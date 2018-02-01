Virginia Politicians Looks To Tax Speech In... >>
Daily Deal: Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

With 8 courses (50+ Hours), the Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle is your one-stop to learn all about cloud computing. The courses cover S3, Route 53, EC2, VPC, Lambda and more. You will learn how cloud computing is redefining the rules of IT architecture and how to design, plan, and scale AWS Cloud implementations with best practices recommended by Amazon. The AWS bundle is on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

