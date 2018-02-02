Verizon Folds To Government Pressure To Blacklist Huawei Without A Shred Of Public Evidence
Earlier this month, AT&T cancelled a smartphone sales agreement with Huawei just moments before it was to be unveiled at CES. Why? Several members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees had crafted an unpublished memo claiming that Huawei was spying for the Chinese government, and pressured both the FCC and carriers to blacklist the company. AT&T, a stalwart partner in the United States' own surveillance apparatus was quick to comply, in part because it's attempting to get regulators to sign off on its $86 billion acquisition of media juggernaut Time Warner.
But Verizon has also now scrapped its own plans to sell the company's smartphones based on those same ambiguous concerns:
"Verizon Communications Inc. has dropped all plans to sell phones by Chinese manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co., including the new Mate 10 Pro, under pressure from the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter... Huawei devices still work on both companies’ networks, but direct sales would’ve allowed them to reach more consumers than they can through third parties."
The problem? There's no publicly-available evidence that Huawei is spying for the Chinese government after more than a decade of hunting for it. Similar breathless hysteria over Huawei's connection to the Chinese government surfaced in 2011, prompting numerous investigations into the claim. One 18-month investigation found absolutely no evidence that Huawei was spying on American citizens for the Chinese government. One source at the time explained the investigation this way when asked about it by Reuters:
"We knew certain parts of government really wanted” evidence of active spying, said one of the people, who requested anonymity. “We would have found it if it were there."
Again, while it's possible that Huawei helps the Chinese government spy, a decade of hunting has resulted in zero publicly-available evidence proving it. And the evidence that does exist tends to suggest that this is little more than the same kind of protectionism the United States frequently accuses China of. And much of the hysteria surrounding Huawei's role as a Chinese spy tends to originate with companies like Cisco which simply don't want the added competition, as this 2012 Washington Post Report observed:
"What happens is you get competitors who are able to gin up lawmakers who are already wound up about China," one source told the The Washington Post. "What they do is pull the string and see where the top spins."
It's apparently easy to get cash-compromised or just plain gullible lawmakers all hot and bothered on this subject. Ignored of course is the U.S. government's own bad behavior on this front, whether we're talking about using AT&T to hoover up every shred of data that touches its network in violation of the law, or the NSA's own attempts to hack into Huawei, steal source code, then embed backdoors into Huawei gear. Similarly ignored is the fact that Chinese hardware already exists in everything from U.S.-made network gear to poorly-secured internet of things devices, creating ample surveillance opportunities already.
Again, that's not to say that it's impossible Huawei aids the Chinese government, but despite a decade of breathless face-fanning there's been little to no hard evidence that justifies this kind of blackballing. And what evidence that does exist indicates that Cisco, AT&T, Verizon, the NSA, and most of the folks beating the drum to blacklist Huawei have less than zero credibility when it comes to determining who's trustworthy in the first place.
Reader Comments
Evidence, schevidence
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/05/photos-of-an-nsa-upgrade-factory-show-cisc o-router-getting-implant/
Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
And in any case, "free marketers" like minion here are always for undercutting American corporations / workers and importing from Chinese slave labor.
Now, watch: it's certain that I'll be called a corporate shill for even vaguely saying this is good. Standard tactic here is to just fling accusations at any dissent. It's easy to be a fanboy.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Here, have a cookie, you'll feel much better.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
And in any case, "free marketers" like minion here are always for undercutting American corporations / workers and importing from Chinese slave labor.
Damn straight!
I, for one, am still waiting for the 45% tariff on Chinese goods, as promised by the Dear Orange Leader. I'm hopeful he will also impose said tariff on all Chinese parts used by "American" manufacturers. Fuck those commie-supporting pigs - we should deport them too, while we're at it!
And if the cost of goods rises exponentially, well fuck yeah! The extra $20 in our paychecks will more than offset that rise!
Murica! We can't math.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
The race to the bottom is not all roses and sunshine.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
No, it actually is. Everyone is doing it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74BzSTQCl_c&t=10s
The only people bitching about it are the ones losing the race... as usual!
Re: Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
That would be 99% of the population.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
The only thing that matters is that you can get your cheap crap for less.
Correct.
And I'm sure it matters just as much, or even more to the nearly 41 million Americans living at or near the poverty level. What do you tell them? I mean we've told them to "get a job (or two, or three)," "we're not paying for your health care," and "minimum wage is plenty high enough."
Now we're going to tell them they need to pay a premium because we need to subsidize American workers through ridiculously high tariffs? That sounds an awful lot like government meddling in the free market.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
How's that related to Huawei specifically? Almost all phones come from Chinese factories.
Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
TD is very much a pro government regulatory cheerleader. Just because they use free market rhetoric to whine like bitches does not mean anything.
Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
But, your misdirection and obsessive whining with zero actual input value have been noted.
Re: Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.
"I'm sure it will come a s shock to you when you realise that effective regulation is actually necessary for a free market to exist, given that without it you get monopolies, collusion, price fixing and all the other things that prevent a free marketplace."
Ah, you mean what we have now, eh?
Maybe it's more about potential spying
Re: Maybe it's more about potential spying
"If we're doing it to American phones, they must be doing the same to theirs."
Re: Maybe it's more about potential spying
That's the funny thing about overpriced Apple devices. Same crap, different logos.
Yeah I'm just a little salty with Huawei over the Nexus 6P fiasco.
Re:
Re: Re:
Free market. My foot!
