kind of dream about visiting the site (although he never went there) and on that basis the Muslims claim the site. It is the 1st holiest site for Jews - but only the 3rd holiest for Muslims.
The problem with the UN statement is that it completely ignores the Jewish history of this specific site and refers to all parts of it by their Muslim names.
They also have the cheek to complain about the effects of various Israeli building works in the vicinity (not good admittedly) - when the Saudis have in fact trashed much of the ancient structure of their own holy site a Mecca and no other Sunni Muslim nation has seen fit to complain.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Destruction_of_early_Islamic_heritage_sites_in_Saudi_Arabia
They do admit that Jerusalem is sacred to 3 religions - although of course the Christian sites are elsewhere and for theological reasons neither Jews nor Muslims are inclined to have anything to do with them. (Because they are the sites of events which those two religions deny.)
Re: Re: Re: UN decisions that fly in the face of obvious, well established, histor
Re: UN decisions that fly in the face of obvious, well established, histor
No, the only reason Israel is making a fuss is because it wants to claim the site.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you’re going to be racist, be either entertaining or original.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
I am not racist but....
As much as $5000 in damages each? I'd talk them done to five cents. Of course people tend to complain about getting a nickel back for their concert too.
BDS doesn't go far enough
Re: BDS doesn't go far enough
Cowardly Zionists
Why don’t they sue Lorde for cancelling her concert? Only she’s got access to more legal firepower than they do. Or they’re afraid of an even bigger public-opinion backlash. So they go after a couple of defenceless fans, instead. One of whom is a Palestinian, the other is a Jew.
Shurat HaDin are a bunch of bullies. And like all bullies, they are really cowards at heart, only picking on the weak, not daring to go after the strong.
As Justine Sachs herself said:
This action does not make the state of Israel look good.
Re: Cowardly Zionists
I wasn't raised to hate the jews, but Israel goes out of its way to prove every bad stereo type about them is real.
I hate to pull out a stereotype but Hitler (PBUH) was right.
Re: Re: Cowardly Zionists
Re: Re: Cowardly Zionists
but you sure as fuck fell for the brainwashing anyways ha ha ha!
Re: Gas the Kikes
Flagged.
Re: Re: Cowardly Zionists
Wow. "Hitler (PBUH)"? Seriously?
I can't even begin to address all the problems with that. It's so wrong it's ludicrous.
7/10 trolling, trying too hard.
Re: Re: Re: Cowardly Zionists
Usually when people say that they are drawing attention to Hitler's positive remarks about Islam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relations_between_Nazi_Germany_and_the_Arab_world
and arguing in favour of Israel - not sure what this guy is trying to do.
This website should be ashamed
Re: This website should be ashamed
God bless Free Speech
This website is now protected by the IDF
Ambiguous wording
Is that "each woman will need to pay the teenagers $5,000" ($10,000 total), "the women will have to pay each teenager $5,000" ($15,000 total), or "each woman will have to pay each teenager $5,000" ($30,000 total)?
The third one doesn't seem likely, but I can't distinguish between the first two based on the quote above.
Well done!
"'Free speech'? Not on our watch!"
Lovely law that, making calling for a boycott illegal and punishable by fines. Looking at the text excerpt it doesn't even have to be effective, simply saying it is enough to trigger the law.
That they are now trying to apply it to people outside the country just takes the insanity and cranks it up to 11, and hopefully the children throwing a tantrum because a musician they like didn't play a concert get slapped down(even better if this mess caused enough attention that the law they are using was also tossed).
Re: "'Free speech'? Not on our watch!"
Lovely law that, making calling for a boycott illegal and punishable by fines. Looking at the text excerpt it doesn't even have to be effective, simply saying it is enough to trigger the law.
Reminds me of the DMCA anti-circumvention provisions, similar laws in the UK and Europe and "hate speech" laws in many western countries.
