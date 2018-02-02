 
<< Ohio Appeals Court Says Speed Trap Town Must...
 tdicon 

Wireless

by Karl Bode

Fri, Feb 2nd 2018 6:26am


Filed Under:
china, evidence, protectionism

Companies:
huawei, verizon



Verizon Folds To Government Pressure To Blacklist Huawei Without A Shred Of Public Evidence

from the blacklisted dept

Earlier this month, AT&T cancelled a smartphone sales agreement with Huawei just moments before it was to be unveiled at CES. Why? Several members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees had crafted an unpublished memo claiming that Huawei was spying for the Chinese government, and pressured both the FCC and carriers to blacklist the company. AT&T, a stalwart partner in the United States' own surveillance apparatus was quick to comply, in part because it's attempting to get regulators to sign off on its $86 billion acquisition of media juggernaut Time Warner.

But Verizon has also now scrapped its own plans to sell the company's smartphones based on those same ambiguous concerns:

"Verizon Communications Inc. has dropped all plans to sell phones by Chinese manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co., including the new Mate 10 Pro, under pressure from the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter... Huawei devices still work on both companies’ networks, but direct sales would’ve allowed them to reach more consumers than they can through third parties."

The problem? There's no publicly-available evidence that Huawei is spying for the Chinese government after more than a decade of hunting for it. Similar breathless hysteria over Huawei's connection to the Chinese government surfaced in 2011, prompting numerous investigations into the claim. One 18-month investigation found absolutely no evidence that Huawei was spying on American citizens for the Chinese government. One source at the time explained the investigation this way when asked about it by Reuters:

"We knew certain parts of government really wanted” evidence of active spying, said one of the people, who requested anonymity. “We would have found it if it were there."

Again, while it's possible that Huawei helps the Chinese government spy, a decade of hunting has resulted in zero publicly-available evidence proving it. And the evidence that does exist tends to suggest that this is little more than the same kind of protectionism the United States frequently accuses China of. And much of the hysteria surrounding Huawei's role as a Chinese spy tends to originate with companies like Cisco which simply don't want the added competition, as this 2012 Washington Post Report observed:

"What happens is you get competitors who are able to gin up lawmakers who are already wound up about China," one source told the The Washington Post. "What they do is pull the string and see where the top spins."

It's apparently easy to get cash-compromised or just plain gullible lawmakers all hot and bothered on this subject. Ignored of course is the U.S. government's own bad behavior on this front, whether we're talking about using AT&T to hoover up every shred of data that touches its network in violation of the law, or the NSA's own attempts to hack into Huawei, steal source code, then embed backdoors into Huawei gear. Similarly ignored is the fact that Chinese hardware already exists in everything from U.S.-made network gear to poorly-secured internet of things devices, creating ample surveillance opportunities already.

Again, that's not to say that it's impossible Huawei aids the Chinese government, but despite a decade of breathless face-fanning there's been little to no hard evidence that justifies this kind of blackballing. And what evidence that does exist indicates that Cisco, AT&T, Verizon, the NSA, and most of the folks beating the drum to blacklist Huawei have less than zero credibility when it comes to determining who's trustworthy in the first place.

29 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Dan (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 6:37am

    Evidence, schevidence

    Technically, there is also no public evidence that the NSA intercepts and modifies shipments of Cisco routing equipment either. But I seem to remember some photographs...

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/05/photos-of-an-nsa-upgrade-factory-show-cisc o-router-getting-implant/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 6:38am

    Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

    And in any case, "free marketers" like minion here are always for undercutting American corporations / workers and importing from Chinese slave labor.

    Now, watch: it's certain that I'll be called a corporate shill for even vaguely saying this is good. Standard tactic here is to just fling accusations at any dissent. It's easy to be a fanboy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 6:46am

      Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

      Awwww - poor baby.
      Here, have a cookie, you'll feel much better.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:07am

      Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

      What the fuck is your point?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ryunosuke (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:11am

        Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

        Give Grandpa his nap time, he's ranting about the how the Cold War was great and that unregulated capitalism is the best, no, ONLY form of government.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          JEDIDIAH, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:17am

          Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

          Not sure I buy the OP's narrative. However, the people that have responded to it have done ZILCH to undermine it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        I.T. Guy, 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:34am

        Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

        He don't know.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:16am

      Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

      US companies are already undercutting US workers, by outsourcing all labor intense manufacturing to China and elsewhere. All that is you are really arguing is whether a product carries a US company badge or an Chinese company badge.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:15am

      Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

      And in any case, "free marketers" like minion here are always for undercutting American corporations / workers and importing from Chinese slave labor.

      Damn straight!

      I, for one, am still waiting for the 45% tariff on Chinese goods, as promised by the Dear Orange Leader. I'm hopeful he will also impose said tariff on all Chinese parts used by "American" manufacturers. Fuck those commie-supporting pigs - we should deport them too, while we're at it!

      And if the cost of goods rises exponentially, well fuck yeah! The extra $20 in our paychecks will more than offset that rise!

      Murica! We can't math.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        JEDIDIAH, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:19am

        Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

        Chinese factories have been notorious for grossly unacceptable labor standards for some time now. Clearly you are fine with all of that and pro-labor rhetoric only applies for US citizens. The only thing that matters is that you can get your cheap crap for less.

        The race to the bottom is not all roses and sunshine.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:24am

          Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

          "The race to the bottom is not all roses and sunshine."

          No, it actually is. Everyone is doing it.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74BzSTQCl_c&t=10s

          The only people bitching about it are the ones losing the race... as usual!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 9:22am

            Re: Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

            "The only people bitching about it are the ones losing the race... as usual!"

            That would be 99% of the population.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:36am

          Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

          The only thing that matters is that you can get your cheap crap for less.

          Correct.

          And I'm sure it matters just as much, or even more to the nearly 41 million Americans living at or near the poverty level. What do you tell them? I mean we've told them to "get a job (or two, or three)," "we're not paying for your health care," and "minimum wage is plenty high enough."

          Now we're going to tell them they need to pay a premium because we need to subsidize American workers through ridiculously high tariffs? That sounds an awful lot like government meddling in the free market.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:38am

          Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

          Chinese factories have been notorious for grossly unacceptable labor standards for some time now.

          How's that related to Huawei specifically? Almost all phones come from Chinese factories.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:21am

      Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

      TD is NOT a "free market" website.

      TD is very much a pro government regulatory cheerleader. Just because they use free market rhetoric to whine like bitches does not mean anything.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:54am

        Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

        I'm sure it will come a s shock to you when you realise that effective regulation is actually necessary for a free market to exist, given that without it you get monopolies, collusion, price fixing and all the other things that prevent a free marketplace.

        But, your misdirection and obsessive whining with zero actual input value have been noted.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          discordian_eris (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 9:19am

          Re: Re: Re: Hauwei IS Chinese gov't owned. They ALL are. It's a COMMUNIST state.

          "I'm sure it will come a s shock to you when you realise that effective regulation is actually necessary for a free market to exist, given that without it you get monopolies, collusion, price fixing and all the other things that prevent a free marketplace."

          Ah, you mean what we have now, eh?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 6:40am

    But we were told they were bad guys by these nice companies who give us modest amounts of cash to tip the scales in their favor!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 6:55am

    Maybe it's more about potential spying

    Huawei phones may be secure today, but it's only an update away from being turned into the ultimate, highly targetted surveillance device. If anybody knows that, it's our government.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:22am

      Re: Maybe it's more about potential spying

      "If we're doing it to American phones, they must be doing the same to theirs."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:21am

      Re: Maybe it's more about potential spying

      With all of our manufacturing being offshore, it's all suspect really. It doesn't matter what nation's logos are on the device. They're all coming out of the same Chinese factories.

      That's the funny thing about overpriced Apple devices. Same crap, different logos.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:04am

    sounds to me like Huawei isn't playing the backdoor surveillance game, at least for the US.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2018 @ 7:16am

    While the reasons are poor, I'm glad more companies are cutting out this piss-poor manufacturer. There's a reason Google ran the hell away from them and towards HTC for their phones.

    Yeah I'm just a little salty with Huawei over the Nexus 6P fiasco.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:56am

      Re:

      While some of what you say is true, there's a massive difference between the free market making a choice and the government mandating that choice. Verizon making the choice themselves is one thing, getting the same result this way is quite another, even if you agree with the choice.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 2 Feb 2018 @ 8:16am

    Huawei is to China what AT&T is to America.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Ohio Appeals Court Says Speed Trap Town Must...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

06:26 Verizon Folds To Government Pressure To Blacklist Huawei Without A Shred Of Public Evidence (29)
03:24 Ohio Appeals Court Says Speed Trap Town Must Pay Back $3 Million In Unconstitutional Speed Camera Tickets (24)

Thursday

19:42 Atari Gets The Settlement It Was Surely Fishing For Over An Homage To 'Breakout' In KitKat Commercial (17)
15:45 California's Net Neutrality Law Takes Another Step Forward (2)
13:38 Implementing Transparency About Content Moderation (48)
12:04 Court Dismisses -- For A Second Time -- Lawsuit Seeking To Hold Facebook Responsible For Acts Of Terrorism (7)
10:44 Virginia Politicians Looks To Tax Speech In The Form Of Porn In The Name Of Stemming Human Trafficking (76)
10:42 Daily Deal: Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle (0)
09:33 Theresa May Again Demands Tech Companies Do More To Right The World's Social Media Wrongs (22)
06:26 Apple, Verizon Continue to Lobby Against The Right To Repair Your Own Devices (69)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.